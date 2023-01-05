Advanced search
Kopin Corporation to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

01/05/2023 | 04:32pm EST

01/05/2023 | 04:32pm EST
Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN), a leading developer of innovative technologies and critical components for wearable computing systems, announced today that Mr. Michael Murray, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Richard Sneider, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 25nd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday January 11th, 2023. Kopin’s management will conduct 40-minute one-on-one meetings from 8 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 11, and host a group presentation from 12:45-1:25 PM. ET the same day at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, NY

A live audio webcast of the group presentation will be made available on the Investor Relations portion of Kopin's website under Events & Presentations at https://www.kopin.com/investor-events/. A replay of the webcast will be available online at the aforementioned website following the conclusion of the event

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and critical components for integration into wearable computing systems for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small displays, optics, speech enhancement technology, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -17,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,05x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 124 M 124 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,60x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 181
Free-Float 85,7%
Managers and Directors
Michael Murray Chief Executive Officer, President & Director
Richard A. Sneider Treasurer & Chief Financial Officer
John C. C. Fan Chairman
Hong K. Choi Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Paul Baker COO-Kopin Government & Industrial
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOPIN CORPORATION8.06%124
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED2.23%379 467
NVIDIA CORPORATION0.92%362 973
BROADCOM INC.-1.01%234 117
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-1.22%153 534
QUALCOMM, INC.1.45%125 025