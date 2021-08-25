Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Koppers Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOP   US50060P1066

KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.

(KOP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/25 11:53:42 am
31.93 USD   +1.85%
11:41aKOPPERS : Investor Presentation - August 2021
PU
08/16KOPPERS : Holdings Inc. Issues 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report
PR
08/09KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Koppers : Investor Presentation - August 2021

08/25/2021 | 11:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor

Presentation

August 2021

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements in this presentation are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may include, but are not limited to, statements about sales levels, acquisitions, restructuring, profitability and anticipated synergies, expenses and cash outflows. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "may," "will," "should," "continue," "plan," "potential," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "guidance," "forecast," or other similar words or phrases are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement contained herein, in press releases, written statements or documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or in Koppers communications with and discussions with investors and analysts in the normal course of business through meetings, phone calls and conference calls, regarding expectations with respect to sales, earnings, cash flows, operating efficiencies, restructurings, the benefits of acquisitions and divestitures or other matters as well as financings and debt reduction, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Many of these risks, uncertainties and contingencies are beyond our control, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. Factors that might affect such forward-looking statements, include, among other things, the impact of changes in commodity prices, such as oil and copper, on product margins; general economic and business conditions; existing and future adverse effects as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; disruption in the U.S. and global financial markets; potential difficulties in protecting our intellectual property; the ratings on our debt and our ability to repay or refinance outstanding indebtedness; our ability to operate within the limitations of our debt covenants; potential impairment of our goodwill and/or long-lived assets; demand for Koppers goods and services; competitive conditions; interest rate and foreign currency rate fluctuations; availability of key raw materials and unfavorable resolution of claims against us, as well as those discussed more fully elsewhere in this presentation and in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Koppers, particularly our latest annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or

circumstances after that date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

2

Strategic Overview

Why Invest in KOP?

  • Attractivevaluation
  • Unified focus on wood protection technologies; global leader; strong market position;#1 or #2 generally
    • Railroad sector: treatment of wood crossties
    • Utility pole market: treatment of utility poles and piling
    • Pressure treated lumber: residential decking, fencing, outdoor structures, interior fire protection
    • Carbon pitch: serving aluminum industry
    • Refined chemicals: for production of concrete, rubber, plasticizers
  • Serving diversified geographies & end markets
  • Consistently generatestrong cash flows
  • Demonstrated track record oneffective capital deployment

Global Leader in High Value, Vertically Integrated,

Wood-Based Solutions Market

4

Investment Thesis

Global leader in oil and water-borne preservatives

serving many market applications for treated wood

Successfully transitioned from a business built on producing carbon pitch to serve global aluminum industry into an enterprise centered on the preservation and enhancement of wood

Knowledge of wood preservation is a core competency

  • Largest integrated producer of wood treatment preservatives for railroad crosstie industry in North America
  • Performance Chemicals wood treatment preservatives serve various residential, industrial and agricultural markets

Strategic plan to deliver significant profitability improvements;

continue to enhance product portfolio and capital structure

  • Focusing on network optimization, commercial development and cost savings
  • Improved CMC profitability by streamlining footprint/cost structure
  • Reduced dependence on highly cyclical industries tied to oil and aluminum

Wood Treatment

Technologies Are At

The Heart Of Our

Value Creation Model

5

Attachments

Disclaimer

Koppers Holdings Inc. published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 15:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.
11:41aKOPPERS : Investor Presentation - August 2021
PU
08/16KOPPERS : Holdings Inc. Issues 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report
PR
08/09KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
AQ
08/09KOPPERS : Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Program
AQ
08/09KOPPERS : Announces Planned Leadership Succession
AQ
08/06Koppers Says 2Q Sales Grew on FX Conversions -- Currency Comment
DJ
08/06KOPPERS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
08/06Tranche Update on Koppers Holdings Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Fe..
CI
08/06KOPPERS : Posts Q2 Gains, Maintains Full-Year Outlook; Names New Finance Chief
MT
08/06KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 718 M - -
Net income 2021 95,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 669 M 669 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,39x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 2 061
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Koppers Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 31,35 $
Average target price 43,40 $
Spread / Average Target 38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leroy Mangus Ball President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Zugay Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Stephen R. Tritch Non-Executive Chairman
James Arthur Sullivan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Albert J. Neupaver Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.0.61%669
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION19.13%96 635
AIR LIQUIDE11.96%83 348
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.17.51%51 904
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.89.33%40 102
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.11.84%34 291