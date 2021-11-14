Kopore Metals : Horseshoe West soil anomalies identified
11/14/2021 | 05:20pm EST
ASX RELEASE | 15 November 2021
HORSESHOE WEST SOIL ANOMALIES
IDENTIFIED AND BOTSWANA LICENCES
HIGHLIGHTS:
Gold and copper soil anomaly covering recent identified airborne
magnetic trends.
•
Auger gold anomaly has a strike of approximately 500m, with
coincident silver and gold anomalism.
•
Additional subtle soil gold anomaly over western magnetic
anomaly.
The copper-gold anomalies identified have not been drill tested.
program is currently being designed.
Renewal of Botswana Prospecting Licenses, covering the Kara
Dome
Kopore Metals Limited (ASX:KMT) (Kopore or the Company) is pleased to announce the delineation
of a coherent copper-gold soil anomaly in a largely unexplored area of the Horseshoe West Prospect,
located approximately 1,500m west of the Horseshoe Lights Mine and 140km north of Meekatharra.
In addition, the Company advises that three of its Botswana Prospecting Licenses have been renewed
for a further two years. The recently renewed licenses cover the Company's high priority Kara Dome
Auger Sample Results
The Horseshoe West auger program was designed to investigate the magnetic trends identified in the previously announced airborne drone magnetic survey, and test for potential shallow anomalous copper-gold mineralisation.
Kopore completed the soil sampling program across an area of approximately 2.9km2, partially covering P52/1443, P52/1544, E52/3759 and ML52/743 and at a 100 x 60m grid spacing. A total of 451 auger samples were collected for a total of 270m, down to drill refusal and a maximum of 2.5 metres.
Kalgoorlie based Gyro Drilling were engaged to conduct the field auger drilling program, with the samples submitted to LabWest, using the Labwest Ultrafine™ (UFF) analysis method and a suite of thirty elements. The results were collated and reviewed, with the following observations:
Strong correlations for gold, silver and copper, and weaker correlations with other indicator minerals. Associations are potentially related to copper/gold mineralisation, like the Horseshoe Lights Deposit located approximately 1.5km east of the Horseshoe West Project.
The best anomaly, Magnet Target 1 (Figure 1), is a subdued but well-defined gold anomaly located at the southeast corner of the auger drilling with silver and copper support. The gold anomaly is open to both the east and the south.
Magnetic Targets 2 and 3 have been confirmed as subtle soil anomalies, coincident or on the margin of the identified airborne magnetic anomalies as announced on 29 July 2021.
Figure 1 - Horseshoe West Geochemical Gold Anomaly with July 2021 Identified Magnetic Anomalies and TMI 1VD Magnetic Image
Proposed Exploration Program
Based upon the auger sampling results received, the Company is in the process of redesigning its
planned next program to incorporate electrical geophysical methods (e.g. induced polarisation) over
the coincident soil and magnetic anomalies. Kopore will advise the path forward in the coming weeks.
Botswana License Renewal
Kopore has received prospecting license renewals for PL203/2016, 204/2016 and 205/2016 from the
Botswana Ministry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security. These prospecting
licenses cover the Company's high priority Kara Dome Target.
Kopore Metals Limited (ASX:KMT) is a public company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and is actively exploring its gold-copper-silver prospects on the emerging world class Kalahari Copper Belt, located in the Republic of Botswana and at the highly prospective Horseshoe West Project in the Bryah Basin of Western Australia. Kopore continues to explore for stratabound copper-silver deposits across its eight 100% owned prospecting licenses in Botswana with a total area of 2,619km2 of the world class Kalahari Copper Belt. Kopore believes the Kalahari Copper Belt can provide the potential for large scale discovery, as demonstrated by neighbouring resource development companies. The Directors and management of Kopore have strong complementary experience with over 60 years of Australian and International technical and executive experience in exploration, resource development, mining, legal and resource fields. Botswana is a stable, pro-mining jurisdiction supportive of mineral exploration and development. According to the 2020 Fraser Institute Annual Mining Survey1, Botswana was ranked first for "investment attractiveness" in Africa (and 11th globally) and Western Australia is ranked fourth globally1.
The information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on and fairly represents information compiled by Mr Grant Ferguson, a Competent Person and a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Mr Ferguson is a Director and Shareholder of Kopore and engaged as a consultant geologist. Grant Ferguson has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC 2012). Grant Ferguson consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Appendix A - JORC Code 2012 Edition: Table 1 - Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections) - Detailed in JORC Table.
JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 report template
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Nature and quality of sampling (e.g., cut channels, random chips,
Auger sampling - Auger samples were collected using an auger rig
or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools
mounted 4-wheel drive, contracted from Gyro Drilling, with a dual GPS
appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down
location and navigation system. The vertical drillholes went to blade
hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These
refusal and a maximum depth up to 2.5m, collecting one representative
examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of
sample from each hole. The technique and medium collected is considered
sampling.
a surface geochemical sample.
Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample
Experienced field personnel supplied by the auger company are always
representivity and the appropriate calibration of any
present when sampling to ensure the appropriate horizon is collected from
measurement tools or systems used
each hole.
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material
to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has
Sampling
been done this would be relatively simple (e.g., 'reverse
Technique
circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3
kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In
Auger drilling obtained one sample from each shallow hole from which at
other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where
least 200grams of screened (2mm) sample was submitted to the Labwest
there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems.
(Perth) for the Ultrafine UFF-PE, which was pulverised to produce a 40g
Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g., submarine
charge for gold and multielement analysis, using an ICP-MS finish
nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
Ultrafine is designed to analyse the clay sized fraction (<2μm) for gold and
multi-element analysis for major and trace elements, salinity (EC) and pH,
and clay mineralogy.
