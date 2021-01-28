Koppers : Business Update & Q4 2020 Preliminary Results
01/28/2021 | 10:32am EST
Q4 2020 Preliminary Results January 28, 2021
Forward Looking Statement
Certain statements in this presentation are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may include, but are not limited to, statements about sales levels, acquisitions, restructuring, profitability and anticipated synergies, expenses and cash outflows. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "may," "will," "should," "continue," "plan," "potential," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "guidance," "forecast," or other similar words or phrases are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement contained herein, in press releases, written statements or documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or in Koppers communications with and discussions with investors and analysts in the normal course of business through meetings, phone calls and conference calls, regarding expectations with respect to sales, earnings, cash flows, operating efficiencies, restructurings, the benefits of acquisitions and divestitures or other matters as well as financings and debt reduction, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Many of these risks, uncertainties and contingencies are beyond our control, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. Factors that might affect such forward-looking statements, include, among other things, the impact of changes in commodity prices, such as oil and copper, on product margins; general economic and business conditions; existing and future adverse effects as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; disruption in the U.S. and global financial markets; potential difficulties in protecting our intellectual property; the ratings on our debt and our ability to repay or refinance outstanding indebtedness; our ability to operate within the limitations of our debt covenants; potential impairment of our goodwill and/or long-lived assets; demand for Koppers goods and services; competitive conditions; interest rate and foreign currency rate fluctuations; availability of key raw materials and unfavorable resolution of claims against us, as well as those discussed more fully elsewhere in this presentation and in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Koppers, particularly our latest annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date
or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
2
Our Place in the 'Essential'
Business Landscape
ESSENTIAL TO OUR WORLD
RAILROAD PRODUCTS & SERVICES
Rail Ties, Joints, Maintenance
Keep railroads safe and operational to deliver ESSENTIAL goods:
Retail products from
Chemicals required for
Chlorine-based
fruits to toilet paper
medical supplies
disinfectants for treating
water
UTILITY & INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS
Utility Poles
Provide families and businesses with ESSENTIAL electricity and telecommunications needs:
Keeping lights on
Connecting to
Air-conditioning and
Internet/TV
heating
CARBON
MATERIALS &
CHEMICALS
Coal Tar Distillation; Creosote Supplier (to RPS)
Produce carbon materials and chemicals ESSENTIAL for:
Creosote for treating railroad
Aluminum and steel for
Aluminum, plastics and rubber for
ties and utility poles
infrastructure needs
medical uses and food packaging
Produce chemicals ESSENTIAL for treating:
PERFORMANCE
CHEMICALS
Wood Treatment Chemicals
Utility poles for electricity
Pressure treated wood for
Agriculture and farming
and telecommunications
essential home repairs
4
2020 Record Performance
Delivered Record-Setting 2020
Accomplishments
Zero Harm: All-time best safety performance in 2020
Consolidated Sales*: $1.669 billion
4th consecutive year of growth o Record sales year
Operating Profit*: $161 million
28% increase from prior year
Adjusted EBITDA*: $211 million - $212 million
Adjusted EBITDA Margin*: 12.6%-12.7%
Highest since 2017
5th consecutive year in 12%-14% range
Earnings Per Share*: $4.10 - $4.20/share
o ~30% increase from prior year of $3.18/share o $9.5 million SG&A cost savings
* Excluding Koppers (Jiangsu) Carbon Chemical Company Limited (KJCC)
6
Delivered Record-Setting 2020
Accomplishments
Second-Highest Operating Cash Flow: 5 of 6 Prior Years' Cash Flow > $100 million
Record Amount in Debt Paydown: Reduced Net Debt by $131.5 million
Reduced Net Leverage Ratio to 3.5 at 12/31/20 vs. 4.3 at prior year-end
Invested in Capital Expenditures of $69.8 million
Record Book Value for KOP Equity
7
Employee Health & Wellbeing
Applying Zero Harm Principles:
Current Status
Employees Affected
by COVID-19
~1% currently in self-quarantine (20 employees)
~11% tested positive for COVID-19, to date (232 employees)
1,960 cumulative occurrences of employee testing and/or quarantine
Staying Vigilant &
Staying Healthy
Requiring face coverings as PPE atallNorth American (N.A.) facilities
Distributed company-provided masks to employees
Enhancing social distancing/screening practices; maintaining COVID-19 hygiene protocols
Using self-administered saliva test kits for COVID-19 at N.A. locations
Using pool-testing methods for periodic screening of U.S. plant employees; identifying individuals with COVID-19 infections; helping to prevent spread
Strengthening Zero Harm measures by adding new Life-Saving Rule to address COVID-19: raising awareness of infection hazards; applying additional discipline to operational routines; requiring higher respiratory
protection for job tasks with higher risks
Ongoing Communications
through Virtual Chats &
Weekly Videos
Conducting quarterly all-employee meetings in 3 time zones: United States, Europe, Australia/New Zealand
CEO Virtual Chats with plant and remote-work employees
CEO video updates to employees available on Koppers Facebook page (@koppersinc) and on www.koppers.com
Continue to limit employee business travel to essential-only travel
Continue to evaluate opportunities for select plant visits by senior management to reinforce importance of health and hygiene protocols
Office Re-entry
Strongly encouraging employees to continue working remotely
Postponing return to office until April 1, 2021, at earliest
Requiring use of face coverings and social distancing for employees that must come into office
Technology Capabilities
Implemented Fleet Safety Dashboard to improve safety and efficiency of our trucking operations
Deploying Visitor Management System at our facilities to ensure safety of employees and visitors
Using multiple technology solutions to enable virtual facility visits; connecting employees globally viaOneKoppers channels
Using Microsoft HoloLens technology for virtual global ISO 9001 audit and virtual facility visits; testing for virtual training and engineering holograms
11
Valuing Our People
Engaging Our Employees
LINKwomen Hosts First Session of
Empowerment Series
Open discussion with accomplished female leaders about a range of topics from career growth to work/life balance.
Global Employee Engagement Survey
• Provides a way for team members to give honest and confidential feedback to help improve the organization.
13
Sustaining Our Planet
Caring for Our Environment:
Newsoms, VA & Stickney, IL
Floating Wetlands at Newsoms, VA
Using Plants to Improve Water Quality
October 2019: Employees installed wetlands
during SH&E Coordinator Conference
October 2020: Wetlands are growing well to successfully do their job
Phytoremediation at Stickney, IL
Using Plants to Improve Soil Quality
August 2019: Employees remove old
equipment and prepare soil to plant grasses
November 2020: Employees add hardwood trees to thriving grasses to enhance project and provide a nicer community greenspace
Supporting Our Communities
Serving Our Neighbors
Madison Brings Light to the
Darkness of Cancer
Sponsored and participated in
Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's
Virtual Light The Night Event.
UIP Team Activates 24/7 Storm
Response Program
Worked around the clock helping to restore power to those affected by Hurricane Zeta in Georgia and a major ice storm in Oklahoma.
17
Making a Difference Locally
Ashcroft Assists Neighbors in Need
Supported Ashcroft Community Food Bank with 600 pounds of food + donation.
Collected 150 pounds of household items for the Equality Project.
Donated to Jackson House assisted living.
Queen City Cleans Out Closets for Homeless
Donated gently used clothing, winter apparel and essential and nonessential items to Randy
Sam's Shelter.
Rock Hill Spreads Holiday Cheer
Collected 300 pounds of non-perishables for food pantry.
Contributed to York County Toys for Tots drive.
18
In The News
Koppers in the News
The Rock Hill Herald Spotlights
Plant Manager Ida Luchey
Talks land purchase for facility expansion and career accomplishments
Koppers Named to Newsweek's 'America's Most Responsible Companies'
Evaluates Environmental, Social and
Governance performance of more than 2,000 public companies in U.S.
✓ Ranked #179 of 400 companies selected
20
Q4 2020 Preliminary Results:
Sales by Segment (Unaudited)
$400
$350
$300
$250
$200
$150
$100
$50
$0
Q4 2020 vs Prior Year
$ in Millions
$393
$168 $169
$130
$105
$95
$108
$382
Q4 2020
Q4 2019
Q4 2020
Q4 2019
Q4 2020
Q4 2019
Q4 2020
Q4 2019
RUPS
PC
CMC
TOTAL
22
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (Unaudited)
Q4 2020 vs Prior Year
$ in Millions
$25
$23
$20
$15
$16
$10
$5
$0
$14$14
$10 $10
Q4 2020
Q4 2019
Q4 2020
Q4 2019
Q4 2020
Q4 2019
CMC
RUPS
PC
23
RUPS Sales (Unaudited)
RAILROAD AND UTILITY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES
$ in Millions
$200
$175
$168
$169
$150
$125
$100
$75
$50
$25
$0
Q4 2020
Q4 2019
RUPS
Q4 Highlights
Sales decreased from prior year primarily due to the following:
Crosstie volumes lower overall
Mostly offset by higher demand for utility poles in the U.S. and Australia
Increased demand from maintenance- of-way businesses in U.S. such as bridge repair & engineering, crosstie disposal services
Crosstie Procurement up 3% in 2020; decreased 14% year-over-year in Q4
Crosstie Treatment higher 3% in 2020; flat from prior year in Q4
24
Adjusted RUPS EBITDA (Unaudited)
RAILROAD AND UTILITY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES
$20
$15
$10
$5
$0
$ in Millions
$10 $10
Q4 Highlights
Year-over-yearEBITDA was relatively flat
In line with typical year-end slowdown in crosstie treating volumes
Reflects ability to maintain profitability due to the following:
Increased demand in utility pole business in U.S. and Australia
Generally improved conditions in maintenance-of-way businesses
Q4 2020
Q4 2019
RUPS
25
PC Sales (Unaudited)
PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS
$ in Millions
$150
$125
$130
$100
$105
$75
$50
$25
$0
Q4 2020
Q4 2019
PC
Q4 Highlights
Sales increase reflects continued demand strength for copper-based preservatives in U.S.
Driven by strong housing market, increased interest in home remodeling
Discretionary funds shifting from leisure/entertainment to home repair and beautification projects
International markets benefited from improved industrial/agricultural demand as most economies reopened
26
Adjusted PC EBITDA (Unaudited)
PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS
$ in Millions
$25
$23
$20
$15
$14
$10
$5
$0
Q4 2020
Q4 2019
PC
Q4 Highlights
Higher year-over-year profitability due to:
Higher sales volumes
Favorable product mix
Improved cost absorption on higher production volumes
Serving underlying demand driven by strong home repair and remodeling pipeline
Driven by increase in work-from-home trends, more common as a result of pandemic
27
CMC Sales (Unaudited)
CARBON MATERIALS AND CHEMICALS
$ in Millions
$125
$100
$108
$95
$75
$50
$25
$0
Q4 2020
Q4 2019
CMC
Q4 Highlights
Each region, except Europe, decreased from prior year, in line with expectations
Lower average oil prices and market slowdown during pandemic resulted in:
Lower pricing and volumes for carbon pitch globally
Weaker demand in U.S. for phthalic anhydride
Partially offset by improved demand for carbon pitch in Europe and carbon black feedstock in Australia
28
Adjusted CMC EBITDA (Unaudited)
CARBON MATERIALS AND CHEMICALS
$ in Millions
$20
$15
$16
$14
$10
$5
$0
Q4 2020
Q4 2019
CMC
Q4 Highlights
Year-over-yeardecline profitability consistent with expectations
Q4 performance reflects continued margin recovery in second half of 2020
Compared with Q3, average pricing of major products decreased 8%, while average coal tar costs increased 2%
Compared with Q4/2019, average pricing of major products was 20% lower, while average coal tar costs declined 19%
Generated double-digit margin for fourth quarter as well as 2020
29
Debt & Liquidity
No Near-Term Debt Maturities;
Cash Events Providing Liquidity Cushion
12/31/20 Status
✓In compliance with all debt covenants ✓$737.4M net debt
✓$346.3M available liquidity
$131.5M Debt Reduction in 2020 (Net) ✓KJCC divestiture net proceeds (~$65M)
✓Cash income/other Working Capital ($50.5M)
✓Lower cash taxes and interest ($16M) ✓Higher capex (-$6M) vs. 2020 Program ✓Deferred payroll taxes ($6M)
No Significant Debt Maturities Pre-2024
$ in Millions
2021
$10
2022
$2
2023
---
2024
$272
2025
$500
Total Debt
$784
31
Q&A Session
Appendix
Non-GAAP Measures and Guidance
This presentation includes unaudited "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined in Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, net debt and net leverage ratio. Koppers believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides information useful to investors in understanding the underlying operational performance of the company, its business and performance trends and facilitates comparisons between periods and with other corporations in similar industries. The exclusion of certain items permits evaluation and a comparison of results for ongoing business operations, and it is on this basis that Koppers management internally assesses the company's performance. In addition, the Board of Directors and executive management team use adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure under the company's annual incentive plans.
Although Koppers believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of its business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP basis financial measures and should be read in conjunction with the relevant GAAP financial measure. Other companies in a similar industry may define or calculate these measures differently than the company, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Koppers does not provide reconciliations of guidance for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS to comparable GAAP measures, in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception. Koppers is unable, without unreasonable efforts, to forecast certain items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures. These items include restructuring, impairment, non-cash LIFO charges, acquisition-related costs, and non-cashmark-to-market commodity hedging that are difficult to predict in advance in order to include in a GAAP estimate and may be significant.
References to historical EBITDA herein means adjusted EBITDA, for which the company has provided calculations and reconciliations in the Appendix.
34
Unaudited Segment Information
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Dollars in millions)
(Preliminary)
(Preliminary)
Net sales:
Railroad and Utility Products and Services
$
168.2
$
169.5
$
759.1
$
733.5
Performance Chemicals
129.9
104.6
526.3
448.3
Carbon Materials and Chemicals
95.0
108.0
383.7
455.2
Total
$
393.1
$
382.1
$
1,669.1
$
1,637.0
Operating profit:
Railroad and Utility Products and Services
$
6.3
$
4.0
$
46.7
$
35.8
Performance Chemicals
21.5
13.6
88.6
52.1
Carbon Materials and Chemicals
7.5
8.9
23.4
39.2
Operating profit margin:
Railroad and Utility Products and Services
3.7
%
2.4
%
6.2
%
4.9
%
Performance Chemicals
16.6 %
13.0%
16.8%
11.6%
Carbon Materials and Chemicals
7.9
%
8.2
%
6.1
%
8.6
%
Adjusted EBITDA(1):
Railroad and Utility Products and Services
$
10.3
$
10.2
$
65.4
$
60.2
Performance Chemicals
23.0
14.4
100.7
68.6
Carbon Materials and Chemicals
14.4
15.6
45.0
73.5
Adjusted EBITDA margin(2):
Railroad and Utility Products and Services
6.1
%
6.0
%
8.6
%
8.2
%
Performance Chemicals
17.7 %
13.8%
19.1%
15.3%
Carbon Materials and Chemicals
15.2
%
14.4
%
11.7
%
16.1
%
The tables below describe the adjustments to EBITDA for the quarters and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of GAAP sales.
35
Unaudited Reconciliation of Operating Profit to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(In millions)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
RUPS
PC
CMC
(Preliminary)
Operating profit
$
6.3
$
21.5
$
7.5
Other income
0.9
1.6
1.0
Depreciation and amortization
5.3
4.9
4.2
EBITDA with noncontrolling interest
$
12.5
$
28.0
$
12.7
Unusual items impacting EBITDA:
CMC restructuring
0.0
0.0
3.3
Non-cash LIFO benefit
(3.3
)
0.0
(1.7
)
RUPS treating plant closures
1.1
0.0
0.0
Mark-to-market commodity hedging
0.0
(5.0
)
0.0
Pension settlement
0.0
0.0
0.1
Adjusted EBITDA
$
10.3
$
23.0
$
14.4
*Reconciliation excludes unallocated corporate profit (loss) and adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as a result of Koppers tax calculations not being finalized as of the date of this press release; and therefore, a consolidated reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income is not available without unreasonable efforts.
36
Unaudited Reconciliation of Operating Profit to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(In millions)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
Corporate
RUPS
PC
CMC
Unallocated
Consolidated
Operating profit (loss)
$
4.0
$
13.6
$
8.9
$
(0.5
)
$
26.0
Other income (loss)
0.1
0.5
(0.6
)
0.1
0.1
Depreciation and amortization
5.0
4.3
2.6
0.0
11.9
Depreciation in impairment and restructuring charges
0.0
0.0
0.8
0.0
0.8
EBITDA with noncontrolling interest
$
9.1
$
18.4
$
11.7
$
(0.4
)
$
38.8
Unusual items impacting EBITDA:
CMC restructuring
0.0
0.0
5.4
0.0
5.4
Non-cash LIFO (benefit) expense
1.1
0.0
(1.5 )
0.0
(0.4 )
Mark-to-market commodity hedging
0.0
(4.0
)
0.0
0.0
(4.0
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
10.2
$
14.4
$
15.6
$
(0.4 )
$
39.8
Adj. EBITDA % of Consolidated Adj. EBITDA (excluding
corporate unallocated)
25.4
%
35.8
%
38.8
%
37
Unaudited Reconciliation of Operating Profit to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(In millions)
Year Ended December 31, 2020
RUPS
PC
CMC
(Preliminary)
Operating profit
$
46.7
$
88.6
$
23.4
Other income
0.0
3.2
0.3
Depreciation and amortization
20.1
18.1
15.9
Depreciation in impairment and restructuring charges
2.0
0.0
0.0
EBITDA with noncontrolling interest
$
68.8
$
109.9
$
39.6
Unusual items impacting EBITDA:
CMC restructuring
0.0
0.0
10.6
Non-cash LIFO benefit
(8.5 )
0.0
(5.3)
RUPS treating plant closures
5.1
0.0
0.0
Mark-to-market commodity hedging
0.0
(9.2)
0.0
Pension settlement
0.0
0.0
0.1
Adjusted EBITDA
$
65.4
$
100.7
$
45.0
*Reconciliation excludes unallocated corporate profit (loss) and adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2020 as a result of Koppers tax calculations not being finalized as of the date of this press release; and therefore, a consolidated reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income is not available without unreasonable efforts.
38
Unaudited Reconciliation of Operating Profit to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(In millions)
Operating profit (loss)
$
Other income (loss)
Depreciation and amortization
Depreciation in impairment and restructuring charges
EBITDA with noncontrolling interest
$
Unusual items impacting EBITDA:
CMC restructuring
Non-cash LIFO expense (benefit)
RUPS treating plant closures
Mark-to-market commodity hedging
Adjusted EBITDA
$
Adj. EBITDA % of Consolidated Adj. EBITDA
(excluding corporate unallocated)
Year Ended December 31, 2019
Corporate
RUPS
PC
CMC
Unallocated
Consolidated
35.8
$
52.1
$
39.2
$
(2.1 )
$
125.0
(1.2)
2.2
(1.5 )
0.9
0.4
19.4
18.3
13.7
0.0
51.4
0.0
0.0
3.4
0.0
3.4
54.0
$
72.6
$
54.8
$
(1.2 )
$
180.2
0.0
0.0
19.9
0.0
19.9
5.7
0.0
(1.2 )
0.0
4.5
0.5
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.5
0.0
(4.0 )
0.0
0.0
(4.0 )
60.2
$
68.6
$
73.5
$
(1.2 )
$
201.1
29.8%
33.9 %
36.3 %
39
Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(In millions)
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2019
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2019
Net income
$
67.4
$
20.1
Interest expense
61.9
14.3
Depreciation and amortization
54.6
12.7
Discontinued operations, net of tax
(3.7)
1.4
EBITDA
180.2
38.8
Unusual items impacting EBITDA:
Impairment, restructuring and plant closure
20.4
5.4
Non-cash LIFO expense (benefit)
4.5
(0.4)
Mark-to-market commodity hedging
(4.0
)
(4.0
)
Adjusted EBITDA with noncontrolling interest
$
201.1
$
39.8
40
Unaudited Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt and Net Leverage Ratio
(In millions)
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2020
(Preliminary Range)
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2019
Total Debt
$
775.9
$
775.9
$
901.2
Less: Cash
38.5
38.5
32.3
Net Debt
$
737.4
$
737.4
$
868.9
Adjusted EBITDA
$
211.0
$
212.0
$
201.1
Net Leverage Ratio
3.5
3.5
4.3
*The company's net leverage ratio will be approximately 3.5 at December 31, 2020 in the entire forecasted adjusted EBITDA range of $211.0 million to $212.0 million.
41
Koppers Holdings Inc.
436 Seventh Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15219-1800
Koppers is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds for the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, we serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe.
Koppers Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 15:31:02 UTC.