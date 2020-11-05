UNITED STATES

Kopin Corporation

INDEX

Part 1. FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

KOPIN CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

September 26, 2020 December 28, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and equivalents $ 10,624,506 $ 6,029,247 Marketable debt securities, at fair value 4,988,853 15,752,997 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $ 270,000 in 2020 and $ 938,000 in 2019 6,507,138 6,023,250 Contract assets and unbilled receivables 1,584,171 921,082 Inventory 3,999,107 3,768,696 Prepaid taxes 114,151 104,442 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,042,159 1,164,927 Total current assets 29,860,085 33,764,641 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,288,722 1,473,341 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,018,685 2,753,963 Other assets 161,473 517,411 Equity investments 4,330,060 4,537,159 Total assets $ 37,659,025 $ 43,046,515 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,805,944 $ 3,998,234 Accrued payroll and expenses 1,880,192 2,203,773 Accrued warranty 508,000 509,000 Contract liabilities and billings in excess of revenues earned 576,419 796,794 Operating lease liabilities 1,064,903 1,041,695 Other accrued liabilities 2,400,234 2,202,217 Customer deposits 2,177,330 33,000 Taxes payable 521,935 525,000 Total current liabilities 11,934,957 11,309,713 Noncurrent contract liabilities and asset retirement obligations 255,050 268,440 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 992,712 1,791,590 Other long-term obligations 1,171,091 1,085,160 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value $ .01 per share: authorized, 3,000 shares; none issued - - Common stock, par value $ .01 per share: authorized, 120,000,000 shares; issued 89,506,296 shares in 2020 and 88,912,796 shares in 2019; outstanding 82,596,416 in 2020 and 82,536,416 in 2019, respectively 871,096 870,496 Additional paid-in capital 345,094,687 344,456,537 Treasury stock ( 4,513,256 shares in 2020 and 2019, at cost) (17,238,669 ) (17,238,669 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,600,980 1,757,184 Accumulated deficit (306,911,413 ) (301,236,913 ) Total Kopin Corporation stockholders' equity 23,416,681 28,608,635 Noncontrolling interest (111,466 ) (17,023 ) Total stockholders' equity 23,305,215 28,591,612 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 37,659,025 $ 43,046,515

See notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements

KOPIN CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 Revenues: Net product revenues $ 6,487,581 $ 4,955,062 $ 19,077,090 $ 14,004,319 Research and development and other revenues 3,025,171 1,184,270 7,128,913 6,788,071 Total revenues 9,512,752 6,139,332 26,206,003 20,792,390 Expenses: Cost of product revenues 4,825,032 4,689,944 15,252,456 15,809,535 Research and development 2,715,868 2,389,573 7,276,770 10,686,491 Selling, general and administration 3,079,567 5,130,019 9,421,024 16,788,493 Impairment of goodwill - 331,344 - 331,344 Total expenses 10,620,467 12,540,880 31,950,250 43,615,863 Loss from operations (1,107,715 ) (6,401,548 ) (5,744,247 ) (22,823,473 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 12,751 120,645 120,187 438,316 Other expense, net (28,600 ) (109,614 ) (65,680 ) (330,821 ) Foreign currency transaction gains (losses) 183,795 (88,847 ) 20,797 (36,320 ) Gain on investments - - - 768,000 Total other income and expense 167,946 (77,816 ) 75,304 839,175 Loss before provision for income taxes and net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest (939,769 ) (6,479,364 ) (5,668,943 ) (21,984,298 ) Tax provision (29,000 ) (26,000 ) (100,000 ) (78,000 ) Net loss (968,769 ) (6,505,364 ) (5,768,943 ) (22,062,298 ) Net loss (income) attributable to the noncontrolling interest 11,329 (120,094 ) 94,443 (154,478 ) Net loss attributable to Kopin Corporation $ (957,440 ) $ (6,625,458 ) $ (5,674,500 ) $ (22,216,776 ) Net loss per share Basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.28 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 82,596,416 82,053,698 82,567,401 79,657,677

See notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements

KOPIN CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 Net loss $ (968,769 ) $ (6,505,364 ) $ (5,768,943 ) $ (22,062,298 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments (82,815 ) (21,163 ) 69,228 (22,201 ) Unrealized holding (loss) gain on marketable securities (21,725 ) 39,967 (204,404 ) 366,224 Reclassification of holding losses in net loss - (8,086 ) (21,028 ) (15,520 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (104,540 ) 10,718 (156,204 ) 328,503 Comprehensive loss (1,073,309 ) (6,494,646 ) (5,925,147 ) (21,733,795 ) Comprehensive loss (income) attributable to the noncontrolling interest 11,329 (120,094 ) 94,443 (154,478 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to Kopin Corporation $ (1,061,980 ) $ (6,614,740 ) $ (5,830,704 ) $ (21,888,273 )

See notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements

KOPIN CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Unaudited)

Common Stock Additional Paid-in Treasury Accumulated Other Comprehensive Accumulated Total Kopin Corporation Stockholders' Noncontrolling Total Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Stock Income Deficit Equity Interest Equity Balance, December 28, 2019 87,049,672 $ 870,496 $ 344,456,537 $ (17,238,669 ) $ 1,757,184 $ (301,236,913 ) $ 28,608,635 $ (17,023 ) $ 28,591,612 Stock-based compensation expense - - 158,465 - - - 158,465 - 158,465 Other comprehensive loss - - - - (98,632 ) - (98,632 ) - (98,632 ) Net loss - - - - - (3,595,519 ) (3,595,519 ) (61,472 ) (3,656,991 ) Balance, March 28, 2020 87,049,672 $ 870,496 $ 344,615,002 $ (17,238,669 ) $ 1,658,552 $ (304,832,432 ) $ 25,072,949 $ (78,495 ) $ 24,994,454 Stock-based compensation expense - - 161,677 - - - 161,677 - 161,677 Vesting of restricted stock 60,000 600 (600 ) - - - - - - Other comprehensive Income - - - - 46,968 - 46,968 - 46,968 Net loss - - - - - (1,121,541 ) (1,121,541 ) (21,642 ) (1,143,183 ) Balance, June 27, 2020 87,109,672 $ 871,096 $ 344,776,079 $ (17,238,669 ) $ 1,705,520 $ (305,953,973 ) $ 24,160,053 $ (100,137 ) $ 24,059,916 Stock-based compensation expense - - 318,608 - - - 318,608 - 318,608 Other comprehensive loss - - - - (104,540 ) - (104,540 ) - (104,540 ) Net loss - - - - - (957,440 ) (957,440 ) (11,329 ) (968,769 ) Balance, September 26, 2020 87,109,672 $ 871,096 $ 345,094,687 $ (17,238,669 ) $ 1,600,980 $ (306,911,413 ) $ 23,416,681 $ (111,466 ) $ 23,305,215

Common Stock Additional Paid-in Treasury Accumulated Other Comprehensive Accumulated Total Kopin Corporation Stockholders' Noncontrolling Total Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Stock Income Deficit Equity Interest Equity Balance, December 29, 2018 78,522,066 $ 785,220 $ 334,491,397 $ (17,238,669) $ 1,554,587 $ (271,730,661) $ 47,861,874 $ (149,053) $ 47,712,821 Stock-based compensation expense - - 815,842 - - - 815,842 - 815,842 Vesting of restricted stock 10,000 100 (100 ) - - - - - - Repurchases of restricted stock to satisfy tax withholding obligations (4,294 ) (43 ) (7,085 ) - - - (7,128 ) - (7,128 ) Other comprehensive income - - - - 97,317 - 97,317 - 97,317 Sale of registered stock 7,272,727 72,727 7,237,273 - - - 7,310,000 - 7,310,000 Net (loss) income - - - - - (11,330,927 ) (11,330,927 ) 11,017 (11,319,910 ) Balance, March 30, 2019 85,800,499 $ 858,004 $ 342,537,327 $ (17,238,669 ) $ 1,651,904 $ (283,061,588 ) $ 44,746,978 $ (138,036 ) $ 44,608,942 Stock-based compensation expense - - 538,474 - - - 538,474 - 538,474 Vesting of restricted stock 60,000 600 (600 ) - - - - - - Other comprehensive income - - - - 220,468 - 220,468 - 220,468 Sale of registered stock 706,454 7,065 721,466 - - - 728,531 - 728,531 Net (loss) income - - - - - (4,260,391 ) (4,260,391 ) 23,367 (4,237,024 ) Balance, June 29, 2019 86,566,953 $ 865,669 $ 343,796,667 $ (17,238,669 ) $ 1,872,372 $ (287,321,979 ) $ 41,974,060 $ (114,669 ) $ 41,859,391 Stock-based compensation expense - - 451,683 - - - 451,683 - 451,683 Other comprehensive income - - - - 10,718 - 10,718 - 10,718 Net (loss) income - - - - - (6,625,458 ) (6,625,458 ) 120,094 (6,505,364 ) Balance, September 28, 2019 86,566,953 $ 865,669 $ 344,248,350 $ (17,238,669 ) $ 1,883,090 $ (293,947,437 ) $ 35,811,003 $ 5,425 $ 35,816,428

See notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements

KOPIN CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (5,768,943 ) $ (22,062,298 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 474,437 597,091 Accretion of premium or discount on marketable debt securities 6,183 - Recovery of impairment on marketable debt securities (150,644) - Stock-based compensation 638,750 1,805,999 Foreign currency (gains) losses (9,334 ) 32,483 Change in allowance for bad debt (667,983 ) (56,997 ) Unrealized gain on investments - (768,000 ) Deferred income taxes 87,402 78,777 Loss on disposal of plant and equipment - 487,284 Impairment of goodwill - 331,344 Write-off of inventory 1,034,515 2,682,397 Other non-cash items (1,067 ) 94,444 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 185,118 (1,786,687 ) Contract assets (663,089 ) 2,043,724 Inventory (1,277,017 ) (1,338,233 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (735,565 ) 436,575 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 795,675 (427,603 ) Billings in excess of revenue earned (224,582 ) 1,034,608 Net cash used in operating activities (6,276,144 ) (16,815,092 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Other assets 374,886 (106,524 ) Capital expenditures (294,595 ) (113,009 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable debt securities 10,798,117 5,954,139 Cash paid for equity investment - (2,500,000 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 10,878,408 3,234,606 Cash flows from financing activities: Paycheck protection program loan receipt 2,238,000 - Paycheck protection program loan repayment (2,238,000 ) - Sale of registered stock - 8,038,531 Settlements of restricted stock for tax withholding obligations - (7,128 ) Net cash provided by financing activities - 8,031,403 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (7,005 ) (19,565 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,595,259 (5,568,648 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 6,029,247 14,326,347 End of period $ 10,624,506 $ 8,757,699

See notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements

KOPIN CORPORATION

NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The condensed consolidated financial statements of Kopin Corporation as of September 26, 2020 and for the three and nine month periods ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019 are unaudited and include all adjustments that, in the opinion of management, are necessary to present fairly the results of operations for the periods then ended. These condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements and notes thereto, included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019. The results of the Company's operations for any interim period are not necessarily indicative of the results of the Company's operations for any other interim period or for a full fiscal year. The December 28, 2019 consolidated balance sheet data was derived from audited financial statements, but certain information and footnote disclosures normally included in consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) have been condensed or omitted. The Company reclassified certain prior period amounts to conform to the current period presentation. As used in this report, the terms 'we', 'us', 'our', 'Kopin' and the 'Company' mean Kopin Corporation and its subsidiaries, unless the context indicates another meaning.

Going Concern

The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, which contemplates the realization of assets and the satisfaction of liabilities in the normal course of business. The Company incurred net losses of $ 29.4 million and net cash outflows from operations of $ 21.0 million for the fiscal year ended 2019. The Company incurred a net loss of $ 5.8 million and net cash outflows from operations of $ 6.3 million for the nine months ended September 26, 2020. In addition, the Company has experienced a significant decline in its cash and cash equivalents and marketable debt securities over the last several years, which was primarily a result of funding operating losses, of which a significant component related to the Company's ongoing investments in research and development. The Company had $ 15.6 million of cash and cash equivalents and marketable debt securities at September 26, 2020. The Company's historical and current use of cash in operations combined with limited liquidity resources raise substantial doubt regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

The Company's products are targeted towards the defense and industrial/enterprise wearable markets. Management believes the industrial wearable market is still developing and cannot predict how long it will take to develop or if the Company's products will be accepted. In addition, the Company's current strategy is to continue to invest in research and development, even during unprofitable periods, which may result in the Company continuing to incur net losses and negative cash flows from operations. If the Company is unable to achieve and maintain positive cash flows and profitability in the foreseeable future, its financial condition may ultimately be materially adversely affected such that management may be required to reduce operating expenses, including investments in research and development, or raise additional capital. While there can be no assurance the Company will be able to successfully reduce operating expenses or raise additional capital, management believes its historical success in managing cash flows and obtaining capital will continue in the foreseeable future.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global and national economy, disrupted global supply chains, and created significant volatility in and disruption of financial markets. The extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operational and financial performance, including the ability to execute business strategies and initiatives in the expected time frame to date has been limited. The future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operational and financial performance will depend on future developments, including the duration and spread of the pandemic and related restrictions on travel and transportation, all of which are uncertain and cannot be predicted at this time. An extended period of global supply chain and economic disruption could materially affect the Company's business, results of operations, financial condition, and access to sources of liquidity. In this regard, the CARES Act established a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), whereby certain small businesses are eligible for a loan to fund payroll expenses, rent, and related costs. During the second quarter ended June 27, 2020 the Company received loans under the PPP but subsequently voluntarily terminated and repaid the PPP Loans of $ 2.2 million. The Company's decision to terminate the loans was based on additional guidance issued by the Small Business Administration. There were no prepayment penalties in connection with the voluntary terminations.

2. ACCOUNTING STANDARDS

Accounting Standards Issued But Not Yet Adopted

In June 2016, the FASB issued ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ('ASU 2016-13'), which requires measurement and recognition of expected credit losses for financial assets held. In November 2019, the FASB issued ASU 2019-10 that has extended the effective date of ASU 2016-13 for Smaller Reporting Entities to fiscal years, and interim periods within those fiscal years, beginning after December 15, 2022. The Company is currently evaluating ASU 2016-13 and its impact on our consolidated financial statements.

3. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE DEBT SECURITIES

The Company considers all highly liquid, short-term debt instruments with original maturities of three months or less to be cash equivalents.

Marketable debt securities consist primarily of commercial paper, medium-term corporate notes, and U.S. government and agency backed securities. The Company classifies these marketable debt securities as available-for-sale at fair value in 'Marketable debt securities, at fair value.' The Company records the amortization of premium and accretion of discounts on marketable debt securities in the results of operations.

The Company uses the specific identification method as a basis for determining cost and calculating realized gains and losses with respect to marketable debt securities. The gross gains and losses realized related to sales and maturities of marketable debt securities were not material during the three and nine months ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019.

Investments in available-for-sale marketable debt securities were as follows at September 26, 2020 and December 28, 2019:

Amortized Cost Unrealized Gains Unrealized Losses Fair Value 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 U.S. government and agency backed securities $ 1,004,880 $ 8,304,229 $ 23,990 $ -

$ - $ (7,359 ) $ 1,028,870 $ 8,296,870 Corporate Debt 3,954,345 7,459,298 5,638 - - (3,171 ) 3,959,983 7,456,127 Total $ 4,959,225 $ 15,763,527 $ 29,628 $ - $ - $ (10,530 ) $ 4,988,853 $ 15,752,997

Less than One year One to Five Years Total U.S. government and agency backed securities $ - $ 1,028,870 $ 1,028,870 Corporate debt 1,550,508 2,409,475 3,959,983 Total $ 1,550,508 $ 3,438,345 $ 4,988,853

The contractual maturity of the Company's marketable debt securities was as follows at September 26, 2020

4. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS

Financial instruments are categorized as Level 1, Level 2 or Level 3 based upon the method by which their fair value is computed. An investment is categorized as Level 1 when its fair value is based on unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets that the Company has the ability to access at the measurement date. An investment is categorized as Level 2 if its fair market value is based on quoted market prices for similar assets in active markets, quoted prices for identical or similar assets in markets that are not active, based on observable inputs such as interest rates, yield curves, or derived from or corroborated by observable market data by correlation or other means. An investment is categorized as Level 3 if its fair value is based on assumptions developed by the Company about what a market participant would use in pricing the assets.

The following table details the fair value measurements of the Company's financial assets:

Fair Value Measurement September 26, 2020 Using: Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 10,624,506 $ 10,624,506 $ - $ - U.S. Government Securities 1,028,870 - 1,028,870 - Corporate Debt 3,959,983 - 3,959,983 - Equity Investments 4,330,060 271,764 - 4,058,296 $ 19,943,419 $ 10,896,270 $ 4,988,853 $ 4,058,296

Fair Value Measurement at December 28, 2019 Using: Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 6,029,247 $ 6,029,247 $ - $ - U.S. Government Securities 8,296,870 - 8,296,870 - Corporate Debt 7,456,127 - 7,456,127 - Equity Investments 4,537,159 386,711 - 4,150,448 $ 26,319,403 $ 6,415,958 $ 15,752,997 $ 4,150,448

Transfers between levels of the fair value hierarchy are reported at the beginning of the reporting period in which they occur. Changes in Level 3 investments were as follows:

December 28, 2019 Net unrealized gains Impairment Charge September 26, 2020 Equity Investments $ 4,150,448 $ 87,848 $ (180,000 ) $ 4,058,296

The carrying amounts of cash and cash equivalents, accounts receivable, accounts payable and accrued liabilities approximate fair value because of their short-term nature. If accrued liabilities were carried at fair value, these would be classified as Level 2 in the fair value hierarchy.

Marketable Debt Securities

The corporate debt consists of floating rate notes with a maturity that is over multiple years but has interest rates that are reset every three months based on the then-current three-month London Interbank Offering Rate ('three-month Libor'). The Company validates the fair market values of the financial instruments above by using discounted cash flow models, obtaining independent pricing of the securities or through the use of a model that incorporates the three-month Libor, the credit default swap rate of the issuer and the bid and ask price spread of the same or similar investments which are traded on several markets.

Equity Investments

The Company acquired an equity interest in a company in the first quarter of 2018 through a $ 1.0 million capital contribution and the contribution of certain intellectual property. During the three and nine months ended September 26, 2020, the Company recorded less than $ 0.1 million of unrealized gains on this equity investment due to a fluctuation in the foreign exchange rate. As of September 26, 2020, the Company owned an 11% interest in this company and the estimated fair value of this equity investment was $ 3.6 million at September 26, 2020.

In 2017 the Company had a warrant to acquire up to 15%of the next round of equity offered by a customer as part of the licensing of technology to the customer. The Company used the pricing and terms of the qualified financing round by the customer in determining the value of its Series A warrant and recorded a gain of $2.0million. The Company acquired an equity interest in the customer by exercising the Series A warrant into Series A shares in the second quarter of 2018 and recorded a loss of less than $0.1million. In addition, the Company acquired shares of the customer's Series B shares valued at $2.5million based on the fair value of the Series B at the closing in May 2019. During the second quarter of 2019, the Company recognized a $0.8million gain based on an observable price change for the Series A shares by using the customer's Series B capital structure, pricing of the shares being offered and the liquidation preference of Series B. In the fourth quarter of 2019 the Company reviewed the financial condition and other factors of the customer and as a result, recorded an impairment charge of $5.2million to reduce its investment in the customer to zero.

On September 30, 2019 the Company entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement (the 'Solos Purchase Agreement') pursuant to which the Company sold and licensed certain assets of our SolosTM ('Solos') product line and WhisperTM Audio ('Whisper') technology. As consideration for the transaction the Company received a 20%equity stake in Solos Incorporation ('Solos Inc.'). The Company has recorded a less than $0.2million impairment charge on its Solos Inc. investment during the nine months ended September 26, 2020.

5. INVENTORY

Inventories are stated at standard cost adjusted to approximate the lower of cost (first-in, first-out method) or net realizable value and consist of the following at September 26, 2020 and December 28, 2019:

September 26, 2020 December 28, 2019 Raw materials $ 2,974,810 $ 2,630,156 Work-in-process 591,542 711,475 Finished goods 432,755 427,065 Total $ 3,999,107 $ 3,768,696

6. NET LOSS PER SHARE

Basic net loss per share is computed using the weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding during the period less any unvested restricted shares. Diluted net loss per share is calculated using weighted-average shares outstanding and contingently issuable shares, less weighted-average shares reacquired during the period. The net outstanding shares are adjusted for the dilutive effect of shares issuable upon the assumed conversion of the Company's common stock equivalents, which consist of unvested restricted stock.

The following were not included in weighted-average common shares outstanding-diluted because they are anti-dilutive or performance conditions have not been met at the end of the period:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 Non-vested restricted common stock 2,396,624 2,017,624 2,396,624 2,017,624

7. STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY AND STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION

Restricted Stock Awards

In May of 2020, the Company adopted a 2020 Equity Incentive Plan ('2020 Equity Plan') which authorizes the issuance of shares of common stock to employees, non-employees, and the Board. The 2020 Equity Plan was a successor to the Company's 2010 Equity Incentive Plan ('2010 Equity Plan'). The number of shares authorized to be issued under the 2020 Equity Plan is four million shares plus shares of the common stock underlying any outstanding award granted under the 2010 Equity Plan that expires, or is terminated, surrendered or forfeited for any reason without issuance of such shares.

Registered sale of equity securities

On March 15, 2019 and April 10, 2019, the Company sold 7.3 million shares and 0.7 million shares, respectively, of registered common stock for aggregate gross proceeds of $ 8.8 million ($ 1.10 per share), before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses paid by the Company of $ 0.7 million. The March 15, 2019 and April 10, 2019 transactions represent approximately 8.9% and 0.8% , respectively, of the Company's total outstanding shares of common stock as of the date of sale. The net proceeds from the offering were used for general corporate purposes, including working capital.

Non-Vested Restricted Common Stock

The fair value of non-vested restricted common stock awards is generally the market value of the Company's common stock on the date of grant. The non-vested restricted common stock awards require the employee to fulfill certain obligations, including remaining employed by the Company for one, two or four years (the vesting period) and in certain cases also require meeting either performance criteria or the Company's stock achieving a certain price. For non-vested restricted common stock awards that solely require the recipient to remain employed with the Company, the stock compensation expense is amortized over the anticipated service period. For non-vested restricted common stock awards that require the achievement of performance criteria, the Company reviews the probability of achieving the performance goals on a periodic basis. If the Company determines that it is probable that the performance criteria will be achieved, the amount of compensation cost derived for the performance goal is amortized over the anticipated service period. If the performance criteria are not met, no compensation cost is recognized and any previously recognized compensation cost is reversed.

Restricted stock activity was as follows:

Weighted Average Shares Grant Fair Value Balance, December 28, 2019 1,863,124 $ 1.60 Granted 628,000 0.54 Forfeited (34,500) 2.32 Vested (60,000) 1.12 Balance, September 26, 2020 2,396,624 $ 1.32

On December 31, 2017, the Company amended the employment agreement with our CEO, Dr. John Fan, to expire on December 31, 2020 and as part of the amendment issued restricted stock grants. Of the restricted stock grants issued to Dr. Fan, 640,000 shares will vest upon the first 20 consecutive trading day period following the grant date during which the Company's common stock trades at a price equal to or greater than $5.25, 150,000 shares will vest at the end of the first 20 consecutive trading day period following the grant date during which the Company's common stock trades at a price per share equal to or greater than $6.00, and 150,000 shares will vest at the end of the first 20 consecutive trading day period following the grant date during which the Company's common stock trades at a price per share equal to or greater than $7.00. All of the grants are subject to certain acceleration events and expire on December 31, 2020 . The total fair value of these awards on December 31, 2017 was $ 1.7 million. The value of restricted stock grants that vest based on market conditions is computed on the date of grant using the Monte Carlo model with the following assumptions:

For the three months ended September 26, 2020 Performance price target $ 5.25 $ 6.00 $ 7.00 Expected volatility 48.3% 48.3% 48.3% Interest rate 1.97% 1.97% 1.97% Expected Life (years) 3 3 3 Dividend yield -% -% -%

Stock-Based Compensation

The following table summarizes stock-based compensation expense within each of the categories below as it relates to non-vested restricted common stock awards for the three and nine months ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019 (no tax benefits were recognized):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26, 2020 September 28,

2019 September 26, 2020 September 28,

2019 Cost of product revenues $ 40,620 $ 18,309 $ 70,866 $ 82,524 Research and development 81,133 73,939 193,788 262,454 Selling, general and administrative 196,855 359,435 374,096 1,461,021 Total $ 318,608 $ 451,683 $ 638,750 $ 1,805,999

Unrecognized compensation expense for non-vested restricted common stock as of September 26, 2020 totaled $ 0.6 million and is expected to be recognized over a weighted average period of approximately two years.

8. ACCRUED WARRANTY

The Company typically warrants its products against defect for 12 to 18 months, however, for certain products a customer may purchase an extended warranty

. A provision for estimated future costs and estimated returns for credit relating to such warranty is recorded in the period when product is shipped and revenue is recognized and is updated as additional information becomes available. The Company's estimate of future costs to satisfy warranty obligations is based primarily on historical warranty expense experienced and a provision for potential future product failures. Changes in the accrued warranty for the nine months ended September 26, 2020 were as follows:

Balance, December 28, 2019 $ 509,000 Additions 450,000 Claims (451,000) Balance, September 26, 2020 $ 508,000

Extended Warranties

Deferred revenue represents the purchase of extended warranties by the Company's customers. The Company recognizes revenue from an extended warranty on the straight-line method over the life of the extended warranty, which is typically 12 to 15 monthsbeyond the standard 12 to 18 month warranty. The Company classifies the current portion of deferred revenue under Contract liabilities and billings in excess of revenues earned in its condensed consolidated balance sheets. At September 26, 2020, the Company had less than $0.1million of deferred revenue related to extended warranties.

9. INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded a provision for income taxes of less than $ 0.1 million and $ 0.1 million in the three and nine months ended September 26, 2020, respectively. The Company recorded a provision for income taxes of less than $ 0.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 28, 2019. As of September 26, 2020, the Company has available for tax purposes U.S. federal NOLs of approximately $ 160.3 million expiring 2022 through 2037 and $ 59.9 million that have an unlimited carryover period. The Company had recognized a full valuation allowance on its domestic and certain foreign net deferred tax assets due to the uncertainty of realization of such assets. The Company recognizes both accrued interest and penalties related to its uncertain tax positions related to intercompany loan interest and potential transfer pricing exposure related to its foreign subsidiaries.

10. CONTRACT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

Contract assets include unbilled amounts typically resulting from sales under contracts when the cost-to-cost method of revenue recognition is utilized and revenue recognized from customer arrangements, including licensing, exceeds the amount billed to the customer, and right to payment is not just subject to the passage of time. Amounts may not exceed their net realizable value. Contract assets are generally classified as current. The Company classifies the noncurrent portion of contract assets under other assets in its condensed consolidated balance sheets.

Contract liabilities consist of advance payments and billings in excess of cost incurred and deferred revenue.

Net contract assets (liabilities) consisted of the following:

September 26, 2020 December 28, 2019 $ Change % Change Contract assets -current $ 1,584,171 $ 921,082 $ 663,089 72% Contract liabilities-current (576,419 ) (796,794) 220,375 (28)% Contract liabilities-noncurrent (2,350 ) (6,557) 4,207 (64)% Net contract assets $ 1,005,402 $ 117,731 $ 887,671 754 %

The $ 0.9 million increase in the Company's net contract assets at September 26, 2020 as compared to December 28, 2019 was primarily due to an increase in inventory and other costs associated with government contracts which recognize revenue over time, and a decrease in billing in excess of revenue earned. In the three and nine months ended September 26, 2020, the Company recognized revenue of less than $ 0.1 million and $ 0.6 million, respectively, related to our contract liabilities at December 28, 2019. In the three and nine months ended September 28, 2019, the Company recognized revenue of $ 0.1 million and $ 0.3 million, respectively, related to our contract liabilities at December 29, 2018.

The Company did not recognize impairment losses on our contract assets in the three and nine months ended September 26, 2020 or September 28, 2019.

Performance Obligations

The Company's revenue recognition related to performance obligations that were satisfied at a point in time and over time were as follows:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 Point in time 34 % 55 % 36 % 72 % Over time 66 % 45 % 64 % 28 %

Remaining performance obligations represent the transaction price of orders for which work has not been performed and excludes unexercised contract options and potential orders under ordering-type contracts (e.g., indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity ('IDIQ')). As of September 26, 2020, the aggregate amount of the transaction price allocated to remaining performance obligations was $ 25.8 million which the Company expects to recognize over the next 15 months. The remaining performance obligations represent amounts to be earned under government contracts, which are subject to cancellation.

11. LEASES

The Company enters into operating leases primarily for: real estate, including for manufacturing, engineering, research, administration and sales facilities, and information technology ('IT') equipment. At September 26, 2020 and December 28, 2019, the Company did not have any finance leases. Approximately all of our future lease commitments, and related lease liability, relate to the Company's real estate leases. Some of the Company's leases include options to extend or terminate the lease.

The components of lease expense were as follows:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 Operating lease cost $ 284,529 $ 293,251 $ 851,846 $ 884,499

At September 26, 2020, the Company's future lease payments under non-cancellable leases were as follows:

2020 (excluding the nine months ended September 26, 2020) $ 299,338 2021 1,053,209 2022 654,617 2023 201,333 Thereafter - Total future lease payments 2,208,497 Less imputed interest (150,882 ) Total $ 2,057,615

The Company's lease liabilities recognized in the Company's condensed consolidated balance sheets at September 26, 2020 was as follows:

September 26, 2020 Operating lease liabilities - current $ 1,064,903 Operating lease liabilities -noncurrent 992,712 Total lease liabilities $ 2,057,615

Supplemental cash flow information related to leases was as follows:

Nine months ended September 26, 2020 Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of operating lease liabilities $ 892,221

Other information related to leases was as follows:

September 26, 2020 Weighted Average Discount Rate - Operating Leases 6.16 % Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term - Operating Leases (in years) 2.14

12. SEGMENTS AND DISAGGREGATION OF REVENUE

We continually monitor and review our segment reporting structure in accordance with authoritative guidance to determine if any changes have occurred that would affect our reportable segments. In the fourth quarter of 2019, as a result of the changes in our operations and management structure we commenced reporting under one segment. We have retrospectively adjusted our segment disclosures to present one reportable segment, as our Chief Executive Officer, who is our chief operating decision maker ('CODM'), reviews results on a total company basis.

Total long-lived assets by country at September 26, 2020 and December 28, 2019 were:

Total Long-lived Assets (in thousands) September 26, 2020 December 28, 2019 U.S. $ 2,936 $ 3,647 United Kingdom 299 442 China 17 37 Japan 55 101 Total $ 3,307 $ 4,227

We disaggregate our revenue from contracts with customers by geographic location and by display application, as we believe it best depicts how the nature, amount, timing and uncertainty of our revenue and cash flows are affected by economic factors.

During the three and nine months ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019, the Company derived its sales from the following display applications:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 (In thousands) Defense $ 4,769 $ 1,968 $ 12,772 $ 5,207 Industrial 1,650 2,625 5,229 7,262 Consumer 68 360 521 1,510 Other - 2 553 25 R&D 2,563 1,184 6,295 2,452 License & Royalties 463 - 836 4,336 Total Revenues $ 9,513 $ 6,139 $ 26,206 $ 20,792

During the three and nine months ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019, the Company derived its sales from the following geographies:

Three Months Ending Nine Months Ending September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 (In thousands) United States $ 7,828 $ 3,453 $ 21,530 $ 8,464 Other Americas - 10 100 35 Total Americas 7,828 3,463 21,630 8,499 Asia - Pacific 1,475 2,307 3,783 9,997 Europe 210 350 793 2,268 Other - 19 - 28 Total Revenues $ 9,513 $ 6,139 $ 26,206 $ 20,792

13. LITIGATION

The Company may engage in legal proceedings arising in the ordinary course of business. Claims, suits, investigations and proceedings are inherently uncertain and it is not possible to predict the ultimate outcome of such matters and our business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows could be affected in any particular period.

BlueRadios, Inc. v. Kopin Corporation, Civil Action No. 16-02052-JLK (D. Col.):

On August 12, 2016, BlueRadios, Inc. ('BlueRadios') filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, alleging that the Company breached a contract between it and BlueRadios concerning an alleged joint venture between the Company and BlueRadios to design, develop and commercialize micro-display products with embedded wireless technology referred to as 'Golden-i' breached the covenant of good faith and fair dealing associated with that contract, breached its fiduciary duty to BlueRadios, and misappropriated trade secrets owned by BlueRadios in violation of Colorado law (C.R.S. § 7-74-104(4)) and the Defend Trade Secrets Act (18 U.S.C. § 1836(b)(1)). BlueRadios further alleges that the Company was unjustly enriched by its alleged misconduct, BlueRadios is entitled to an accounting to determine the amount of profits obtained by the Company as a result of its alleged misconduct, and the inventorship on at least ten patents or patent applications owned by the Company need to be corrected to list BlueRadios' employees as inventors and thereby list BlueRadios as co-assignees of the patents. BlueRadios seeks monetary, declaratory, and injunctive relief, including for alleged non-payment of engineering retainer fees.

On October 11, 2016, the Company filed its Answer and Affirmative Defenses. The parties completed expert depositions on November 15, 2019. On December 2, 2019, the Company filed a Motion for Partial Summary Judgment requesting the Court dismiss counts 2-7 in their entirety and counts 1 and 8 in part. BlueRadios also filed a Motion for Partial Summary Judgment alleging it is the co-owner of U.S. Patent No. 8,909,296. Responses to the Motions for Partial Summary Judgment were filed on January 15, 2020, and replies were filed on February 19, 2020. On September 25, 2020, the Court denied BlueRadios' Motion for Partial Summary Judgment. The Court has not yet ruled on the Company's motion for Partial Summary Judgment. A trial date has not yet been set by the Court. The Company has not concluded a loss from this matter is probable; therefore, we have not recorded an accrual for litigation or claims related to this matter for the period ended September 26, 2020. The Company will continue to evaluate information as it becomes known and will record an estimate for losses at the time or times when it is both probable that a loss has been incurred and the amount of the loss is reasonably estimable.

14. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

The Company may from time to time enter into agreements with stockholders, affiliates and other companies engaged in certain aspects of the display, electronics, optical and software industries as part of our business strategy. In addition, the wearable computing product market is relatively new and there may be other technologies the Company needs to purchase from affiliates to enhance its product offering.

During the three and nine months ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019, the Company had the following transactions with related parties:

Three Months Ended September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 Revenues Purchases Sales Purchases Solos Inc. $ 868 $ - $ - $ - RealWear, Inc. 894,976 10,545 538,930 - $ 895,843 $ 10,545 $ 538,930 $ -

Nine Months Ended September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 Revenues Purchases Sales Purchases Goertek $ - $ - $ - $ 747,154 Solos Inc. 247,326 - - - RealWear, Inc. 1,266,878 10,545 5,731,574 - $ 1,514,204 $ 10,545 $ 5,731,574 $ 747,154

At September 26, 2020 and December 28, 2019, the Company had the following receivables, contract liabilities and payables with related parties:

September 26, 2020 December 28, 2019 Receivables Contract Liabilities Payables Receivables Contract Assets Payables Solos Inc. $ 868 $ - $ 8,750 $ 283,203 $ - $ 8,750 RealWear, Inc. 694,783 327,610 10,545 646,848 - - $ 695,651 $ 327,610 $ 19,295 $ 930,051 $ - $ 8,750

Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Forward Looking Statements

This Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), which are subject to the safe harbor created by such sections. Words such as 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'could,' 'would,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and variations of such words and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such 'forward-looking statements,' which speak only as of the date made, and advise readers that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions by us that are difficult to predict. Various factors, some of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by us or on our behalf, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this report, except as may otherwise be required by the federal securities laws.

We have identified the following important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in our forward-looking statements. Such factors may be in addition to the risks described in Part I, Item 1A, 'Risk Factors;' Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019. These factors include: the extent of the impact of the coronavirus ('COVID-19') pandemic on our business and operations, and the economic and societal disruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to continue as a going concern; the material weakness management has identified in our internal control over financial reporting, our conclusion that our disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as of the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019 or the period ended September 26, 2020 and our ability to remediate that material weakness; our ability to obtain raw materials and other goods as well as services from our suppliers as needed; the potential for customers to choose our competitors as their supplier; our expectation that we will have negative cash flow from operating activities in 2020; our ability to prosecute and defend our proprietary technology aggressively or successfully; our ability to retain personnel with experience and expertise relevant to our business; our ability to invest in research and development to achieve profitability even during periods when we are not profitable; our ability to continue to introduce new products in our target markets; our ability to generate revenue growth and positive cash flow, and reach profitability; the strengthening of the U.S. dollar and its effects on the price of our products in foreign markets; the impact of new regulations and customer demands relating to conflict minerals; our ability to obtain a competitive advantage in the wearable technologies market through our extensive portfolio of patents, trade secrets and non-patented know-how; our ability to grow within our targeted markets; the importance of small form factor displays in the development of defense, consumer, and industrial products such as thermal weapon sights, safety equipment, virtual and augmented reality gaming, training and simulation products and metrology tools; the suitability of our properties for our needs for the foreseeable future; our expectation not to pay cash dividends for the foreseeable future and to retain earnings for the development of our businesses; our expectation that we will expend between $0.5 million and $1.0 million on capital expenditures during 2020; our need to achieve and maintain positive cash flow and profitability, our financial condition will ultimately be materially adversely affected, and we will be required to reduce expenses, including our investments in research and development or raise additional capital; our ability to support our operations and capital needs for at least the next twelve months through our available cash resources; our expectation that we will incur taxes based on our foreign operations in 2020; and our expectation that we will have a state tax provision in 2020.

Overview

We are a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of miniature displays and optical lenses (our 'components') for sale as individual displays, components, modules or higher-level subassemblies. We also license our intellectual property through technology license agreements. Our component products are used in highly demanding high-resolution portable defense, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment. Our products enable our customers to develop and market an improved generation of products for these target applications.

The following discussion should be read in conjunction with our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019 and our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements included in this Form 10-Q.

COVID-19

We continue to actively monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and take steps intended to mitigate the potential risks to our workforce and our business. This pandemic continues to disrupt global economic activity and the capital markets. These disruptions may continue for a prolonged period of time or become more severe. The COVID-19 pandemic is a continuously evolving situation. We cannot predict the duration of the pandemic or the ultimate effects of it on the global or national economy. The COVID-19 pandemic and its related effects have affected our supply chain and workforce, as discussed more fully below.

Results of Operations

As described in our 'Forward-Looking Statements' on page 19 of this Form 10-Q, our interim period results of operations and period-to-period comparisons of such results may not be indicative of our future operating results. Additionally, we use a fiscal calendar, which may result in differences in the number of work days in the current and comparable prior interim periods and could affect period-to-period comparisons. The following discussions of comparative results among periods, including the discussion of segment results, should be viewed in this context.

Revenues. We categorize revenues based upon our understanding of the end market application our products are included in. For the three and nine months ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019, our revenues by display application, which include product sales and amounts earned from research and development contracts, were as follows:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 Defense $ 4,769 $ 1,968 $ 12,772 $ 5,207 Industrial 1,650 2,625 5,229 7,262 Consumer 68 360 521 1,510 Other - 2 553 25 R&D 2,563 1,184 6,295 2,452 License & royalties 463 - 836 4,336 Total Revenues $ 9,513 $ 6,139 $ 26,206 $ 20,792

Sales of our products for Defense applications include systems used by the defense both in the field and for training and simulation. The increase in Defense applications revenues in the three and nine months ended September 26, 2020 as compared to the three and nine months ended September 28, 2019 is primarily from an increase in volume shipments for our thermal weapon sight systems for soldiers and avionic component contracts.

Industrial applications revenue represents customers who purchase our display products for use in 3D metrology equipment and wearable headsets used for commercial applications in manufacturing, distribution and public safety. Our 3D metrology customers are primarily located in Asia and sell to Asian contract manufacturers who use the 3D metrology machines for quality control purposes. The decrease in Industrial applications revenue for the three months ended September 26, 2020 as compared to the three months ended September 28, 2019 was primarily due to a decline in sales of products for 3D metrology equipment and wearable headsets used for commercial applications and public safety. The decrease in Industrial applications revenue for the nine months ended September 26, 2020 as compared to the nine months ended September 28, 2019 was primarily due to a decline in sales of products for 3D metrology equipment and wearable headsets used for commercial applications partially offset by an increase in sales of headsets for public safety Our Scotland production plant, which provides the displays for the 3D metrology equipment application, experienced a supply issue in March 2020 related to one raw material, which resulted in lower revenues from the sale of our displays for 3D applications during the three and nine months ended September 26, 2020. We do not believe this interruption was related to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, our Scotland plant was closed for the majority of April 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The loss of revenue of our Scotland plant because of the closure in April 2020 was not significant.

Our displays for Consumer applications are used primarily in thermal imaging products, recreational rifle and hand-held scopes, drone racing headsets and augmented reality and virtual reality headsets. The decrease in Consumer applications revenues for the three and nine months ended September 26, 2020 as compared to the three and nine months ended September 28, 2019 was primarily due to decreased demand for displays and components used in recreational rifle and hand-held scopes and drone racing headsets.

R&D revenues increased in the three and nine months ended September 26, 2020 as compared to the three and nine months ended September 28, 2019 due to increase in funding for U.S. defense programs and microdisplay development.

Other revenue includes sales of products which either do not meet the description of one of the other product categories or we do not know what end market application our product is used for. License and royalty revenues include license fees from an arrangement with a customer where our performance obligation is to license functional intellectual property ('IP') and which provides the customer the right to use our IP as it exists at a point in time and royalties on the sale of the customers' products that include our IP. The increase in license & royalties revenue in the three months ended September 26, 2020 compared to the three months ended September 28, 2019 was due to no royalties received for the three months ended September 28, 2019. The decrease in license and royalties revenue in the nine months ended September 26, 2020 compared to the nine months ended September 28, 2019 was due to the one-time license of functional IP to a customer for $3.5 million in the second quarter ended June 29, 2019.

International sales represented 18% and 44% of total revenues for the three months ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019, and 18% and 59% of total revenues for the nine months ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019, respectively. We categorize our sales as either domestic or international based upon the delivery destination of our product. For example, if the customer is located in Asia or if a U.S. customer has its Asian contract manufacturer order product from us and we deliver the product to Asia we categorize both these sale as international. In addition, if we earn royalties on sales from a customer the royalties are categorized as domestic or international based on how the product revenues are categorized. The decline in international sales was primarily a result of a decline in sales of products for industrial wearable headset applications. Our international sales are primarily denominated in U.S. currency. Consequently, a strengthening of the U.S. dollar could increase the price in local currencies of our products in foreign markets and make our products relatively more expensive than competitors' products that are denominated in local currencies, which could lead to a reduction in sales or profitability in those foreign markets. We have not taken any protective measures against exchange rate fluctuations, such as purchasing hedging instruments with respect to such fluctuations, because of the historically stable exchange rate between the British Pound Sterling (the functional currency of our U.K. subsidiary) and the U.S. dollar. Foreign currency translation impact on our results, if material, is described in further detail under 'Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk' section below.

Cost of Product Revenue. Cost of product revenues, which is comprised of materials, labor and manufacturing overhead related to the production of our products, were as follows for the three and nine months ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except for percentages) September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 Cost of product revenues $ 4,825 $ 4,690 $ 15,252 $ 15,810 Cost of product revenues as a % of net product revenues 74.4 % 94.6 % 80.0 % 112.9 %

The decrease in cost of product revenues as a percentage of net product revenues for the three and nine months ended September 26, 2020 as compared to the three and nine months ended September 28, 2019 was primarily due to lower material cost and improved manufacturing efficiencies due to higher sales volumes which reduced fixed costs per unit at our United States plant. In 2019 we were commencing production of certain products and we experienced higher than normal scrap and excess inventory charges of approximately $1.5 million for the first nine months of 2019 as compared to the first nine months of 2020.

During the first nine months of 2020 our U.S. production facilities did not experience significant issues with obtaining raw materials as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. However, for certain raw materials, including raw materials we source from Asia, we do not have significant amounts of inventory and we are receiving weekly shipments that are necessary to keep our production lines going. Our Forth Dimension Displays, Ltd. (FDD) production facility in Scotland did experience a disruption in their supply chain in March 2020 which negatively impacted their revenues, operating results and cash flow. Our United States production facilities were open during the first nine months of 2020 but our production staffing levels were below normal for the first six months of 2020, as some employees stayed home. We have returned to normal staffing levels in the third quarter of 2020. Our FDD facility was closed during April 2020 but reopened in May 2020. Our FDD facility produces displays for 3D metrology equipment makers and certain U.S. defense programs. FDD sells its U.S. defense displays to our subsidiary, NVIS, Inc. for incorporation into defense systems. As a result of the disruption at FDD, display shipments to its customers, including NVIS, were behind schedule as of March 28, 2020 but were back on schedule by June 27, 2020. A disruption in supply of raw materials or a decrease in production employee attendance could result in lower revenues, an increase in our operating losses and a negative impact on our cash flow.

Research and Development. R&D expenses are incurred in support of internal display development programs and programs funded by agencies or prime contractors of the U.S. government and commercial partners. R&D costs include staffing, purchases of materials and laboratory supplies, circuit design costs, fabrication and packaging of display products, and overhead. In fiscal year 2020, we expect our R&D expenditures to be related to our display products, overlay weapon sights and organic light emitting diode ('OLED') display and related optical technologies. Funded and internal R&D expense are combined in research and development expenses in the statement of operations. R&D expenses for the three and nine months ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019 were as follows:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 Funded $ 1,618 $ 1,161 $ 4,484 $ 2,471 Internal 1,098 1,229 2,793 8,215 Total research and development expense $ 2,716 $ 2,390 $ 7,277 $ 10,686

Funded R&D expense for the three and nine months ended September 26, 2020 increased as compared to the three and nine months ended September 28, 2019 primarily due to increased spending on U.S. defense programs and microdisplay development. Internal R&D expenses for the three and nine months ended September 26, 2020 decreased as compared to the three and nine months ended September 28, 2019 primarily due to the curtailment of certain development programs.

Selling, General and Administrative. Selling, general and administrative ('S,G&A') expenses consist of the expenses incurred by our sales and marketing personnel and related expenses, and administrative and general corporate expenses. S,G&A expenses for the three and nine months ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019 were as follows:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except for percentages) September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 Selling, general and administration expense $ 3,080 $ 5,130 $ 9,421 $ 16,788 Selling, general and administration expense as a % of revenues 32.4 % 83.6 % 35.9 % 80.7 %

S,G&A decreased for the three and nine months ended September 26, 2020 as compared to the three and nine months ended September 28, 2019 primarily due to a decrease in compensation expenses including stock-based compensation, bad debt expense, professional fees, information technology expenses, travel and accretion of the NVIS contingent consideration.

Other Income (Expense), net. Other income (expense), net is primarily composed of interest income, foreign currency transaction and remeasurement gains and losses incurred by our U.K.-based subsidiary and other non-operating income items. Other income (expense), net for the three and nine months ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019 was as follows:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 Other income (expense), net $ 168 $ (78 ) $ 75 $ 839

During the three and nine months ended September 26, 2020 we recorded foreign currency gains of less than $0.2 million and less than $0.1 million, respectively, as compared to losses of $0.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 28, 2019. During the three and nine months ended September 28, 2019, the Company recognized a gain of approximately $0.8 million on the fair value adjustment due to an observable price change on an equity investment.

Tax Provision. We recorded a provision for income taxes of less than $0.1 million in the three months ended September 26, 2020 and $0.1 million in the nine months ended September 26, 2020. We recorded a provision for income taxes of less than $0.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 28, 2019. The provision for income taxes in the three and nine months ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019 primarily relate to interest and penalties on uncertain tax positions.

Net Loss (Income) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest. As of September 26, 2020, we owned 80% of the equity of eMDT America ('eMDT'). Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest on our consolidated statement of operations represents the portion of the results of operations of our majority owned subsidiary which is allocated to the stockholders of the equity interests not owned by us. The change in net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest is the result of the change in the results of operations of eMDT for the three and nine months ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019.

Net Loss Attributable to Kopin Corporation. We incurred net losses attributable to Kopin Corporation of $1.0 million and $5.7 million during the three and nine months ended September 26, 2020 compared to net losses attributable to Kopin Corporation of $6.6 million and $22.2 million during the three and nine months ended September 28, 2019.The decrease in the net losses attributable to Kopin Corporation during the three and nine months ended September 26, 2020 compared to the three and nine months ended September 28, 2019 is due to a reorganization of the Company in 2019. The reorganization included a reduction in the number of employees, a decrease in R&D expense through the sale or license of intellectual property associated with activities we had either completed or abandoned, and a decrease in S,G&A due to lower labor costs, stock based compensation costs, bad debt expense, professional fees, information technology costs and the accretion of the NVIS contingent consideration. Some of the reduction in S,G&A costs was made possible by the actions taken to reduce R&D expense as we would no longer be pursing the launch of products based on the technologies being developed.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At September 26, 2020 and December 28, 2019, we had cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $15.6 million and $21.8 million, respectively, and working capital of $17.9 million and $22.5 million at September 26, 2020 and December 28, 2019, respectively. The change in cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities was primarily due to net outflow of cash used in operating activities of $6.3 million and capital expenditures of $0.3 million, partially offset by the proceeds from the sale of marketable debt securities of $10.8 million. Included in the $6.3 million of cash used in operating activities was a contingent consideration payment to the former owners on NVIS of $0.5 million.

During the second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 26, 2020, we received the proceeds from loans in the amount of approximately $2.2 million (the 'PPP Loan') pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program ('PPP') of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the 'CARES Act'). During the second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 26, 2020 we repaid $2.1 million of the loans and we repaid $0.1 million in July 2020. Our decision to terminate the loans was based on additional guidance issued by the Small Business Administration. There were no prepayment penalties in connection with the voluntary repayment.

On March 15, 2019, we sold 7.3 million shares of registered common stock for gross proceeds of $8.0 million ($1.10 per share), before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses paid by the Company of $0.7 million. This represented approximately 8.9% of our total outstanding shares of common stock as of the date of purchase. The net proceeds from the offering were used for general corporate purposes, including working capital. On April 10, 2019, we sold 0.7 million shares of registered common stock for gross proceeds of $0.8 million ($1.10 per share), before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses paid by us of less than $0.1 million, pursuant to the partial exercise of the underwriters' overallotment option in connection with the March 15, 2019 public offering. This represented approximately 0.8% of our total outstanding shares of common stock as of the date of purchase.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable debt securities held in U.S. Dollars at:

September 26, 2020 December 28, 2019 Domestic locations $ 14,830,423 $ 21,148,381 International locations 369,240 145,240 Subtotal cash and cash equivalents marketable debt securities held in U.S. dollars 15,199,663 21,293,621 Cash and cash equivalents held in other currencies and converted to U.S. dollars 413,696 488,623 Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable debt securities $ 15,613,359 $ 21,782,244

We have no plans to repatriate the cash and cash equivalents held in our foreign subsidiary FDD and, as such, we have not recorded any deferred tax liability with respect to such cash.

In March 2017, we purchased 100% of the outstanding stock of NVIS for $3.7 million and subsequently paid $1.9 million in contingent consideration through March 28, 2020. There are no remaining contingent payment obligations related to the NVIS purchase as of September 26, 2020.

We expect to expend between $0.5 million and $1.0 million on capital expenditures in 2020.

We entered into an agreement in August 2017 to acquire an approximate 3.5% equity interest in Kunming BOE Display Technology Co., Ltd. ('BOE'), which is located in China, for 35.0 million Chinese Yuan Renminbi (approximately $5.0 million). Our sole obligation under this agreement is to make this capital contribution. The funds raised by the BOE equity offering are being used to build an Organic Light Emitting Diode ('OLED') manufacturing facility which we intend to use to manufacture our products. We were unable to make our scheduled capital contribution and have received an extension from BOE postponing our capital contribution until July 2022.

We incurred net losses of $29.4 million and net cash outflows from operations of $21.0 million for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019. We incurred a net loss of $5.8 million for the nine months ended September 26, 2020 and net cash outflows from operations of $6.3 million. In addition, for the nine months ended September 26, 2020 we have continued to experience a significant decline in cash and cash equivalents and marketable debt securities, which was primarily a result of funding operating losses, of which a significant component relates to our ongoing investments in the research and development of display products. These negative financial conditions raise substantial doubt regarding our ability to continue as a going concern. We have an At-The-Market (ATM) program in place that provides us a method of selling up to an aggregate of $20 million of shares of our common stock into the market on a periodic basis to raise funds. In addition, we have in the past sold equity securities to fund our operations. We estimate we will have sufficient liquidity to fund operations at least through the end of the third quarter of 2021. If our actual results are less than projected or we need to raise capital for additional liquidity, we may be required to do an equity financing, reduce expenses or enter into a strategic transaction. However, we can make no assurance that we will be able to raise additional capital, reduce expenses sufficiently, or enter into a strategic transaction on terms acceptable to us, or at all.

Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk

We invest our excess cash in high-quality U.S. government, government-backed (e.g., Fannie Mae, FDIC guaranteed bonds and certificates of deposit) and corporate debt instruments, which bear lower levels of relative risk. We believe that the effect, if any, of reasonably possible near-term changes in interest rates on our financial position, results of operations and cash flows should not be material to our cash flows or income. It is possible that interest rate movements would increase our unrealized gain or loss on debt securities. We are exposed to changes in foreign currency exchange rates primarily through our translation of our foreign subsidiaries' financial position, results of operations, and transaction gains and losses as a result of non-U.S. dollar denominated cash flows related to business activities in Europe, and remeasurement of U.S. dollars to the British pound, the functional currency of our U.K. subsidiary. We are also exposed to the effects of exchange rates in the purchase of certain raw materials, which are in U.S. dollars, but the price on future purchases is subject to change based on the relationship of the Japanese yen to the U.S. dollar. We do not currently hedge our foreign currency exchange rate risk. We estimate that any market risk associated with our international operations or investments is unlikely to have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition or results of operation. Our portfolio of marketable debt securities is subject to interest rate risk although our intent is to hold securities until maturity. The credit rating of our investments may be affected by the underlying financial health of the guarantors of our investments. We use silicon wafers but do not enter into forward or futures hedging contracts to mitigate against risks related to the price of silicon.

Item 4. Controls and Procedures

Evaluation of Disclosure Controls and Procedures

As of September 26, 2020, the Company conducted an evaluation under the supervision and with the participation of the Company's management, including the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer (its principal executive officer and principal financial officer, respectively) regarding the effectiveness of the design and operation of the Company's disclosure controls and procedures as of September 26, 2020, as defined in Rule 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'). The term 'disclosure controls and procedures' means controls and other procedures that are designed to ensure that information required to be disclosed by the Company in reports that we file or submit under the Exchange Act are recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the requisite time periods and that such disclosure controls and procedures were effective to ensure that information required to be disclosed by the Company in the reports that we file or submit under the Exchange Act are accumulated and communicated to our management, including our principal executive and principal financial officers, or persons performing similar functions, as appropriate to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure. Based on that evaluation, our management concluded that, as of September 26, 2020, internal control over financial reporting was not effective based on criteria established in Internal Control-Integrated Framework issued by the COSO because of a material weakness previously identified, as discussed below. A material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

In the course of performing our assessment of internal control over financial reporting in 2019, management identified a material weakness in internal controls as of December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018 related to management's monitoring and oversight of accounting for non-routine transactions. Specifically, our internal controls were not designed effectively to ensure appropriate and timely evaluation of the accounting impact for non-routine transactions, including the accounting for non-controlling interest and other investments. This material weakness continues to exist as of September 26, 2020.

Remediation

We are in the process of remediating this deficiency. To date, we implemented additional review procedures, including increasing the scope of activities from the accounting firm we use to assist us in internal control reviews, to ensure the financial statements we issue are prepared in accordance with GAAP and are fairly presented in all material respects. As of September 26, 2020, we have not had sufficient opportunity to test whether our corrective actions have remedied the material weakness and therefore management concluded that the material weakness has not been remedied as of September 26, 2020.

Changes in Internal Control over Financial Reporting

There have been no changes in the Company's internal control over financial reporting that occurred during the quarter ended September 26, 2020 that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, the Company's internal control over financial reporting.

Part II. OTHER INFORMATION

Item 1. Legal Proceedings

The Company may engage in legal proceedings arising in the ordinary course of business. Claims, suits, investigations and proceedings are inherently uncertain and it is not possible to predict the ultimate outcome of such matters and our business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows could be affected in any particular period.

BlueRadios, Inc. v. Kopin Corporation, Civil Action No. 16-02052-JLK (D. Col.):

On August 12, 2016, BlueRadios, Inc. ('BlueRadios') filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, alleging that the Company breached a contract between it and BlueRadios concerning an alleged joint venture between the Company and BlueRadios to design, develop and commercialize micro-display products with embedded wireless technology referred to as 'Golden-i' breached the covenant of good faith and fair dealing associated with that contract, breached its fiduciary duty to BlueRadios, and misappropriated trade secrets owned by BlueRadios in violation of Colorado law (C.R.S. § 7-74-104(4)) and the Defend Trade Secrets Act (18 U.S.C. § 1836(b)(1)). BlueRadios further alleges that the Company was unjustly enriched by its alleged misconduct, BlueRadios is entitled to an accounting to determine the amount of profits obtained by the Company as a result of its alleged misconduct, and the inventorship on at least ten patents or patent applications owned by the Company need to be corrected to list BlueRadios' employees as inventors and thereby list BlueRadios as co-assignees of the patents. BlueRadios seeks monetary, declaratory, and injunctive relief, including for alleged non-payment of engineering retainer fees.

On October 11, 2016, the Company filed its Answer and Affirmative Defenses. The parties completed expert depositions on November 15, 2019. On December 2, 2019, the Company filed a Motion for Partial Summary Judgment requesting the Court dismiss counts 2-7 in their entirety and counts 1 and 8 in part. BlueRadios also filed a Motion for Partial Summary Judgment alleging it is the co-owner of U.S. Patent No. 8,909,296. Responses to the Motions for Partial Summary Judgment were filed on January 15, 2020, and replies were filed on February 19, 2020. On September 25, 2020, the Court denied BlueRadios' Motion for Partial Summary Judgment. The Court has not yet ruled on the Company's motion for Partial Summary Judgment. A trial date has not yet been set by the Court. The Company has not concluded a loss from this matter is probable; therefore, we have not recorded an accrual for litigation or claims related to this matter for the period ended September 26, 2020. The Company will continue to evaluate information as it becomes known and will record an estimate for losses at the time or times when it is both probable that a loss has been incurred and the amount of the loss is reasonably estimable.

Item 1A. Risk Factors

In addition to the other information set forth in this report, you should carefully consider the factors discussed in Part I, Item 1A. 'Risk Factors' in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended December 28, 2019. The risks discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K could materially affect our business, financial condition and future results. The risks described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K are not the only risks we face. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently deem to be immaterial also may materially and adversely affect our business, financial condition or operating results.

The widespread outbreak of an illness or any other communicable disease, or any other public health crisis, including the COVID-19 pandemic, could adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global and national economy, disrupted global supply chains, and created significant volatility in and disruption of financial markets. The extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operational and financial performance, including the ability to execute business strategies and initiatives in the expected time frame, will depend on future developments, including the duration and spread of the pandemic and related restrictions on travel and transportation, all of which are uncertain and cannot be predicted at this time. An extended period of global supply chain and economic disruption could materially affect our business, results of operations, financial condition, and access to sources of liquidity. In this regard, the CARES Act established a Paycheck Protection Program, whereby certain small businesses are eligible for a loan to fund payroll expenses, rent, and related costs. The loan may be forgiven if the funds are used for payroll and other qualified expenses. As previously disclosed, we received $2.2 million in proceeds from a loan under the PPP, which we subsequently repaid. Governmental programs such as the PPP are complex and our participation may lead to additional litigation and governmental, regulatory and third-party scrutiny, negative publicity and damage to our reputation.

We depend on raw materials and certain production employee staffing levels in order to maintain production. During the first nine months of 2020 our US production facilities did not experience significant issues with obtaining raw materials as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. However, for certain raw materials, including raw materials we source from Asia, we do not have significant amounts of inventory and we are receiving weekly shipments that are necessary to keep our production lines going. Our FDD production facility in Scotland did experience a disruption in their supply chain in the month of March 2020 which negatively impacted their revenues, operating results and cash flow. Our United States production facilities were open during the first fiscal quarter of 2020 but our production staffing levels were below normal as some employees stayed home and we expect this to continue and are unable to determine when we will return to normal staffing levels. Our FDD facility was closed during April 2020 but has recently reopened. Our FDD facility produces displays for 3D metrology equipment makers and certain US defense programs. FDD sells its US defense displays to our subsidiary, NVIS Inc. for incorporation into defense systems. As a result of the disruption at FDD display shipments to its customers, including NVIS Inc., were behind as of March 28, 2020 but we were able to return to schedule in the quarter ended June 27, 2020. A disruption in supply of raw materials or a decrease in production employee attendance could result in lower revenues, an increase in our operating losses and a negative impact on our cash flow.

Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

We did not sell any securities during the nine months ended September 26, 2020 that were not registered under the Securities Act.

