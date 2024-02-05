Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) a leading provider of application specific optical systems and high performance micro-displays for defense, enterprise, consumer and medical products, today announced that it will be participating in the TD Cowen Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference in-person Tuesday, February 13th and Wednesday, February 14th, 2024.

Michael Murray, CEO of Kopin, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, February 13th, at 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the presentation please visit Kopin webcast link. Mr. Murray will also be available to host one-on-one meetings with approved investors throughout the conference.

To register for a one-on-one meeting, please contact cowenmeetings@cowen.com.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com. Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

