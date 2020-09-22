Log in
KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.

KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.

(KOP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Koppers : August 2020 Business Update

Koppers : August 2020 Business Update

09/22/2020 | 10:30am EDT

August 2020 Business Update September 22, 2020

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements in this presentation are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may include, but are not limited to, statements about sales levels, acquisitions, restructuring, profitability and anticipated synergies, expenses and cash outflows. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "may," "will," "should," "continue," "plan," "potential," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "guidance," "forecast," or other similar words or phrases are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement contained herein, in press releases, written statements or documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or in Koppers communications with and discussions with investors and analysts in the normal course of business through meetings, phone calls and conference calls, regarding expectations with respect to sales, earnings, cash flows, operating efficiencies, restructurings, the benefits of acquisitions and divestitures or other matters as well as financings and debt reduction, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Many of these risks, uncertainties and contingencies are beyond our control, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. Factors that might affect such forward-looking statements, include, among other things, the impact of changes in commodity prices, such as oil and copper, on product margins; general economic and business conditions; the length and extent of economic contraction as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; disruption in the U.S. and global financial markets; the expected closing of the sale of KJCC; potential difficulties in protecting our intellectual property; the ratings on our debt and our ability to repay or refinance outstanding indebtedness; our ability to operate within the limitations of our debt covenants; potential impairment of our goodwill and/or long-lived assets; demand for Koppers goods and services; competitive conditions; interest rate and foreign currency rate fluctuations; availability of key raw materials and unfavorable resolution of claims against us, as well as those discussed more fully elsewhere in this presentation and in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Koppers, particularly our latest annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. 2

Our Place in the 'Essential'

Business Landscape

ESSENTIAL TO OUR WORLD

RAILROAD PRODUCTS & SERVICES

Rail Ties, Joints, Maintenance

Keep railroads safe and operational to deliver ESSENTIAL goods:

Retail products from

Chemicals required for

Chlorine-based

fruits to toilet paper

medical supplies

disinfectants for treating

water

UTILITY & INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS

Utility Poles

Provide families and businesses with ESSENTIAL electricity and telecommunications needs:

Keeping lights on

Connecting to

Air-conditioning and

Internet/TV

heating

CARBON

MATERIALS &

CHEMICALS

Coal Tar Distillation; Creosote Supplier (to RPS)

Produce carbon materials and chemicals ESSENTIAL for:

Creosote for treating railroad

Aluminum and steel for

Aluminum, plastics and rubber for

ties and utility poles

infrastructure needs

medical uses and food packaging

Produce chemicals ESSENTIAL for treating:

PERFORMANCE

CHEMICALS

Wood Treatment Chemicals

Utility poles for electricity

Pressure treated wood for

Agriculture and farming

and telecommunications

essential home repairs

4

Employee Health & Wellbeing

Applying Zero Harm Principles:

Current Status

Employees Affected

50 employees (~2%) tested positive for COVID-19, in total

3 Koppers locations have cases that were transmitted inside plant

by COVID-19

To date, 3 employees were hospitalized and have since been discharged

(1 person returned to work; 2 recovering at home)

15 employees (<1%) currently in self-quarantine

Cumulatively, ~31% of employees self-identified as having symptoms

Staying Vigilant &

Requiring face coverings as PPE at allN.A. facilities (company-provided

masks distributed to all facilities)

Staying Healthy

Enhancing social distancing and screening practices; maintaining COVID-19

hygiene protocols

    • Wash hands for 20 seconds
    • Wear proper PPE
    • Avoid close contact
    • Clean and disinfect surfaces
  • Conducting flu clinics for HQ (Pittsburgh) employees (October 2020)

Ongoing Communications

CEO Virtual Chats with plant employees

through Virtual Chats &

CEO video updates to employees available on Koppers

Weekly Videos

Facebook page (@koppersinc) and on www.koppers.com

6

Operations Continuity

Operations & Planning:

Current Status

Operations

  • Worldwide, Koppers manufacturing facilities remain operational, except:
    • KJCC - scheduled outage at customer's plant
  • Conducting trials of saliva-basedCOVID-19 test kits at certain U.S. facilities; evaluating feasibility of expanding to additional locations
  • No employees currently furloughed or laid off
  • Effective June 7, employees permitted to travel if essential for business
  • Select plant visits by senior management to reinforce importance of health and hygiene protocols

Office Re-entry

  • Strongly encouraging employees to continue working remotely
  • Postponing return to office until January 4, 2021, at earliest
  • Requiring use of face coverings and social distancing for employees that must come into office

Technology Capabilities

  • Using multiple technology solutions to enable virtual facility visits; connecting employees globally via OneKoppers channels
  • Developed contact-tracing solution for HQ employees (Pittsburgh) using employee movement data from physical access security system
  • Company truck drivers using third-party app for electronic scale tickets; allow employees to stay in truck and maintain social distance
  • Using Microsoft HoloLens technology for virtual global ISO 9001 audit and

virtual facility visits; testing for virtual training and engineering holograms

8

In-Person Facility Visits

Pole Treatment Facilities

UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS

Chauncey, GA

Leland, NC

Vidalia, GA

Eutawville, SC

10

Crosstie Treatment Facilities

RAILROAD PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

Florence, SC

North Little Rock, AR

11

Wood Preservatives Facilities

PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS

Rock Hill, SC

Millington, TN

12

Supporting Our Communities During COVID-19 Crisis

Supporting Our Schools

  • Rock Hill Donates School Supplies
    • Employees organized drive to donate school supplies to teachers at local elementary, middle and high school
  • LINKwomen Joins United Way to Provide 'Tools for School'
    • Members of Koppers ERG, LINKwomen, volunteered to sort and assemble boxes of school supplies for more than 6,000 local students

14

Giving Back to Our Communities

  • Koppers Australia Fundraises to Support Wildfire Relief
    • Donated $26,000+ to BLAZEAID for purchase of trailer fitted with tools to help volunteer-based organization rebuild homes
    • Donated $4,000 to WIRES, a wildlife rescue organization
  • Pittsburgh Employees Spread Birthday Cheer With Toy Drive
    • Organized month-long toy drive with monetary donations and over 185 toys, books, socks and kids clothing items collected for local children in need

15

August 2020 (Unaudited): Sales by Segment

Sales by Segment (Unaudited)

$160

August 2020 vs Prior Year

$ in Millions

$140

$120

$100

$80

$60

$40

$20

$0

$64 $68

$47

$142 $146

$43

$31 $35

August 2020 August 2019

August 2020 August 2019

August 2020 August 2019

August 2020 August 2019

TOTAL

RUPS

PC

CMC

17

RUPS Sales (Unaudited)

RAILROAD AND UTILITY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

$ in Millions

$70

$65

$68

$60

$64

$55

$50

$45

$40

$35

$30

$25

$20

$15

$10

$5

$0

August 2020

August 2019

RUPS

August Highlights

  • Crosstie Procurement up 12% YTD
    • 10% less than August 2019
  • Crosstie Treatment up 7% YTD
    • 3% greater than August 2019
  • Crosstie volumes slightly lower than prior year, primarily due to timing
  • Demand for utility poles in U.S. similar to prior year; slowing customer activity in storm season balanced by restoration efforts, i.e. pole replacements
  • Australian utility poles and crosstie disposal business up from prior year

18

PC Sales (Unaudited)

PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS

$ in Millions

$50

$45

$47

$40

$43

$35

$30

$25

$20

$15

$10

$5

$0

August 2020

August 2019

PC

August Highlights

  • Most regions reported year-over-year increases; ongoing demand for residential treated lumber in U.S.
  • Robust market for existing-home sales, which closely correlate with home repair and remodeling projects
    • Supported by low-interest rate environment per NAR®
  • International markets continued to benefit from pent-up demand following several months of restrictions associated with pandemic

19

CMC Sales (Unaudited)

CARBON MATERIALS AND CHEMICALS

$ in Millions

$40

$35

$35

$30

$31

$25

$20

$15

$10

$5

$0

August 2020

August 2019

CMC

August Highlights

  • Ongoing weakness in industrial production markets; some end markets stabilizing and improving sequentially vs. 1H2020
  • Volumes in N.A. recovered from shortfall in July caused by Stickney (IL) outage
  • Average global pricing for major product lines were similar to Q2 and 17% lower than August 2019
  • Average global coal tar costs 3% lower than Q2 and 22% lower than August 2019
  • Volumes for major product lines were 7% higher compared to August 2019

20

Debt & Liquidity

No Near-Term Debt Maturities;

Cash Events Providing Liquidity Cushion

  • 6/30/20 Status
    • In compliance with all debt covenants
    • No current plans to amend credit facility, i.e. covenant relief
    • $874.1M net debt
    • $190.5M available liquidity
  • $120M Debt Reduction in 2020 (Projected)
    • KJCC divestiture net proceeds ($65M)
    1. Received $10M in August
  • Working capital reduction ($22M)
    1. $30M lower at 6/30/20 vs. prior year
  • Lower cash taxes and interest ($16M)
    1. $10M lower at 6/30/20 vs. prior year
  • Lower capital expenditures ($10M) vs. 2020 Program
    1. $10M lower at 8/31/20 vs. 2020 Program
  • Deferred payroll taxes ($7M)

No Significant Debt Maturities Pre-2024

$ in Millions

2020

$5.0

2021

$10.0

2022

$10.0

2023

$10.0

2024

$381.0

Thereafter

$500.0

Total Debt

$916.0

22

Debt Reduction Focus:

Debt Paydown $82M in 2019; $120M Expected in 2020

Net Leverage Ratio, excluding KJCC EBITDA

6

5.1

5

4.7

4.5

4.3

4.5

4.5

3.8-4.0

4

3.7-3.8

3

2

1

0

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020*

Q4 2020*

* Projected

Net Leverage

Proven track record of disciplined debt reduction

Reduced debt by $82M in 2019

LT Goal: 2x-3x

Expect to reduce debt by minimum of $120M in 2020**

** Pending successful completion of sale of KJCC

23

Business Sentiment: Customers & Suppliers

Customers & Suppliers

UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS

Overall Business

  • Major focus continues to be on servicing customers; aging infrastructure at risk due to storms; electrical/network connectivity even more critical given increase in remote working during pandemic
  • Continue to have increased interest from utilities for using CCA and creosote as treatment alternatives to penta preservative
  • UIP on track for best year since acquired by Koppers; long-term fundamentals remain solid
    Utilities
  • Providing storm response service to customers; some near-term slowing as affected utilities work to recover (i.e. Northern and Midwest regions, Texas, Louisiana)
  • Evaluating opportunities for share gains

Piling

  • Increase in piling revenues as restrictions lifted for construction projects; quote backlog at higher amounts

Recovery

  • Participating in Sustainable Sourcing Virtual Conference; targeting investor-owned utilities
    Supply Chain
  • Timber availability expected to further improve in October; replenishing inventories at

certain lumber yards; production volumes and demand outlook continue to be favorable 25

Customers & Suppliers

RAILROAD PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

Overall Business

  • Crosstie business remains solid with improved margin mix; commercial market experiencing less bidding activity and lower pricing
  • Savings from Denver/North Little Rock consolidation will help offset any demand softness
  • Expect trend of year-over-year improvement in quarterly EBITDA to continue

Crossties

  • For September 12, 2020 YTD vs. prior year period, U.S. railroads reported cumulative volumes lower by 15.8%; intermodal units declined 6.9%; total combined U.S. traffic decreased 11.2% (American Association of Railroads)
  • In general, railroad industry offsetting lower volumes with increased productivity; certain railroads utilizing reduced track time to increase maintenance on their infrastructure (Railway Tie Association)

Maintenance-of-Way

  • Ongoing demand and improved profitability in Rail Structures and Recovery Resources; continued growth expected in second half 2020 for MOW businesses

Supply Chain

  • Ample supply of crossties; reducing purchases as inventories stabilizing; third party supply of dry ties for certain customers

26

Customers & Suppliers

PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS

Overall Business

  • Despite pandemic, anticipate continuing strong demand in North America for 2020; homeowners spending more time at home and want to update/reconfigure indoor and outdoor spaces
  • Treating market currently short on chemicals and expected to improve in Q4
  • International markets showing improvement in Q3 and expected to continue in Q4
  • On track to deliver record full-year EBITDA in 2020 (previous record high at $88M in 2017)

North America

  • Record-leveldemand in U.S. for residential treated wood; big-box retailers report strong demand for home improvement projects, despite higher lumber prices
  • Market forecasts continue to vary widely:
    • Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity projects 0.4% decline in renovation and repair spending by mid-2021
    • Consumer Confidence Index® decreased in August for second consecutive month, from 91.7 in July to 84.8; spending will likely slow due to increasing concerns about economic outlook
    • National Association of Realtors® reports Pending Home Sales Index, indicator of home

sales based on contract signings, increased 5.9% in July, marking three consecutive

months of growth

27

Customers & Suppliers

PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS

International

  • Europe and Asia still lagging but no significant declines
  • Australia seeing strong sales; government stimulus incentives expected to support building activity through early 2021; Melbourne metropolitan area remains in shutdown to address continuing high COVID-19 infection rates
  • New Zealand anticipates demand for structural timber to remain strong; housing starts back to pre-pandemic levels
  • Brazil and Chile continuing to see high demand in agricultural, industrial and residential markets

Supply Chain

  • Copper hedges for 2021-2022 at lower average costs than 2020; no additional benefit in 2020 related to lower copper prices due to being fully hedged
  • Strong U.S. demand outstripping internal production capacity; higher input costs due to external purchases of certain intermediate materials; expecting some relief in Q4
  • Moving forward on several initiatives to relieve bottleneck related to intermediates

28

Customers & Suppliers

CARBON MATERIALS AND CHEMICALS

Overall Business

  • Demand beginning to recover and should be similar levels as prior year for 2nd half 2020
  • Strong focus on cost containment; mitigate impact from softer market conditions
  • 2nd half 2020 EBITDA should be nearly double 1st half; expect double-digit margin for 2020

North America

  • Lower sales volumes for pitch/PAA; lower PAA pricing; lower utilization; higher input costs due to lower availability for domestic coal tar

Europe

  • Creosote sales strong; improvement in oil prices helped CBF sales
  • Expect tar prices to increase in Q4 in certain European regions as oil prices improve
    Australia
  • Solid pricing and strong sales volumes, including exports
  • Lower tar/raw material costs

Supply Chain

  • Coal tar costs stabilizing and beginning to move back up slightly
  • Reduced coal tar availability in N.A.; recovery in 2021 dependent on steel industry

29

Actions Taken & Additional Opportunities

Actions Taken:

Mitigating Impact of COVID-19

SG&A Cost Savings

(excluding Specials)

Cost Reduction

Summary

August YTD

  • $13M-$15Mof SG&A savings in 2020, compared with 2019 SG&A expenses
    • Incentive comp higher than expected at beginning of pandemic
    • Additional headcount and merit increases for front-line salaried employees
  • $9M savings realized August YTD

$ Millions

Compensation & Benefits

$3.0

Travel & Entertainment

$3.5

Legal & Consulting

$2.5

Total

$9.0

31

Initiatives & Opportunities: Emerge Stronger after Pandemic

Initiatives In Progress:

  • Market Share Gains
    • RPS PC
    • UIP KRR
  • New Products
  • New Processes
  • New Markets
  • Network Optimization

Other Cash Opportunities:

  • Sale of other non-core businesses
  • Sale of closed properties and associated assets
  • Nearing completion of major site closing costs

32

Q&A Session

Appendix

Non-GAAP Measures and Guidance

This presentation includes unaudited "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined in Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including adjusted EBITDA and net leverage ratio. Koppers believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, net debt and net leverage ratio provide information useful to investors in understanding the underlying operational performance of the company, its business and performance trends and facilitates comparisons between periods and with other corporations in similar industries. The exclusion of certain items permits evaluation and a comparison of results for ongoing business operations, and it is on this basis that Koppers management internally assesses the company's performance. In addition, the Board of Directors and executive management team use adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure under the company's annual incentive plans.

Although Koppers believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of its business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP basis financial measures and should be read in conjunction with the relevant GAAP financial measure. Other companies in a similar industry may define or calculate these measures differently than the company, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

References to historical EBITDA herein means adjusted EBITDA, for which the company has provided calculations and reconciliations in the Appendix.

35

Unaudited Reconciliation of Total Debt to

Net Debt and Net Leverage Ratio

$

in millions

Twelve months ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 30,

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

Total Debt

$

907.1

$

953.2

$

901.2

$

959.1

$

1,001.0

$

1,002.7

Less: Cash

33.0

54.2

32.3

30.8

38.1

32.7

Net Debt

$

874.1

$

899.0

$

868.9

$

928.3

$

962.9

$

970.0

Adjusted EBITDA

$

194.2

$

197.9

$

201.1

$

206.6

$

203.4

$

191.5

Net Leverage Ratio

4.5

4.5

4.3

4.5

4.7

5.1

36

Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA on LTM Basis

$

in millions

Twelve months ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

Net income

$

67.4

$

52.4

$

67.4

$

44.8

$

31.4

$

18.0

Interest expense

56.6

59.8

61.9

63.4

62.2

60.2

Depreciation and amortization

54.9

54.3

54.6

53.5

52.0

52.6

Income tax provision

(0.6)

(0.6 )

0.0

11.9

17.7

15.5

Discontinued operations, net

of tax

3.6

3.4

(3.7

)

(5.7

)

(1.4

)

(3.4

)

EBITDA

181.9

169.3

180.2

167.9

161.9

142.9

Unusual items impacting net

income:

Impairment, restructuring and

plant closure

18.5

18.8

20.4

26.1

27.2

23.5

Non-cash LIFO (benefit)

expense

(3.1

)

2.8

4.5

11.2

11.6

12.0

Mark-to-market commodity

hedging

(3.1)

7.0

(4.0)

1.3

1.1

0.3

Acquisition and exit activity

related costs

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

1.6

12.8

Adjusted EBITDA with

noncontrolling interests

$

194.2

$

197.9

$

201.1

$

206.6

$

203.4

$

191.5

37

Koppers Holdings Inc.

436 Seventh Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15219-1800

Koppers is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds for the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, we serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe.

Stock Exchange Listing

NYSE: KOP

Investor Relations and Media Information

Ms. Quynh McGuire

Vice President, Investor Relations 412 227 2049 McGuireQT@koppers.com

KOPPERS World Headquarters

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA

Koppers is a a member of the

American Chemistry Council.

Disclaimer

Koppers Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 14:29:06 UTC
