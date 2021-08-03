Kopin : Reports Solid Results for Second Quarter 2021

Kopin® Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN), a leading provider of high-resolution microdisplays and subsystems for defense, enterprise and consumer augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) systems, today provided an update on its business initiatives and reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 26, 2021.

“We are pleased with our second quarter results as we continued to see growing demand for our products across our key business segments, including defense, enterprise and consumer,” said John C.C. Fan, CEO of Kopin. “In our defense business, we remain on track as two development programs have entered low-rate initial production (LRIP) and we expect another program to enter LRIP in the fourth quarter of 2021. Our F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program continues strong as we announced during the quarter an additional order that extends deliveries into the first quarter of 2022. During the second quarter ended June 26, 2021, we reduced shipments of our product for FWS-I thermal weapon sight systems while our customer makes system and production enhancements. We are working closely with them and expect the lower shipment rate to continue during the third fiscal quarter and then to increase in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021 to make up some of the shortfall. Despite this short-term slow down, the program remains very strong, and we expect a follow-on order in the third quarter of 2021."

Dr. Fan continued, “As discussed during our first quarter call, we have continued to increase our R&D activities as we see significant opportunities in the AR and VR space. Our customer-funded R&D revenue increased approximately 59% year over year, as a result of driving interest in our next generation displays and display technology programs. We continued significant advancements during the quarter with our organic light emitting diode display (OLED) technologies, including the world’s first 35,000 nit HDR green OLED microdisplay that delivers an unprecedented brightness level which is an important feature for many avionic and AR applications. We also announced what we believe is the first All-Plastic Pancake™ Optics. These patented optics provide dramatic improvements in both size and weight compared to the glass optics available today, removing a significant barrier to consumer acceptance of AR and VR glasses and headset designs. We have already received interest from potential customers about our Pancake Optics,” said Dr. Fan.

“We also just announced a multi-year development agreement with a leading global consumer electronics partner to develop a 1"-diagonal 2K x 2K full-color LED microdisplay. Superhigh-resolution full-color LED microdisplays with brightness approaching 100,000 nits can create new and exciting applications for microdisplays and satisfy the demanding requirements of certain AR and MR applications. The LED microdisplays from this collaboration will expand our microdisplay portfolio, making us the world's only provider of LCD, LCOS, OLED and LED microdisplays on silicon. Our wide portfolio of products allows us to offer our customers the best product and technology solution for their particular application.”

“In short, we continue to grow our current business while we actively innovate and advance our technology, paving the path for future growth in AR/VR/MR applications. The market conditions are favorable, and we believe we are well positioned to capitalize on them,” concluded Dr. Fan.

Second Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues for the second quarter ended June 26, 2021, were $9.9 million, compared with $8.8 million for the second quarter ended June 27, 2020, a 12% increase year over year.

Cost of Product Revenues for the second quarter ended June 26, 2021, was $6.0 million, compared with $4.8 million for the second quarter ended June 27, 2020. The increase in cost of product revenues as a percentage of net product revenues for the three months ended June 26, 2021, as compared to the three months ended June 27, 2020, was primarily due to lower manufacturing efficiencies driven by lower volumes of FWSi production.

Research and development expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $3.9 million compared with $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, a 75% increase year over year. The increase was driven by an increase in research and development costs for our customer-funded defense programs and internal OLED development activities.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $4.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared with $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. SG&A expenses increased for the three months ended June 26, 2021, as compared to the three months ended June 27, 2020, primarily due to increases in stock-based compensation and bad debt expense which were partially offset by lower professional fees. Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $3.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, a 31% increase year over year. A table that reconciles this non-GAAP financial measure to SG&A expenses, as reported, is included below.

Net Loss Attributable to Kopin Corporation for the second quarter of 2021 was $3.8 million, or $0.04 per share, compared with Net Loss Attributable to Kopin Corporation of $1.1 million, or $0.01 per share, for the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Kopin Corporation for the second quarter of 2021 was $3.5 million, or $0.04 per share, compared with Non-GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Kopin Corporation of $1.0 million, or $0.01 per share, for the second quarter of 2020. A table that reconciles these non-GAAP financial measures to Net Loss Attributable to Kopin Corporation and Net Loss Per Share, as reported, is included below.

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities for the second quarter ended June 26, 2021, was approximately $5.4 million. Kopin's Cash and Equivalents and Marketable Securities were approximately $30.8 million at June 26, 2021 as compared to $20.7 million at December 26, 2020. During the three months ended June 26, 2021, we sold 92,335 shares for gross proceeds of approximately $0.8 million (average of $9.02 per share) before deducting broker expenses paid by us of less than $0.1 million, pursuant to our existing at-the-market (ATM) program. For the six months ended June 26th, 2021, we sold an aggregate of 2,496,697 shares for gross proceeds of approximately $16.8 million (average of $6.74 per share) before deducting broker expenses paid by us of $0.5 million, pursuant to our existing ATM dated as of March 5, 2021, and our previous ATM program that has since terminated pursuant to its terms. On June 28, 2021 (the first business day of our fiscal third quarter), we sold 600,000 shares of common stock for gross proceeds of $4.8 million (average of $8.06 per share), before deducting broker expenses paid by us of less than $0.2 million, pursuant to our ATM program.

We have no long-term debt.

All amounts above are estimates and readers should refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 26, 2021 for final disposition as well as important risk factors.

Kopin Corporation

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended , and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the safe harbor created by such sections. Words such as "expects," "believes," "can," "will," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such "forward-looking statements," which speak only as of the date made, and advise readers that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions by us that are difficult to predict. These forward-looking statements may include statements with respect to: our expectation that another program will enter low-rate initial production in the fourth quarter of 2021; our expectation that the lower shipment rate of FWS-I systems to continue during the third fiscal quarter and then to increase in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021 to make up some of the shortfall; and our expectation of a follow-on order for FWS-I systems in the third quarter of 2021; growth in AR/VR/MR applications; and our belief that we are well positioned to capitalize on favorable market conditions. Various factors, some of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may otherwise be required by the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management's expectations are described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors; Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 26, 2020, or as updated from time to time our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Kopin Corporation Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 26, 2021 June 27, 2020 June 26, 2021 June 27, 2020 GAAP Selling, general and administration $ 4,040,979 $ 2,909,366 $ 9,946,685 $ 6,341,457 Stock-based compensation expense 359,000 88,000 2,741,000 177,000 Non-GAAP Selling, general and adminstration $ 3,681,979 $ 2,821,366 $ 7,205,685 $ 6,164,457 GAAP Net loss attributable to the controlling interest $ (3,848,867 ) $ (1,121,541 ) $ (7,995,105 ) $ (4,717,060 ) Stock-based compensation expense 359,000 88,000 2,741,000 177,000 Non-GAAP Net loss attributable to the controlling interest $ (3,489,867 ) $ (1,033,541 ) $ (5,254,105 ) $ (4,540,060 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.06 ) Stock-based compensation expense per share (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.03 ) (0.00 ) Basic and diluted Non-GAAP $ (0.04 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.05 )

Kopin Corporation Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 26, 2021 June 27, 2020 June 26, 2021 June 27, 2020 Revenues by Category (in millions) Defense Applications $ 3.8 $ 4.5 $ 8.8 $ 8.0 Industrial Applications 2.6 1.4 4.7 3.6 Consumer and Other Applications 0.5 0.8 1.0 1.0 Research and Development 2.7 1.7 6.3 3.7 License and Royalties 0.3 0.4 0.8 0.4 Total $ 9.9 $ 8.8 $ 21.6 $ 16.7 Stock-Based Compensation Expense Cost of product revenues $ 35,000 $ 16,000 $ 169,000 $ 30,000 Research and development 121,000 58,000 215,000 113,000 Selling, general and administrative 359,000 88,000 2,741,000 177,000 $ 515,000 $ 162,000 $ 3,125,000 $ 320,000 Other Financial Information Depreciation and amortization $ 207,000 $ 171,000 $ 412,000 $ 342,000

Kopin Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 26, 2021 June 27, 2020 June 26, 2021 June 27, 2020 Revenues: Net product revenues $ 6,928,819 $ 6,670,303 $ 14,497,663 $ 12,589,509 Research and development and other revenues 2,976,437 2,144,343 7,083,961 4,103,742 9,905,256 8,814,646 21,581,624 16,693,251 Expenses: Cost of product revenues 6,044,543 4,779,577 12,441,213 10,427,424 Research and development 3,886,253 2,221,154 7,449,553 4,560,902 Selling, general and administration 4,040,979 2,909,366 9,946,685 6,341,457 13,971,775 9,910,097 29,837,451 21,329,783 Loss from operations (4,066,519 ) (1,095,451 ) (8,255,827 ) (4,636,532 ) Other income (expense), net 249,636 (5,732 ) 286,221 (92,642 ) Loss before provision for income taxes and net loss from noncontrolling interest (3,816,883 ) (1,101,183 ) (7,969,606 ) (4,729,174 ) Tax provision (32,000 ) (42,000 ) (65,000 ) (71,000 ) Net loss (3,848,883 ) (1,143,183 ) (8,034,606 ) (4,800,174 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 16 21,642 39,501 83,114 Net loss attributable to the controlling interest $ (3,848,867 ) $ (1,121,541 ) $ (7,995,105 ) $ (4,717,060 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.06 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 88,815,356 82,569,379 88,096,822 82,552,896

Kopin Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 26, 2021 December 26, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and marketable securities $ 30,784,280 $ 20,748,550 Accounts receivable, net 7,443,210 9,260,865 Contract assets and unbilled receivables 3,196,477 4,455,756 Inventory 6,249,403 3,521,753 Prepaid and other current assets 2,329,883 1,469,256 Total current assets 50,003,253 39,456,180 Plant and equipment, net 1,860,899 1,626,930 Operating lease right of use assets 1,258,001 1,780,039 Equity investments 4,540,210 4,523,525 Other assets 162,473 162,473 Total assets $ 57,824,836 $ 47,549,147 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,099,714 $ 5,606,910 Accrued expenses 4,964,484 4,295,315 Customer deposits 2,640,321 3,950,031 Deferred tax liabilities 540,617 554,031 Contract liabilities and billings in excess of revenues earned 2,076,467 1,493,847 Operating lease liabilities 762,139 982,375 Total current liabilities 16,083,742 16,882,509 Other long term liabilities 1,612,312 1,546,737 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 488,392 821,306 Total Kopin Corporation stockholders' equity 39,816,727 28,435,431 Noncontrolling interest (176,337 ) (136,836 ) Total stockholders' equity 39,640,390 28,298,595 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 57,824,836 $ 47,549,147

