Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Kopin Corporation    KOPN

KOPIN CORPORATION

(KOPN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kopin Corporation : Enters Agreement with Jade Bird Display for 2K x 2K Monochrome LED Microdisplay Development

01/07/2021 | 07:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kopin® Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of high-resolution microdisplays and display subassemblies for defense, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, announced today it has signed a multi-year agreement with Jade Bird Display, to develop superbright monochrome LED microdisplays. Jade Bird Display, based in Shanghai, China, is a leader in microLED displays. Under the collaboration, Jade Bird Display will provide the LED wafers and the hybrid bonding service on Kopin-designed and supplied Si backplane wafers for monolithic 2K x 2K LED microdisplays (2048 x 2048 resolution in about 1” diagonal size).

Kopin is a leader in microdisplays including OLED (organic light emitting diode) displays, liquid crystal displays (LCD), and Ferroelectric liquid crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays. Kopin also pioneered and has early patents (US 5,300,788, 5,453,405, 6,403,985) on LED microdisplay technologies. LED microdisplays have the potential for superhigh brightness and low power consumption, which can make them ideal for many applications including see-through augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) applications.

“We are very pleased to collaborate with Kopin who is a longtime leader in microdisplay technology and products,” said Dr. Qiming Li, CEO & founder of Jade Bird Display. “We were one of the first manufacturers to bring our superhigh brightness monochrome microLED microdisplays to market and this year we have launched a range of microLED microdisplays for a variety of applications available to all OEMs. We are excited to further develop our technologies to meet Kopin’s needs. Kopin and Jade Bird Display have complementary capabilities and we look forward to a strong partnership with Kopin.”

“We are very excited about our collaboration with Jade Bird Display who has demonstrated leading technology and production capabilities in LED microdisplays,” said Dr. John C.C. Fan, CEO and founder of Kopin Corporation. “We believe high-resolution monochrome LED microdisplays with brightness up to 4 million nits would create new interesting applications for microdisplays, and would satisfy our customer’s needs for various applications. The LED microdisplay products from this partnership will complement our growing microdisplay portfolio and open new market opportunities.”

About Jade Bird Display (JBD)

Founded in 2015, JBD has been focusing on developing the smallest, brightest, and most efficient micro-display panels. With a fab established in Shanghai CHINA, JBD is considered as one of the leaders in microLED display technologies with its portfolio of active matrix microLED displays. For more information, visit JBD’s website, LinkedIn or Twitter pages.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultrasmall Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.

Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), which are subject to the safe harbor created by such sections. Words such as "expects," "believes," "can," "will," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such "forward-looking statements," which speak only as of the date made, and advise readers that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions by us that are difficult to predict. These forward-looking statements may include statements with respect to: Our belief that high-resolution monochrome LED microdisplays with brightness up to 4 million nits will create new interesting applications for microdisplays, and will satisfy our customer’s needs for various applications. Various factors, some of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by us or on our behalf, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may otherwise be required by the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management's expectations are described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors; Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019, or as updated from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about KOPIN CORPORATION
07:32aKOPIN CORPORATION : Enters Agreement with Jade Bird Display for 2K x 2K Monochro..
BU
01/06KOPIN : to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
BU
01/05KOPIN CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/05KOPIN CORPORATION : Ships First Production Order of 720p Color OLED Microdisplay..
BU
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Disposition Eases Back 90-Day Buy Trend at Kopin
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Kopin Insider Sale Scales Back 90-Days of Buys
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Days of Insider Buying at Kopin Interrupted with Share Dispo..
MT
2020KOPIN : LCD Delivers Augmented Reality Capabilities to Iristick Smart Glasses Us..
BU
2020KOPIN : Quarterly Report - Q3 2020
PU
2020KOPIN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 35,5 M - -
Net income 2020 -7,16 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -30,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 213 M 213 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 6,00x
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,42x
Nbr of Employees 153
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart KOPIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kopin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOPIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,25 $
Last Close Price 2,58 $
Spread / Highest target -3,10%
Spread / Average Target -12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John C. C. Fan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Whitman Vice President-Operations
Richard A. Sneider CFO, Treasurer & Head-Investor Relations
Hong K. Choi Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
David E. Brook Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOPIN CORPORATION10.70%213
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED3.58%507 858
NVIDIA CORPORATION-3.37%312 335
INTEL CORPORATION1.59%209 408
BROADCOM INC.-2.83%173 040
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED0.06%170 996
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ