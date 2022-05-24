Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Kopore Metals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KMT   AU000000KMT7

KOPORE METALS LIMITED

(KMT)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/24 01:56:22 am EDT
0.0350 AUD   -10.26%
02:58aKOPORE METALS : Application for quotation of securities - KMT
PU
02:31aKopore Metals Completes Acquisition of Agadez Project in Niger
MT
04/07Kopore Metals Validates Uranium Prospectivity of Agadez Project in Niger
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kopore Metals : Application for quotation of securities - KMT

05/24/2022 | 02:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

KOPORE METALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday May 24, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

KMT

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

120,000,000

24/05/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

KOPORE METALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

73149230811

1.3

ASX issuer code

KMT

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

24/5/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

09-Dec-2021 09:48

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

KMT

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

80,000,000 Performance Shares and 50,000,000 Performance Options, pursuant to the Share Sale Agreement announced to ASX on 9 December 2021

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

KMT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

24/5/2022

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

120,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Issued at a deemed issue price of $0.02 per Share, as part consideration pursuant to the Share Sale Agreement, as announced to ASX on 9 December 2021.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.020000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The Shares will be subject to a cascading voluntary escrow regime, with shares escrowed for 3, 6 and 12 months

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kopore Metals Limited published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 06:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KOPORE METALS LIMITED
02:58aKOPORE METALS : Application for quotation of securities - KMT
PU
02:31aKopore Metals Completes Acquisition of Agadez Project in Niger
MT
04/07Kopore Metals Validates Uranium Prospectivity of Agadez Project in Niger
MT
04/06KOPORE METALS : Review of historic data confirms prospectivity of Agadez
PU
04/06Kopore Metals Announces Review of Historic Data Confirms Prospectivity of Agadez
CI
04/04KOPORE METALS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - KMT
PU
03/28Kopore Metals Proceeding With Niger Uranium Project Acquisition After Grant of Two-Year..
MT
03/14Kopore Metals Acquiring Agadez Uranium Project's Historical Mining Data
MT
03/10Kopore Metals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
03/04KOPORE METALS : Application for quotation of securities - KMT
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,02 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net income 2021 -1,24 M -0,88 M -0,88 M
Net cash 2021 0,55 M 0,39 M 0,39 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27,9 M 19,8 M 19,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 40,3x
EV / Sales 2021 721x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,3%
Chart KOPORE METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kopore Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Caroline Denise Keats Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
James Eggins Non-Executive Chairman
Quinton de Klerk Non-Executive Director
Shannon Louise Coates Co-Secretary
Sarah Wilson Co-Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOPORE METALS LIMITED69.57%20
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-12.99%52 623
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-13.26%50 969
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-2.03%45 659
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-15.32%14 339
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.22.83%11 482