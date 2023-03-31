Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Kopin Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOPN   US5006001011

KOPIN CORPORATION

(KOPN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-30 pm EDT
1.010 USD   +2.02%
08:31aKopin Corporation Completes Cost-Cutting Program
BU
03/27Kopin Appoints Ray Schubnel as Director of Quality
BU
03/27Kopin Corporation Appoints Ray Schubnel as Director of Quality
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kopin Corporation Completes Cost-Cutting Program

03/31/2023 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kopin Corporation (“Kopin”) (Nasdaq: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of high-performance application-specific optical solutions consisting of high-resolution microdisplays, microdisplays subassemblies and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer, today announced completion of its first quarter cost reduction plan inclusive of a reduction in force.

The Company estimates that based on the actions taken in the first quarter of 2023, including the partial spin out of Lightning Silicon Inc., and voluntary and involuntary terminations, will save approximately $5 million of cost, annually.

“Reductions in force are always a difficult decision and while we are in an enviable position of having a strong customer and technology base to grow from, we need to improve our operational efficiency and subsequently align our workforce in order to return to profitable growth, for the long-term,” said Michael Murray, CEO of Kopin. “My focus since joining the company is to delight and partner with our customers while improving our profitability by increasing yield rates, operational efficiencies, product quality, and cost-reduction programs. This difficult cost-cutting program brings us closer to our goal.”

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of high-performance application-specific optical solutions consisting of high-resolution microdisplays, microdisplays subassemblies and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products. Our products are used for soldier, avionic, armored vehicle, and training & simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality (“AR”) and virtual reality (“VR”) wearable headsets systems. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.

Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), which are subject to the safe harbor created by such sections. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such “forward-looking statements,” which speak only as of the date made, and advise readers that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions by us that are difficult to predict. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our estimate of saving $5 million annually. Various factors, some of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by us or on our behalf, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may otherwise be required by the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management’s expectations are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, or as updated from time to time our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about KOPIN CORPORATION
08:31aKopin Corporation Completes Cost-Cutting Program
BU
03/27Kopin Appoints Ray Schubnel as Director of Quality
BU
03/27Kopin Corporation Appoints Ray Schubnel as Director of Quality
CI
03/15HC Wainwright Adjusts Price Target on Kopin to $3 From $6, Keeps buy Rating
MT
03/14KOPIN CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
03/14Transcript : Kopin Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 14, 2023
CI
03/14Kopin : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/14Earnings Flash (KOPN) KOPIN CORPORATION Posts Q4 Revenue $12.2M, vs. Street Est of $11...
MT
03/14Kopin Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022
BU
03/14Kopin Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended D..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KOPIN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 42,4 M - -
Net income 2023 -14,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -7,48x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 111 M 111 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,61x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 177
Free-Float 74,9%
Chart KOPIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kopin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOPIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,01 $
Average target price 3,00 $
Spread / Average Target 197%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Murray Chief Executive Officer, President & Director
Richard A. Sneider Treasurer & Chief Financial Officer
John C. C. Fan Chairman
Paul Baker COO-Kopin Government & Industrial
Chi Chia Hsieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOPIN CORPORATION-18.55%111
NVIDIA CORPORATION87.38%675 265
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED19.29%454 911
BROADCOM INC.13.35%264 225
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS11.51%166 959
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.48.36%157 723
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer