Koppers : August 2020 Business Update

Certain statements in this presentation are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may include, but are not limited to, statements about sales levels, acquisitions, restructuring, profitability and anticipated synergies, expenses and cash outflows. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "may," "will," "should," "continue," "plan," "potential," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "guidance," "forecast," or other similar words or phrases are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement contained herein, in press releases, written statements or documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or in Koppers communications with and discussions with investors and analysts in the normal course of business through meetings, phone calls and conference calls, regarding expectations with respect to sales, earnings, cash flows, operating efficiencies, restructurings, the benefits of acquisitions and divestitures or other matters as well as financings and debt reduction, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Many of these risks, uncertainties and contingencies are beyond our control, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. Factors that might affect such forward-looking statements, include, among other things, the impact of changes in commodity prices, such as oil and copper, on product margins; general economic and business conditions; the length and extent of economic contraction as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; disruption in the U.S. and global financial markets; the expected closing of the sale of KJCC; potential difficulties in protecting our intellectual property; the ratings on our debt and our ability to repay or refinance outstanding indebtedness; our ability to operate within the limitations of our debt covenants; potential impairment of our goodwill and/or long-lived assets; demand for Koppers goods and services; competitive conditions; interest rate and foreign currency rate fluctuations; availability of key raw materials and unfavorable resolution of claims against us, as well as those discussed more fully elsewhere in this presentation and in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Koppers, particularly our latest annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. 2
Our Place in the 'Essential'
Business Landscape
ESSENTIAL TO OUR WORLD
RAILROAD PRODUCTS & SERVICES
Rail Ties, Joints, Maintenance
Keep railroads safe and operational to deliver ESSENTIAL goods:
Retail products from
Chemicals required for
Chlorine-based
fruits to toilet paper
medical supplies
disinfectants for treating
water
UTILITY & INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS
Utility Poles
Provide families and businesses with ESSENTIAL electricity and telecommunications needs:
Keeping lights on
Connecting to
Air-conditioning and
Internet/TV
heating
CARBON
MATERIALS &
CHEMICALS
Coal Tar Distillation; Creosote Supplier (to RPS)
Produce carbon materials and chemicals ESSENTIAL for:
Creosote for treating railroad
Aluminum and steel for
Aluminum, plastics and rubber for
ties and utility poles
infrastructure needs
medical uses and food packaging
Produce chemicals ESSENTIAL for treating:
PERFORMANCE
CHEMICALS
Wood Treatment Chemicals
Utility poles for electricity
Pressure treated wood for
Agriculture and farming
and telecommunications
essential home repairs
Employee Health & Wellbeing
Applying Zero Harm Principles:
Current Status
Employees Affected
• 50 employees (~2%) tested positive for COVID-19, in total
− 3 Koppers locations have cases that were transmitted inside plant
by COVID-19
− To date, 3 employees were hospitalized and have since been discharged
(1 person returned to work; 2 recovering at home)
• 15 employees (<1%) currently in self-quarantine
• Cumulatively, ~31% of employees self-identified as having symptoms
Staying Vigilant &
• Requiring face coverings as PPE at allN.A. facilities (company-provided
masks distributed to all facilities)
Staying Healthy
• Enhancing social distancing and screening practices; maintaining COVID-19
hygiene protocols
Wash hands for 20 seconds
Wear proper PPE
Avoid close contact
Clean and disinfect surfaces
Conducting flu clinics for HQ (Pittsburgh) employees (October 2020)
Ongoing Communications •
CEO Virtual Chats with plant employees
through Virtual Chats &
•
CEO video updates to employees available on Koppers
Weekly Videos
Facebook page (@koppersinc) and on www.koppers.com
Timber availability expected to further improve in October; replenishing inventories at
certain lumber yards; production volumes and demand outlook continue to be favorable 25
Customers & Suppliers
RAILROAD PRODUCTS AND SERVICES
Overall Business
Crosstie business remains solid with improved margin mix; commercial market experiencing less bidding activity and lower pricing
Savings from Denver/North Little Rock consolidation will help offset any demand softness
Expect trend of year-over-year improvement in quarterly EBITDA to continue
Crossties
For September 12, 2020 YTD vs. prior year period, U.S. railroads reported cumulative volumes lower by 15.8%; intermodal units declined 6.9%; total combined U.S. traffic decreased 11.2%(American Association of Railroads)
In general, railroad industry offsetting lower volumes with increased productivity; certain railroads utilizing reduced track time to increase maintenance on their infrastructure(Railway Tie Association)
Maintenance-of-Way
Ongoing demand and improved profitability in Rail Structures and Recovery Resources; continued growth expected in second half 2020 for MOW businesses
Supply Chain
Ample supply of crossties; reducing purchases as inventories stabilizing; third party supply of dry ties for certain customers
26
Customers & Suppliers
PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS
Overall Business
Despite pandemic, anticipate continuing strong demand in North America for 2020; homeowners spending more time at home and want to update/reconfigure indoor and outdoor spaces
Treating market currently short on chemicals and expected to improve in Q4
International markets showing improvement in Q3 and expected to continue in Q4
On track to deliver record full-year EBITDA in 2020 (previous record high at $88M in 2017)
North America
Record-leveldemand in U.S. for residential treated wood; big-box retailers report strong demand for home improvement projects, despite higher lumber prices
Market forecasts continue to vary widely:
Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity projects 0.4% decline in renovation and repair spending by mid-2021
Consumer Confidence Index® decreased in August for second consecutive month, from 91.7 in July to 84.8; spending will likely slow due to increasing concerns about economic outlook
National Association of Realtors® reports Pending Home Sales Index, indicator of home
sales based on contract signings, increased 5.9% in July, marking three consecutive
months of growth
27
Customers & Suppliers
PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS
International
Europe and Asia still lagging but no significant declines
Australia seeing strong sales; government stimulus incentives expected to support building activity through early 2021; Melbourne metropolitan area remains in shutdown to address continuing high COVID-19 infection rates
New Zealand anticipates demand for structural timber to remain strong; housing starts back to pre-pandemic levels
Brazil and Chile continuing to see high demand in agricultural, industrial and residential markets
Supply Chain
Copper hedges for 2021-2022 at lower average costs than 2020; no additional benefit in 2020 related to lower copper prices due to being fully hedged
Strong U.S. demand outstripping internal production capacity; higher input costs due to external purchases of certain intermediate materials; expecting some relief in Q4
Moving forward on several initiatives to relieve bottleneck related to intermediates
28
Customers & Suppliers
CARBON MATERIALS AND CHEMICALS
Overall Business
Demand beginning to recover and should be similar levels as prior year for 2nd half 2020
Strong focus on cost containment; mitigate impact from softer market conditions
2nd half 2020 EBITDA should be nearly double 1st half; expect double-digit margin for 2020
North America
Lower sales volumes for pitch/PAA; lower PAA pricing; lower utilization; higher input costs due to lower availability for domestic coal tar
Europe
Creosote sales strong; improvement in oil prices helped CBF sales
Expect tar prices to increase in Q4 in certain European regions as oil prices improve
Australia
Solid pricing and strong sales volumes, including exports
Lower tar/raw material costs
Supply Chain
Coal tar costs stabilizing and beginning to move back up slightly
Reduced coal tar availability in N.A.; recovery in 2021 dependent on steel industry
29
Actions Taken & Additional Opportunities
Actions Taken:
Mitigating Impact of COVID-19
SG&A Cost Savings
(excluding Specials)
Cost Reduction
Summary
August YTD
$13M-$15Mof SG&A savings in 2020, compared with 2019 SG&A expenses
Incentive comp higher than expected at beginning of pandemic
Additional headcount and merit increases for front-line salaried employees
$9M savings realized August YTD
$ Millions
•
Compensation & Benefits
$3.0
•
Travel & Entertainment
$3.5
•
Legal & Consulting
$2.5
Total
$9.0
Initiatives & Opportunities: Emerge Stronger after Pandemic
Initiatives In Progress:
Market Share Gains
RPS✓ PC
UIP✓ KRR
New Products
New Processes
New Markets
Network Optimization
Other Cash Opportunities:
Sale of other non-core businesses
Sale of closed properties and associated assets
Nearing completion of major site closing costs
32
Q&A Session
Appendix
Non-GAAP Measures and Guidance
This presentation includes unaudited "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined in Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including adjusted EBITDA and net leverage ratio. Koppers believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, net debt and net leverage ratio provide information useful to investors in understanding the underlying operational performance of the company, its business and performance trends and facilitates comparisons between periods and with other corporations in similar industries. The exclusion of certain items permits evaluation and a comparison of results for ongoing business operations, and it is on this basis that Koppers management internally assesses the company's performance. In addition, the Board of Directors and executive management team use adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure under the company's annual incentive plans.
Although Koppers believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of its business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP basis financial measures and should be read in conjunction with the relevant GAAP financial measure. Other companies in a similar industry may define or calculate these measures differently than the company, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
References to historical EBITDA herein means adjusted EBITDA, for which the company has provided calculations and reconciliations in the Appendix.
Unaudited Reconciliation of Total Debt to
Net Debt and Net Leverage Ratio
$
in millions
Twelve months ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 30,
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Total Debt
$
907.1
$
953.2
$
901.2
$
959.1
$
1,001.0
$
1,002.7
Less: Cash
33.0
54.2
32.3
30.8
38.1
32.7
Net Debt
$
874.1
$
899.0
$
868.9
$
928.3
$
962.9
$
970.0
Adjusted EBITDA
$
194.2
$
197.9
$
201.1
$
206.6
$
203.4
$
191.5
Net Leverage Ratio
4.5
4.5
4.3
4.5
4.7
5.1
Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA on LTM Basis
$
in millions
Twelve months ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Net income
$
67.4
$
52.4
$
67.4
$
44.8
$
31.4
$
18.0
Interest expense
56.6
59.8
61.9
63.4
62.2
60.2
Depreciation and amortization
54.9
54.3
54.6
53.5
52.0
52.6
Income tax provision
(0.6)
(0.6 )
0.0
11.9
17.7
15.5
Discontinued operations, net
of tax
3.6
3.4
(3.7
)
(5.7
)
(1.4
)
(3.4
)
EBITDA
181.9
169.3
180.2
167.9
161.9
142.9
Unusual items impacting net
income:
Impairment, restructuring and
plant closure
18.5
18.8
20.4
26.1
27.2
23.5
Non-cash LIFO (benefit)
expense
(3.1
)
2.8
4.5
11.2
11.6
12.0
Mark-to-market commodity
hedging
(3.1)
7.0
(4.0)
1.3
1.1
0.3
Acquisition and exit activity
related costs
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
1.6
12.8
Adjusted EBITDA with
noncontrolling interests
$
194.2
$
197.9
$
201.1
$
206.6
$
203.4
$
191.5
Koppers Holdings Inc.
436 Seventh Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15219-1800
Koppers is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds for the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, we serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe.
