  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Koppers Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOP   US50060P1066

KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.

(KOP)
  Report
News 
Summary

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Koppers Holdings Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

03/16/2022 | 11:24am EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Koppers Holdings Inc. (“Koppers” or “the Company”) (NYSE: KOP) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Koppers admitted on February 23, 2022, that the SEC had launched an investigation “into the Company’s public non-GAAP financial metrics disclosures regarding the Company’s debt reduction target and net leverage ratio for Fiscal Year 2019 and the related management of its accounts payable.” Koppers also disclosed that its CEO and other officers and employees had received subpoenas from the SEC.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 793 M - -
Net income 2022 91,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,49x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 587 M 587 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 2 088
Free-Float 84,4%
