  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Koppers Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOP   US50060P1066

KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.

(KOP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-20 pm EDT
22.48 USD   -0.79%
Koppers Holdings Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call

10/21/2022 | 08:01am EDT
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP), an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds, today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 before the market opens on Friday, November 4, 2022, and discuss its outlook on a conference call later that day at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  Presentation materials will be available at least 15 minutes before the call on www.koppers.com in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

Interested parties may access the live audio broadcast toll free by dialing 833-366-1128 in the United States and Canada, or 412-902-6774 for international, Conference ID number 10172445. Participants are requested to access the call at least five minutes before the scheduled start time to complete a brief registration.  The conference call will be broadcast live on www.koppers.com and can also be accessed here.

An audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call at 877-344-7529 for U.S. toll free, 855-669-9658 for Canada toll free, or 412-317-0088 for international, using replay access code 4463139. The recording will be available for replay through February 4, 2023.

About Koppers
Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds.  Our products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries.  We serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, and Europe.  The stock of Koppers Holdings Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KOP."

For more information, visit: www.koppers.com. Inquiries from the media should be directed to Ms. Jessica Franklin Black at BlackJF@koppers.com or 412-227-2025.  Inquiries from the investment community should be directed to Ms. Quynh McGuire at McGuireQT@koppers.com or 412-227-2049.

For Information:

Quynh McGuire, Vice President, Investor Relations


412 227 2049


McGuireQT@koppers.com

  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/koppers-holdings-inc-schedules-third-quarter-2022-conference-call-301655921.html

SOURCE Koppers


© PRNewswire 2022
