Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Koppers Holdings Inc.    KOP

KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.

(KOP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Koppers : Investor Presentation - December 2020

11/30/2020 | 01:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Presentation December 2020

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements in this presentation are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may include, but are not limited to, statements about sales levels, acquisitions, restructuring, profitability and anticipated synergies, expenses and cash outflows. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "may," "will," "should," "continue," "plan," "potential," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "guidance," "forecast," or other similar words or phrases are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement contained herein, in press releases, written statements or documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or in Koppers communications with and discussions with investors and analysts in the normal course of business through meetings, phone calls and conference calls, regarding expectations with respect to sales, earnings, cash flows, operating efficiencies, restructurings, the benefits of acquisitions and divestitures or other matters as well as financings and debt reduction, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Many of these risks, uncertainties and contingencies are beyond our control, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. Factors that might affect such forward-looking statements, include, among other things, the impact of changes in commodity prices, such as oil and copper, on product margins; general economic and business conditions; existing and future adverse effects as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; disruption in the U.S. and global financial markets; potential difficulties in protecting our intellectual property; the ratings on our debt and our ability to repay or refinance outstanding indebtedness; our ability to operate within the limitations of our debt covenants; potential impairment of our goodwill and/or long-lived assets; demand for Koppers goods and services; competitive conditions; interest rate and foreign currency rate fluctuations; availability of key raw materials and unfavorable resolution of claims against us, as well as those discussed more fully elsewhere in this presentation and in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Koppers, particularly our latest annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date

or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

2

Strategic Overview

3

Why Invest in KOP?

  • Attractive valuation
  • Unified focus on wood protection technologies; global leader; strong market position; generally #1 or #2
    • Railroad sector: treatment of wood crossties
    • Utility pole market: treatment of utility poles and piling
    • Pressure treated lumber: residential decking, fencing, outdoor structures, interior fire protection
    • Carbon pitch: serving aluminum industry
    • Refined chemicals: for production of concrete, rubber, plasticizers
  • Serving diversified geographies & end markets
  • Consistently generate strong cash flows
  • Demonstrated track record on re-allocation of capital structure
    • Debt paydown priority use of cash

Global Leader in High Value, Vertically Integrated,

Wood-Based Solutions Market

4

Investment Thesis

Global leader in oil and water-borne preservatives

serving many market applications for treated wood

Successfully transitioned from a business built on producing carbon

pitch to serve global aluminum industry into an enterprise centered on the preservation and enhancement of wood

Knowledge of wood preservation is a core competency

  • Largest integrated producer of wood treatment preservatives for railroad crosstie industry in North America
  • Performance Chemicals wood treatment preservatives serve various residential, industrial and agricultural markets

Strategic plan to deliver significant profitability improvements;

continue to enhance product portfolio and capital structure

  • Focusing on network optimization, commercial development and cost savings
  • Improved CMC profitability by streamlining footprint/cost structure
  • Reduced dependence on highly cyclical industries tied to oil and aluminum

Wood Treatment

Technologies Are At

The Heart Of Our

Value Creation Model

55

Business Strategy

Repositioned

As Leader In Wood

Treatment Technologies

  • Focusing on wood treatment and protection technology; niche markets with small number
    of sizable competitors
  • Tighter focus around core competency of wood allows for better stability and visibility of earnings stream
  • Investing in capacity to serve increased demand of copper- based wood preservative products; improve distribution of oil-borne wood preservative products
  • Pursue growth opportunities through selective tuck-in acquisitions primarily in wood related markets

Improve Profitability;

Expand Margin

  • Drivers to further profitability improvements
    • Market share gains
    • New products/R&D
    • KJCC divestiture pending
    • Potential for sale of additional non-core assets
  • Opportunity to realize significant benefits/synergies
    • Network optimization
    • Commercial development opportunities
    • Raw materials & other savings

Strengthen Balance Sheet; Improve Financial Flexibility

  • Strong cash flow generation
  • Divested non-core businesses
  • Highly focused on debt reduction; increased leverage due to acquisitions in 2018
    • M.A. Energy Resources (February 2018)
    • Cox Industries (April 2018)
  • Long-termgoal of 2-3Xnet leverage ratio
    • Relentless focus on debt reduction

6

At-A-Glance

  • Leading integrated global provider of oil and water-borne preservatives serving various market applications of treated wood
  • Right-sizedCMC business
  • Global geographic footprint:
    43 locations across North America, South America, Asia, Europe and Australia

Selected Product & Brand Overview

Pre-Treated Crossties

Treated Crossties with

End Plates

Sales by End Market

Sales by Geography

Sales by Segment

Adj. EBITDA by Segment1

3% 7%

Railroad

7%

Railroad & Utility

Railroad & Utility

7%

Wood Preservatives

U.S.

Products and Services

19%

Products and Services

27%

13%

27%

Aluminum

Europe

33%

43%

Performance

42%

Performance

Australasia

Chemicals

Utility poles

10%

64%

Chemicals

31%

21%

24%

PAA/Naph

Emerging Markets

25%

Carbon Materials &

Carbon Materials &

Creosote/CBF

Chemicals

Chemicals

Other

2019 Sales: $1,773M

2019 Adj EBITDA: $211M

1) Excludes corporate unallocated amounts

7

Segment Overview

Unique Product & Service Portfolio; Niche End Market Focus

Key Financials1,2

LTM 9/30/20

Highlights

Products & Services

Market Position

Market Growth

Key Market Drivers

Railroad and Utility Products

and Services (RUPS)

  • Net Sales: $760 Million
  • Adj. EBITDA: $65 Million
  • Adj. EBITDA Margin: 8.6%
  • Largest Supplier of Crossties to Class I Railroads
  • #1 Provider of Utility Poles in Eastern U.S.; #2 in U.S.
  • Railroad Crossties
  • Railroad Bridge Services
  • Rail Joint Bars
  • Utility Poles
  • #1 or #2
  • 1-3%
  • Crosstie and Utility Pole Replacement Cycles

Performance Chemicals

(PC)

  • Net Sales: $501 Million
  • Adj. EBITDA: $92 Million
  • Adj. EBITDA Margin: 18.4%
  • Global Leader in Developing, Manufacturing/Marketing Wood Preservation Chemicals and Technologies
  • Wood Preservation Chemicals
  • Coatings
  • Water Repellants
  • Pigmented Stains
  • Fire Retardants
  • #1
  • 2-4%
  • Repair & Remodel; Existing Home Sales

Carbon Materials and

Chemicals (CMC)

  • Net Sales: $408 Million
  • Adj. EBITDA: $46 Million
  • Adj. EBITDA Margin: 11.3%
  • Key Supplier of Creosote to Railroad Industry in N.A.
  • Vertically Integrated with RUPS
  • Carbon Pitch
  • Creosote
  • Carbon Black Feedstock
  • Naphthalene
  • Phthalic Anhydride
  • #1 or #2
  • 1-3%
  • Global Industrial Growth
  • Crosstie Replacement Cycle
  1. Excludes corporate unallocated amounts
  2. Adjusted EBITDA margin defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of GAAP sales

8

Strategically Located Footprint

  • Well positioned to capitalize on strong market presence; focusing on growth opportunities in wood preservation
  • Significantly improved efficiency; consolidated coal tar distillation facilities from 11 to 3 (2014-2020)
  • CMC processes coal tar into creosote consumed by RUPS for treatment of railroad crossties

North America

Europe

31 facilities

2 facilities

South America

2 facilities *

Australasia

9 facilities

* Toll producing facilities

Carbon Materials and Chemicals

Railroad and Utility Products and Services

Performance Chemicals

Utility and Industrial Products

9

Our Place in the 'Essential'

Business Landscape

ESSENTIAL TO OUR WORLD

RAILROAD PRODUCTS & SERVICES

Rail Ties, Joints, Maintenance

Keep railroads safe and operational to deliver ESSENTIAL goods:

Retail products from

Chemicals required for

Chlorine-based

fruits to toilet paper

medical supplies

disinfectants for treating

water

UTILITY & INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS

Utility Poles

Provide families and businesses with ESSENTIAL electricity and telecommunications needs:

Keeping lights on

Connecting to

Air-conditioning and

Internet/TV

heating

CARBON

MATERIALS &

CHEMICALS

Coal Tar Distillation; Creosote Supplier (to RPS)

Produce carbon materials and chemicals ESSENTIAL for:

Creosote for treating railroad

Aluminum and steel for

Aluminum, plastics and rubber for

ties and utility poles

infrastructure needs

medical uses and food packaging

Produce chemicals ESSENTIAL for treating:

PERFORMANCE

CHEMICALS

Wood Treatment Chemicals

Utility poles for electricity

Pressure treated wood for

Agriculture and farming

and telecommunications

essential home repairs

11

Enhanced Business Profile

Our Value Creation Strategy:

Wood Preservation Focus

GROW MARKET PRESENCE

Portfolio

Wood Treatment

Enhancement

Expansion

Our Purpose:

Cradle-to-

Realign

Business

Cradle

Portfolio

Network

Strengthen

Optimization

Balance Sheet

GROW MARKET PRESENCE

13

Commitment to Sustainability

Our Place in the

Circular Economy

  • Our products serve as foundational elements of global infrastructure
  • Long history of sustainability in our operations
    • Reuse waste streams generated by other industries as key production inputs (coal tar, scrap copper)
    • Utilize renewable resources for raw material requirements
  • Our products increase durability and extend life of wood products
    • Significantly aids in sequestering atmospheric carbon

15

Extending Our Sustainability Model

Responsible

Innovation

Lifecycle

Supply Chain

Focus

Management

  • Ensure materials sourced in ethical and responsible manner
  • Committed to implementing
    Guiding Principles of Responsible Care throughout supply chain
  • Engage with suppliers to ensure safe manufacturing and transporting of products
  • Recognized 3 of past 4 years by Association of American Railroads with Non-Accident
    Release Grand Slam Award
    • Awarded to companies that demonstrate exemplary performance in shipping hazardous materials
  • Solve customers' most important challenges
  • Ensure product quality and drive new product development
  • Koppers Global Technology Center - applied research facility in Harmarville, PA
  • Koppers Research & Development Lab in Griffin, GA
  • iShare - virtual innovation lab where employees submit ideas
  • Pursuing cradle-to-cradlesolutions and offering lifecycle management capabilities
  • Recover and repurpose railroad crossties that reached end of useful service life
    • Collect 2M-3M used railroad crossties annually, nearly 1,000+ miles of railroad track
    • Convert used ties to biomass to sell as fuel, offsetting need for fossil fuels
  • Provide environmentally- friendly, turnkey solutions for disposal of poles and pallets

16

2019 Corporate Sustainability Report

Our guiding Purpose is to

Protect What Matters and

Preserve The Future.

  • Our Sustainability strategy is about operating our business in a way that ensures we are taking care of our people and communities, fostering an inclusive and innovative workplace, being a good steward of the environment, and contributing beneficial products to society for generations to come.

View 2019 CSR Online

17

Safety Awards

  • Koppers received two awards from Class I railroads in North America for safe rail shipping in 2019 - proving that our Zero Harm culture remains strong

Chemical Safety Excellence Award (CSX) which is awarded to customers who ship more than 600 carloads of hazardous materials or hazardous waste without experiencing a

non-accident release during the entire year

Pinnacle Award (Union Pacific)

which honors customers who implement release prevention protocols, corrective action plans and have zero non-accident releases (NARs) of regulated hazardous materials shipments.

18

Q3 2020 Results:

Sales by Segment (Unaudited)

Q3 2020 vs Prior Year

$500

$ in Millions

$450

$438

$400

$434

$350

$300

$250

$200

$199

$191

$150

$148

$100

$124

$99

$111

$50

$0

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

TOTAL

RUPS

PC

CMC

20

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (Unaudited)

Q3 2020 vs Prior Year

$80

$ in Millions

$70

$67

$60

$57

$50

$40

$30

$32

$20

$22

$19

$17

$18

$16

$10

$0

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

TOTAL

RUPS

PC

CMC

21

RUPS Sales (Unaudited)

RAILROAD AND UTILITY PRODUCTS & SERVICES

$ in Millions

$225

$200

$199

$191

$175

$150

$125

$100

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

RUPS

Q3 Highlights

  • Sales decreased from prior year primarily due to:
    • Crosstie volumes lower in commercial market; pricing discounts for select customers
    • Utility poles in U.S. seeing steady year-over-year demand
    • Partly offset by increased demand for utility poles in Australia and Recovery Resources crosstie disposal services in U.S.
  • Crosstie Procurement up 10% YTD
  • Crosstie Treatment up 4% YTD

22

Adjusted RUPS EBITDA (Unaudited)

RAILROAD AND UTILITY PRODUCTS & SERVICES

$ in Millions

$20

$19

$17

$15

$10

$5

$0

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

RUPS

Q3 Highlights

  • Higher year-over-year EBITDA driven by:
    • Higher profitability in Class I sales due to favorable product/service mix
    • Higher profitability in crosstie disposal business
    • Lower selling, general and administrative costs

23

PC Sales (Unaudited)

PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS

$ in Millions

$150

$148

$125

$124

$100

$75

$50

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

PC

Q3 Highlights

  • Record sales quarter
  • Continued demand for copper-based preservatives in U.S. driven by:
    • Strength in home repair and remodeling markets in U.S.
    • International markets benefiting from pent-up demand following several months of restrictions due to pandemic

24

Adjusted PC EBITDA (Unaudited)

PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS

$ in Millions

$40

$30

$32

$20

$18

$10

$0

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

PC

Q3 Highlights

  • Record quarter EBITDA, driven by:
    • Higher sales volumes
    • Lower average raw material costs
    • Favorable product mix
    • Better absorption on higher production volumes

25

CMC Sales (Unaudited)

CARBON MATERIALS & CHEMICALS

$ in Millions

$120

$110

$111

$100

$99

$90

$80

$70

$60

$50

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

CMC

Q3 Highlights

  • Each region except Australia was lower than prior year, in line with expectations
  • Lower average oil prices and market slowdown during pandemic resulted in:
    • Lower pricing for carbon pitch globally
    • Lower pricing for phthalic anhydride in North America
    • Lower demand for CBF globally
  • Partly offset by higher volumes of carbon pitch in Australia and phthalic anhydride in North America

26

Adjusted CMC EBITDA (Unaudited)

CARBON MATERIALS & CHEMICALS

$ in Millions

$25

$20

$22

$15

$16

$10

$5

$0

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

CMC

Q3 Highlights

  • Year-over-yeardecline in EBITDA; ongoing demand weakness in its end markets
  • Lower profitability as expected; Q3 reflects margin recovery
    • Compared with Q2, average pricing of major products up 1%, while average coal tar costs declined 4%
    • Compared with Q3/2019, average pricing of major products down 14%, while average coal tar costs declined 21%
  • Sequential improvement compared with first half 2020

27

Q3 2020 Record Performance

Record Performance Despite Pandemic

Record Quarter (Preliminary)

Consolidated diluted EPS from continuing operations of $1.83

Consolidated adjusted EPS of $1.64

Consolidated operating profit of $58.6M

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $66.7M

PC sales of $147.9M

PC adjusted EBITDA of $31.5M

29

Debt & Liquidity

No Near-Term Debt Maturities;

Cash Events Providing Liquidity Cushion

  • 9/30/20 Status
    • In compliance with all debt covenants
    • No current plans to amend credit facility (i.e. covenant relief)
    • $770.3M net debt; $97M Q3 debt paydown
    • $ 342.9 M available liquidity
  • $125M Debt Reduction in 2020 (Projected)
    • KJCC divestiture net proceeds ($65M)
    • Cash income/other Working Capital ($30M)
    • Lower cash taxes and interest ($16M)
    1. $11M lower at 9/30/20 vs. prior year
  • Lower capital expenditures ($8M) vs. 2020 Program
    1. $8M lower at 9/30/20 vs. 2020 Program
  • Deferred payroll taxes ($6M)

No Significant Debt Maturities Pre-2024

$ in Millions

2020

$2.5

2021

$10.0

2022

$10.0

2023

$10.0

2024

$286.5

Thereafter

$500.0

Total Debt

$819.0

31

Debt Reduction Focus:

Debt Paydown $82M in 2019; $125M Expected in 2020

Net Leverage Ratio, excluding KJCC EBITDA

6

5.1

5

4.7

4.5

4.3

4.5

4.5

4

3.8

3.5-3.6

3

2

1

0

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020*

* Projected

Net Leverage

Proven track record of disciplined debt reduction

Reduced debt by $82M in 2019

LT Goal: 2x-3x

Expect to reduce debt by minimum of $125M in 2020**

** Includes proceeds already received from sale of KJCC

32

Business Sentiment: Customers & Suppliers

Customers & Suppliers

UTILITY & INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS

Overall Business

  • Strong focus on customer service; trend of investments in broadband infrastructure; electrical and network connectivity critical to support increase in remote working
  • Continue to work with utilities on using CCA and creosote as treatment alternatives to penta preservative; customers conducting tests on sample poles
  • UIP on track for best year since acquired by Koppers; long-term fundamentals remain solid
    Utilities
  • Providing storm response service to customers; near-term slowing from postponed projects or lack of crews due to hurricanes
  • Recent wins with some multi-year contract extensions; continue to evaluate opportunities for share gains

Piling

  • Improving as restrictions lifted for construction projects; gaining new customers/business
    Recovery
  • Targeting investor-owned utilities; opportunity for synergies with Rail Structures projects
    Supply Chain
  • Wood flow slowing at some facilities due to wet weather conditions
  • Seeing some increases in transportation costs

34

Customers & Suppliers

RAILROAD PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

Overall Business

  • Crosstie business remains solid with improved margin mix for Class I; commercial markets slowing and more competitive pricing
  • Savings from Denver/North Little Rock consolidation will help offset any demand softness
  • Expect trend of year-over-year improvement in quarterly EBITDA to continue

Crossties

  • For October 17, 2020 YTD vs. prior year period, U.S. railroads reported cumulative volumes lower by 14.9%; intermodal units declined 5.1%; total combined U.S. traffic decreased 9.8% (American Association of Railroads)
  • Class I railroads and transit agencies taking advantage of reduced track time to continue or expedite maintenance programs resulting in earlier purchases/demand than typical (American Association of Railroads)

Maintenance-of-Way

  • Ongoing demand and improved profitability in Rail Structures and Recovery Resources; expect some weakness in Q4 for Rail Joints

Supply Chain

  • Reducing crosstie purchases as inventories stabilizing; third party providing dry ties for certain customers; challenges at sawmills due to lower demand in other industries

35

Customers & Suppliers

PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS

Overall Business

Despite pandemic, anticipate continuing strong demand in North America for 2020; expect elevated demand for international markets to continue in Q4

Treating market currently short on chemicals and expected to improve in Q4

On track to deliver record full-year EBITDA in 2020 (previous record high at $88M in 2017)

North America

Retail sales accelerated their rate of growth in September, according to the Census Bureau; building materials continued to show strength

Market forecasts continue to vary:

Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity projects growth of 4.1% in renovation and repair spending by Q1/2021 then softening to 1.7% by Q3/2021; surge in DIY and small project activity lifting remodeling market

Consumer Confidence Index® increased in September to 101.8, after declining in August to 86.3; remains below pre-pandemic levels

National Association of Realtors® reports total existing-home sales grew in September for 4th consecutive month; increased 9.4% from August; up 20.9 % from prior year;

attributed to record-low interest rates and buyers willing to relocate given flexibility to work remotely

36

Customers & Suppliers

PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS

International

  • Germany seeing increased demand; Nordic region benefiting from favorable mix; U.K./Ireland outlook uncertain heading into Brexit
  • Australia capturing market share gains; favorable market conditions expected to continue through Q1/2021; Melbourne remains on lockdown, but restrictions may ease soon
  • New Zealand reporting high volumes across the board; expect demand to continue through year-end 2020
  • Brazil/Chile experiencing strong production volumes

Supply Chain

  • Copper hedges for 2021-2022 at lower average costs than 2020; no additional benefit in 2020 related to lower copper prices due to being fully hedged
  • Strong demand outstripping internal production capacity; sourcing through external suppliers for certain intermediates; higher input costs; expecting some relief in Q4
  • Moving forward on several initiatives to expand capacity for intermediates
  • Lumber prices declining; treaters waiting for market to stabilize before taking inventory position for 2021

37

Customers & Suppliers

CARBON MATERIALS & CHEMICALS

Overall Business

  • Demand lower but beginning to recover; expect year-over-year demand/volumes to be at similar levels for 2nd half 2020
  • Strong focus on cost containment; mitigate impact from softer market conditions
  • 2nd half 2020 EBITDA should be nearly double 1st half; expect double-digit margin for 2020
    North America
  • Lower utilization and higher tar costs due to having to more imported supply

Europe

  • In best shape of the 3 regions due to supplementing U.S. tar and creosote supply
  • Lower year-over-year demand/production levels; lower coal tar prices; lower avg. pricing
    Australia
  • Strong sales volumes; favorable raw materials and production costs

Supply Chain

  • Overcapacity at tar distillers; expect tar production to remain depressed through 2021
  • Reduced coal tar availability in N.A.; recovery in 2021 dependent on steel industry

38

Current Guidance for 2020 Now Tops Original Guidance Issued Pre-Pandemic

History of 2020 Guidance

Current 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: $204 - $210 million

Current 2020 Continuing Ops Adjusted EPS Guidance: $3.65 - $395/share

Prior 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: $196 - $204 million

Prior 2020 Continuing Ops Adjusted EPS Guidance: $3.25 - $3.50/share

Initial 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance*: $200 - $210 million

Initial 2020 Continuing Ops Adjusted EPS Guidance*: $3.00 - $3.30/share

*Initial Guidance Provided February 2020

39

Actions Taken & Additional Opportunities

Actions Taken:

Mitigating Impact of COVID-19

SG&A Cost Savings

(excluding Specials)

Cost Reduction

Summary

September YTD

  • $12M-$14Mof SG&A savings in 2020, compared with 2019 SG&A expenses
    • Incentive comp higher than expected at beginning of pandemic
    • Additional headcount and merit increases for front-line salaried employees
  • $9M savings realized September YTD

$ Millions

Compensation & Benefits

$2.0

Travel & Entertainment

$4.0

Legal & Consulting

$3.0

Total

$9.0

41

Initiatives & Opportunities: Emerge Stronger after Pandemic

Initiatives In Progress:

  • Market Share Gains

RPS

PC

UIP

KRR

  • New Products
  • New Processes
  • New Markets
  • Network Optimization

Other Cash Opportunities:

  • Sale of other non-core businesses
  • Sale of closed properties and associated assets
  • Nearing completion of major site closing costs

42

Appendix

Non-GAAP Measures and Guidance

This presentation includes unaudited "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined in Regulation G under the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income,

adjusted earnings per share, net debt and net leverage ratio. Koppers believes that the presentation of non- GAAP financial measures provides information useful to investors in understanding the underlying operational performance of the company, its business and performance trends and facilitates comparisons between periods and with other corporations in similar industries. The exclusion of certain items permits evaluation and a comparison of results for ongoing business operations, and it is on this basis that Koppers management internally assesses the company's performance. In addition, the Board of Directors and

executive management team use adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure under the company's annual

incentive plans.

Although Koppers believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of its business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP basis financial measures and should be read in conjunction with the relevant GAAP financial measure. Other companies in a similar industry may define or calculate these measures differently than the company, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Koppers does not provide reconciliations of guidance for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS to comparable GAAP measures, in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception. Koppers is unable, without unreasonable efforts, to forecast certain items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures. These items include restructuring, impairment, non-cash LIFO charges, acquisition-related costs,

and non-cashmark-to-market commodity hedging that are difficult to predict in advance in order to include in

a GAAP estimate and may be significant.

References to historical EBITDA herein means adjusted EBITDA, for which the company has provided calculations and reconciliations in the Appendix.

44

Unaudited Segment Information

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Dollars in millions)

(Preliminary)

(Preliminary)

Net sales:

Railroad and Utility Products and Services

$

191.0

$

198.8

$

590.9

$

564.0

Performance Chemicals

147.9

123.9

396.4

343.7

Carbon Materials and Chemicals

98.6

111.5

288.7

347.2

Total

$

437.5

$

434.2

$

1,276.0

$

1,254.9

Operating profit (loss):

Railroad and Utility Products and Services

$

15.0

$

11.3

$

40.4

$

31.8

Performance Chemicals

30.4

11.7

67.1

38.5

Carbon Materials and Chemicals

13.7

14.0

15.9

30.3

Corporate Unallocated

(0.5 )

(0.4)

(1.5)

(1.7 )

Total

$

58.6

$

36.6

$

121.9

$

98.9

Operating profit (loss) margin:

Railroad and Utility Products and Services

7.9

%

5.7

%

6.8

%

5.6

%

Performance Chemicals

20.6 %

9.4%

16.9%

11.2 %

Carbon Materials and Chemicals

13.9

%

12.6

%

5.5

%

8.7

%

Total

13.4 %

8.4%

9.6%

7.9 %

Depreciation and amortization:

Railroad and Utility Products and Services

$

4.9

$

4.8

$

14.8

$

14.4

Performance Chemicals

4.3

4.5

13.2

14.0

Carbon Materials and Chemicals

3.7

4.0

11.7

11.0

Total

$

12.9

$

13.3

$

39.7

$

39.4

Adjusted EBITDA(1):

Railroad and Utility Products and Services

$

18.5

$

16.9

$

55.1

$

50.1

Performance Chemicals

31.5

17.8

77.7

54.2

Carbon Materials and Chemicals

16.5

22.6

30.6

57.8

Corporate Unallocated

0.2

(0.2)

0.5

(1.0 )

Total

$

66.7

$

57.1

$

163.9

$

161.1

Adjusted EBITDA margin(2):

Railroad and Utility Products and Services

9.7

%

8.5

%

9.3

%

8.9

%

Performance Chemicals

21.3 %

14.4%

19.6%

15.8 %

Carbon Materials and Chemicals

16.7

%

20.3

%

10.6

%

16.6

%

Total

15.2 %

13.2%

12.8%

12.8 %

  1. The tables below describe the adjustments to EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
  2. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of GAAP sales.

45

Unaudited Reconciliation of Operating Profit to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(In millions)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Corporate

RUPS

PC

CMC

Unallocated

Consolidated

(Preliminary)

Operating profit (loss)

$

15.0

$

30.4

$

13.7

$

(0.5

)

$

58.6

Other income (loss)

(0.3 )

0.7

(0.2)

0.7

0.9

Depreciation and amortization

4.9

4.3

3.7

0.0

12.9

Depreciation in impairment and restructuring charges

1.3

0.0

0.0

0.0

1.3

EBITDA with noncontrolling interest

$

20.9

$

35.4

$

17.2

$

0.2

$

73.7

Unusual items impacting EBITDA:

CMC restructuring

0.0

0.0

1.4

0.0

1.4

Non-cash LIFO benefit

(2.9 )

0.0

(2.1)

0.0

(5.0)

RUPS treating plant closures

0.5

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.5

Mark-to-market commodity hedging

0.0

(3.9)

0.0

0.0

(3.9)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

18.5

$

31.5

$

16.5

$

0.2

$

66.7

Adj. EBITDA % of Consolidated Adj. EBITDA (excluding

corporate unallocated)

27.8 %

47.4%

24.8%

(In millions)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

Corporate

RUPS

PC

CMC

Unallocated

Consolidated

Operating profit (loss)

$

11.3

$

11.7

$

14.0

$

(0.4

)

$

36.6

Other income (loss)

(0.6)

0.3

0.0

0.2

(0.1)

Depreciation and amortization

4.8

4.5

4.0

0.0

13.3

Depreciation in impairment and restructuring charges

0.0

0.0

1.3

0.0

1.3

EBITDA with noncontrolling interest

$

15.5

$

16.5

$

19.3

$

(0.2

)

$

51.1

Unusual items impacting EBITDA:

CMC restructuring

0.0

0.0

3.3

0.0

3.3

Non-cash LIFO expense

1.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

1.2

RUPS treating plant closures

0.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

Mark-to-market commodity hedging

0.0

1.3

0.0

0.0

1.3

Adjusted EBITDA

$

16.9

$

17.8

$

22.6

$

(0.2

)

$

57.1

Adj. EBITDA % of Consolidated Adj. EBITDA (excluding

corporate unallocated)

29.5%

31.1%

39.4%

*A reconciliation of segment net income to adjusted segment EBITDA is not available without unreasonable efforts as we do not measure net income at the segment level or use it as a measure of operating performance.

46

Unaudited Reconciliation of Operating Profit to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(In millions)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Corporate

RUPS

PC

CMC

Unallocated

Consolidated

(Preliminary)

Operating profit (loss)

$

40.4

$

67.1

$

15.9

$

(1.5

)

$

121.9

Other income (loss)

(0.9)

1.6

(0.8)

2.0

1.9

Depreciation and amortization

14.8

13.2

11.7

0.0

39.7

Depreciation in impairment and restructuring charges

2.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

2.0

EBITDA with noncontrolling interest

$

56.3

$

81.9

$

26.8

$

0.5

$

165.5

Unusual items impacting net income:

CMC restructuring

0.0

0.0

7.4

0.0

7.4

Non-cash LIFO benefit

(5.2)

0.0

(3.6)

0.0

(8.8)

RUPS treating plant closures

4.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

4.0

Mark-to-market commodity hedging

0.0

(4.2)

0.0

0.0

(4.2)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

55.1

$

77.7

$

30.6

$

0.5

$

163.9

Adj. EBITDA % of Consolidated Adj. EBITDA

(excluding corporate unallocated)

33.7%

47.6%

18.7%

(In millions)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

Corporate

RUPS

PC

CMC

Unallocated

Consolidated

Operating profit (loss)

$

31.8

$

38.5

$

30.3

$

(1.7

)

$

98.9

Other income (loss)

(1.1 )

1.8

(1.0)

0.7

0.4

Depreciation and amortization

14.4

14.0

11.0

0.0

39.4

Depreciation in impairment and restructuring charges

0.0

0.0

2.6

0.0

2.6

EBITDA with noncontrolling interest

$

45.1

$

54.3

$

42.9

$

(1.0

)

$

141.3

Unusual items impacting net income:

CMC restructuring

0.0

0.0

14.6

0.0

14.6

Non-cash LIFO expense

4.6

0.0

0.3

0.0

4.9

RUPS treating plant closures

0.4

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.4

Mark-to-market commodity hedging

0.0

(0.1 )

0.0

0.0

(0.1)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

50.1

$

54.2

$

57.8

$

(1.0

)

$

161.1

Adj. EBITDA % of Consolidated Adj. EBITDA (excluding

corporate unallocated)

30.9 %

33.4 %

35.7%

*A reconciliation of segment net income to adjusted segment EBITDA is not available without unreasonable efforts as we do not measure net income at the segment level or use it as a measure of operating performance.

47

Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

In millions)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Preliminary)

(Preliminary)

Net income

$

75.5

$

20.5

$

102.4

$

47.2

Interest expense

11.8

15.4

38.6

47.3

Depreciation and amortization

12.9

13.3

39.7

39.4

Depreciation in impairment and restructuring

charges

1.3

1.3

2.0

2.6

Income taxes

8.6

2.9

14.8

9.7

Discontinued operations

(36.4)

(2.2)

(32.0 )

(5.0)

EBITDA with noncontrolling interests

73.7

51.2

165.5

141.2

Unusual items impacting net income

Impairment, restructuring and plant closure costs

1.8

3.5

11.3

15.0

Non-cash LIFO (benefit) expense

(4.9)

1.1

(8.7 )

5.0

Mark-to-market commodity hedging

(3.9

)

1.3

(4.2

)

(0.1

)

Total adjustments

(7.0)

5.9

(1.6 )

19.9

Adjusted EBITDA

$

66.7

$

57.1

$

163.9

$

161.1

48

Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income

Attributable to Koppers and Adjusted Net Income

(In millions)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Preliminary)

(Preliminary)

Net income attributable to Koppers

$

75.6

$

19.9

$

103.4

$

46.0

Unusual items impacting net income

Impairment, restructuring and plant closure costs

3.3

5.8

14.7

20.3

Non-cash LIFO (benefit) expense

(4.7)

1.2

(8.7 )

4.9

Mark-to-market commodity hedging

(3.9

)

1.2

(4.2

)

(0.1

)

Total adjustments

(5.3)

8.2

1.8

25.1

Adjustments to income tax and noncontrolling interests

Income tax on adjustments to pre-tax income

1.3

(2.1)

(0.4 )

(7.6)

Noncontrolling interest

(0.1

)

0.6

(1.0

)

1.2

Effect on adjusted net income

(4.1)

6.7

0.4

18.7

Adjusted net income including discontinued operations

71.5

26.6

103.8

64.7

Discontinued operations

(36.4)

(2.2)

(32.0 )

(5.0)

Adjusted net income attributable to Koppers

$

35.1

$

24.4

$

71.8

$

59.7

49

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Diluted EPS and Adjusted EPS

(In millions except share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Preliminary)

(Preliminary)

Income from continuing operations attributable to

Koppers

$

39.1

$

18.3

$

70.4

$

42.2

Net income attributable to Koppers

$

75.6

$

19.9

$

103.4

$

46.0

Adjusted net income attributable to Koppers

$

35.1

$

24.4

$

71.8

$

59.7

Denominator for diluted earnings per share (in

thousands)

21,380

21,030

21,227

20,908

Earnings per share:

Diluted earnings per share - continuing operations

$

1.83

$

0.86

$

3.33

$

2.02

Diluted earnings per share - net income

$

3.53

$

0.94

$

4.88

$

2.20

Adjusted earnings per share

$

1.64

$

1.16

$

3.38

$

2.86

50

Unaudited Reconciliation of Total Debt to

Net Debt and Net Leverage Ratio

(In millions)

Twelve months ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

(Preliminary)

Total Debt

$

809.8

$

907.1

$

953.2

$

901.2

$

959.1

$

1,001.0

$

1,002.7

Less: Cash

39.5

33.0

54.2

32.3

30.8

38.1

32.7

Net Debt

$

770.3

$

874.1

$

899.0

$

868.9

$

928.3

$

962.9

$

970.0

Adjusted EBITDA

$

203.7

$

194.2

$

197.9

$

201.1

$

206.6

$

203.4

$

191.5

Net Leverage Ratio

3.8

4.5

4.5

4.3

4.5

4.7

5.1

Twelve months ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

(Preliminary)

Net income

$

119.5

$

67.4

$

52.4

$

67.4

$

44.8

$

31.4

$

18.0

Interest expense

52.9

56.6

59.8

61.9

63.4

62.2

60.2

Depreciation and

amortization

54.4

54.9

54.3

54.6

53.5

52.0

52.6

Income tax provision

8.1

(0.6 )

(0.6)

0.0

11.9

17.7

51

15.5

Discontinued

(Preliminary)

Total Debt

$

809.8

$

907.1

$

953.2

$

901.2

$

959.1

$

1,001.0

$

1,002.7

Less: Cash

39.5

33.0

54.2

32.3

30.8

38.1

32.7

Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to

928.3

$

962.9

$

970.0

Net Debt

$

770.3

$

874.1

$

899.0

$

868.9

$

Adjusted EBITDA

$

203.7

$

194.2

$

197.9

$

201.1

$

206.6

$

203.4

$

191.5

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA on LTM Basis

4.5

4.7

5.1

Net Leverage Ratio

3.8

4.5

4.5

4.3

(In millions)

Twelve months ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

(Preliminary)

Net income

$

119.5

$

67.4

$

52.4

$

67.4

$

44.8

$

31.4

$

18.0

Interest expense

52.9

56.6

59.8

61.9

63.4

62.2

60.2

Depreciation and

amortization

54.4

54.9

54.3

54.6

53.5

52.0

52.6

Income tax provision

8.1

(0.6 )

(0.6)

0.0

11.9

17.7

15.5

Discontinued

operations, net of tax

(30.6 )

3.6

3.4

(3.7)

(5.7 )

(1.4 )

(3.4 )

EBITDA

204.3

181.9

169.3

180.2

167.9

161.9

142.9

Unusual items impacting net

income:

Impairment,

restructuring and

plant closure

16.8

18.5

18.8

20.4

26.1

27.2

23.5

Non-cash LIFO

(benefit) expense

(9.2 )

(3.1 )

2.8

4.5

11.2

11.6

12.0

Mark-to-market

commodity hedging

(8.2 )

(3.1 )

7.0

(4.0)

1.3

1.1

0.3

Acquisition and exit

activity related costs

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

1.6

12.8

Adjusted EBITDA with

noncontrolling interests

$

203.7

$

194.2

$

197.9

$

201.1

$

206.6

$

203.4

$

191.5

52

Koppers Holdings Inc.

436 Seventh Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15219-1800

Koppers is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds for the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, we serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe.

Stock Exchange Listing

NYSE: KOP

Investor Relations and Media Information

Ms. Quynh McGuire

Vice President, Investor Relations 412 227 2049 McGuireQT@koppers.com

KOPPERS World Headquarters

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA

Koppers is a a member of the

American Chemistry Council.

53

54

Disclaimer

Koppers Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 18:18:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.
01:19pKOPPERS : Investor Presentation - December 2020
PU
11/25KOPPERS : Purchases Land from City of Rock Hill for Expansion
PR
11/20KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC. : Provides October 2020 Business Update; Reaffirms 2020 Ou..
AQ
11/19KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
11/19KOPPERS : Holdings Inc. Provides October 2020 Business Update; Reaffirms 2020 Ou..
PR
11/05KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC. : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results, Reaffirms 2020 Outlo..
AQ
11/05KOPPERS : Investor Presentation - November 2020
PU
11/04KOPPERS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
11/04KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
11/04KOPPERS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 637 M - -
Net income 2020 113 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 5,25x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 595 M 595 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 2 120
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Koppers Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 33,80 $
Last Close Price 28,25 $
Spread / Highest target 34,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leroy Mangus Ball President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen R. Tritch Chairman
James Arthur Sullivan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael J. Zugay Chief Financial Officer
Albert J. Neupaver Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.-26.09%595
AIR LIQUIDE9.43%77 907
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION3.09%77 190
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.46.16%40 039
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-7.01%29 338
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.60.95%27 749
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ