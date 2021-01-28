Koppers : Business Update & Q4 2020 Preliminary Results 01/28/2021 | 10:32am EST Send by mail :

Q4 2020 Preliminary Results January 28, 2021 Forward Looking Statement Certain statements in this presentation are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may include, but are not limited to, statements about sales levels, acquisitions, restructuring, profitability and anticipated synergies, expenses and cash outflows. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "may," "will," "should," "continue," "plan," "potential," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "guidance," "forecast," or other similar words or phrases are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement contained herein, in press releases, written statements or documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or in Koppers communications with and discussions with investors and analysts in the normal course of business through meetings, phone calls and conference calls, regarding expectations with respect to sales, earnings, cash flows, operating efficiencies, restructurings, the benefits of acquisitions and divestitures or other matters as well as financings and debt reduction, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Many of these risks, uncertainties and contingencies are beyond our control, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. Factors that might affect such forward-looking statements, include, among other things, the impact of changes in commodity prices, such as oil and copper, on product margins; general economic and business conditions; existing and future adverse effects as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; disruption in the U.S. and global financial markets; potential difficulties in protecting our intellectual property; the ratings on our debt and our ability to repay or refinance outstanding indebtedness; our ability to operate within the limitations of our debt covenants; potential impairment of our goodwill and/or long-lived assets; demand for Koppers goods and services; competitive conditions; interest rate and foreign currency rate fluctuations; availability of key raw materials and unfavorable resolution of claims against us, as well as those discussed more fully elsewhere in this presentation and in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Koppers, particularly our latest annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. 2 Our Place in the 'Essential' Business Landscape ESSENTIAL TO OUR WORLD RAILROAD PRODUCTS & SERVICES Rail Ties, Joints, Maintenance Keep railroads safe and operational to deliver ESSENTIAL goods: Retail products from Chemicals required for Chlorine-based fruits to toilet paper medical supplies disinfectants for treating water UTILITY & INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS Utility Poles Provide families and businesses with ESSENTIAL electricity and telecommunications needs: Keeping lights on Connecting to Air-conditioning and Internet/TV heating CARBON MATERIALS & CHEMICALS Coal Tar Distillation; Creosote Supplier (to RPS) Produce carbon materials and chemicals ESSENTIAL for: Creosote for treating railroad Aluminum and steel for Aluminum, plastics and rubber for ties and utility poles infrastructure needs medical uses and food packaging Produce chemicals ESSENTIAL for treating: PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS Wood Treatment Chemicals Utility poles for electricity Pressure treated wood for Agriculture and farming and telecommunications essential home repairs 4 2020 Record Performance Delivered Record-Setting 2020 Accomplishments Zero Harm: All-time best safety performance in 2020 Consolidated Sales*: $1.669 billion 4 th consecutive year of growth o Record sales year Operating Profit*: $161 million 28% increase from prior year Adjusted EBITDA*: $211 million - $212 million Adjusted EBITDA Margin*: 12.6%-12.7% Highest since 2017 5 th consecutive year in 12%-14% range Earnings Per Share*: $4.10 - $4.20/share o ~30% increase from prior year of $3.18/share o $9.5 million SG&A cost savings * Excluding Koppers (Jiangsu) Carbon Chemical Company Limited (KJCC) 6 Delivered Record-Setting 2020 Accomplishments Second-Highest Operating Cash Flow: 5 of 6 Prior Years' Cash Flow > $100 million Record Amount in Debt Paydown: Reduced Net Debt by $131.5 million Reduced Net Leverage Ratio to 3.5 at 12/31/20 vs. 4.3 at prior year-end Invested in Capital Expenditures of $69.8 million Record Book Value for KOP Equity 7 Employee Health & Wellbeing Applying Zero Harm Principles: Current Status Employees Affected by COVID-19 ~1% currently in self-quarantine (20 employees)

self-quarantine (20 employees) ~11% tested positive for COVID-19, to date (232 employees)

COVID-19, to date (232 employees) 1,960 cumulative occurrences of employee testing and/or quarantine Staying Vigilant & Staying Healthy Requiring face coverings as PPE at all North American (N.A.) facilities

North American (N.A.) facilities Distributed company-provided masks to employees

Enhancing social distancing/screening practices; maintaining COVID-19 hygiene protocols

COVID-19 hygiene protocols Using self-administered saliva test kits for COVID-19 at N.A. locations

self-administered saliva test kits for COVID-19 at N.A. locations Using pool-testing methods for periodic screening of U.S. plant employees; identifying individuals with COVID-19 infections; helping to prevent spread

pool-testing methods for periodic screening of U.S. plant employees; identifying individuals with COVID-19 infections; helping to prevent spread Strengthening Zero Harm measures by adding new Life-Saving Rule to address COVID-19: raising awareness of infection hazards; applying additional discipline to operational routines; requiring higher respiratory protection for job tasks with higher risks Ongoing Communications through Virtual Chats & Weekly Videos Conducting quarterly all-employee meetings in 3 time zones: United States, Europe, Australia/New Zealand

all-employee meetings in 3 time zones: United States, Europe, Australia/New Zealand CEO Virtual Chats with plant and remote-work employees

remote-work employees CEO video updates to employees available on Koppers Facebook page (@koppersinc) and on www.koppers.com 9 Operations Continuity Operations & Planning: Current Status Operations Worldwide, Koppers manufacturing facilities remain operational

No employees currently furloughed or laid off

Continue to limit employee business travel to essential-only travel

essential-only travel Continue to evaluate opportunities for select plant visits by senior management to reinforce importance of health and hygiene protocols Office Re-entry Strongly encouraging employees to continue working remotely

Postponing return to office until April 1, 2021, at earliest

Requiring use of face coverings and social distancing for employees that must come into office Technology Capabilities Implemented Fleet Safety Dashboard to improve safety and efficiency of our trucking operations

Deploying Visitor Management System at our facilities to ensure safety of employees and visitors

Using multiple technology solutions to enable virtual facility visits; connecting employees globally via OneKoppers channels

channels Using Microsoft HoloLens technology for virtual global ISO 9001 audit and virtual facility visits; testing for virtual training and engineering holograms 11 Valuing Our People Engaging Our Employees LINKwomen Hosts First Session of Empowerment Series Open discussion with accomplished female leaders about a range of topics from career growth to work/life balance. Global Employee Engagement Survey • Provides a way for team members to give honest and confidential feedback to help improve the organization. 13 Sustaining Our Planet Caring for Our Environment: Newsoms, VA & Stickney, IL Floating Wetlands at Newsoms, VA Using Plants to Improve Water Quality October 2019: Employees installed wetlands during SH&E Coordinator Conference October 2020: Wetlands are growing well to successfully do their job Phytoremediation at Stickney, IL Using Plants to Improve Soil Quality August 2019: Employees remove old equipment and prepare soil to plant grasses November 2020: Employees add hardwood trees to thriving grasses to enhance project and provide a nicer community greenspace Supporting Our Communities Serving Our Neighbors Madison Brings Light to the Darkness of Cancer Sponsored and participated in

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's

Virtual Light The Night Event. UIP Team Activates 24/7 Storm Response Program Worked around the clock helping to restore power to those affected by Hurricane Zeta in Georgia and a major ice storm in Oklahoma. 17 Making a Difference Locally Ashcroft Assists Neighbors in Need Supported Ashcroft Community Food Bank with 600 pounds of food + donation.

Collected 150 pounds of household items for the Equality Project.

Donated to Jackson House assisted living. Queen City Cleans Out Closets for Homeless Donated gently used clothing, winter apparel and essential and nonessential items to Randy

Sam's Shelter. Rock Hill Spreads Holiday Cheer Collected 300 pounds of non-perishables for food pantry.

non-perishables for food pantry. Contributed to York County Toys for Tots drive. 18 In The News Koppers in the News The Rock Hill Herald Spotlights Plant Manager Ida Luchey Talks land purchase for facility expansion and career accomplishments Koppers Named to Newsweek's 'America's Most Responsible Companies' Evaluates Environmental, Social and Governance performance of more than 2,000 public companies in U.S. ✓ Ranked #179 of 400 companies selected 20 Q4 2020 Preliminary Results: Sales by Segment (Unaudited) $400 $350 $300 $250 $200 $150 $100 $50 $0 Q4 2020 vs Prior Year $ in Millions $393 $168 $169 $130 $105 $95 $108 $382 Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Q4 2020 Q4 2019 RUPS PC CMC TOTAL 22 Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (Unaudited) Q4 2020 vs Prior Year $ in Millions $25 $23 $20 $15 $16 $10 $5 $0 $14$14 $10 $10 Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Q4 2020 Q4 2019 CMC RUPS PC 23 RUPS Sales (Unaudited) RAILROAD AND UTILITY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES $ in Millions $200 $175 $168 $169 $150 $125 $100 $75 $50 $25 $0 Q4 2020 Q4 2019 RUPS Q4 Highlights Sales decreased from prior year primarily due to the following:

Crosstie volumes lower overall Mostly offset by higher demand for utility poles in the U.S. and Australia Increased demand from maintenance- of-way businesses in U.S. such as bridge repair & engineering, crosstie disposal services

Crosstie Procurement up 3% in 2020; decreased 14% year-over-year in Q4

year-over-year in Q4 Crosstie Treatment higher 3% in 2020; flat from prior year in Q4 24 Adjusted RUPS EBITDA (Unaudited) RAILROAD AND UTILITY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES $20 $15 $10 $5 $0 $ in Millions $10 $10 Q4 Highlights Year-over-year EBITDA was relatively flat

EBITDA was relatively flat In line with typical year-end slowdown in crosstie treating volumes

Reflects ability to maintain profitability due to the following:

Increased demand in utility pole business in U.S. and Australia Generally improved conditions in maintenance-of-way businesses

Q4 2020 Q4 2019 RUPS 25 PC Sales (Unaudited) PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS $ in Millions $150 $125 $130 $100 $105 $75 $50 $25 $0 Q4 2020 Q4 2019 PC Q4 Highlights Sales increase reflects continued demand strength for copper-based preservatives in U.S.

copper-based preservatives in U.S. Driven by strong housing market, increased interest in home remodeling Discretionary funds shifting from leisure/entertainment to home repair and beautification projects

International markets benefited from improved industrial/agricultural demand as most economies reopened 26 Adjusted PC EBITDA (Unaudited) PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS $ in Millions $25 $23 $20 $15 $14 $10 $5 $0 Q4 2020 Q4 2019 PC Q4 Highlights Higher year-over-year profitability due to:

year-over-year profitability due to: Higher sales volumes Favorable product mix Improved cost absorption on higher production volumes

Serving underlying demand driven by strong home repair and remodeling pipeline

Driven by increase in work-from-home trends, more common as a result of pandemic

27 CMC Sales (Unaudited) CARBON MATERIALS AND CHEMICALS $ in Millions $125 $100 $108 $95 $75 $50 $25 $0 Q4 2020 Q4 2019 CMC Q4 Highlights Each region, except Europe, decreased from prior year, in line with expectations

Lower average oil prices and market slowdown during pandemic resulted in:

Lower pricing and volumes for carbon pitch globally Weaker demand in U.S. for phthalic anhydride Partially offset by improved demand for carbon pitch in Europe and carbon black feedstock in Australia

28 Adjusted CMC EBITDA (Unaudited) CARBON MATERIALS AND CHEMICALS $ in Millions $20 $15 $16 $14 $10 $5 $0 Q4 2020 Q4 2019 CMC Q4 Highlights Year-over-year decline profitability consistent with expectations

decline profitability consistent with expectations Q4 performance reflects continued margin recovery in second half of 2020

Compared with Q3, average pricing of major products decreased 8%, while average coal tar costs increased 2% Compared with Q4/2019, average pricing of major products was 20% lower, while average coal tar costs declined 19%

Generated double-digit margin for fourth quarter as well as 2020 29 Debt & Liquidity No Near-Term Debt Maturities; Cash Events Providing Liquidity Cushion 12/31/20 Status ✓In compliance with all debt covenants ✓$737.4M net debt ✓$346.3M available liquidity $131.5M Debt Reduction in 2020 (Net)

✓ KJCC divestiture net proceeds (~$65M) ✓Cash income/other Working Capital ($50.5M) ✓Lower cash taxes and interest ($16M) ✓Higher capex (-$6M) vs. 2020 Program ✓Deferred payroll taxes ($6M) No Significant Debt Maturities Pre-2024 $ in Millions 2021 $10 2022 $2 2023 --- 2024 $272 2025 $500 Total Debt $784 31 Q&A Session Appendix Non-GAAP Measures and Guidance This presentation includes unaudited "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined in Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, net debt and net leverage ratio. Koppers believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides information useful to investors in understanding the underlying operational performance of the company, its business and performance trends and facilitates comparisons between periods and with other corporations in similar industries. The exclusion of certain items permits evaluation and a comparison of results for ongoing business operations, and it is on this basis that Koppers management internally assesses the company's performance. In addition, the Board of Directors and executive management team use adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure under the company's annual incentive plans. Although Koppers believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of its business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP basis financial measures and should be read in conjunction with the relevant GAAP financial measure. Other companies in a similar industry may define or calculate these measures differently than the company, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Koppers does not provide reconciliations of guidance for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS to comparable GAAP measures, in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception. Koppers is unable, without unreasonable efforts, to forecast certain items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures. These items include restructuring, impairment, non-cash LIFO charges, acquisition-related costs, and non-cashmark-to-market commodity hedging that are difficult to predict in advance in order to include in a GAAP estimate and may be significant. References to historical EBITDA herein means adjusted EBITDA, for which the company has provided calculations and reconciliations in the Appendix. 34 Unaudited Segment Information Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Dollars in millions) (Preliminary) (Preliminary) Net sales: Railroad and Utility Products and Services $ 168.2 $ 169.5 $ 759.1 $ 733.5 Performance Chemicals 129.9 104.6 526.3 448.3 Carbon Materials and Chemicals 95.0 108.0 383.7 455.2 Total $ 393.1 $ 382.1 $ 1,669.1 $ 1,637.0 Operating profit: Railroad and Utility Products and Services $ 6.3 $ 4.0 $ 46.7 $ 35.8 Performance Chemicals 21.5 13.6 88.6 52.1 Carbon Materials and Chemicals 7.5 8.9 23.4 39.2 Operating profit margin: Railroad and Utility Products and Services 3.7 % 2.4 % 6.2 % 4.9 % Performance Chemicals 16.6 % 13.0% 16.8% 11.6% Carbon Materials and Chemicals 7.9 % 8.2 % 6.1 % 8.6 % Adjusted EBITDA(1): Railroad and Utility Products and Services $ 10.3 $ 10.2 $ 65.4 $ 60.2 Performance Chemicals 23.0 14.4 100.7 68.6 Carbon Materials and Chemicals 14.4 15.6 45.0 73.5 Adjusted EBITDA margin(2): Railroad and Utility Products and Services 6.1 % 6.0 % 8.6 % 8.2 % Performance Chemicals 17.7 % 13.8% 19.1% 15.3% Carbon Materials and Chemicals 15.2 % 14.4 % 11.7 % 16.1 % The tables below describe the adjustments to EBITDA for the quarters and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of GAAP sales. 35 Unaudited Reconciliation of Operating Profit to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (In millions) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 RUPS PC CMC (Preliminary) Operating profit $ 6.3 $ 21.5 $ 7.5 Other income 0.9 1.6 1.0 Depreciation and amortization 5.3 4.9 4.2 EBITDA with noncontrolling interest $ 12.5 $ 28.0 $ 12.7 Unusual items impacting EBITDA: CMC restructuring 0.0 0.0 3.3 Non-cash LIFO benefit (3.3 ) 0.0 (1.7 ) RUPS treating plant closures 1.1 0.0 0.0 Mark-to-market commodity hedging 0.0 (5.0 ) 0.0 Pension settlement 0.0 0.0 0.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10.3 $ 23.0 $ 14.4 *Reconciliation excludes unallocated corporate profit (loss) and adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as a result of Koppers tax calculations not being finalized as of the date of this press release; and therefore, a consolidated reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income is not available without unreasonable efforts. 36 Unaudited Reconciliation of Operating Profit to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (In millions) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Corporate RUPS PC CMC Unallocated Consolidated Operating profit (loss) $ 4.0 $ 13.6 $ 8.9 $ (0.5 ) $ 26.0 Other income (loss) 0.1 0.5 (0.6 ) 0.1 0.1 Depreciation and amortization 5.0 4.3 2.6 0.0 11.9 Depreciation in impairment and restructuring charges 0.0 0.0 0.8 0.0 0.8 EBITDA with noncontrolling interest $ 9.1 $ 18.4 $ 11.7 $ (0.4 ) $ 38.8 Unusual items impacting EBITDA: CMC restructuring 0.0 0.0 5.4 0.0 5.4 Non-cash LIFO (benefit) expense 1.1 0.0 (1.5 ) 0.0 (0.4 ) Mark-to-market commodity hedging 0.0 (4.0 ) 0.0 0.0 (4.0 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 10.2 $ 14.4 $ 15.6 $ (0.4 ) $ 39.8 Adj. EBITDA % of Consolidated Adj. EBITDA (excluding corporate unallocated) 25.4 % 35.8 % 38.8 % 37 Unaudited Reconciliation of Operating Profit to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (In millions) Year Ended December 31, 2020 RUPS PC CMC (Preliminary) Operating profit $ 46.7 $ 88.6 $ 23.4 Other income 0.0 3.2 0.3 Depreciation and amortization 20.1 18.1 15.9 Depreciation in impairment and restructuring charges 2.0 0.0 0.0 EBITDA with noncontrolling interest $ 68.8 $ 109.9 $ 39.6 Unusual items impacting EBITDA: CMC restructuring 0.0 0.0 10.6 Non-cash LIFO benefit (8.5 ) 0.0 (5.3) RUPS treating plant closures 5.1 0.0 0.0 Mark-to-market commodity hedging 0.0 (9.2) 0.0 Pension settlement 0.0 0.0 0.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 65.4 $ 100.7 $ 45.0 *Reconciliation excludes unallocated corporate profit (loss) and adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2020 as a result of Koppers tax calculations not being finalized as of the date of this press release; and therefore, a consolidated reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income is not available without unreasonable efforts. 38 Unaudited Reconciliation of Operating Profit to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (In millions) Operating profit (loss) $ Other income (loss) Depreciation and amortization Depreciation in impairment and restructuring charges EBITDA with noncontrolling interest $ Unusual items impacting EBITDA: CMC restructuring Non-cash LIFO expense (benefit) RUPS treating plant closures Mark-to-market commodity hedging Adjusted EBITDA $ Adj. EBITDA % of Consolidated Adj. EBITDA (excluding corporate unallocated) Year Ended December 31, 2019 Corporate RUPS PC CMC Unallocated Consolidated 35.8 $ 52.1 $ 39.2 $ (2.1 ) $ 125.0 (1.2) 2.2 (1.5 ) 0.9 0.4 19.4 18.3 13.7 0.0 51.4 0.0 0.0 3.4 0.0 3.4 54.0 $ 72.6 $ 54.8 $ (1.2 ) $ 180.2 0.0 0.0 19.9 0.0 19.9 5.7 0.0 (1.2 ) 0.0 4.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 (4.0 ) 0.0 0.0 (4.0 ) 60.2 $ 68.6 $ 73.5 $ (1.2 ) $ 201.1 29.8% 33.9 % 36.3 % 39 Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (In millions) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Net income $ 67.4 $ 20.1 Interest expense 61.9 14.3 Depreciation and amortization 54.6 12.7 Discontinued operations, net of tax (3.7) 1.4 EBITDA 180.2 38.8 Unusual items impacting EBITDA: Impairment, restructuring and plant closure 20.4 5.4 Non-cash LIFO expense (benefit) 4.5 (0.4) Mark-to-market commodity hedging (4.0 ) (4.0 ) Adjusted EBITDA with noncontrolling interest $ 201.1 $ 39.8 40 Unaudited Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt and Net Leverage Ratio (In millions) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 (Preliminary Range) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Total Debt $ 775.9 $ 775.9 $ 901.2 Less: Cash 38.5 38.5 32.3 Net Debt $ 737.4 $ 737.4 $ 868.9 Adjusted EBITDA $ 211.0 $ 212.0 $ 201.1 Net Leverage Ratio 3.5 3.5 4.3 *The company's net leverage ratio will be approximately 3.5 at December 31, 2020 in the entire forecasted adjusted EBITDA range of $211.0 million to $212.0 million. 41 Koppers Holdings Inc. 436 Seventh Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15219-1800 Koppers is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds for the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, we serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. Stock Exchange Listing NYSE: KOP Investor Relations and Media Information Ms. Quynh McGuire Vice President, Investor Relations 412 227 2049 McGuireQT@koppers.com KOPPERS World Headquarters Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA Koppers is a a member of the American Chemistry Council. 42 43 Attachments Original document

