Kopore Metals : Horseshoe West soil anomalies identified

ABOUT KOPORE

Kopore Metals Limited (ASX:KMT) is a public company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and is actively exploring its gold-copper-silver prospects on the emerging world class Kalahari Copper Belt, located in the Republic of Botswana and at the highly prospective Horseshoe West Project in the Bryah Basin of Western Australia. Kopore continues to explore for stratabound copper-silver deposits across its eight 100% owned prospecting licenses in Botswana with a total area of 2,619km2 of the world class Kalahari Copper Belt. Kopore believes the Kalahari Copper Belt can provide the potential for large scale discovery, as demonstrated by neighbouring resource development companies. The Directors and management of Kopore have strong complementary experience with over 60 years of Australian and International technical and executive experience in exploration, resource development, mining, legal and resource fields. Botswana is a stable, pro-mining jurisdiction supportive of mineral exploration and development. According to the 2020 Fraser Institute Annual Mining Survey1, Botswana was ranked first for "investment attractiveness" in Africa (and 11th globally) and Western Australia is ranked fourth globally1.

1. https://www.fraserinstitute.org/sites/default/files/annual-survey-of-mining-companies-2020.pdf

COMPETENT PERSONS STATEMENT

The information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on and fairly represents information compiled by Mr Grant Ferguson, a Competent Person and a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Mr Ferguson is a Director and Shareholder of Kopore and engaged as a consultant geologist. Grant Ferguson has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC 2012). Grant Ferguson consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.