  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Koolearn Technology Holding Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1797   KYG5313A1013

KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED

(1797)
  Report
Koolearn Technology : China says will set prices for after-school tutoring

09/06/2021 | 04:29am EDT
SHANGHAI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - China will set price ranges for after-school tutoring classes and will probe institutions' costs like teacher salaries, the state planner said on Monday, after the country barred for-profit tutoring in any school subject earlier this year.

Local authorities will set benchmark fee standards and floating ranges that will take into account factors such as local economic conditions and family affordability, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement.

The new rules announced in July are aimed at easing pressure on 6- to 15-year-olds in compulsory education as well as reducing the cost burden on parents, part of an effort to boost the nation's birth rate.

The rules require all institutions offering tutoring on the school curriculum to register as non-profit organisations, triggering when they were announced a heavy selloff in shares of tutoring companies traded in Hong Kong and New York, including New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Koolearn Technology Holding Ltd.

The NDRC also said localities should look into the costs of these tutoring institutions and ensure the salaries of their tutors are not significantly higher than those of teachers at the local public schools.

"All localities must insist that off-campus tutoring on the school curriculum should have public welfare attributes, fully consider how it relates to people's livelihoods and aim to effectively reduce the education expenditure burdens of students and their families," the NDRC said in a statement.

China's education ministry said in a separate statement that scrutiny over the materials such institutes use to teach should be strengthened.

Staff responsible for compiling such materials must have a firm political stance, fully implement the ruling Communist Party's education policy and possess good morals, the Ministry of Education said. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Louise Heavens and Tom Hogue)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 428 M 221 M 221 M
Net income 2021 -1 231 M -191 M -191 M
Net cash 2021 2 532 M 392 M 392 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,41x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 305 M 667 M 667 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 8 959
Free-Float 33,0%
Chart KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED
Koolearn Technology Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 4,30 CNY
Average target price 11,64 CNY
Spread / Average Target 171%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Qiang Yin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Min Hong Yu Chairman
Ming Zeng Chief Technology Officer
Sui Bau Tong Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Sun Kwong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED-81.43%667
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.41%4 336
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-2.07%4 079
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-87.30%4 046
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-92.84%3 301
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.7.21%2 940