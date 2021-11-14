Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Kopore Metals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KMT   AU000000KMT7

KOPORE METALS LIMITED

(KMT)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kopore Metals : Horseshoe West soil anomalies identified

11/14/2021 | 05:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX RELEASE | 15 November 2021

ABOUT KOPORE METALS

HORSESHOE WEST SOIL ANOMALIES

only

IDENTIFIED AND BOTSWANA LICENCES

Kopore Metals Limited is a public

company listed on the Australian

RENEWED

Securities Exchange (ASX) and is

actively exploring its copper-silver

prospects on the emerging world

class Kalahari Copper Belt, Republic

f B tswana.

HIGHLIGHTS:

DIRECTORS & MANAGEMENT

Gold and copper soil anomaly covering recent identified airborne

PETER MEAGHER

magnetic trends.

use

Non-Executive Chairman

CAROLINE KEATS

Auger gold anomaly has a strike of approximately 500m, with

Managing Director

coincident silver and gold anomalism.

SIMON JACKSON

Executive Director

Additional subtle soil gold anomaly over western magnetic

GRANT FERGUSON

anomaly.

Non-Executive Director

REGISTERED OFFICE

The copper-gold anomalies identified have not been drill tested.

personaltarget.

Suite 5, 62 Ord Street

Based upon the Auger geochemical results, an IP and drilling

West Perth WA 6005

program is currently being designed.

Renewal of Botswana Prospecting Licenses, covering the Kara

Dome

Kopore Metals Limited (ASX:KMT) (Kopore or the Company) is pleased to announce the delineation

of a coherent copper-gold soil anomaly in a largely unexplored area of the Horseshoe West Prospect,

located approximately 1,500m west of the Horseshoe Lights Mine and 140km north of Meekatharra.

In addition, the Company advises that three of its Botswana Prospecting Licenses have been renewed

For

for a further two years. The recently renewed licenses cover the Company's high priority Kara Dome

Auger Sample Results

The Horseshoe West auger program was designed to investigate the magnetic trends identified in the previously announced airborne drone magnetic survey, and test for potential shallow anomalous copper-gold mineralisation.

Kopore completed the soil sampling program across an area of approximately 2.9km2, partially covering P52/1443, P52/1544, E52/3759 and ML52/743 and at a 100 x 60m grid spacing. A total of 451 auger samples were collected for a total of 270m, down to drill refusal and a maximum of 2.5 metres.

REGISTERED OFFICE

Level 2, 470 Collins Street

For personal use only

ASX RELEASE | 15 November 2021

Kalgoorlie based Gyro Drilling were engaged to conduct the field auger drilling program, with the samples submitted to LabWest, using the Labwest Ultrafine™ (UFF) analysis method and a suite of thirty elements. The results were collated and reviewed, with the following observations:

  1. Strong correlations for gold, silver and copper, and weaker correlations with other indicator minerals. Associations are potentially related to copper/gold mineralisation, like the Horseshoe Lights Deposit located approximately 1.5km east of the Horseshoe West Project.
  2. The best anomaly, Magnet Target 1 (Figure 1), is a subdued but well-defined gold anomaly located at the southeast corner of the auger drilling with silver and copper support. The gold anomaly is open to both the east and the south.
  3. Magnetic Targets 2 and 3 have been confirmed as subtle soil anomalies, coincident or on the margin of the identified airborne magnetic anomalies as announced on 29 July 2021.

Figure 1 - Horseshoe West Geochemical Gold Anomaly with July 2021 Identified Magnetic Anomalies and TMI 1VD Magnetic Image

Page | 2

ASX RELEASE | 15 November 2021

only

Proposed Exploration Program

Based upon the auger sampling results received, the Company is in the process of redesigning its

planned next program to incorporate electrical geophysical methods (e.g. induced polarisation) over

the coincident soil and magnetic anomalies. Kopore will advise the path forward in the coming weeks.

Botswana License Renewal

personal use

Kopore has received prospecting license renewals for PL203/2016, 204/2016 and 205/2016 from the

Botswana Ministry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security. These prospecting

licenses cover the Company's high priority Kara Dome Target.

For

igure 2 - Kopore Metals - Botswana Kalahari Copper Prospecting License Regional Map

Page | 3

For personal use only

ASX RELEASE | 15 November 2021

Authorised by the Board of Kopore Metals Limited.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

CAROLINE KEATS

Managing Director

Kopore Metals Limited

Tel. +61 8 9322 1587

info@koporemetals.com

www.koporemetals.com

ABOUT KOPORE

Kopore Metals Limited (ASX:KMT) is a public company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and is actively exploring its gold-copper-silver prospects on the emerging world class Kalahari Copper Belt, located in the Republic of Botswana and at the highly prospective Horseshoe West Project in the Bryah Basin of Western Australia. Kopore continues to explore for stratabound copper-silver deposits across its eight 100% owned prospecting licenses in Botswana with a total area of 2,619km2 of the world class Kalahari Copper Belt. Kopore believes the Kalahari Copper Belt can provide the potential for large scale discovery, as demonstrated by neighbouring resource development companies. The Directors and management of Kopore have strong complementary experience with over 60 years of Australian and International technical and executive experience in exploration, resource development, mining, legal and resource fields. Botswana is a stable, pro-mining jurisdiction supportive of mineral exploration and development. According to the 2020 Fraser Institute Annual Mining Survey1, Botswana was ranked first for "investment attractiveness" in Africa (and 11th globally) and Western Australia is ranked fourth globally1.

1. https://www.fraserinstitute.org/sites/default/files/annual-survey-of-mining-companies-2020.pdf

COMPETENT PERSONS STATEMENT

The information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on and fairly represents information compiled by Mr Grant Ferguson, a Competent Person and a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Mr Ferguson is a Director and Shareholder of Kopore and engaged as a consultant geologist. Grant Ferguson has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC 2012). Grant Ferguson consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Page | 4

r personal use only

ASX RELEASE | 15 November 2021

Appendix A - JORC Code 2012 Edition: Table 1 - Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections) - Detailed in JORC Table.

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 report template

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Nature and quality of sampling (e.g., cut channels, random chips,

Auger sampling - Auger samples were collected using an auger rig

or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools

mounted 4-wheel drive, contracted from Gyro Drilling, with a dual GPS

appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down

location and navigation system. The vertical drillholes went to blade

hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These

refusal and a maximum depth up to 2.5m, collecting one representative

examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of

sample from each hole. The technique and medium collected is considered

sampling.

a surface geochemical sample.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample

Experienced field personnel supplied by the auger company are always

representivity and the appropriate calibration of any

present when sampling to ensure the appropriate horizon is collected from

measurement tools or systems used

each hole.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material

to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has

Sampling

been done this would be relatively simple (e.g., 'reverse

Technique

circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3

kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In

Auger drilling obtained one sample from each shallow hole from which at

other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where

least 200grams of screened (2mm) sample was submitted to the Labwest

there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems.

(Perth) for the Ultrafine UFF-PE, which was pulverised to produce a 40g

Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g., submarine

charge for gold and multielement analysis, using an ICP-MS finish

nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

Ultrafine is designed to analyse the clay sized fraction (<2μm) for gold and

multi-element analysis for major and trace elements, salinity (EC) and pH,

and clay mineralogy.

Page | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kopore Metals Limited published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 22:19:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KOPORE METALS LIMITED
05:20pKOPORE METALS : Horseshoe West soil anomalies identified
PU
10/03Kopore Metals Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
09/21Kopore Metals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/05Kopore Metals Limited Appoints Caroline Keats as Non-Executive Director
CI
07/29KOPORE METALS : Concludes Airborne Survey at Horseshoe West Project; Shares Slide 3%
MT
07/28Kopore Metals Limited Provide an Update from Its Earn-In Project At Horseshoe West
CI
03/24Arc Minerals Limited entered into a binding term sheet to acquire a 75% stake in Alvis-..
CI
03/10KOPORE METALS' : Net Loss Narrows in July-December 2020
MT
03/10Kopore Metals Limited Announces Consolidated Earnings Results for the Six Months Ended ..
CI
03/01Kopore Metals Limited Provides Initial Findings from Its Geophysical Review Being Under..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,02 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net income 2021 -1,24 M -0,91 M -0,91 M
Net cash 2021 0,55 M 0,41 M 0,41 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17,4 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 40,3x
EV / Sales 2021 721x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,5%
Chart KOPORE METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kopore Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Caroline Denise Keats Managing Director & Director
Peter Francis Meagher Non-Executive Chairman
Grant Ferguson Non-Executive Director
Lawrence Simon Jackson Non-Executive Director
Shannon Louise Coates Co-Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOPORE METALS LIMITED58.82%13
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.57.19%60 545
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-4.08%48 287
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.131.06%20 192
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-1.18%10 918
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.32.34%4 959