    KOPN   US5006001011

KOPIN CORPORATION

(KOPN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-05 pm EDT
1.140 USD   +2.70%
08:35aKopin To Participate in WSJ+ Hosted Discussion “The AR Metaverse”
BU
09/29Kopin Wins First Production Order for New Weapon Sight Module
MT
09/29Kopin Receives Initial $3 Million First Production Order for New Weapon Sight Module
BU
Kopin To Participate in WSJ+ Hosted Discussion “The AR Metaverse”

10/06/2022 | 08:35am EDT
Dr. John C.C. Fan To Discuss the Current State of Augmented, Virtual and Mixed Reality

Kopin® Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN), a leading provider of high-resolution micro-displays and sub-systems for defense, enterprise and consumer augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality systems, today announced today that Dr. John C.C. Fan, Founder and Chairman of the Board will participate in a panel discussion on the current state of Augmented Reality and the Metaverse. The panel discussion will take place on Friday October 7, 2022 at 12PM ET. Viewers can listen to the discussion on their Twitter account @WSJPLUS.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005328/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 48,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -16,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,16x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 105 M 105 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,18x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 181
Free-Float 87,0%
Technical analysis trends KOPIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,14 $
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 339%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Murray Chief Executive Officer, President & Director
Richard A. Sneider CFO, Treasurer & Head-Investor Relations
John C. C. Fan Chairman
Hong K. Choi Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Paul Baker COO-Kopin Government & Industrial
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOPIN CORPORATION-72.86%105
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-27.64%364 547
NVIDIA CORPORATION-55.09%328 772
BROADCOM INC.-27.14%196 345
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-10.97%153 320
QUALCOMM, INC.-33.08%140 251