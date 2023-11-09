Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of application-specific optical solutions for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products, announced today that it is rescheduling its third quarter earnings release and conference call to Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 4:30pm Eastern Time.

Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time (1:30 PM Pacific Time)

U.S. dial-in number: 800-715-9871

International number: 646-307-1963

Webcast: 3Q23 Webcast Link

The Company will also provide a link at https://www.kopin.com/investor-overview/ for those who wish to stream the call via webcast. Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available through November 16, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 800-770-2030

International replay number: 609-800-9909

Replay passcode: 6767907

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of high-performance application-specific optical solutions consisting of high-resolution microdisplays, microdisplays subassemblies and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products. Our products are used for soldier, avionic, armored vehicle, and training & simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality (“AR”) and virtual reality (“VR”) wearable headsets systems. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.

