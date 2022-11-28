Advanced search
    KOPN   US5006001011

KOPIN CORPORATION

(KOPN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:00 2022-11-25 pm EST
1.660 USD   -6.21%
11/10Solos Announces Technology Updates for CES 2023 After Attending Wall Street Journal's Tech Live
PR
11/08KOPIN CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/02KOPIN CORP Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K/A)
AQ
Kopin Announces its Participation in the 11th Annual NYC Summit Investor Event on December 13th, 2022

11/28/2022 | 09:10am EST
Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN), a leading provider of high-resolution micro-displays and sub-systems for defense, enterprise and consumer augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality systems, today announced that it will be joining 12 other companies in hosting the 11th Annual NYC Summit investor conference, being held Tuesday, December 13th at Mastro’s New York.

The presentation material utilized by Kopin during the NYC Summit will be made accessible on the events page of the Company’s website at www.kopin.com.

About the 11th Annual NYC Summit

The NYC Summit is collectively hosted and funded by participating companies and features a “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with the majority of the 13 management teams during the small group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with management during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

The 13 management teams collectively hosting the 11th Annual NYC Summit 2022 include: ACM Research (ACMR), Advanced Energy (AEIS), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), inTEST (INTT), Intevac (IVAC), Kopin Corporation (KOPN), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Onto Innovation (ONTO), and SkyWater Technology (SKYT). Both Cowen and Stifel are sponsors of the conference.

Attendance at the NYC Summit is by invitation only and is available solely to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is December 1, 2022.

RSVP Contacts for 11th Annual NYC Summit 2022

To RSVP for the NYC Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs:

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye
Aspen Aerogels
Phone: (508) 826-4573
Email: loiye@aerogel.com

Claire E. McAdams
Headgate Partners LLC
Phone: (530) 265-9899
Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and critical components for integration into wearable computing systems for defense, industrial and consumer products. Kopin’s technology portfolio includes ultra-small displays, optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.


© Business Wire 2022
