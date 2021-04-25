Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Koolearn Technology Holding Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1797   KYG5313A1013

KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED

(1797)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Koolearn Technology : Beijing city fines online education firms for false advertising

04/25/2021 | 03:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, April 25 (Reuters) - Beijing city has fined four online education agencies 500,000 yuan ($76,988) each for misleading customers with false advertising, the local market regulator said on Sunday.

GSX Techedu Inc, TAL Education Group, Koolearn Technology Holding Ltd and Gaosi were given the maximum fine for falsely claiming that the price for its online courses before discount was much higher than it actually was, the regulator said.

Chinese authorities are playing catch up in the regulation of online learning platforms. Earlier this month, the education ministry forbade online education firms from offering minors live-streamed courses and games at night, to ensure children get enough sleep. ($1 = 6.4945 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2021
All news about KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED
03:49aKOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY  : Beijing city fines online education firms for false adver..
RE
03/23AURORA MOBILE  : Koolearn Form Partnership to Enhance E-Learning Platform
MT
02/25KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY  : Loss for Fiscal First Half Nosedives 604%
MT
02/24KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY  : 2021 Interim Report
PU
01/26KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY  : Nomura Adjusts Koolearn's Price Target to HK$35 From HK$4..
MT
2020KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY  : Warns of Substantial Net Loss in Six Months to November
MT
2020KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY  : Notice of annual general meeting
PU
2020FORM OF PROXY FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL : 00 a.m.
PU
2020KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY  : (1) re-election of directors; (2) re-appointment of the c..
PU
2020KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY  : Annual report 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 503 M 231 M 231 M
Net income 2021 -1 444 M -222 M -222 M
Net cash 2021 2 261 M 348 M 348 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,97x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 073 M 2 013 M 2 013 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,19x
EV / Sales 2022 4,42x
Nbr of Employees 10 466
Free-Float 31,3%
Chart KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Koolearn Technology Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 26,77 CNY
Last Close Price 13,07 CNY
Spread / Highest target 172%
Spread / Average Target 105%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qiang Yin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Min Hong Yu Chairman
Ming Zeng Chief Technology Officer
Sui Bau Tong Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Sun Kwong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED-44.01%2 013
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-14.61%36 656
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-13.35%27 599
GSX TECHEDU INC.-47.65%6 893
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED19.54%5 231
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.19.41%5 165
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ