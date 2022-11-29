Advanced search
    KOPN   US5006001011

KOPIN CORPORATION

(KOPN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-29 pm EST
1.560 USD   -0.64%
04:31pKopin Corporation to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo on December 7th
BU
11/28Kopin Announces its Participation in the 11th Annual NYC Summit Investor Event on December 13th, 2022
BU
11/10Solos Announces Technology Updates for CES 2023 After Attending Wall Street Journal's Tech Live
PR
Kopin Corporation to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo on December 7th

11/29/2022 | 04:31pm EST
Presentation on Wednesday, December 7th, 2022 at 10:30 AM ET

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer of innovative wearable computing technologies and solutions, announced today that Mr. Michael Murray, CEO and Mr. Richard Sneider, CFO will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo on Wednesday, December 7th, at 10:30 AM ET.

Event: Kopin Corporation Presentation at the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo
Date: Wednesday, December 7th, 2022
Time: 10:30 AM ET

Register to watch the presentation here: https://ladenburgtech22.sequireevents.com/. Investors can also request 1x1 meetings with Kopin on the event website.

Summary of Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo Conference

The one-day Expo will feature virtual presentations from the management of approximately 50 Technology and Media companies covering ad-tech, cloud, communications, connectivity, cybersecurity, defense, digital mining, e-commerce, software and services, fintech, media, mobility, payments and semiconductors. Management teams will be presenting virtually to a select invite-only institutional investor audience. The event will be hosted through Sequire, a zoom-based virtual conferencing platform. In addition, presenting companies will have the option to host one-on-one meetings. This Virtual Expo follows on from Ladenburg’s highly successful Virtual Technology Expo 2021 which had over 1,100 registrants.

About Ladenburg Thalmann

Ladenburg Thalmann is a full-service, diversified financial services firm that offers a full suite of investment banking and capital markets products and services, including equity and debt capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance advisory and fairness opinions. Ladenburg was established in 1876 and has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for 135 years, until its recent merger with Advisor Group in March 2020. The combined platform now has over 10,000 financial advisors in the US managing over $475 billion in client assets. For more information, please visit Ladenburg.com.

About Kopin Corporation

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.


© Business Wire 2022
