Koolearn Technology : Beijing city fines online education firms for false advertising

BEIJING, April 25 (Reuters) - Beijing city has fined four
online education agencies 500,000 yuan ($76,988) each for
misleading customers with false advertising, the local market
regulator said on Sunday.
GSX Techedu Inc, TAL Education Group,
Koolearn Technology Holding Ltd and Gaosi were given
the maximum fine for falsely claiming that the price for its
online courses before discount was much higher than it actually
was, the regulator said.
Chinese authorities are playing catch up in the regulation
of online learning platforms. Earlier this month, the education
ministry forbade online education firms from offering minors
live-streamed courses and games at night, to ensure children get
enough sleep.
($1 = 6.4945 Chinese yuan renminbi)
