Koppers : August 2020 Business Update

Any forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. 2 Our Place in the 'Essential' Business Landscape ESSENTIAL TO OUR WORLD RAILROAD PRODUCTS & SERVICES Rail Ties, Joints, Maintenance Keep railroads safe and operational to deliver ESSENTIAL goods: Retail products from Chemicals required for Chlorine-based fruits to toilet paper medical supplies disinfectants for treating water UTILITY & INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS Utility Poles Provide families and businesses with ESSENTIAL electricity and telecommunications needs: Keeping lights on Connecting to Air-conditioning and Internet/TV heating CARBON MATERIALS & CHEMICALS Coal Tar Distillation; Creosote Supplier (to RPS) Produce carbon materials and chemicals ESSENTIAL for: Creosote for treating railroad Aluminum and steel for Aluminum, plastics and rubber for ties and utility poles infrastructure needs medical uses and food packaging Produce chemicals ESSENTIAL for treating: PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS Wood Treatment Chemicals Utility poles for electricity Pressure treated wood for Agriculture and farming and telecommunications essential home repairs 4 Employee Health & Wellbeing Applying Zero Harm Principles: Current Status Employees Affected • 50 employees (~2%) tested positive for COVID-19, in total − 3 Koppers locations have cases that were transmitted inside plant by COVID-19 − To date, 3 employees were hospitalized and have since been discharged (1 person returned to work; 2 recovering at home) • 15 employees (<1%) currently in self-quarantine • Cumulatively, ~31% of employees self-identified as having symptoms Staying Vigilant & • Requiring face coverings as PPE at allN.A. facilities (company-provided masks distributed to all facilities) Staying Healthy • Enhancing social distancing and screening practices; maintaining COVID-19 hygiene protocols Wash hands for 20 seconds Wear proper PPE Avoid close contact Clean and disinfect surfaces

Conducting flu clinics for HQ (Pittsburgh) employees (October 2020) Ongoing Communications • CEO Virtual Chats with plant employees through Virtual Chats & • CEO video updates to employees available on Koppers Weekly Videos Facebook page (@koppersinc) and on www.koppers.com 6 Operations Continuity Operations & Planning: Current Status Operations Worldwide, Koppers manufacturing facilities remain operational, except:

KJCC - scheduled outage at customer's plant

Conducting trials of saliva-basedCOVID-19 test kits at certain U.S. facilities; evaluating feasibility of expanding to additional locations

Effective June 7, employees permitted to travel if essential for business

Select plant visits by senior management to reinforce importance of health and hygiene protocols Office Re-entry Strongly encouraging employees to continue working remotely

Postponing return to office until January 4, 2021, at earliest

Requiring use of face coverings and social distancing for employees that must come into office Technology Capabilities Using multiple technology solutions to enable virtual facility visits; connecting employees globally via OneKoppers channels

channels Developed contact-tracing solution for HQ employees (Pittsburgh) using employee movement data from physical access security system

contact-tracing solution for HQ employees (Pittsburgh) using employee movement data from physical access security system Company truck drivers using third-party app for electronic scale tickets; allow employees to stay in truck and maintain social distance

third-party app for electronic scale tickets; allow employees to stay in truck and maintain social distance Using Microsoft HoloLens technology for virtual global ISO 9001 audit and virtual facility visits; testing for virtual training and engineering holograms 8 In-Person Facility Visits Pole Treatment Facilities UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS Chauncey, GA Leland, NC Vidalia, GA Eutawville, SC 10 Crosstie Treatment Facilities RAILROAD PRODUCTS AND SERVICES Florence, SC North Little Rock, AR 11 Wood Preservatives Facilities PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS Rock Hill, SC Millington, TN 12 Supporting Our Communities During COVID-19 Crisis Supporting Our Schools Rock Hill Donates School Supplies

Employees organized drive to donate school supplies to teachers at local elementary, middle and high school

LINKwomen Joins United Way to Provide 'Tools for School'

Members of Koppers ERG, LINKwomen, volunteered to sort and assemble boxes of school supplies for more than 6,000 local students

14 Giving Back to Our Communities Koppers Australia Fundraises to Support Wildfire Relief

Donated $26,000+ to BLAZEAID for purchase of trailer fitted with tools to help volunteer-based organization rebuild homes Donated $4,000 to WIRES, a wildlife rescue organization

Pittsburgh Employees Spread Birthday Cheer With Toy Drive

Organized month-long toy drive with monetary donations and over 185 toys, books, socks and kids clothing items collected for local children in need

15 August 2020 (Unaudited): Sales by Segment Sales by Segment (Unaudited) $160 August 2020 vs Prior Year $ in Millions $140 $120 $100 $80 $60 $40 $20 $0 $64 $68 $47 $142 $146 $43 $31 $35 August 2020 August 2019 August 2020 August 2019 August 2020 August 2019 August 2020 August 2019 TOTAL RUPS PC CMC 17 RUPS Sales (Unaudited) RAILROAD AND UTILITY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES $ in Millions $70 $65 $68 $60 $64 $55 $50 $45 $40 $35 $30 $25 $20 $15 $10 $5 $0 August 2020 August 2019 RUPS August Highlights Crosstie Procurement up 12% YTD

10% less than August 2019

Crosstie Treatment up 7% YTD

3% greater than August 2019

Crosstie volumes slightly lower than prior year, primarily due to timing

Demand for utility poles in U.S. similar to prior year; slowing customer activity in storm season balanced by restoration efforts, i.e. pole replacements

Australian utility poles and crosstie disposal business up from prior year 18 PC Sales (Unaudited) PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS $ in Millions $50 $45 $47 $40 $43 $35 $30 $25 $20 $15 $10 $5 $0 August 2020 August 2019 PC August Highlights Most regions reported year-over-year increases; ongoing demand for residential treated lumber in U.S.

year-over-year increases; ongoing demand for residential treated lumber in U.S. Robust market for existing-home sales, which closely correlate with home repair and remodeling projects

existing-home sales, which closely correlate with home repair and remodeling projects Supported by low-interest rate environment per NAR®

International markets continued to benefit from pent-up demand following several months of restrictions associated with pandemic 19 CMC Sales (Unaudited) CARBON MATERIALS AND CHEMICALS $ in Millions $40 $35 $35 $30 $31 $25 $20 $15 $10 $5 $0 August 2020 August 2019 CMC August Highlights Ongoing weakness in industrial production markets; some end markets stabilizing and improving sequentially vs. 1H2020

Volumes in N.A. recovered from shortfall in July caused by Stickney (IL) outage

Average global pricing for major product lines were similar to Q2 and 17% lower than August 2019

Average global coal tar costs 3% lower than Q2 and 22% lower than August 2019

Volumes for major product lines were 7% higher compared to August 2019 20 Debt & Liquidity No Near-Term Debt Maturities; Cash Events Providing Liquidity Cushion 6/30/20 Status

In compliance with all debt covenants No current plans to amend credit facility, i.e. covenant relief $874.1M net debt $190.5M available liquidity

$120M Debt Reduction in 2020 (Projected)

KJCC divestiture net proceeds ($65M)

Received $10M in August

Working capital reduction ($22M)

$30M lower at 6/30/20 vs. prior year

Lower cash taxes and interest ($16M)

$10M lower at 6/30/20 vs. prior year

Lower capital expenditures ($10M) vs. 2020 Program

$10M lower at 8/31/20 vs. 2020 Program

Deferred payroll taxes ($7M) No Significant Debt Maturities Pre-2024 $ in Millions 2020 $5.0 2021 $10.0 2022 $10.0 2023 $10.0 2024 $381.0 Thereafter $500.0 Total Debt $916.0 22 Debt Reduction Focus: Debt Paydown $82M in 2019; $120M Expected in 2020 Net Leverage Ratio, excluding KJCC EBITDA 6 5.1 5 4.7 4.5 4.3 4.5 4.5 3.8-4.0 4 3.7-3.8 3 2 1 0 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020* Q4 2020* * Projected Net Leverage • Proven track record of disciplined debt reduction • Reduced debt by $82M in 2019 LT Goal: 2x-3x • Expect to reduce debt by minimum of $120M in 2020** ** Pending successful completion of sale of KJCC 23 Business Sentiment: Customers & Suppliers Customers & Suppliers UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS Overall Business Major focus continues to be on servicing customers; aging infrastructure at risk due to storms; electrical/network connectivity even more critical given increase in remote working during pandemic

Continue to have increased interest from utilities for using CCA and creosote as treatment alternatives to penta preservative

UIP on track for best year since acquired by Koppers; long-term fundamentals remain solid

Utilities

long-term fundamentals remain solid Utilities Providing storm response service to customers; some near-term slowing as affected utilities work to recover (i.e. Northern and Midwest regions, Texas, Louisiana)

near-term slowing as affected utilities work to recover (i.e. Northern and Midwest regions, Texas, Louisiana) Evaluating opportunities for share gains Piling Increase in piling revenues as restrictions lifted for construction projects; quote backlog at higher amounts Recovery Participating in Sustainable Sourcing Virtual Conference; targeting investor-owned utilities

Supply Chain

investor-owned utilities Supply Chain Timber availability expected to further improve in October; replenishing inventories at certain lumber yards; production volumes and demand outlook continue to be favorable 25 Customers & Suppliers RAILROAD PRODUCTS AND SERVICES Overall Business Crosstie business remains solid with improved margin mix; commercial market experiencing less bidding activity and lower pricing

Savings from Denver/North Little Rock consolidation will help offset any demand softness

Expect trend of year-over-year improvement in quarterly EBITDA to continue Crossties For September 12, 2020 YTD vs. prior year period, U.S. railroads reported cumulative volumes lower by 15.8%; intermodal units declined 6.9%; total combined U.S. traffic decreased 11.2% (American Association of Railroads)

In general, railroad industry offsetting lower volumes with increased productivity; certain railroads utilizing reduced track time to increase maintenance on their infrastructure (Railway Tie Association) Maintenance-of-Way Ongoing demand and improved profitability in Rail Structures and Recovery Resources; continued growth expected in second half 2020 for MOW businesses Supply Chain Ample supply of crossties; reducing purchases as inventories stabilizing; third party supply of dry ties for certain customers 26 Customers & Suppliers PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS Overall Business Despite pandemic, anticipate continuing strong demand in North America for 2020; homeowners spending more time at home and want to update/reconfigure indoor and outdoor spaces

Treating market currently short on chemicals and expected to improve in Q4

International markets showing improvement in Q3 and expected to continue in Q4

On track to deliver record full-year EBITDA in 2020 (previous record high at $88M in 2017) North America Record-level demand in U.S. for residential treated wood; big-box retailers report strong demand for home improvement projects, despite higher lumber prices

demand in U.S. for residential treated wood; big-box retailers report strong demand for home improvement projects, despite higher lumber prices Market forecasts continue to vary widely:

Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity projects 0.4% decline in renovation and repair spending by mid-2021 Consumer Confidence Index ® decreased in August for second consecutive month, from 91.7 in July to 84.8; spending will likely slow due to increasing concerns about economic outlook National Association of Realtors ® reports Pending Home Sales Index, indicator of home

sales based on contract signings, increased 5.9% in July, marking three consecutive months of growth 27 Customers & Suppliers PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS International Europe and Asia still lagging but no significant declines

Australia seeing strong sales; government stimulus incentives expected to support building activity through early 2021; Melbourne metropolitan area remains in shutdown to address continuing high COVID-19 infection rates

COVID-19 infection rates New Zealand anticipates demand for structural timber to remain strong; housing starts back to pre-pandemic levels

pre-pandemic levels Brazil and Chile continuing to see high demand in agricultural, industrial and residential markets Supply Chain Copper hedges for 2021-2022 at lower average costs than 2020; no additional benefit in 2020 related to lower copper prices due to being fully hedged

2021-2022 at lower average costs than 2020; no additional benefit in 2020 related to lower copper prices due to being fully hedged Strong U.S. demand outstripping internal production capacity; higher input costs due to external purchases of certain intermediate materials; expecting some relief in Q4

Moving forward on several initiatives to relieve bottleneck related to intermediates 28 Customers & Suppliers CARBON MATERIALS AND CHEMICALS Overall Business Demand beginning to recover and should be similar levels as prior year for 2 nd half 2020

half 2020 Strong focus on cost containment; mitigate impact from softer market conditions

2 nd half 2020 EBITDA should be nearly double 1 st half; expect double-digit margin for 2020 North America Lower sales volumes for pitch/PAA; lower PAA pricing; lower utilization; higher input costs due to lower availability for domestic coal tar Europe Creosote sales strong; improvement in oil prices helped CBF sales

Expect tar prices to increase in Q4 in certain European regions as oil prices improve

Australia

Australia Solid pricing and strong sales volumes, including exports

Lower tar/raw material costs Supply Chain Coal tar costs stabilizing and beginning to move back up slightly

Reduced coal tar availability in N.A.; recovery in 2021 dependent on steel industry 29 Actions Taken & Additional Opportunities Actions Taken: Mitigating Impact of COVID-19 SG&A Cost Savings (excluding Specials) Cost Reduction Summary August YTD $13M-$15M of SG&A savings in 2020, compared with 2019 SG&A expenses

of SG&A savings in 2020, compared with 2019 SG&A expenses Incentive comp higher than expected at beginning of pandemic Additional headcount and merit increases for front-line salaried employees

$9M savings realized August YTD $ Millions • Compensation & Benefits $3.0 • Travel & Entertainment $3.5 • Legal & Consulting $2.5 Total $9.0 31 Initiatives & Opportunities: Emerge Stronger after Pandemic Initiatives In Progress: Market Share Gains

RPS ✓ PC UIP ✓ KRR

New Products

New Processes

New Markets

Network Optimization Other Cash Opportunities: Sale of other non-core businesses

non-core businesses Sale of closed properties and associated assets

Nearing completion of major site closing costs 32 Q&A Session Appendix Non-GAAP Measures and Guidance This presentation includes unaudited "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined in Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including adjusted EBITDA and net leverage ratio. Koppers believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, net debt and net leverage ratio provide information useful to investors in understanding the underlying operational performance of the company, its business and performance trends and facilitates comparisons between periods and with other corporations in similar industries. The exclusion of certain items permits evaluation and a comparison of results for ongoing business operations, and it is on this basis that Koppers management internally assesses the company's performance. In addition, the Board of Directors and executive management team use adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure under the company's annual incentive plans. Although Koppers believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of its business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP basis financial measures and should be read in conjunction with the relevant GAAP financial measure. Other companies in a similar industry may define or calculate these measures differently than the company, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. References to historical EBITDA herein means adjusted EBITDA, for which the company has provided calculations and reconciliations in the Appendix. 35 Unaudited Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt and Net Leverage Ratio $ in millions Twelve months ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Total Debt $ 907.1 $ 953.2 $ 901.2 $ 959.1 $ 1,001.0 $ 1,002.7 Less: Cash 33.0 54.2 32.3 30.8 38.1 32.7 Net Debt $ 874.1 $ 899.0 $ 868.9 $ 928.3 $ 962.9 $ 970.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 194.2 $ 197.9 $ 201.1 $ 206.6 $ 203.4 $ 191.5 Net Leverage Ratio 4.5 4.5 4.3 4.5 4.7 5.1 36 Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA on LTM Basis $ in millions Twelve months ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Net income $ 67.4 $ 52.4 $ 67.4 $ 44.8 $ 31.4 $ 18.0 Interest expense 56.6 59.8 61.9 63.4 62.2 60.2 Depreciation and amortization 54.9 54.3 54.6 53.5 52.0 52.6 Income tax provision (0.6) (0.6 ) 0.0 11.9 17.7 15.5 Discontinued operations, net of tax 3.6 3.4 (3.7 ) (5.7 ) (1.4 ) (3.4 ) EBITDA 181.9 169.3 180.2 167.9 161.9 142.9 Unusual items impacting net income: Impairment, restructuring and plant closure 18.5 18.8 20.4 26.1 27.2 23.5 Non-cash LIFO (benefit) expense (3.1 ) 2.8 4.5 11.2 11.6 12.0 Mark-to-market commodity hedging (3.1) 7.0 (4.0) 1.3 1.1 0.3 Acquisition and exit activity related costs 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 1.6 12.8 Adjusted EBITDA with noncontrolling interests $ 194.2 $ 197.9 $ 201.1 $ 206.6 $ 203.4 $ 191.5 37 Koppers Holdings Inc. 436 Seventh Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15219-1800 Koppers is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds for the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, we serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. Stock Exchange Listing NYSE: KOP Investor Relations and Media Information Ms. Quynh McGuire Vice President, Investor Relations 412 227 2049 McGuireQT@koppers.com KOPPERS World Headquarters Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA Koppers is a a member of the American Chemistry Council. Attachments Original document

