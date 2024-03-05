Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of application specific optical systems and high performance micro-displays for defense, enterprise, consumer and medical products, today announced that it will be participating in the 36th Annual Roth Conference in-person Monday, March 18th and Tuesday, March 19th, 2024.

Michael Murray, CEO of Kopin will be available to host one-on-one meetings with approved investors throughout the conference.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/Roth2024Registration

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com. Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240305978906/en/