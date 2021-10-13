General Announcement::Changes in the Composition of the Board and Board Committees

(Company Registration No. 200415164G)

(Incorporated in Singapore)

(the "Company")

RETIREMENT OF LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR RE-DESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES

The Board of Directors ("Board") of KOP Limited ("Company", and together with its subsidiaries, "Group") wishes to announce the following changes:

RETIREMENT OF LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Mr. Lee Kiam Hwee ("Mr. Lee"), Lead Independent Director of the Company, will not seek for reelection and will retire under Regulation 112 of the Constitution of the Company at the conclusion of the annual general meeting to be held on 29 October 2021 (the "AGM Date"). Upon the retirement, Mr. Lee will step down from his positions as Chairman of Audit and Risk Committee, member of Nominating Committee and Remuneration Committee.

The particulars of Mr. Lee pursuant to the requirements of Rule 704(6) of the Listing Manual Section

Rules of Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (" Catalist Rules ") have been set out in separate cessation announcement.

The Board and management of the Company would like to express its gratitude and appreciation towards Mr. Lee's valuable contributions to the Board during his tenure.

RE-DESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Mr. Ng Hin Lee ("Mr. Ng"), Independent Director of the Company, will seek for re-election as a Director of the Company at the annual general meeting on AGM Date. Upon re-election, Mr. Ng will be re-designated as Lead Independent Director, will be appointed as Chairman of Audit and Risk Committee and remain as member of Nominating Committee and Remuneration Committee, with effect from AGM Date.

The particulars of Mr. Ng as required under Catalist Rule 704(6) have been set out in Annual Report.

CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES

Consequent to the abovementioned changes and with effect from the AGM Date, the composition of the Board and Board Committees of the Company shall be reconstituted as follows: