Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Koppers Holdings Inc.    KOP

KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.

(KOP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Koppers : Business Update & Q4 2020 Preliminary Results

01/28/2021 | 10:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q4 2020 Preliminary Results January 28, 2021

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements in this presentation are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may include, but are not limited to, statements about sales levels, acquisitions, restructuring, profitability and anticipated synergies, expenses and cash outflows. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "may," "will," "should," "continue," "plan," "potential," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "guidance," "forecast," or other similar words or phrases are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement contained herein, in press releases, written statements or documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or in Koppers communications with and discussions with investors and analysts in the normal course of business through meetings, phone calls and conference calls, regarding expectations with respect to sales, earnings, cash flows, operating efficiencies, restructurings, the benefits of acquisitions and divestitures or other matters as well as financings and debt reduction, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Many of these risks, uncertainties and contingencies are beyond our control, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. Factors that might affect such forward-looking statements, include, among other things, the impact of changes in commodity prices, such as oil and copper, on product margins; general economic and business conditions; existing and future adverse effects as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; disruption in the U.S. and global financial markets; potential difficulties in protecting our intellectual property; the ratings on our debt and our ability to repay or refinance outstanding indebtedness; our ability to operate within the limitations of our debt covenants; potential impairment of our goodwill and/or long-lived assets; demand for Koppers goods and services; competitive conditions; interest rate and foreign currency rate fluctuations; availability of key raw materials and unfavorable resolution of claims against us, as well as those discussed more fully elsewhere in this presentation and in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Koppers, particularly our latest annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date

or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

2

Our Place in the 'Essential'

Business Landscape

ESSENTIAL TO OUR WORLD

RAILROAD PRODUCTS & SERVICES

Rail Ties, Joints, Maintenance

Keep railroads safe and operational to deliver ESSENTIAL goods:

Retail products from

Chemicals required for

Chlorine-based

fruits to toilet paper

medical supplies

disinfectants for treating

water

UTILITY & INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS

Utility Poles

Provide families and businesses with ESSENTIAL electricity and telecommunications needs:

Keeping lights on

Connecting to

Air-conditioning and

Internet/TV

heating

CARBON

MATERIALS &

CHEMICALS

Coal Tar Distillation; Creosote Supplier (to RPS)

Produce carbon materials and chemicals ESSENTIAL for:

Creosote for treating railroad

Aluminum and steel for

Aluminum, plastics and rubber for

ties and utility poles

infrastructure needs

medical uses and food packaging

Produce chemicals ESSENTIAL for treating:

PERFORMANCE

CHEMICALS

Wood Treatment Chemicals

Utility poles for electricity

Pressure treated wood for

Agriculture and farming

and telecommunications

essential home repairs

4

2020 Record Performance

Delivered Record-Setting 2020

Accomplishments

Zero Harm: All-time best safety performance in 2020

Consolidated Sales*: $1.669 billion

  1. 4th consecutive year of growth o Record sales year

Operating Profit*: $161 million

  1. 28% increase from prior year

Adjusted EBITDA*: $211 million - $212 million

Adjusted EBITDA Margin*: 12.6%-12.7%

  1. Highest since 2017
  1. 5th consecutive year in 12%-14% range

Earnings Per Share*: $4.10 - $4.20/share

o ~30% increase from prior year of $3.18/share o $9.5 million SG&A cost savings

* Excluding Koppers (Jiangsu) Carbon Chemical Company Limited (KJCC)

6

Delivered Record-Setting 2020

Accomplishments

Second-Highest Operating Cash Flow: 5 of 6 Prior Years' Cash Flow > $100 million

Record Amount in Debt Paydown: Reduced Net Debt by $131.5 million

Reduced Net Leverage Ratio to 3.5 at 12/31/20 vs. 4.3 at prior year-end

Invested in Capital Expenditures of $69.8 million

Record Book Value for KOP Equity

7

Employee Health & Wellbeing

Applying Zero Harm Principles:

Current Status

Employees Affected

by COVID-19

  • ~1% currently in self-quarantine (20 employees)
  • ~11% tested positive for COVID-19, to date (232 employees)
  • 1,960 cumulative occurrences of employee testing and/or quarantine

Staying Vigilant &

Staying Healthy

  • Requiring face coverings as PPE at allNorth American (N.A.) facilities
    • Distributed company-provided masks to employees
  • Enhancing social distancing/screening practices; maintaining COVID-19 hygiene protocols
  • Using self-administered saliva test kits for COVID-19 at N.A. locations
  • Using pool-testing methods for periodic screening of U.S. plant employees; identifying individuals with COVID-19 infections; helping to prevent spread
  • Strengthening Zero Harm measures by adding new Life-Saving Rule to address COVID-19: raising awareness of infection hazards; applying additional discipline to operational routines; requiring higher respiratory

protection for job tasks with higher risks

Ongoing Communications

through Virtual Chats &

Weekly Videos

  • Conducting quarterly all-employee meetings in 3 time zones: United States, Europe, Australia/New Zealand
  • CEO Virtual Chats with plant and remote-work employees
  • CEO video updates to employees available on Koppers Facebook page (@koppersinc) and on www.koppers.com

9

Operations Continuity

Operations & Planning:

Current Status

Operations

  • Worldwide, Koppers manufacturing facilities remain operational
  • No employees currently furloughed or laid off
  • Continue to limit employee business travel to essential-only travel
  • Continue to evaluate opportunities for select plant visits by senior management to reinforce importance of health and hygiene protocols

Office Re-entry

  • Strongly encouraging employees to continue working remotely
  • Postponing return to office until April 1, 2021, at earliest
  • Requiring use of face coverings and social distancing for employees that must come into office

Technology Capabilities

  • Implemented Fleet Safety Dashboard to improve safety and efficiency of our trucking operations
  • Deploying Visitor Management System at our facilities to ensure safety of employees and visitors
  • Using multiple technology solutions to enable virtual facility visits; connecting employees globally via OneKoppers channels
  • Using Microsoft HoloLens technology for virtual global ISO 9001 audit and virtual facility visits; testing for virtual training and engineering holograms

11

Valuing Our People

Engaging Our Employees

LINKwomen Hosts First Session of

Empowerment Series

  • Open discussion with accomplished female leaders about a range of topics from career growth to work/life balance.

Global Employee Engagement Survey

Provides a way for team members to give honest and confidential feedback to help improve the organization.

13

Sustaining Our Planet

Caring for Our Environment:

Newsoms, VA & Stickney, IL

Floating Wetlands at Newsoms, VA

Using Plants to Improve Water Quality

  • October 2019: Employees installed wetlands

during SH&E Coordinator Conference

  • October 2020: Wetlands are growing well to successfully do their job

Phytoremediation at Stickney, IL

Using Plants to Improve Soil Quality

  • August 2019: Employees remove old

equipment and prepare soil to plant grasses

  • November 2020: Employees add hardwood trees to thriving grasses to enhance project and provide a nicer community greenspace

Supporting Our Communities

Serving Our Neighbors

Madison Brings Light to the

Darkness of Cancer

  • Sponsored and participated in
    Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's
    Virtual Light The Night Event.

UIP Team Activates 24/7 Storm

Response Program

  • Worked around the clock helping to restore power to those affected by Hurricane Zeta in Georgia and a major ice storm in Oklahoma.

17

Making a Difference Locally

Ashcroft Assists Neighbors in Need

  • Supported Ashcroft Community Food Bank with 600 pounds of food + donation.
  • Collected 150 pounds of household items for the Equality Project.
  • Donated to Jackson House assisted living.

Queen City Cleans Out Closets for Homeless

  • Donated gently used clothing, winter apparel and essential and nonessential items to Randy
    Sam's Shelter.

Rock Hill Spreads Holiday Cheer

  • Collected 300 pounds of non-perishables for food pantry.
  • Contributed to York County Toys for Tots drive.

18

In The News

Koppers in the News

The Rock Hill Herald Spotlights

Plant Manager Ida Luchey

  • Talks land purchase for facility expansion and career accomplishments

Koppers Named to Newsweek's 'America's Most Responsible Companies'

  • Evaluates Environmental, Social and

Governance performance of more than 2,000 public companies in U.S.

Ranked #179 of 400 companies selected

20

Q4 2020 Preliminary Results:

Sales by Segment (Unaudited)

$400

$350

$300

$250

$200

$150

$100

$50

$0

Q4 2020 vs Prior Year

$ in Millions

$393

$168 $169

$130

$105

$95

$108

$382

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

RUPS

PC

CMC

TOTAL

22

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (Unaudited)

Q4 2020 vs Prior Year

$ in Millions

$25

$23

$20

$15

$16

$10

$5

$0

$14$14

$10 $10

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

CMC

RUPS

PC

23

RUPS Sales (Unaudited)

RAILROAD AND UTILITY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

$ in Millions

$200

$175

$168

$169

$150

$125

$100

$75

$50

$25

$0

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

RUPS

Q4 Highlights

  • Sales decreased from prior year primarily due to the following:
    • Crosstie volumes lower overall
    • Mostly offset by higher demand for utility poles in the U.S. and Australia
    • Increased demand from maintenance- of-way businesses in U.S. such as bridge repair & engineering, crosstie disposal services
  • Crosstie Procurement up 3% in 2020; decreased 14% year-over-year in Q4
  • Crosstie Treatment higher 3% in 2020; flat from prior year in Q4

24

Adjusted RUPS EBITDA (Unaudited)

RAILROAD AND UTILITY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

$20

$15

$10

$5

$0

$ in Millions

$10 $10

Q4 Highlights

  • Year-over-yearEBITDA was relatively flat
    • In line with typical year-end slowdown in crosstie treating volumes
  • Reflects ability to maintain profitability due to the following:
    • Increased demand in utility pole business in U.S. and Australia
    • Generally improved conditions in maintenance-of-way businesses

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

RUPS

25

PC Sales (Unaudited)

PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS

$ in Millions

$150

$125

$130

$100

$105

$75

$50

$25

$0

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

PC

Q4 Highlights

  • Sales increase reflects continued demand strength for copper-based preservatives in U.S.
    • Driven by strong housing market, increased interest in home remodeling
    • Discretionary funds shifting from leisure/entertainment to home repair and beautification projects
  • International markets benefited from improved industrial/agricultural demand as most economies reopened

26

Adjusted PC EBITDA (Unaudited)

PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS

$ in Millions

$25

$23

$20

$15

$14

$10

$5

$0

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

PC

Q4 Highlights

  • Higher year-over-year profitability due to:
    • Higher sales volumes
    • Favorable product mix
    • Improved cost absorption on higher production volumes
  • Serving underlying demand driven by strong home repair and remodeling pipeline
    • Driven by increase in work-from-home trends, more common as a result of pandemic

27

CMC Sales (Unaudited)

CARBON MATERIALS AND CHEMICALS

$ in Millions

$125

$100

$108

$95

$75

$50

$25

$0

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

CMC

Q4 Highlights

  • Each region, except Europe, decreased from prior year, in line with expectations
  • Lower average oil prices and market slowdown during pandemic resulted in:
    • Lower pricing and volumes for carbon pitch globally
    • Weaker demand in U.S. for phthalic anhydride
    • Partially offset by improved demand for carbon pitch in Europe and carbon black feedstock in Australia

28

Adjusted CMC EBITDA (Unaudited)

CARBON MATERIALS AND CHEMICALS

$ in Millions

$20

$15

$16

$14

$10

$5

$0

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

CMC

Q4 Highlights

  • Year-over-yeardecline profitability consistent with expectations
  • Q4 performance reflects continued margin recovery in second half of 2020
    • Compared with Q3, average pricing of major products decreased 8%, while average coal tar costs increased 2%
    • Compared with Q4/2019, average pricing of major products was 20% lower, while average coal tar costs declined 19%
  • Generated double-digit margin for fourth quarter as well as 2020

29

Debt & Liquidity

No Near-Term Debt Maturities;

Cash Events Providing Liquidity Cushion

  • 12/31/20 Status

In compliance with all debt covenants $737.4M net debt

$346.3M available liquidity

  • $131.5M Debt Reduction in 2020 (Net)
    KJCC divestiture net proceeds (~$65M)

Cash income/other Working Capital ($50.5M)

Lower cash taxes and interest ($16M) Higher capex (-$6M) vs. 2020 Program Deferred payroll taxes ($6M)

No Significant Debt Maturities Pre-2024

$ in Millions

2021

$10

2022

$2

2023

---

2024

$272

2025

$500

Total Debt

$784

31

Q&A Session

Appendix

Non-GAAP Measures and Guidance

This presentation includes unaudited "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined in Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, net debt and net leverage ratio. Koppers believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides information useful to investors in understanding the underlying operational performance of the company, its business and performance trends and facilitates comparisons between periods and with other corporations in similar industries. The exclusion of certain items permits evaluation and a comparison of results for ongoing business operations, and it is on this basis that Koppers management internally assesses the company's performance. In addition, the Board of Directors and executive management team use adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure under the company's annual incentive plans.

Although Koppers believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of its business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP basis financial measures and should be read in conjunction with the relevant GAAP financial measure. Other companies in a similar industry may define or calculate these measures differently than the company, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Koppers does not provide reconciliations of guidance for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS to comparable GAAP measures, in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception. Koppers is unable, without unreasonable efforts, to forecast certain items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures. These items include restructuring, impairment, non-cash LIFO charges, acquisition-related costs, and non-cashmark-to-market commodity hedging that are difficult to predict in advance in order to include in a GAAP estimate and may be significant.

References to historical EBITDA herein means adjusted EBITDA, for which the company has provided calculations and reconciliations in the Appendix.

34

Unaudited Segment Information

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Dollars in millions)

(Preliminary)

(Preliminary)

Net sales:

Railroad and Utility Products and Services

$

168.2

$

169.5

$

759.1

$

733.5

Performance Chemicals

129.9

104.6

526.3

448.3

Carbon Materials and Chemicals

95.0

108.0

383.7

455.2

Total

$

393.1

$

382.1

$

1,669.1

$

1,637.0

Operating profit:

Railroad and Utility Products and Services

$

6.3

$

4.0

$

46.7

$

35.8

Performance Chemicals

21.5

13.6

88.6

52.1

Carbon Materials and Chemicals

7.5

8.9

23.4

39.2

Operating profit margin:

Railroad and Utility Products and Services

3.7

%

2.4

%

6.2

%

4.9

%

Performance Chemicals

16.6 %

13.0%

16.8%

11.6%

Carbon Materials and Chemicals

7.9

%

8.2

%

6.1

%

8.6

%

Adjusted EBITDA(1):

Railroad and Utility Products and Services

$

10.3

$

10.2

$

65.4

$

60.2

Performance Chemicals

23.0

14.4

100.7

68.6

Carbon Materials and Chemicals

14.4

15.6

45.0

73.5

Adjusted EBITDA margin(2):

Railroad and Utility Products and Services

6.1

%

6.0

%

8.6

%

8.2

%

Performance Chemicals

17.7 %

13.8%

19.1%

15.3%

Carbon Materials and Chemicals

15.2

%

14.4

%

11.7

%

16.1

%

  1. The tables below describe the adjustments to EBITDA for the quarters and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
  2. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of GAAP sales.

35

Unaudited Reconciliation of Operating Profit to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(In millions)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

RUPS

PC

CMC

(Preliminary)

Operating profit

$

6.3

$

21.5

$

7.5

Other income

0.9

1.6

1.0

Depreciation and amortization

5.3

4.9

4.2

EBITDA with noncontrolling interest

$

12.5

$

28.0

$

12.7

Unusual items impacting EBITDA:

CMC restructuring

0.0

0.0

3.3

Non-cash LIFO benefit

(3.3

)

0.0

(1.7

)

RUPS treating plant closures

1.1

0.0

0.0

Mark-to-market commodity hedging

0.0

(5.0

)

0.0

Pension settlement

0.0

0.0

0.1

Adjusted EBITDA

$

10.3

$

23.0

$

14.4

*Reconciliation excludes unallocated corporate profit (loss) and adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as a result of Koppers tax calculations not being finalized as of the date of this press release; and therefore, a consolidated reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income is not available without unreasonable efforts.

36

Unaudited Reconciliation of Operating Profit to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(In millions)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Corporate

RUPS

PC

CMC

Unallocated

Consolidated

Operating profit (loss)

$

4.0

$

13.6

$

8.9

$

(0.5

)

$

26.0

Other income (loss)

0.1

0.5

(0.6

)

0.1

0.1

Depreciation and amortization

5.0

4.3

2.6

0.0

11.9

Depreciation in impairment and restructuring charges

0.0

0.0

0.8

0.0

0.8

EBITDA with noncontrolling interest

$

9.1

$

18.4

$

11.7

$

(0.4

)

$

38.8

Unusual items impacting EBITDA:

CMC restructuring

0.0

0.0

5.4

0.0

5.4

Non-cash LIFO (benefit) expense

1.1

0.0

(1.5 )

0.0

(0.4 )

Mark-to-market commodity hedging

0.0

(4.0

)

0.0

0.0

(4.0

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

10.2

$

14.4

$

15.6

$

(0.4 )

$

39.8

Adj. EBITDA % of Consolidated Adj. EBITDA (excluding

corporate unallocated)

25.4

%

35.8

%

38.8

%

37

Unaudited Reconciliation of Operating Profit to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(In millions)

Year Ended December 31, 2020

RUPS

PC

CMC

(Preliminary)

Operating profit

$

46.7

$

88.6

$

23.4

Other income

0.0

3.2

0.3

Depreciation and amortization

20.1

18.1

15.9

Depreciation in impairment and restructuring charges

2.0

0.0

0.0

EBITDA with noncontrolling interest

$

68.8

$

109.9

$

39.6

Unusual items impacting EBITDA:

CMC restructuring

0.0

0.0

10.6

Non-cash LIFO benefit

(8.5 )

0.0

(5.3)

RUPS treating plant closures

5.1

0.0

0.0

Mark-to-market commodity hedging

0.0

(9.2)

0.0

Pension settlement

0.0

0.0

0.1

Adjusted EBITDA

$

65.4

$

100.7

$

45.0

*Reconciliation excludes unallocated corporate profit (loss) and adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2020 as a result of Koppers tax calculations not being finalized as of the date of this press release; and therefore, a consolidated reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income is not available without unreasonable efforts.

38

Unaudited Reconciliation of Operating Profit to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(In millions)

Operating profit (loss)

$

Other income (loss)

Depreciation and amortization

Depreciation in impairment and restructuring charges

EBITDA with noncontrolling interest

$

Unusual items impacting EBITDA:

CMC restructuring

Non-cash LIFO expense (benefit)

RUPS treating plant closures

Mark-to-market commodity hedging

Adjusted EBITDA

$

Adj. EBITDA % of Consolidated Adj. EBITDA

(excluding corporate unallocated)

Year Ended December 31, 2019

Corporate

RUPS

PC

CMC

Unallocated

Consolidated

35.8

$

52.1

$

39.2

$

(2.1 )

$

125.0

(1.2)

2.2

(1.5 )

0.9

0.4

19.4

18.3

13.7

0.0

51.4

0.0

0.0

3.4

0.0

3.4

54.0

$

72.6

$

54.8

$

(1.2 )

$

180.2

0.0

0.0

19.9

0.0

19.9

5.7

0.0

(1.2 )

0.0

4.5

0.5

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.5

0.0

(4.0 )

0.0

0.0

(4.0 )

60.2

$

68.6

$

73.5

$

(1.2 )

$

201.1

29.8%

33.9 %

36.3 %

39

Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(In millions)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

Net income

$

67.4

$

20.1

Interest expense

61.9

14.3

Depreciation and amortization

54.6

12.7

Discontinued operations, net of tax

(3.7)

1.4

EBITDA

180.2

38.8

Unusual items impacting EBITDA:

Impairment, restructuring and plant closure

20.4

5.4

Non-cash LIFO expense (benefit)

4.5

(0.4)

Mark-to-market commodity hedging

(4.0

)

(4.0

)

Adjusted EBITDA with noncontrolling interest

$

201.1

$

39.8

40

Unaudited Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt and Net Leverage Ratio

(In millions)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020

(Preliminary Range)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019

Total Debt

$

775.9

$

775.9

$

901.2

Less: Cash

38.5

38.5

32.3

Net Debt

$

737.4

$

737.4

$

868.9

Adjusted EBITDA

$

211.0

$

212.0

$

201.1

Net Leverage Ratio

3.5

3.5

4.3

*The company's net leverage ratio will be approximately 3.5 at December 31, 2020 in the entire forecasted adjusted EBITDA range of $211.0 million to $212.0 million.

41

Koppers Holdings Inc.

436 Seventh Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15219-1800

Koppers is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds for the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, we serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe.

Stock Exchange Listing

NYSE: KOP

Investor Relations and Media Information

Ms. Quynh McGuire

Vice President, Investor Relations 412 227 2049 McGuireQT@koppers.com

KOPPERS World Headquarters

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA

Koppers is a a member of the

American Chemistry Council.

42

43

Disclaimer

Koppers Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 15:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.
10:32aKOPPERS : Business Update & Q4 2020 Preliminary Results
PU
08:34aKOPPERS HOLDINGS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
08:01aKOPPERS : Holdings Inc. Provides Update on Fourth Quarter and 2020 Business Segm..
PR
08:01aKOPPERS : Earnings Flash (KOP) KOPPERS Reports Q4 Revenue $393.1M, vs. Street Es..
MT
01/15KOPPERS : B. Riley Adjusts Koppers Holdings' Price Target to $50 From $35, Keeps..
MT
2020KOPPERS : Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek
PR
2020KOPPERS : Barrington Research Adjusts Koppers Holdings' Price Target to $35 From..
MT
2020KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC. : Provides November 2020 Business Update Reaffirms 2020 Ou..
AQ
2020KOPPERS : Posts Slightly Higher November Sales, Maintains 2020 Outlook
MT
2020KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 637 M - -
Net income 2020 114 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,29x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 712 M 712 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,44x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 2 120
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Koppers Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 38,00 $
Last Close Price 33,82 $
Spread / Highest target 47,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leroy Mangus Ball President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen R. Tritch Chairman
James Arthur Sullivan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael J. Zugay Chief Financial Officer
Albert J. Neupaver Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.8.54%712
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION0.99%81 241
AIR LIQUIDE1.68%77 956
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.27.98%55 848
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.51.95%45 713
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.33.39%37 236
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ