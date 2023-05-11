Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Koppers Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOP   US50060P1066

KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.

(KOP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-11 pm EDT
31.25 USD   -1.61%
05:52pKoppers : Investor Presentation 2.8 MB
PU
05/10Koppers Management Meeting with Financial Community in Denver
PR
05/08Koppers To Host Investor Day on September 14, 2023
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Koppers : Investor Presentation 2.8 MB

05/11/2023 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 2023

Investor Presentation

DRAFT 5/11/23

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this presentation are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may include, but are not limited to, statements about sales levels, acquisitions, restructuring, profitability and anticipated synergies, expenses and cash outflows. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward- looking, and words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "may," "will," "should," "continue," "plan," "potential," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "guidance," "forecast," or other similar words or phrases are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement contained herein, in press releases, written statements or documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or in Koppers communications with and discussions with investors and analysts in the normal course of business through meetings, phone calls and conference calls, regarding expectations with respect to sales, earnings, cash flows, future dividends, operating efficiencies, restructurings, the benefits of acquisitions and divestitures or other matters as well as financings and debt reduction, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Many of these risks, uncertainties and contingencies are beyond our control, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. Factors that might affect such forward-looking statements, include, among other things, the impact of changes in commodity prices, such as oil and copper, on product margins; general economic and business conditions; disruption in the U.S. and global financial markets; potential difficulties in protecting our intellectual property; the ratings on our debt and our ability to repay or refinance outstanding indebtedness; our ability to operate within the limitations of our debt covenants; potential impairment of our goodwill and/or long-lived assets; demand for Koppers goods and services; competitive conditions; interest rate and foreign currency rate fluctuations; availability of key raw materials and unfavorable resolution of claims against us, as well as those discussed more fully elsewhere in this presentation and in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Koppers, particularly our latest annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

2

Company Overview

3

At-a-Glance

  • Leading integrated global provider of oil and water- borne preservatives serving various market applications of treated wood
  • 3 business segments
  • Global geographic footprint: 45(1) locations across North America, South America, Europe and Australasia
  • 2,119(1) employees globally

Selected Product & Brand Overview

Pre-Treated Crossties

Utility Poles

Treated Crossties with

End Plates

Sales by End Market

Sales by Geography

Sales by Segment

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment

3%2%

Wood Preservatives

Carbon Materials &

7%

Railroad

9%

U.S.

Railroad & Utility

Chemicals

13%

Products and Services

23%

12%

28%

Aluminum

Australasia

29%

40%

Performance

Carbon Materials &

43%

Europe

Chemicals

Utility poles

14%

Chemicals

34%

20%

PAA/Naph

64%

Other Countries

31%

Performance

Railroad & Utility

28%

Creosote/CBF

Chemicals

Products and Services

Other

2022 Sales: $1,981 million

2022 Adjusted EBITDA: $228 million

(1) As of 12/31/2022

4

Infrastructure Investments and Building Trends Offer Attractive Growth Prospects

$1.2 trillion Senate

$65 billion allocated for

infrastructure bill

broadband deployment

As a global leader in water-

and oil-borne preservatives

serving many market

applications for treated

wood, especially in the

infrastructure markets,

$66 billion allocated

Est. 1.4 million new

Koppers is poised to

for new rail funding

homes built in 2022

capitalize on bipartisan calls

for increased infrastructure

spending in the U.S.

5

Disclaimer

Koppers Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 21:49:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.
05:52pKoppers : Investor Presentation 2.8 MB
PU
05/10Koppers Management Meeting with Financial Community in Denver
PR
05/08Koppers To Host Investor Day on September 14, 2023
AQ
05/08Koppers Reports First Quarter 2023 Results; Reaffirms 2023 Outlook
AQ
05/05Koppers : Q1 2023 Results
PU
05/05KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
05/05Transcript : Koppers Holdings Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 05, 2023
CI
05/05Koppers Holdings Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Submission of Matte..
AQ
05/05Koppers : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05Earnings Flash (KOP) KOPPERS Posts Q1 Revenue $513.4M, vs. Street Est of $473.5M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 118 M - -
Net income 2023 93,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,23x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 661 M 661 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,31x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 2 119
Free-Float 80,9%
Chart KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Koppers Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 31,76 $
Average target price 42,50 $
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leroy Mangus Ball President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jimmi Sue Smith Chief Financial Officer
Stephen R. Tritch Non-Executive Chairman
Tushar Lovalekar Vice President-Information Technology
James Arthur Sullivan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.12.48%661
AIR LIQUIDE22.36%92 698
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION4.03%73 758
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-3.94%40 711
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.9.04%29 450
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION9.44%20 021
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer