General Announcement::Changes in the Composition of the Board and Board Committees

10/13/2021 | 08:12am EDT
(Company Registration No. 200415164G)

(Incorporated in Singapore)

(the "Company")

  1. RETIREMENT OF LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
  2. RE-DESIGNATIONOF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
  3. CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES

The Board of Directors ("Board") of KOP Limited ("Company", and together with its subsidiaries, "Group") wishes to announce the following changes:

  1. RETIREMENT OF LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Mr. Lee Kiam Hwee ("Mr. Lee"), Lead Independent Director of the Company, will not seek for reelection and will retire under Regulation 112 of the Constitution of the Company at the conclusion of the annual general meeting to be held on 29 October 2021 (the "AGM Date"). Upon the retirement, Mr. Lee will step down from his positions as Chairman of Audit and Risk Committee, member of Nominating Committee and Remuneration Committee.

The particulars of Mr. Lee pursuant to the requirements of Rule 704(6) of the Listing Manual Section

  1. Rules of Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("Catalist Rules") have been set out in separate cessation announcement.

The Board and management of the Company would like to express its gratitude and appreciation towards Mr. Lee's valuable contributions to the Board during his tenure.

  1. RE-DESIGNATIONOF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Mr. Ng Hin Lee ("Mr. Ng"), Independent Director of the Company, will seek for re-election as a Director of the Company at the annual general meeting on AGM Date. Upon re-election, Mr. Ng will be re-designated as Lead Independent Director, will be appointed as Chairman of Audit and Risk Committee and remain as member of Nominating Committee and Remuneration Committee, with effect from AGM Date.

The particulars of Mr. Ng as required under Catalist Rule 704(6) have been set out in Annual Report.

  1. CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES

Consequent to the abovementioned changes and with effect from the AGM Date, the composition of the Board and Board Committees of the Company shall be reconstituted as follows:

Board of Directors

Ms. Ong Chih Ching

(Executive Chairman and Executive Director)

Ms. Leny Suparman

(Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director)

Ms. Judith Goi Lang Peng

(Non-Executive Director)

Mr. Ng Hin Lee

(Lead Independent Director)

Dr. Ho Kah Leong @ Ho Kah Leung

(Independent Director)

Mrs. Yu-Foo Yee Shoon

(Independent Director)

Audit and Risk Committee

Mr. Ng Hin Lee (Chairman)

Dr. Ho Kah Leong @ Ho Kah Leung

Mrs. Yu-Foo Yee Shoon

Remuneration Committee

Dr. Ho Kah Leong @ Ho Kah Leung (Chairman)

Mrs. Yu-Foo Yee Shoon

Mr. Ng Hin Lee

Nominating Committee

Mrs. Yu-Foo Yee Shoon (Chairman)

Dr. Ho Kah Leong @ Ho Kah Leung

Mr. Ng Hin Lee

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Ong Chih Ching

Executive Chairman and Executive Director

13 October 2021

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd. ("Sponsor"), for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this announcement.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr. Khong Choun Mun, Registered Professional, at 6 Raffles Quay, #24-02, Singapore 048580, sponsor@rhtgoc.com.

Disclaimer

KOP Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 12:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
