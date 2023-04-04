Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Kooth plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOO   GB00BMCZLK30

KOOTH PLC

(KOO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:07:04 2023-04-04 am EDT
234.00 GBX   -0.43%
09:30aKooth contract with Pennsylvania drives annual revenue; loss widens
AN
02:03aEarnings Flash (KOO.L) KOOTH Posts FY22 Revenue GBP20.1M
MT
02:03aEarnings Flash (KOO.L) KOOTH Reports FY22 Loss GBP-0.02
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kooth contract with Pennsylvania drives annual revenue; loss widens

04/04/2023 | 09:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Kooth PLC on Tuesday said its revenue for the year ended December 31 rose amid business opportunities in the US, but administrative expenses led to its loss widening.

The London-based digital mental health platform said its 2022 pretax loss widened to GBP831,000 from GBP720,000 the year prior.

This attributed to a 20% increase in administrative expenses to GBP14.8 million from GBP12.3 million. Kooth said these costs came mainly from its expansion into the US, as the company has had staff-related as well as legal expenses.

Nevertheless, Kooth's revenue rose by 21% to GBP20.1 million from GBP16.7 million. The company attributed this to business in the US, as it won its first contract in the country for a project with the State of Pennsylvania, worth USD3.0 million.

Kooth did not recommend a dividend, unchanged from the previous year, and noted that it does not anticipate proposing one next year either.

Looking ahead, Kooth said its presence in the US market offers the company a "significant long-term opportunity". It expects to finalise the terms of a contract with the Californian government, worth USD4.7 billion, which will place its revenue "ahead of 2023 market expectations," the company said.

Chief Executive Officer Tim Barker said: "Kooth is uniquely positioned to respond to long-term demand for digital mental health services in the US and UK, with a proven track record and strong efficacy profile, strong recurring revenue and a net cash position.

"This is shown by our significant contract win in California, in March 2023, as part of California Governor Gavin Newsom's USD4.7 billion investment in youth behavioural health. As we enter 2023, our model, strategy, and market position in the UK and US, coupled with the talent and dedication of our employees, give us confidence of further progress this year."

Shares were down 0.4% at 234.00 pence in London on Tuesday afternoon.

By Sabrina Penty; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about KOOTH PLC
09:30aKooth contract with Pennsylvania drives annual revenue; loss widens
AN
02:03aEarnings Flash (KOO.L) KOOTH Posts FY22 Revenue GBP20.1M
MT
02:03aEarnings Flash (KOO.L) KOOTH Reports FY22 Loss GBP-0.02
MT
03/16Kooth Wins Contract to Provide Mental Health Services in California
MT
03/16Kooth shares surge on significant contract deal in California
AN
03/16Stocks up ahead of ECB as banks recovers
AN
03/16AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Kooth wins US deal; Hurricane accepts offer
AN
01/19FTSE 100 Closes Down 1.1% as Early Year Optimism -2-
DJ
01/19FTSE 100 Closes Down 1.1% as Early Year Optimism Runs Into Turbulence
DJ
01/19TRADING UPDATES: Kooth annual revenue to be in line with expectations
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 19,8 M 24,5 M 24,5 M
Net income 2022 -2,37 M -2,93 M -2,93 M
Net cash 2022 5,47 M 6,77 M 6,77 M
P/E ratio 2022 -29,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 77,7 M 96,2 M 96,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,65x
EV / Sales 2023 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 376
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart KOOTH PLC
Duration : Period :
Kooth plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOOTH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 235,00 GBX
Average target price 335,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 42,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy John Barker Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sanjay Jawa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Frederick Whiting Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Simon R. Philips Chairman
Aaron Sefi Chief Product, Research & Insights Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOOTH PLC68.46%96
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED16.23%464 879
NETFLIX, INC.18.11%155 105
PROSUS N.V.11.22%99 459
AIRBNB, INC.42.06%76 681
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.27.21%63 356
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer