Waiver::SGX Rejection on Extension Application

10/05/2021 | 11:29am EDT
(Company Registration No. 200415164G)

(Incorporated in Singapore)

(the "Company")

REJECTION BY SGX-ST OF THE APPLICATION FOR FURTHER EXTENSION OF TIME TO (I) HOLD THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2021, (II) RELEASE THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2021, (III) ISSUE ITS SUSTAINABILITY REPORT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2021 AND (IV) RELEASE THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

Unless otherwise specified, all capitalised terms shall have the same meaning ascribed to the announcement dated 20 May 2021, 7 June 2021 and 9 September 2021 in relation in relation to the application for further extension of time to (i) hold the annual general meeting ("AGM") for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 ("FY2021"), (ii) release the unaudited financial statements for the financial period ended 30 June 2021 ("1QFY2022 Results"), (iii) issue its sustainability report for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 and (iv) release the unaudited financial statements for the financial period ended 30 September 2021 ("2QFY2022 Results") (the "Further Extension Application").

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of KOP Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the Company's Further Extension Application announcement and wishes to announce that the Company has on 5 October 2021 been notified by SGX Exchange Regulation (the "SGX RegCo") that the Company's Further Extension Application has been rejected.

The SGX RegCo has previously granted an extension and the deadline for the Company to (i) to hold its AGM by 30 September 2021 for FY2021, (ii) to release its 1QFY2022 Results by 13 October 2021 and (iii) to issue its sustainability report for FY2021 by 30 October 2021, as announced on Company's previous announcements dated 20 May 2021 and 7 June 2021.

The Company is committed to expedite the completion of its annual report, hold its AGM for FY2021, release its 1QFY2022 Results, issue its sustainability report for FY2021 and release its 2QFY2022 Results as soon as practicable. To this end, the Company is committing all of its available resources to facilitate the completion of the abovementioned.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company. The Company will make the necessary announcements when there are material developments on this matter. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to read all further announcements by the Company carefully and to consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors or other professional advisers if they have any doubt about the actions they should take.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Ong Chih Ching

Executive Chairman and Executive Director

5 October 2021

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd. ("Sponsor"), for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this announcement.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr. Khong Choun Mun, Registered Professional, 6 Raffles Quay, #24-02, Singapore 048580,

sponsor@rhtgoc.com.

Disclaimer

KOP Ltd. published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 15:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
