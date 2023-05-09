Advanced search
    KOPN   US5006001011

KOPIN CORPORATION

(KOPN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-08 pm EDT
0.9950 USD   -1.49%
Kopin Corporation to Present at MicroCap Rodeo: Lassoing the Big Apple Investor Conference

05/09/2023 | 08:36am EDT
Kopin Corporation (“Kopin” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of high-performance application-specific optical solutions consisting of high-resolution microdisplays, microdisplays subassemblies and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products, today announced it will present at the MicroCap Rodeo: Lassoing the Big Apple Investor Conference, which is being held on May 16th – 17th, 2023.

Kopin is scheduled to present in person. Michael Murray, CEO, and Richard Sneider, CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held on May 16th and 17th.

To receive additional information, register to attend, or schedule a one-on-one meeting, visit the event’s website https://microcaprodeo.com/home.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of high-performance application-specific optical solutions consisting of high-resolution microdisplays, microdisplays subassemblies and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products. Our products are used for soldier, avionic, armored vehicle, and training & simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality (“AR”) and virtual reality (“VR”) wearable headsets systems. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.

Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 42,4 M - -
Net income 2023 -14,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -7,37x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 109 M 109 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,57x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 177
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart KOPIN CORPORATION
Kopin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KOPIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,00 $
Average target price 3,00 $
Spread / Average Target 202%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Murray Chief Executive Officer, President & Director
Richard A. Sneider Treasurer & Chief Financial Officer
John C. C. Fan Chairman
Paul Baker COO-Kopin Government & Industrial
Chi Chia Hsieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOPIN CORPORATION-19.76%109
NVIDIA CORPORATION99.47%720 942
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.37%425 677
BROADCOM INC.12.51%262 270
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.46.73%153 049
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-0.61%149 055
