Koppers : Investor Presentation - December 2020

Certain statements in this presentation are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may include, but are not limited to, statements about sales levels, acquisitions, restructuring, profitability and anticipated synergies, expenses and cash outflows. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "may," "will," "should," "continue," "plan," "potential," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "guidance," "forecast," or other similar words or phrases are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement contained herein, in press releases, written statements or documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or in Koppers communications with and discussions with investors and analysts in the normal course of business through meetings, phone calls and conference calls, regarding expectations with respect to sales, earnings, cash flows, operating efficiencies, restructurings, the benefits of acquisitions and divestitures or other matters as well as financings and debt reduction, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Many of these risks, uncertainties and contingencies are beyond our control, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. Factors that might affect such forward-looking statements, include, among other things, the impact of changes in commodity prices, such as oil and copper, on product margins; general economic and business conditions; existing and future adverse effects as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; disruption in the U.S. and global financial markets; potential difficulties in protecting our intellectual property; the ratings on our debt and our ability to repay or refinance outstanding indebtedness; our ability to operate within the limitations of our debt covenants; potential impairment of our goodwill and/or long-lived assets; demand for Koppers goods and services; competitive conditions; interest rate and foreign currency rate fluctuations; availability of key raw materials and unfavorable resolution of claims against us, as well as those discussed more fully elsewhere in this presentation and in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Koppers, particularly our latest annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date
or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Strategic Overview
Why Invest in KOP?
Attractivevaluation
Unified focus on wood protection technologies; global leader; strong market position; generally #1 or #2
Railroad sector: treatment of wood crossties
Utility pole market: treatment of utility poles and piling
Highly focused on debt reduction; increased leverage due to acquisitions in 2018
M.A. Energy Resources (February 2018)
Cox Industries (April 2018)
Long-termgoal of 2-3Xnet leverage ratio
Relentless focus on debt reduction
At-A-Glance
Leading integrated global provider of oil and water-borne preservatives serving various market applications of treated wood
Right-sizedCMC business
Global geographic footprint:
43 locations across North America, South America, Asia, Europe and Australia
Selected Product & Brand Overview
Pre-Treated Crossties
Treated Crossties with
End Plates
Sales by End Market
Sales by Geography
Sales by Segment
Adj. EBITDA by Segment1
3% 7%
Railroad
7%
Railroad & Utility
Railroad & Utility
7%
Wood Preservatives
U.S.
Products and Services
19%
Products and Services
27%
13%
27%
Aluminum
Europe
33%
43%
Performance
42%
Performance
Australasia
Chemicals
Utility poles
10%
64%
Chemicals
31%
21%
24%
PAA/Naph
Emerging Markets
25%
Carbon Materials &
Carbon Materials &
Creosote/CBF
Chemicals
Chemicals
Other
2019 Sales: $1,773M
2019 Adj EBITDA: $211M
1) Excludes corporate unallocated amounts
Segment Overview
Unique Product & Service Portfolio; Niche End Market Focus
Key Financials1,2
LTM 9/30/20
Highlights
Products & Services
Market Position
Market Growth
Key Market Drivers
Railroad and Utility Products
and Services (RUPS)
Net Sales: $760 Million
Adj. EBITDA: $65 Million
Adj. EBITDA Margin: 8.6%
Largest Supplier of Crossties to Class I Railroads
#1 Provider of Utility Poles in Eastern U.S.; #2 in U.S.
Railroad Crossties
Railroad Bridge Services
Rail Joint Bars
Utility Poles
#1 or #2
1-3%
Crosstie and Utility Pole Replacement Cycles
Performance Chemicals
(PC)
Net Sales: $501 Million
Adj. EBITDA: $92 Million
Adj. EBITDA Margin: 18.4%
Global Leader in Developing, Manufacturing/Marketing Wood Preservation Chemicals and Technologies
Wood Preservation Chemicals
Coatings
Water Repellants
Pigmented Stains
Fire Retardants
#1
2-4%
Repair & Remodel; Existing Home Sales
Carbon Materials and
Chemicals (CMC)
Net Sales: $408 Million
Adj. EBITDA: $46 Million
Adj. EBITDA Margin: 11.3%
Key Supplier of Creosote to Railroad Industry in N.A.
Vertically Integrated with RUPS
Carbon Pitch
Creosote
Carbon Black Feedstock
Naphthalene
Phthalic Anhydride
#1 or #2
1-3%
Global Industrial Growth
Crosstie Replacement Cycle
Excludes corporate unallocated amounts
Adjusted EBITDA margin defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of GAAP sales
Strategically Located Footprint
Well positioned to capitalize on strong market presence; focusing on growth opportunities in wood preservation
Significantly improved efficiency; consolidated coal tar distillation facilities from 11 to 3 (2014-2020)
CMC processes coal tar into creosote consumed by RUPS for treatment of railroad crossties
North America
Europe
31 facilities
2 facilities
South America
2 facilities *
Australasia
9 facilities
* Toll producing facilities
Carbon Materials and Chemicals
Railroad and Utility Products and Services
Performance Chemicals
Utility and Industrial Products
Our Place in the 'Essential'
Business Landscape
ESSENTIAL TO OUR WORLD
RAILROAD PRODUCTS & SERVICES
Rail Ties, Joints, Maintenance
Keep railroads safe and operational to deliver ESSENTIAL goods:
Retail products from
Chemicals required for
Chlorine-based
fruits to toilet paper
medical supplies
disinfectants for treating
water
UTILITY & INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS
Utility Poles
Provide families and businesses with ESSENTIAL electricity and telecommunications needs:
Keeping lights on
Connecting to
Air-conditioning and
Internet/TV
heating
CARBON
MATERIALS &
CHEMICALS
Coal Tar Distillation; Creosote Supplier (to RPS)
Produce carbon materials and chemicals ESSENTIAL for:
Creosote for treating railroad
Aluminum and steel for
Aluminum, plastics and rubber for
ties and utility poles
infrastructure needs
medical uses and food packaging
Produce chemicals ESSENTIAL for treating:
PERFORMANCE
CHEMICALS
Wood Treatment Chemicals
Utility poles for electricity
Pressure treated wood for
Agriculture and farming
and telecommunications
essential home repairs
Enhanced Business Profile
Our Value Creation Strategy:
Wood Preservation Focus
GROW MARKET PRESENCE
Portfolio
Wood Treatment
Enhancement
Expansion
Our Purpose:
Cradle-to-
Realign
Business
Cradle
Portfolio
Network
Strengthen
Optimization
Balance Sheet
GROW MARKET PRESENCE
Commitment to Sustainability
Our Place in the
Circular Economy
Our products serve as foundational elements of global infrastructure
Long history of sustainability in our operations
Reuse waste streams generated by other industries as key production inputs (coal tar, scrap copper)
Utilize renewable resources for raw material requirements
Our products increase durability and extend life of wood products
Significantly aids in sequestering atmospheric carbon
Extending Our Sustainability Model
Responsible
Innovation
Lifecycle
Supply Chain
Focus
Management
Ensure materials sourced in ethical and responsible manner
Committed to implementing Guiding Principles of Responsible Care throughout supply chain
Engage with suppliers to ensure safe manufacturing and transporting of products
Recognized 3 of past 4 years by Association of American Railroads withNon-Accident
Release Grand Slam Award
Awarded to companies that demonstrate exemplary performance in shipping hazardous materials
Solve customers' most important challenges
Ensure product quality and drive new product development
Koppers Global Technology Center - applied research facility in Harmarville, PA
Koppers Research & Development Labin Griffin, GA
iShare - virtual innovation lab where employees submit ideas
Pursuingcradle-to-cradlesolutions and offering lifecycle management capabilities
Recover and repurpose railroad crossties that reached end of useful service life
Collect 2M-3M used railroad crossties annually, nearly 1,000+ miles of railroad track
Convert used ties to biomass to sell as fuel, offsetting need for fossil fuels
Provide environmentally- friendly, turnkey solutions fordisposal of poles and pallets
2019 Corporate Sustainability Report
Our guiding Purpose is to
Protect What Matters and
Preserve The Future.
Our Sustainability strategy is about operating our business in a way that ensures we are taking care of our people and communities, fostering an inclusive and innovative workplace, being a good steward of the environment, and contributing beneficial products to society for generations to come.
Koppers received two awards from Class I railroads in North America for safe rail shipping in 2019 - proving that our Zero Harm culture remains strong
✓ Chemical Safety Excellence Award (CSX) which is awarded to customers who ship more than 600 carloads of hazardous materials or hazardous waste without experiencing a
non-accident release during the entire year
✓ Pinnacle Award (Union Pacific)
which honors customers who implement release prevention protocols, corrective action plans and have zero non-accident releases (NARs) of regulated hazardous materials shipments.
Q3 2020 Results:
Sales by Segment (Unaudited)
Q3 2020 vs Prior Year
$500
$ in Millions
$450
$438
$400
$434
$350
$300
$250
$200
$199
$191
$150
$148
$100
$124
$99
$111
$50
$0
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
TOTAL
RUPS
PC
CMC
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (Unaudited)
Q3 2020 vs Prior Year
$80
$ in Millions
$70
$67
$60
$57
$50
$40
$30
$32
$20
$22
$19
$17
$18
$16
$10
$0
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
TOTAL
RUPS
PC
CMC
RUPS Sales (Unaudited)
RAILROAD AND UTILITY PRODUCTS & SERVICES
$ in Millions
$225
$200
$199
$191
$175
$150
$125
$100
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
RUPS
Q3 Highlights
Sales decreased from prior year primarily due to:
Crosstie volumes lower in commercial market; pricing discounts for select customers
Utility poles in U.S. seeing steady year-over-year demand
Partly offset by increased demand for utility poles in Australia and Recovery Resources crosstie disposal services in U.S.
Crosstie Procurement up 10% YTD
Crosstie Treatment up 4% YTD
Adjusted RUPS EBITDA (Unaudited)
RAILROAD AND UTILITY PRODUCTS & SERVICES
$ in Millions
$20
$19
$17
$15
$10
$5
$0
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
RUPS
Q3 Highlights
Higher year-over-year EBITDA driven by:
Higher profitability in Class I sales due to favorable product/service mix
Higher profitability in crosstie disposal business
Lower selling, general and administrative costs
PC Sales (Unaudited)
PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS
$ in Millions
$150
$148
$125
$124
$100
$75
$50
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
PC
Q3 Highlights
Record sales quarter
Continued demand for copper-based preservatives in U.S. driven by:
Strength in home repair and remodeling markets in U.S.
International markets benefiting from pent-up demand following several months of restrictions due to pandemic
Adjusted PC EBITDA (Unaudited)
PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS
$ in Millions
$40
$30
$32
$20
$18
$10
$0
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
PC
Q3 Highlights
Record quarter EBITDA, driven by:
Higher sales volumes
Lower average raw material costs
Favorable product mix
Better absorption on higher production volumes
CMC Sales (Unaudited)
CARBON MATERIALS & CHEMICALS
$ in Millions
$120
$110
$111
$100
$99
$90
$80
$70
$60
$50
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
CMC
Q3 Highlights
Each region except Australia was lower than prior year, in line with expectations
Lower average oil prices and market slowdown during pandemic resulted in:
Lower pricing for carbon pitch globally
Lower pricing for phthalic anhydride in North America
Lower demand for CBF globally
Partly offset by higher volumes of carbon pitch in Australia and phthalic anhydride in North America
Adjusted CMC EBITDA (Unaudited)
CARBON MATERIALS & CHEMICALS
$ in Millions
$25
$20
$22
$15
$16
$10
$5
$0
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
CMC
Q3 Highlights
Year-over-yeardecline in EBITDA; ongoing demand weakness in its end markets
Lower profitability as expected; Q3 reflects margin recovery
Compared with Q2, average pricing of major products up 1%, while average coal tar costs declined 4%
Compared with Q3/2019, average pricing of major products down 14%, while average coal tar costs declined 21%
Sequential improvement compared with first half 2020
Q3 2020 Record Performance
Record Performance Despite Pandemic
Record Quarter (Preliminary)
Consolidated diluted EPS from continuing operations of $1.83
Consolidated adjusted EPS of $1.64
Consolidated operating profit of $58.6M
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $66.7M
PC sales of $147.9M
PC adjusted EBITDA of $31.5M
Debt & Liquidity
No Near-Term Debt Maturities;
Cash Events Providing Liquidity Cushion
9/30/20 Status
In compliance with all debt covenants
No current plans to amend credit facility (i.e. covenant relief)
$770.3M net debt; $97M Q3 debt paydown
$ 342.9 M available liquidity
$125M Debt Reduction in 2020 (Projected)
KJCC divestiture net proceeds ($65M)
Cash income/other Working Capital ($30M)
Lower cash taxes and interest ($16M)
$11M lower at 9/30/20 vs. prior year
Lower capital expenditures ($8M) vs. 2020 Program
$8M lower at 9/30/20 vs. 2020 Program
Deferred payroll taxes ($6M)
No Significant Debt Maturities Pre-2024
$ in Millions
2020
$2.5
2021
$10.0
2022
$10.0
2023
$10.0
2024
$286.5
Thereafter
$500.0
Total Debt
$819.0
Debt Reduction Focus:
Debt Paydown $82M in 2019; $125M Expected in 2020
Net Leverage Ratio, excluding KJCC EBITDA
6
5.1
5
4.7
4.5
4.3
4.5
4.5
4
3.8
3.5-3.6
3
2
1
0
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020*
* Projected
Net Leverage
• Proven track record of disciplined debt reduction
• Reduced debt by $82M in 2019
LT Goal: 2x-3x
• Expect to reduce debt by minimum of $125M in 2020**
** Includes proceeds already received from sale of KJCC
Business Sentiment: Customers & Suppliers
Customers & Suppliers
UTILITY & INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS
Overall Business
Strong focus on customer service; trend of investments in broadband infrastructure; electrical and network connectivity critical to support increase in remote working
Continue to work with utilities on using CCA and creosote as treatment alternatives to penta preservative; customers conducting tests on sample poles
UIP on track for best year since acquired by Koppers; long-term fundamentals remain solid
Utilities
Providing storm response service to customers; near-term slowing from postponed projects or lack of crews due to hurricanes
Recent wins with some multi-year contract extensions; continue to evaluate opportunities for share gains
Piling
Improving as restrictions lifted for construction projects; gaining new customers/business
Recovery
Targeting investor-owned utilities; opportunity for synergies with Rail Structures projects
Supply Chain
Wood flow slowing at some facilities due to wet weather conditions
Seeing some increases in transportation costs
Customers & Suppliers
RAILROAD PRODUCTS AND SERVICES
Overall Business
Crosstie business remains solid with improved margin mix for Class I; commercial markets slowing and more competitive pricing
Savings from Denver/North Little Rock consolidation will help offset any demand softness
Expect trend of year-over-year improvement in quarterly EBITDA to continue
Crossties
For October 17, 2020 YTD vs. prior year period, U.S. railroads reported cumulative volumes lower by 14.9%; intermodal units declined 5.1%; total combined U.S. traffic decreased 9.8%(American Association of Railroads)
Class I railroads and transit agencies taking advantage of reduced track time to continue or expedite maintenance programs resulting in earlier purchases/demand than typical(American Association of Railroads)
Maintenance-of-Way
Ongoing demand and improved profitability in Rail Structures and Recovery Resources; expect some weakness in Q4 for Rail Joints
Supply Chain
Reducing crosstie purchases as inventories stabilizing; third party providing dry ties for certain customers; challenges at sawmills due to lower demand in other industries
35
Customers & Suppliers
PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS
Overall Business
• Despite pandemic, anticipate continuing strong demand in North America for 2020; expect elevated demand for international markets to continue in Q4
• Treating market currently short on chemicals and expected to improve in Q4
• On track to deliver record full-year EBITDA in 2020 (previous record high at $88M in 2017)
North America
• Retail sales accelerated their rate of growth in September, according to the Census Bureau; building materials continued to show strength
• Market forecasts continue to vary:
✓ Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity projects growth of 4.1% in renovation and repair spending by Q1/2021 then softening to 1.7% by Q3/2021; surge in DIY and small project activity lifting remodeling market
✓ Consumer Confidence Index® increased in September to 101.8, after declining in August to 86.3; remains below pre-pandemic levels
✓ National Association of Realtors® reports total existing-home sales grew in September for 4th consecutive month; increased 9.4% from August; up 20.9 % from prior year;
attributed to record-low interest rates and buyers willing to relocate given flexibility to work remotely
36
Customers & Suppliers
PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS
International
Germany seeing increased demand; Nordic region benefiting from favorable mix; U.K./Ireland outlook uncertain heading into Brexit
Australia capturing market share gains; favorable market conditions expected to continue through Q1/2021; Melbourne remains on lockdown, but restrictions may ease soon
New Zealand reporting high volumes across the board; expect demand to continue through year-end 2020
Brazil/Chile experiencing strong production volumes
Supply Chain
Copper hedges for 2021-2022 at lower average costs than 2020; no additional benefit in 2020 related to lower copper prices due to being fully hedged
Strong demand outstripping internal production capacity; sourcing through external suppliers for certain intermediates; higher input costs; expecting some relief in Q4
Moving forward on several initiatives to expand capacity for intermediates
Lumber prices declining; treaters waiting for market to stabilize before taking inventory position for 2021
37
Customers & Suppliers
CARBON MATERIALS & CHEMICALS
Overall Business
Demand lower but beginning to recover; expect year-over-year demand/volumes to be at similar levels for 2nd half 2020
Strong focus on cost containment; mitigate impact from softer market conditions
2nd half 2020 EBITDA should be nearly double 1st half; expect double-digit margin for 2020
North America
Lower utilization and higher tar costs due to having to more imported supply
Europe
In best shape of the 3 regions due to supplementing U.S. tar and creosote supply
Lower year-over-year demand/production levels; lower coal tar prices; lower avg. pricing
Australia
Strong sales volumes; favorable raw materials and production costs
Supply Chain
Overcapacity at tar distillers; expect tar production to remain depressed through 2021
Reduced coal tar availability in N.A.; recovery in 2021 dependent on steel industry
38
Current Guidance for 2020 Now Tops Original Guidance Issued Pre-Pandemic
History of 2020 Guidance
Current 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: $204 - $210 million
Current 2020 Continuing Ops Adjusted EPS Guidance: $3.65 - $395/share
Prior 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: $196 - $204 million
$12M-$14Mof SG&A savings in 2020, compared with 2019 SG&A expenses
Incentive comp higher than expected at beginning of pandemic
Additional headcount and merit increases for front-line salaried employees
$9M savings realized September YTD
$ Millions
• Compensation & Benefits
$2.0
• Travel & Entertainment
$4.0
• Legal & Consulting
$3.0
Total
$9.0
Initiatives & Opportunities: Emerge Stronger after Pandemic
Initiatives In Progress:
Market Share Gains
✓RPS
✓ PC
✓UIP
✓ KRR
New Products
New Processes
New Markets
Network Optimization
Other Cash Opportunities:
Sale of other non-core businesses
Sale of closed properties and associated assets
Nearing completion of major site closing costs
Appendix
Non-GAAP Measures and Guidance
This presentation includes unaudited "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined in Regulation G under the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income,
adjusted earnings per share, net debt and net leverage ratio. Koppers believes that the presentation of non- GAAP financial measures provides information useful to investors in understanding the underlying operational performance of the company, its business and performance trends and facilitates comparisons between periods and with other corporations in similar industries. The exclusion of certain items permits evaluation and a comparison of results for ongoing business operations, and it is on this basis that Koppers management internally assesses the company's performance. In addition, the Board of Directors and
executive management team use adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure under the company's annual
incentive plans.
Although Koppers believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of its business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP basis financial measures and should be read in conjunction with the relevant GAAP financial measure. Other companies in a similar industry may define or calculate these measures differently than the company, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Koppers does not provide reconciliations of guidance for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS to comparable GAAP measures, in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception. Koppers is unable, without unreasonable efforts, to forecast certain items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures. These items include restructuring, impairment, non-cash LIFO charges, acquisition-related costs,
and non-cashmark-to-market commodity hedging that are difficult to predict in advance in order to include in
a GAAP estimate and may be significant.
References to historical EBITDA herein means adjusted EBITDA, for which the company has provided calculations and reconciliations in the Appendix.
Unaudited Segment Information
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Dollars in millions)
(Preliminary)
(Preliminary)
Net sales:
Railroad and Utility Products and Services
$
191.0
$
198.8
$
590.9
$
564.0
Performance Chemicals
147.9
123.9
396.4
343.7
Carbon Materials and Chemicals
98.6
111.5
288.7
347.2
Total
$
437.5
$
434.2
$
1,276.0
$
1,254.9
Operating profit (loss):
Railroad and Utility Products and Services
$
15.0
$
11.3
$
40.4
$
31.8
Performance Chemicals
30.4
11.7
67.1
38.5
Carbon Materials and Chemicals
13.7
14.0
15.9
30.3
Corporate Unallocated
(0.5 )
(0.4)
(1.5)
(1.7 )
Total
$
58.6
$
36.6
$
121.9
$
98.9
Operating profit (loss) margin:
Railroad and Utility Products and Services
7.9
%
5.7
%
6.8
%
5.6
%
Performance Chemicals
20.6 %
9.4%
16.9%
11.2 %
Carbon Materials and Chemicals
13.9
%
12.6
%
5.5
%
8.7
%
Total
13.4 %
8.4%
9.6%
7.9 %
Depreciation and amortization:
Railroad and Utility Products and Services
$
4.9
$
4.8
$
14.8
$
14.4
Performance Chemicals
4.3
4.5
13.2
14.0
Carbon Materials and Chemicals
3.7
4.0
11.7
11.0
Total
$
12.9
$
13.3
$
39.7
$
39.4
Adjusted EBITDA(1):
Railroad and Utility Products and Services
$
18.5
$
16.9
$
55.1
$
50.1
Performance Chemicals
31.5
17.8
77.7
54.2
Carbon Materials and Chemicals
16.5
22.6
30.6
57.8
Corporate Unallocated
0.2
(0.2)
0.5
(1.0 )
Total
$
66.7
$
57.1
$
163.9
$
161.1
Adjusted EBITDA margin(2):
Railroad and Utility Products and Services
9.7
%
8.5
%
9.3
%
8.9
%
Performance Chemicals
21.3 %
14.4%
19.6%
15.8 %
Carbon Materials and Chemicals
16.7
%
20.3
%
10.6
%
16.6
%
Total
15.2 %
13.2%
12.8%
12.8 %
The tables below describe the adjustments to EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of GAAP sales.
Unaudited Reconciliation of Operating Profit to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(In millions)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
Corporate
RUPS
PC
CMC
Unallocated
Consolidated
(Preliminary)
Operating profit (loss)
$
15.0
$
30.4
$
13.7
$
(0.5
)
$
58.6
Other income (loss)
(0.3 )
0.7
(0.2)
0.7
0.9
Depreciation and amortization
4.9
4.3
3.7
0.0
12.9
Depreciation in impairment and restructuring charges
1.3
0.0
0.0
0.0
1.3
EBITDA with noncontrolling interest
$
20.9
$
35.4
$
17.2
$
0.2
$
73.7
Unusual items impacting EBITDA:
CMC restructuring
0.0
0.0
1.4
0.0
1.4
Non-cash LIFO benefit
(2.9 )
0.0
(2.1)
0.0
(5.0)
RUPS treating plant closures
0.5
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.5
Mark-to-market commodity hedging
0.0
(3.9)
0.0
0.0
(3.9)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
18.5
$
31.5
$
16.5
$
0.2
$
66.7
Adj. EBITDA % of Consolidated Adj. EBITDA (excluding
corporate unallocated)
27.8 %
47.4%
24.8%
(In millions)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
Corporate
RUPS
PC
CMC
Unallocated
Consolidated
Operating profit (loss)
$
11.3
$
11.7
$
14.0
$
(0.4
)
$
36.6
Other income (loss)
(0.6)
0.3
0.0
0.2
(0.1)
Depreciation and amortization
4.8
4.5
4.0
0.0
13.3
Depreciation in impairment and restructuring charges
0.0
0.0
1.3
0.0
1.3
EBITDA with noncontrolling interest
$
15.5
$
16.5
$
19.3
$
(0.2
)
$
51.1
Unusual items impacting EBITDA:
CMC restructuring
0.0
0.0
3.3
0.0
3.3
Non-cash LIFO expense
1.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
1.2
RUPS treating plant closures
0.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Mark-to-market commodity hedging
0.0
1.3
0.0
0.0
1.3
Adjusted EBITDA
$
16.9
$
17.8
$
22.6
$
(0.2
)
$
57.1
Adj. EBITDA % of Consolidated Adj. EBITDA (excluding
corporate unallocated)
29.5%
31.1%
39.4%
*A reconciliation of segment net income to adjusted segment EBITDA is not available without unreasonable efforts as we do not measure net income at the segment level or use it as a measure of operating performance.
Unaudited Reconciliation of Operating Profit to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(In millions)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
Corporate
RUPS
PC
CMC
Unallocated
Consolidated
(Preliminary)
Operating profit (loss)
$
40.4
$
67.1
$
15.9
$
(1.5
)
$
121.9
Other income (loss)
(0.9)
1.6
(0.8)
2.0
1.9
Depreciation and amortization
14.8
13.2
11.7
0.0
39.7
Depreciation in impairment and restructuring charges
2.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
2.0
EBITDA with noncontrolling interest
$
56.3
$
81.9
$
26.8
$
0.5
$
165.5
Unusual items impacting net income:
CMC restructuring
0.0
0.0
7.4
0.0
7.4
Non-cash LIFO benefit
(5.2)
0.0
(3.6)
0.0
(8.8)
RUPS treating plant closures
4.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
4.0
Mark-to-market commodity hedging
0.0
(4.2)
0.0
0.0
(4.2)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
55.1
$
77.7
$
30.6
$
0.5
$
163.9
Adj. EBITDA % of Consolidated Adj. EBITDA
(excluding corporate unallocated)
33.7%
47.6%
18.7%
(In millions)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
Corporate
RUPS
PC
CMC
Unallocated
Consolidated
Operating profit (loss)
$
31.8
$
38.5
$
30.3
$
(1.7
)
$
98.9
Other income (loss)
(1.1 )
1.8
(1.0)
0.7
0.4
Depreciation and amortization
14.4
14.0
11.0
0.0
39.4
Depreciation in impairment and restructuring charges
0.0
0.0
2.6
0.0
2.6
EBITDA with noncontrolling interest
$
45.1
$
54.3
$
42.9
$
(1.0
)
$
141.3
Unusual items impacting net income:
CMC restructuring
0.0
0.0
14.6
0.0
14.6
Non-cash LIFO expense
4.6
0.0
0.3
0.0
4.9
RUPS treating plant closures
0.4
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.4
Mark-to-market commodity hedging
0.0
(0.1 )
0.0
0.0
(0.1)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
50.1
$
54.2
$
57.8
$
(1.0
)
$
161.1
Adj. EBITDA % of Consolidated Adj. EBITDA (excluding
corporate unallocated)
30.9 %
33.4 %
35.7%
*A reconciliation of segment net income to adjusted segment EBITDA is not available without unreasonable efforts as we do not measure net income at the segment level or use it as a measure of operating performance.
Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
In millions)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Preliminary)
(Preliminary)
Net income
$
75.5
$
20.5
$
102.4
$
47.2
Interest expense
11.8
15.4
38.6
47.3
Depreciation and amortization
12.9
13.3
39.7
39.4
Depreciation in impairment and restructuring
charges
1.3
1.3
2.0
2.6
Income taxes
8.6
2.9
14.8
9.7
Discontinued operations
(36.4)
(2.2)
(32.0 )
(5.0)
EBITDA with noncontrolling interests
73.7
51.2
165.5
141.2
Unusual items impacting net income
Impairment, restructuring and plant closure costs
1.8
3.5
11.3
15.0
Non-cash LIFO (benefit) expense
(4.9)
1.1
(8.7 )
5.0
Mark-to-market commodity hedging
(3.9
)
1.3
(4.2
)
(0.1
)
Total adjustments
(7.0)
5.9
(1.6 )
19.9
Adjusted EBITDA
$
66.7
$
57.1
$
163.9
$
161.1
Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income
Attributable to Koppers and Adjusted Net Income
(In millions)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Preliminary)
(Preliminary)
Net income attributable to Koppers
$
75.6
$
19.9
$
103.4
$
46.0
Unusual items impacting net income
Impairment, restructuring and plant closure costs
3.3
5.8
14.7
20.3
Non-cash LIFO (benefit) expense
(4.7)
1.2
(8.7 )
4.9
Mark-to-market commodity hedging
(3.9
)
1.2
(4.2
)
(0.1
)
Total adjustments
(5.3)
8.2
1.8
25.1
Adjustments to income tax and noncontrolling interests
Income tax on adjustments to pre-tax income
1.3
(2.1)
(0.4 )
(7.6)
Noncontrolling interest
(0.1
)
0.6
(1.0
)
1.2
Effect on adjusted net income
(4.1)
6.7
0.4
18.7
Adjusted net income including discontinued operations
71.5
26.6
103.8
64.7
Discontinued operations
(36.4)
(2.2)
(32.0 )
(5.0)
Adjusted net income attributable to Koppers
$
35.1
$
24.4
$
71.8
$
59.7
Unaudited Reconciliation of
Diluted EPS and Adjusted EPS
(In millions except share amounts)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Preliminary)
(Preliminary)
Income from continuing operations attributable to
Koppers
$
39.1
$
18.3
$
70.4
$
42.2
Net income attributable to Koppers
$
75.6
$
19.9
$
103.4
$
46.0
Adjusted net income attributable to Koppers
$
35.1
$
24.4
$
71.8
$
59.7
Denominator for diluted earnings per share (in
thousands)
21,380
21,030
21,227
20,908
Earnings per share:
Diluted earnings per share - continuing operations
$
1.83
$
0.86
$
3.33
$
2.02
Diluted earnings per share - net income
$
3.53
$
0.94
$
4.88
$
2.20
Adjusted earnings per share
$
1.64
$
1.16
$
3.38
$
2.86
Unaudited Reconciliation of Total Debt to
Net Debt and Net Leverage Ratio
(In millions)
Twelve months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
(Preliminary)
Total Debt
$
809.8
$
907.1
$
953.2
$
901.2
$
959.1
$
1,001.0
$
1,002.7
Less: Cash
39.5
33.0
54.2
32.3
30.8
38.1
32.7
Net Debt
$
770.3
$
874.1
$
899.0
$
868.9
$
928.3
$
962.9
$
970.0
Adjusted EBITDA
$
203.7
$
194.2
$
197.9
$
201.1
$
206.6
$
203.4
$
191.5
Net Leverage Ratio
3.8
4.5
4.5
4.3
4.5
4.7
5.1
Twelve months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
(Preliminary)
Net income
$
119.5
$
67.4
$
52.4
$
67.4
$
44.8
$
31.4
$
18.0
Interest expense
52.9
56.6
59.8
61.9
63.4
62.2
60.2
Depreciation and
amortization
54.4
54.9
54.3
54.6
53.5
52.0
52.6
Income tax provision
8.1
(0.6 )
(0.6)
0.0
11.9
17.7
15.5
Discontinued
(Preliminary)
Total Debt
$
809.8
$
907.1
$
953.2
$
901.2
$
959.1
$
1,001.0
$
1,002.7
Less: Cash
39.5
33.0
54.2
32.3
30.8
38.1
32.7
Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to
928.3
$
962.9
$
970.0
Net Debt
$
770.3
$
874.1
$
899.0
$
868.9
$
Adjusted EBITDA
$
203.7
$
194.2
$
197.9
$
201.1
$
206.6
$
203.4
$
191.5
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA on LTM Basis
4.5
4.7
5.1
Net Leverage Ratio
3.8
4.5
4.5
4.3
(In millions)
Twelve months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
(Preliminary)
Net income
$
119.5
$
67.4
$
52.4
$
67.4
$
44.8
$
31.4
$
18.0
Interest expense
52.9
56.6
59.8
61.9
63.4
62.2
60.2
Depreciation and
amortization
54.4
54.9
54.3
54.6
53.5
52.0
52.6
Income tax provision
8.1
(0.6 )
(0.6)
0.0
11.9
17.7
15.5
Discontinued
operations, net of tax
(30.6 )
3.6
3.4
(3.7)
(5.7 )
(1.4 )
(3.4 )
EBITDA
204.3
181.9
169.3
180.2
167.9
161.9
142.9
Unusual items impacting net
income:
Impairment,
restructuring and
plant closure
16.8
18.5
18.8
20.4
26.1
27.2
23.5
Non-cash LIFO
(benefit) expense
(9.2 )
(3.1 )
2.8
4.5
11.2
11.6
12.0
Mark-to-market
commodity hedging
(8.2 )
(3.1 )
7.0
(4.0)
1.3
1.1
0.3
Acquisition and exit
activity related costs
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
1.6
12.8
Adjusted EBITDA with
noncontrolling interests
$
203.7
$
194.2
$
197.9
$
201.1
$
206.6
$
203.4
$
191.5
Koppers Holdings Inc.
436 Seventh Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15219-1800
Koppers is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds for the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, we serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe.
