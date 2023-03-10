Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Koppers Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOP   US50060P1066

KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.

(KOP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-10 pm EST
33.59 USD   -3.95%
05:12pKoppers Announces Pricing and Allocation of $400 Million Term Loan B
PR
03/09KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/07Koppers Leigh Ann Richardson Earns 2023 Women MAKE Award From The Manufacturing Institute
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Koppers Announces Pricing and Allocation of $400 Million Term Loan B

03/10/2023 | 05:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Continued Focus on Enhancing Balance Sheet Flexibility

PITTSBURGH, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP), an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds, today announced the successful pricing and allocation of a 7-year $400 million senior secured Term Loan B (TLB).  The TLB will bear interest at adjusted Term SOFR plus 4.00% with a SOFR floor of 50 bps.

Koppers plans to use the proceeds borrowed under the TLB, along with borrowing under its revolving credit facility, to redeem the company's outstanding $500 million 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes that are due in 2025 (2025 Notes).

Commenting on the deal, Chief Financial Officer Jimmi Sue Smith said, "With this transaction, Koppers will be taking specific and favorable actions to enhance balance sheet flexibility, one of our core strategic pillars.  By extending the maturity date for our debt profile, we will be reducing risk and gaining flexibility."

Wells Fargo Bank, National Association is acting as sole and exclusive administrative agent for the TLB. Wells Fargo Securities LLC, PNC Capital Markets LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., Fifth Third Bank, National Association, Citizens Bank, N.A. and Truist Securities, Inc. are acting as joint lead arrangers and bookrunners for the TLB.

Koppers expects to close the TLB transaction in mid-April 2023, in conjunction with the redemption of the 2025 Notes.

About Koppers

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds.  Our products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries.  We serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, and Europe.  The stock of Koppers Holdings Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KOP."

For more information, visit: www.koppers.com. Inquiries from the media should be directed to Ms. Jessica Franklin Black at BlackJF@koppers.com or 412-227-2025.  Inquiries from the investment community should be directed to Ms. Quynh McGuire at McGuireQT@koppers.com or 412-227-2049.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may include, but are not limited to, statements about sales levels, acquisitions, restructuring, declines in the value of Koppers assets and the effect of any resulting impairment charges, profitability and anticipated expenses and cash outflows.

All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and words such as "outlook," "guidance," "forecast," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "may," "will," "should," "continue," "plan," "potential," "intend," "likely," or other similar words or phrases are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.  Any forward-looking statement contained herein, in other press releases, written statements or other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or in Koppers communications and discussions with investors and analysts in the normal course of business through meetings, phone calls and conference calls, regarding future dividends, expectations with respect to sales, earnings, cash flows, operating efficiencies, restructurings, the benefits of acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures or other matters as well as financings and debt reduction, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies.

Many of these risks, uncertainties and contingencies are beyond our control, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements.  Factors that might affect such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the impact of changes in commodity prices, such as oil and copper, on product margins; general economic and business conditions; disruption in the U.S. and global financial markets; potential difficulties in protecting our intellectual property; the ratings on our debt and our ability to repay or refinance our outstanding indebtedness as it matures; our ability to operate within the limitations of our debt covenants; potential impairment of our goodwill and/or long-lived assets; demand for Koppers goods and services; competitive conditions; interest rate and foreign currency rate fluctuations; availability and costs of key raw materials; unfavorable resolution of claims against us, as well as those discussed more fully elsewhere in this release and in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Koppers, particularly our latest annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings by Koppers with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Any forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.




For Information:


Quynh McGuire, Vice President, Investor Relations



412 227 2049



McGuireQT@koppers.com

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/koppers-announces-pricing-and-allocation-of-400-million-term-loan-b-301769392.html

SOURCE Koppers


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.
05:12pKoppers Announces Pricing and Allocation of $400 Million Term Loan B
PR
03/09KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/07Koppers Leigh Ann Richardson Earns 2023 Women MAKE Award From The Manufacturing Institu..
PR
02/28Barrington Raises Koppers Holdings' Price Target to $40 From $38, Maintains Outperform ..
MT
02/27KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
02/27Tranche Update on Koppers Holdings Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 6, 20..
CI
02/27Koppers : Q4 2022 Results
PU
02/27Transcript : Koppers Holdings Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 27, 2023
CI
02/27Koppers Holdings' Q4 Earnings, Revenue Rise, Provides Guidance -- Shares Up Pre-Bell
MT
02/27Koppers : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations