Koppers : Investor Presentation - December 2020

Certain statements in this presentation are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may include, but are not limited to, statements about sales levels, acquisitions, restructuring, profitability and anticipated synergies, expenses and cash outflows. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "may," "will," "should," "continue," "plan," "potential," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "guidance," "forecast," or other similar words or phrases are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement contained herein, in press releases, written statements or documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or in Koppers communications with and discussions with investors and analysts in the normal course of business through meetings, phone calls and conference calls, regarding expectations with respect to sales, earnings, cash flows, operating efficiencies, restructurings, the benefits of acquisitions and divestitures or other matters as well as financings and debt reduction, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Many of these risks, uncertainties and contingencies are beyond our control, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. Factors that might affect such forward-looking statements, include, among other things, the impact of changes in commodity prices, such as oil and copper, on product margins; general economic and business conditions; existing and future adverse effects as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; disruption in the U.S. and global financial markets; potential difficulties in protecting our intellectual property; the ratings on our debt and our ability to repay or refinance outstanding indebtedness; our ability to operate within the limitations of our debt covenants; potential impairment of our goodwill and/or long-lived assets; demand for Koppers goods and services; competitive conditions; interest rate and foreign currency rate fluctuations; availability of key raw materials and unfavorable resolution of claims against us, as well as those discussed more fully elsewhere in this presentation and in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Koppers, particularly our latest annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. 2 Strategic Overview 3 Why Invest in KOP? Attractive valuation

Unified focus on wood protection technologies ; global leader; strong market position; generally #1 or #2

generally #1 or #2 Railroad sector: treatment of wood crossties Utility pole market: treatment of utility poles and piling Pressure treated lumber: residential decking, fencing, outdoor structures, interior fire protection Carbon pitch: serving aluminum industry Refined chemicals: for production of concrete, rubber, plasticizers

Serving diversified geographies & end markets

Consistently generate strong cash flows

Demonstrated track record on re-allocation of capital structure

re-allocation of capital structure Debt paydown priority use of cash

Global Leader in High Value, Vertically Integrated, Wood-Based Solutions Market 4 Investment Thesis Global leader in oil and water-borne preservatives serving many market applications for treated wood Successfully transitioned from a business built on producing carbon pitch to serve global aluminum industry into an enterprise centered on the preservation and enhancement of wood Knowledge of wood preservation is a core competency Largest integrated producer of wood treatment preservatives for railroad crosstie industry in North America

Performance Chemicals wood treatment preservatives serve various residential, industrial and agricultural markets Strategic plan to deliver significant profitability improvements; continue to enhance product portfolio and capital structure Focusing on network optimization, commercial development and cost savings

Improved CMC profitability by streamlining footprint/cost structure

Reduced dependence on highly cyclical industries tied to oil and aluminum Wood Treatment Technologies Are At The Heart Of Our Value Creation Model 55 Business Strategy Repositioned As Leader In Wood Treatment Technologies Focusing on wood treatment and protection technology; niche markets with small number

of sizable competitors

of sizable competitors Tighter focus around core competency of wood allows for better stability and visibility of earnings stream

Investing in capacity to serve increased demand of copper- based wood preservative products; improve distribution of oil-borne wood preservative products

oil-borne wood preservative products Pursue growth opportunities through selective tuck-in acquisitions primarily in wood related markets Improve Profitability; Expand Margin Drivers to further profitability improvements

Market share gains New products/R&D KJCC divestiture pending Potential for sale of additional non-core assets

Opportunity to realize significant benefits/synergies

Network optimization Commercial development opportunities Raw materials & other savings

Strengthen Balance Sheet; Improve Financial Flexibility Strong cash flow generation

Divested non-core businesses

non-core businesses Highly focused on debt reduction; increased leverage due to acquisitions in 2018

M.A. Energy Resources (February 2018) Cox Industries (April 2018)

Long-term goal of 2-3X net leverage ratio

goal of Relentless focus on debt reduction

6 At-A-Glance Leading integrated global provider of oil and water-borne preservatives serving various market applications of treated wood

water-borne preservatives serving various market applications of treated wood Right-sized CMC business

CMC business Global geographic footprint:

43 locations across North America, South America, Asia, Europe and Australia Selected Product & Brand Overview Pre-Treated Crossties Treated Crossties with End Plates Sales by End Market Sales by Geography Sales by Segment Adj. EBITDA by Segment1 3% 7% Railroad 7% Railroad & Utility Railroad & Utility 7% Wood Preservatives U.S. Products and Services 19% Products and Services 27% 13% 27% Aluminum Europe 33% 43% Performance 42% Performance Australasia Chemicals Utility poles 10% 64% Chemicals 31% 21% 24% PAA/Naph Emerging Markets 25% Carbon Materials & Carbon Materials & Creosote/CBF Chemicals Chemicals Other 2019 Sales: $1,773M 2019 Adj EBITDA: $211M 1) Excludes corporate unallocated amounts 7 Segment Overview Unique Product & Service Portfolio; Niche End Market Focus Key Financials1,2 LTM 9/30/20 Highlights Products & Services Market Position Market Growth Key Market Drivers Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS) Net Sales: $760 Million

Adj. EBITDA: $65 Million

Adj. EBITDA Margin: 8.6%

Largest Supplier of Crossties to Class I Railroads

#1 Provider of Utility Poles in Eastern U.S.; #2 in U.S.

Railroad Crossties

Railroad Bridge Services

Rail Joint Bars

Utility Poles

#1 or #2

1-3%

Crosstie and Utility Pole Replacement Cycles Performance Chemicals (PC) Net Sales: $501 Million

Adj. EBITDA: $92 Million

Adj. EBITDA Margin: 18.4%

Global Leader in Developing, Manufacturing/Marketing Wood Preservation Chemicals and Technologies

Wood Preservation Chemicals

Coatings

Water Repellants

Pigmented Stains

Fire Retardants

#1

2-4%

Repair & Remodel; Existing Home Sales Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) Net Sales: $408 Million

Adj. EBITDA: $46 Million

Adj. EBITDA Margin: 11.3%

Key Supplier of Creosote to Railroad Industry in N.A.

Vertically Integrated with RUPS

Carbon Pitch

Creosote

Carbon Black Feedstock

Naphthalene

Phthalic Anhydride

#1 or #2

1-3%

Global Industrial Growth

Crosstie Replacement Cycle Excludes corporate unallocated amounts Adjusted EBITDA margin defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of GAAP sales 8 Strategically Located Footprint Well positioned to capitalize on strong market presence; focusing on growth opportunities in wood preservation

Significantly improved efficiency; consolidated coal tar distillation facilities from 11 to 3 (2014-2020)

(2014-2020) CMC processes coal tar into creosote consumed by RUPS for treatment of railroad crossties North America Europe 31 facilities 2 facilities South America 2 facilities * Australasia 9 facilities * Toll producing facilities Carbon Materials and Chemicals Railroad and Utility Products and Services Performance Chemicals Utility and Industrial Products 9 Our Place in the 'Essential' Business Landscape ESSENTIAL TO OUR WORLD RAILROAD PRODUCTS & SERVICES Rail Ties, Joints, Maintenance Keep railroads safe and operational to deliver ESSENTIAL goods: Retail products from Chemicals required for Chlorine-based fruits to toilet paper medical supplies disinfectants for treating water UTILITY & INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS Utility Poles Provide families and businesses with ESSENTIAL electricity and telecommunications needs: Keeping lights on Connecting to Air-conditioning and Internet/TV heating CARBON MATERIALS & CHEMICALS Coal Tar Distillation; Creosote Supplier (to RPS) Produce carbon materials and chemicals ESSENTIAL for: Creosote for treating railroad Aluminum and steel for Aluminum, plastics and rubber for ties and utility poles infrastructure needs medical uses and food packaging Produce chemicals ESSENTIAL for treating: PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS Wood Treatment Chemicals Utility poles for electricity Pressure treated wood for Agriculture and farming and telecommunications essential home repairs 11 Enhanced Business Profile Our Value Creation Strategy: Wood Preservation Focus GROW MARKET PRESENCE Portfolio Wood Treatment Enhancement Expansion Our Purpose: Cradle-to- Realign Business Cradle Portfolio Network Strengthen Optimization Balance Sheet GROW MARKET PRESENCE 13 Commitment to Sustainability Our Place in the Circular Economy Our products serve as foundational elements of global infrastructure

Long history of sustainability in our operations

Reuse waste streams generated by other industries as key production inputs (coal tar, scrap copper) Utilize renewable resources for raw material requirements

Our products increase durability and extend life of wood products

Significantly aids in sequestering atmospheric carbon

15 Extending Our Sustainability Model Responsible Innovation Lifecycle Supply Chain Focus Management Ensure materials sourced in ethical and responsible manner

Committed to implementing

Guiding Principles of Responsible Care throughout supply chain

throughout supply chain Engage with suppliers to ensure safe manufacturing and transporting of products

Recognized 3 of past 4 years by Association of American Railroads with Non-Accident

Release Grand Slam Award

Release Grand Slam Award Awarded to companies that demonstrate exemplary performance in shipping hazardous materials

Solve customers' most important challenges

Ensure product quality and drive new product development

Koppers Global Technology Center - applied research facility in Harmarville, PA

- applied research facility in Harmarville, PA Koppers Research & Development Lab in Griffin, GA

iShare - virtual innovation lab where employees submit ideas Pursuing cradle-to-cradle solutions and offering lifecycle management capabilities

and offering lifecycle management capabilities Recover and repurpose railroad crossties that reached end of useful service life

that reached end of useful service life Collect 2M-3M used railroad crossties annually, nearly 1,000+ miles of railroad track Convert used ties to biomass to sell as fuel, offsetting need for fossil fuels

Provide environmentally- friendly, turnkey solutions for disposal of poles and pallets 16 2019 Corporate Sustainability Report Our guiding Purpose is to Protect What Matters and Preserve The Future. Our Sustainability strategy is about operating our business in a way that ensures we are taking care of our people and communities, fostering an inclusive and innovative workplace, being a good steward of the environment, and contributing beneficial products to society for generations to come. View 2019 CSR Online 17 Safety Awards Koppers received two awards from Class I railroads in North America for safe rail shipping in 2019 - proving that our Zero Harm culture remains strong ✓ Chemical Safety Excellence Award (CSX) which is awarded to customers who ship more than 600 carloads of hazardous materials or hazardous waste without experiencing a non-accident release during the entire year ✓ Pinnacle Award (Union Pacific) which honors customers who implement release prevention protocols, corrective action plans and have zero non-accident releases (NARs) of regulated hazardous materials shipments. 18 Q3 2020 Results: Sales by Segment (Unaudited) Q3 2020 vs Prior Year $500 $ in Millions $450 $438 $400 $434 $350 $300 $250 $200 $199 $191 $150 $148 $100 $124 $99 $111 $50 $0 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 TOTAL RUPS PC CMC 20 Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (Unaudited) Q3 2020 vs Prior Year $80 $ in Millions $70 $67 $60 $57 $50 $40 $30 $32 $20 $22 $19 $17 $18 $16 $10 $0 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 TOTAL RUPS PC CMC 21 RUPS Sales (Unaudited) RAILROAD AND UTILITY PRODUCTS & SERVICES $ in Millions $225 $200 $199 $191 $175 $150 $125 $100 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 RUPS Q3 Highlights Sales decreased from prior year primarily due to:

Crosstie volumes lower in commercial market; pricing discounts for select customers Utility poles in U.S. seeing steady year-over-year demand Partly offset by increased demand for utility poles in Australia and Recovery Resources crosstie disposal services in U.S.

Crosstie Procurement up 10% YTD

Crosstie Treatment up 4% YTD 22 Adjusted RUPS EBITDA (Unaudited) RAILROAD AND UTILITY PRODUCTS & SERVICES $ in Millions $20 $19 $17 $15 $10 $5 $0 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 RUPS Q3 Highlights Higher year-over-year EBITDA driven by:

year-over-year EBITDA driven by: Higher profitability in Class I sales due to favorable product/service mix Higher profitability in crosstie disposal business Lower selling, general and administrative costs

23 PC Sales (Unaudited) PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS $ in Millions $150 $148 $125 $124 $100 $75 $50 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 PC Q3 Highlights Record sales quarter

Continued demand for copper-based preservatives in U.S. driven by:

copper-based preservatives in U.S. driven by: Strength in home repair and remodeling markets in U.S. International markets benefiting from pent-up demand following several months of restrictions due to pandemic

24 Adjusted PC EBITDA (Unaudited) PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS $ in Millions $40 $30 $32 $20 $18 $10 $0 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 PC Q3 Highlights Record quarter EBITDA, driven by:

Higher sales volumes Lower average raw material costs Favorable product mix Better absorption on higher production volumes

25 CMC Sales (Unaudited) CARBON MATERIALS & CHEMICALS $ in Millions $120 $110 $111 $100 $99 $90 $80 $70 $60 $50 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 CMC Q3 Highlights Each region except Australia was lower than prior year, in line with expectations

Lower average oil prices and market slowdown during pandemic resulted in:

Lower pricing for carbon pitch globally Lower pricing for phthalic anhydride in North America Lower demand for CBF globally

Partly offset by higher volumes of carbon pitch in Australia and phthalic anhydride in North America 26 Adjusted CMC EBITDA (Unaudited) CARBON MATERIALS & CHEMICALS $ in Millions $25 $20 $22 $15 $16 $10 $5 $0 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 CMC Q3 Highlights Year-over-year decline in EBITDA; ongoing demand weakness in its end markets

decline in EBITDA; ongoing demand weakness in its end markets Lower profitability as expected; Q3 reflects margin recovery

Compared with Q2, average pricing of major products up 1%, while average coal tar costs declined 4% Compared with Q3/2019, average pricing of major products down 14%, while average coal tar costs declined 21%

Sequential improvement compared with first half 2020 27 Q3 2020 Record Performance Record Performance Despite Pandemic Record Quarter (Preliminary) Consolidated diluted EPS from continuing operations of $1.83 Consolidated adjusted EPS of $1.64 Consolidated operating profit of $58.6M Consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $66.7M PC sales of $147.9M PC adjusted EBITDA of $31.5M 29 Debt & Liquidity No Near-Term Debt Maturities; Cash Events Providing Liquidity Cushion 9/30/20 Status

In compliance with all debt covenants No current plans to amend credit facility (i.e. covenant relief) $770.3M net debt; $97M Q3 debt paydown $ 342.9 M available liquidity

$125M Debt Reduction in 2020 (Projected)

KJCC divestiture net proceeds ($65M) Cash income/other Working Capital ($30M) Lower cash taxes and interest ($16M)

$11M lower at 9/30/20 vs. prior year

Lower capital expenditures ($8M) vs. 2020 Program

$8M lower at 9/30/20 vs. 2020 Program

Deferred payroll taxes ($6M) No Significant Debt Maturities Pre-2024 $ in Millions 2020 $2.5 2021 $10.0 2022 $10.0 2023 $10.0 2024 $286.5 Thereafter $500.0 Total Debt $819.0 31 Debt Reduction Focus: Debt Paydown $82M in 2019; $125M Expected in 2020 Net Leverage Ratio, excluding KJCC EBITDA 6 5.1 5 4.7 4.5 4.3 4.5 4.5 4 3.8 3.5-3.6 3 2 1 0 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020* * Projected Net Leverage • Proven track record of disciplined debt reduction • Reduced debt by $82M in 2019 LT Goal: 2x-3x • Expect to reduce debt by minimum of $125M in 2020** ** Includes proceeds already received from sale of KJCC 32 Business Sentiment: Customers & Suppliers Customers & Suppliers UTILITY & INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS Overall Business Strong focus on customer service; trend of investments in broadband infrastructure; electrical and network connectivity critical to support increase in remote working

Continue to work with utilities on using CCA and creosote as treatment alternatives to penta preservative; customers conducting tests on sample poles

UIP on track for best year since acquired by Koppers; long-term fundamentals remain solid

Utilities

long-term fundamentals remain solid Utilities Providing storm response service to customers; near-term slowing from postponed projects or lack of crews due to hurricanes

near-term slowing from postponed projects or lack of crews due to hurricanes Recent wins with some multi-year contract extensions; continue to evaluate opportunities for share gains Piling Improving as restrictions lifted for construction projects; gaining new customers/business

Recovery

Recovery Targeting investor-owned utilities; opportunity for synergies with Rail Structures projects

Supply Chain

investor-owned utilities; opportunity for synergies with Rail Structures projects Supply Chain Wood flow slowing at some facilities due to wet weather conditions

Seeing some increases in transportation costs 34 Customers & Suppliers RAILROAD PRODUCTS AND SERVICES Overall Business Crosstie business remains solid with improved margin mix for Class I; commercial markets slowing and more competitive pricing

Savings from Denver/North Little Rock consolidation will help offset any demand softness

Expect trend of year-over-year improvement in quarterly EBITDA to continue Crossties For October 17, 2020 YTD vs. prior year period, U.S. railroads reported cumulative volumes lower by 14.9%; intermodal units declined 5.1%; total combined U.S. traffic decreased 9.8% (American Association of Railroads)

Class I railroads and transit agencies taking advantage of reduced track time to continue or expedite maintenance programs resulting in earlier purchases/demand than typical (American Association of Railroads) Maintenance-of-Way Ongoing demand and improved profitability in Rail Structures and Recovery Resources; expect some weakness in Q4 for Rail Joints Supply Chain Reducing crosstie purchases as inventories stabilizing; third party providing dry ties for certain customers; challenges at sawmills due to lower demand in other industries 35 Customers & Suppliers PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS Overall Business • Despite pandemic, anticipate continuing strong demand in North America for 2020; expect elevated demand for international markets to continue in Q4 • Treating market currently short on chemicals and expected to improve in Q4 • On track to deliver record full-year EBITDA in 2020 (previous record high at $88M in 2017) North America • Retail sales accelerated their rate of growth in September, according to the Census Bureau; building materials continued to show strength • Market forecasts continue to vary: ✓ Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity projects growth of 4.1% in renovation and repair spending by Q1/2021 then softening to 1.7% by Q3/2021; surge in DIY and small project activity lifting remodeling market ✓ Consumer Confidence Index® increased in September to 101.8, after declining in August to 86.3; remains below pre-pandemic levels ✓ National Association of Realtors® reports total existing-home sales grew in September for 4th consecutive month; increased 9.4% from August; up 20.9 % from prior year; attributed to record-low interest rates and buyers willing to relocate given flexibility to work remotely 36 Customers & Suppliers PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS International Germany seeing increased demand; Nordic region benefiting from favorable mix; U.K./Ireland outlook uncertain heading into Brexit

Australia capturing market share gains; favorable market conditions expected to continue through Q1/2021; Melbourne remains on lockdown, but restrictions may ease soon

New Zealand reporting high volumes across the board; expect demand to continue through year-end 2020

year-end 2020 Brazil/Chile experiencing strong production volumes Supply Chain Copper hedges for 2021-2022 at lower average costs than 2020; no additional benefit in 2020 related to lower copper prices due to being fully hedged

2021-2022 at lower average costs than 2020; no additional benefit in 2020 related to lower copper prices due to being fully hedged Strong demand outstripping internal production capacity; sourcing through external suppliers for certain intermediates; higher input costs; expecting some relief in Q4

Moving forward on several initiatives to expand capacity for intermediates

Lumber prices declining; treaters waiting for market to stabilize before taking inventory position for 2021 37 Customers & Suppliers CARBON MATERIALS & CHEMICALS Overall Business Demand lower but beginning to recover; expect year-over-year demand/volumes to be at similar levels for 2nd half 2020

year-over-year demand/volumes to be at similar levels for 2nd half 2020 Strong focus on cost containment; mitigate impact from softer market conditions

2 nd half 2020 EBITDA should be nearly double 1 st half; expect double-digit margin for 2020

North America

half 2020 EBITDA should be nearly double 1 half; expect double-digit margin for 2020 North America Lower utilization and higher tar costs due to having to more imported supply Europe In best shape of the 3 regions due to supplementing U.S. tar and creosote supply

Lower year-over-year demand/production levels; lower coal tar prices; lower avg. pricing

Australia

year-over-year demand/production levels; lower coal tar prices; lower avg. pricing Australia Strong sales volumes; favorable raw materials and production costs Supply Chain Overcapacity at tar distillers; expect tar production to remain depressed through 2021

Reduced coal tar availability in N.A.; recovery in 2021 dependent on steel industry 38 Current Guidance for 2020 Now Tops Original Guidance Issued Pre-Pandemic History of 2020 Guidance Current 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: $204 - $210 million Current 2020 Continuing Ops Adjusted EPS Guidance: $3.65 - $395/share Prior 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: $196 - $204 million Prior 2020 Continuing Ops Adjusted EPS Guidance: $3.25 - $3.50/share Initial 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance*: $200 - $210 million Initial 2020 Continuing Ops Adjusted EPS Guidance*: $3.00 - $3.30/share *Initial Guidance Provided February 2020 39 Actions Taken & Additional Opportunities Actions Taken: Mitigating Impact of COVID-19 SG&A Cost Savings (excluding Specials) Cost Reduction Summary September YTD $12M-$14M of SG&A savings in 2020, compared with 2019 SG&A expenses

of SG&A savings in 2020, compared with 2019 SG&A expenses Incentive comp higher than expected at beginning of pandemic Additional headcount and merit increases for front-line salaried employees

$9M savings realized September YTD $ Millions • Compensation & Benefits $2.0 • Travel & Entertainment $4.0 • Legal & Consulting $3.0 Total $9.0 41 Initiatives & Opportunities: Emerge Stronger after Pandemic Initiatives In Progress: Market Share Gains ✓RPS ✓ PC ✓UIP ✓ KRR New Products

New Processes

New Markets

Network Optimization Other Cash Opportunities: Sale of other non-core businesses

non-core businesses Sale of closed properties and associated assets

Nearing completion of major site closing costs 42 Appendix Non-GAAP Measures and Guidance This presentation includes unaudited "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined in Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, net debt and net leverage ratio. Koppers believes that the presentation of non- GAAP financial measures provides information useful to investors in understanding the underlying operational performance of the company, its business and performance trends and facilitates comparisons between periods and with other corporations in similar industries. The exclusion of certain items permits evaluation and a comparison of results for ongoing business operations, and it is on this basis that Koppers management internally assesses the company's performance. In addition, the Board of Directors and executive management team use adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure under the company's annual incentive plans. Although Koppers believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of its business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP basis financial measures and should be read in conjunction with the relevant GAAP financial measure. Other companies in a similar industry may define or calculate these measures differently than the company, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Koppers does not provide reconciliations of guidance for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS to comparable GAAP measures, in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception. Koppers is unable, without unreasonable efforts, to forecast certain items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures. These items include restructuring, impairment, non-cash LIFO charges, acquisition-related costs, and non-cashmark-to-market commodity hedging that are difficult to predict in advance in order to include in a GAAP estimate and may be significant. References to historical EBITDA herein means adjusted EBITDA, for which the company has provided calculations and reconciliations in the Appendix. 44 Unaudited Segment Information Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Dollars in millions) (Preliminary) (Preliminary) Net sales: Railroad and Utility Products and Services $ 191.0 $ 198.8 $ 590.9 $ 564.0 Performance Chemicals 147.9 123.9 396.4 343.7 Carbon Materials and Chemicals 98.6 111.5 288.7 347.2 Total $ 437.5 $ 434.2 $ 1,276.0 $ 1,254.9 Operating profit (loss): Railroad and Utility Products and Services $ 15.0 $ 11.3 $ 40.4 $ 31.8 Performance Chemicals 30.4 11.7 67.1 38.5 Carbon Materials and Chemicals 13.7 14.0 15.9 30.3 Corporate Unallocated (0.5 ) (0.4) (1.5) (1.7 ) Total $ 58.6 $ 36.6 $ 121.9 $ 98.9 Operating profit (loss) margin: Railroad and Utility Products and Services 7.9 % 5.7 % 6.8 % 5.6 % Performance Chemicals 20.6 % 9.4% 16.9% 11.2 % Carbon Materials and Chemicals 13.9 % 12.6 % 5.5 % 8.7 % Total 13.4 % 8.4% 9.6% 7.9 % Depreciation and amortization: Railroad and Utility Products and Services $ 4.9 $ 4.8 $ 14.8 $ 14.4 Performance Chemicals 4.3 4.5 13.2 14.0 Carbon Materials and Chemicals 3.7 4.0 11.7 11.0 Total $ 12.9 $ 13.3 $ 39.7 $ 39.4 Adjusted EBITDA(1): Railroad and Utility Products and Services $ 18.5 $ 16.9 $ 55.1 $ 50.1 Performance Chemicals 31.5 17.8 77.7 54.2 Carbon Materials and Chemicals 16.5 22.6 30.6 57.8 Corporate Unallocated 0.2 (0.2) 0.5 (1.0 ) Total $ 66.7 $ 57.1 $ 163.9 $ 161.1 Adjusted EBITDA margin(2): Railroad and Utility Products and Services 9.7 % 8.5 % 9.3 % 8.9 % Performance Chemicals 21.3 % 14.4% 19.6% 15.8 % Carbon Materials and Chemicals 16.7 % 20.3 % 10.6 % 16.6 % Total 15.2 % 13.2% 12.8% 12.8 % The tables below describe the adjustments to EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of GAAP sales. 45 Unaudited Reconciliation of Operating Profit to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (In millions) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Corporate RUPS PC CMC Unallocated Consolidated (Preliminary) Operating profit (loss) $ 15.0 $ 30.4 $ 13.7 $ (0.5 ) $ 58.6 Other income (loss) (0.3 ) 0.7 (0.2) 0.7 0.9 Depreciation and amortization 4.9 4.3 3.7 0.0 12.9 Depreciation in impairment and restructuring charges 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.3 EBITDA with noncontrolling interest $ 20.9 $ 35.4 $ 17.2 $ 0.2 $ 73.7 Unusual items impacting EBITDA: CMC restructuring 0.0 0.0 1.4 0.0 1.4 Non-cash LIFO benefit (2.9 ) 0.0 (2.1) 0.0 (5.0) RUPS treating plant closures 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 Mark-to-market commodity hedging 0.0 (3.9) 0.0 0.0 (3.9) Adjusted EBITDA $ 18.5 $ 31.5 $ 16.5 $ 0.2 $ 66.7 Adj. EBITDA % of Consolidated Adj. EBITDA (excluding corporate unallocated) 27.8 % 47.4% 24.8% (In millions) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Corporate RUPS PC CMC Unallocated Consolidated Operating profit (loss) $ 11.3 $ 11.7 $ 14.0 $ (0.4 ) $ 36.6 Other income (loss) (0.6) 0.3 0.0 0.2 (0.1) Depreciation and amortization 4.8 4.5 4.0 0.0 13.3 Depreciation in impairment and restructuring charges 0.0 0.0 1.3 0.0 1.3 EBITDA with noncontrolling interest $ 15.5 $ 16.5 $ 19.3 $ (0.2 ) $ 51.1 Unusual items impacting EBITDA: CMC restructuring 0.0 0.0 3.3 0.0 3.3 Non-cash LIFO expense 1.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.2 RUPS treating plant closures 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Mark-to-market commodity hedging 0.0 1.3 0.0 0.0 1.3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16.9 $ 17.8 $ 22.6 $ (0.2 ) $ 57.1 Adj. EBITDA % of Consolidated Adj. EBITDA (excluding corporate unallocated) 29.5% 31.1% 39.4% *A reconciliation of segment net income to adjusted segment EBITDA is not available without unreasonable efforts as we do not measure net income at the segment level or use it as a measure of operating performance. 46 Unaudited Reconciliation of Operating Profit to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (In millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Corporate RUPS PC CMC Unallocated Consolidated (Preliminary) Operating profit (loss) $ 40.4 $ 67.1 $ 15.9 $ (1.5 ) $ 121.9 Other income (loss) (0.9) 1.6 (0.8) 2.0 1.9 Depreciation and amortization 14.8 13.2 11.7 0.0 39.7 Depreciation in impairment and restructuring charges 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.0 EBITDA with noncontrolling interest $ 56.3 $ 81.9 $ 26.8 $ 0.5 $ 165.5 Unusual items impacting net income: CMC restructuring 0.0 0.0 7.4 0.0 7.4 Non-cash LIFO benefit (5.2) 0.0 (3.6) 0.0 (8.8) RUPS treating plant closures 4.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 4.0 Mark-to-market commodity hedging 0.0 (4.2) 0.0 0.0 (4.2) Adjusted EBITDA $ 55.1 $ 77.7 $ 30.6 $ 0.5 $ 163.9 Adj. EBITDA % of Consolidated Adj. EBITDA (excluding corporate unallocated) 33.7% 47.6% 18.7% (In millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Corporate RUPS PC CMC Unallocated Consolidated Operating profit (loss) $ 31.8 $ 38.5 $ 30.3 $ (1.7 ) $ 98.9 Other income (loss) (1.1 ) 1.8 (1.0) 0.7 0.4 Depreciation and amortization 14.4 14.0 11.0 0.0 39.4 Depreciation in impairment and restructuring charges 0.0 0.0 2.6 0.0 2.6 EBITDA with noncontrolling interest $ 45.1 $ 54.3 $ 42.9 $ (1.0 ) $ 141.3 Unusual items impacting net income: CMC restructuring 0.0 0.0 14.6 0.0 14.6 Non-cash LIFO expense 4.6 0.0 0.3 0.0 4.9 RUPS treating plant closures 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.4 Mark-to-market commodity hedging 0.0 (0.1 ) 0.0 0.0 (0.1) Adjusted EBITDA $ 50.1 $ 54.2 $ 57.8 $ (1.0 ) $ 161.1 Adj. EBITDA % of Consolidated Adj. EBITDA (excluding corporate unallocated) 30.9 % 33.4 % 35.7% *A reconciliation of segment net income to adjusted segment EBITDA is not available without unreasonable efforts as we do not measure net income at the segment level or use it as a measure of operating performance. 47 Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA In millions) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Preliminary) (Preliminary) Net income $ 75.5 $ 20.5 $ 102.4 $ 47.2 Interest expense 11.8 15.4 38.6 47.3 Depreciation and amortization 12.9 13.3 39.7 39.4 Depreciation in impairment and restructuring charges 1.3 1.3 2.0 2.6 Income taxes 8.6 2.9 14.8 9.7 Discontinued operations (36.4) (2.2) (32.0 ) (5.0) EBITDA with noncontrolling interests 73.7 51.2 165.5 141.2 Unusual items impacting net income Impairment, restructuring and plant closure costs 1.8 3.5 11.3 15.0 Non-cash LIFO (benefit) expense (4.9) 1.1 (8.7 ) 5.0 Mark-to-market commodity hedging (3.9 ) 1.3 (4.2 ) (0.1 ) Total adjustments (7.0) 5.9 (1.6 ) 19.9 Adjusted EBITDA $ 66.7 $ 57.1 $ 163.9 $ 161.1 48 Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Koppers and Adjusted Net Income (In millions) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Preliminary) (Preliminary) Net income attributable to Koppers $ 75.6 $ 19.9 $ 103.4 $ 46.0 Unusual items impacting net income Impairment, restructuring and plant closure costs 3.3 5.8 14.7 20.3 Non-cash LIFO (benefit) expense (4.7) 1.2 (8.7 ) 4.9 Mark-to-market commodity hedging (3.9 ) 1.2 (4.2 ) (0.1 ) Total adjustments (5.3) 8.2 1.8 25.1 Adjustments to income tax and noncontrolling interests Income tax on adjustments to pre-tax income 1.3 (2.1) (0.4 ) (7.6) Noncontrolling interest (0.1 ) 0.6 (1.0 ) 1.2 Effect on adjusted net income (4.1) 6.7 0.4 18.7 Adjusted net income including discontinued operations 71.5 26.6 103.8 64.7 Discontinued operations (36.4) (2.2) (32.0 ) (5.0) Adjusted net income attributable to Koppers $ 35.1 $ 24.4 $ 71.8 $ 59.7 49 Unaudited Reconciliation of Diluted EPS and Adjusted EPS (In millions except share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Preliminary) (Preliminary) Income from continuing operations attributable to Koppers $ 39.1 $ 18.3 $ 70.4 $ 42.2 Net income attributable to Koppers $ 75.6 $ 19.9 $ 103.4 $ 46.0 Adjusted net income attributable to Koppers $ 35.1 $ 24.4 $ 71.8 $ 59.7 Denominator for diluted earnings per share (in thousands) 21,380 21,030 21,227 20,908 Earnings per share: Diluted earnings per share - continuing operations $ 1.83 $ 0.86 $ 3.33 $ 2.02 Diluted earnings per share - net income $ 3.53 $ 0.94 $ 4.88 $ 2.20 Adjusted earnings per share $ 1.64 $ 1.16 $ 3.38 $ 2.86 50 Unaudited Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt and Net Leverage Ratio (In millions) Twelve months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 (Preliminary) Total Debt $ 809.8 $ 907.1 $ 953.2 $ 901.2 $ 959.1 $ 1,001.0 $ 1,002.7 Less: Cash 39.5 33.0 54.2 32.3 30.8 38.1 32.7 Net Debt $ 770.3 $ 874.1 $ 899.0 $ 868.9 $ 928.3 $ 962.9 $ 970.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 203.7 $ 194.2 $ 197.9 $ 201.1 $ 206.6 $ 203.4 $ 191.5 Net Leverage Ratio 3.8 4.5 4.5 4.3 4.5 4.7 5.1 Twelve months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 (Preliminary) Net income $ 119.5 $ 67.4 $ 52.4 $ 67.4 $ 44.8 $ 31.4 $ 18.0 Interest expense 52.9 56.6 59.8 61.9 63.4 62.2 60.2 Depreciation and amortization 54.4 54.9 54.3 54.6 53.5 52.0 52.6 Income tax provision 8.1 (0.6 ) (0.6) 0.0 11.9 17.7 51 15.5 Discontinued (Preliminary) Total Debt $ 809.8 $ 907.1 $ 953.2 $ 901.2 $ 959.1 $ 1,001.0 $ 1,002.7 Less: Cash 39.5 33.0 54.2 32.3 30.8 38.1 32.7 Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to 928.3 $ 962.9 $ 970.0 Net Debt $ 770.3 $ 874.1 $ 899.0 $ 868.9 $ Adjusted EBITDA $ 203.7 $ 194.2 $ 197.9 $ 201.1 $ 206.6 $ 203.4 $ 191.5 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA on LTM Basis 4.5 4.7 5.1 Net Leverage Ratio 3.8 4.5 4.5 4.3 (In millions) Twelve months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 (Preliminary) Net income $ 119.5 $ 67.4 $ 52.4 $ 67.4 $ 44.8 $ 31.4 $ 18.0 Interest expense 52.9 56.6 59.8 61.9 63.4 62.2 60.2 Depreciation and amortization 54.4 54.9 54.3 54.6 53.5 52.0 52.6 Income tax provision 8.1 (0.6 ) (0.6) 0.0 11.9 17.7 15.5 Discontinued operations, net of tax (30.6 ) 3.6 3.4 (3.7) (5.7 ) (1.4 ) (3.4 ) EBITDA 204.3 181.9 169.3 180.2 167.9 161.9 142.9 Unusual items impacting net income: Impairment, restructuring and plant closure 16.8 18.5 18.8 20.4 26.1 27.2 23.5 Non-cash LIFO (benefit) expense (9.2 ) (3.1 ) 2.8 4.5 11.2 11.6 12.0 Mark-to-market commodity hedging (8.2 ) (3.1 ) 7.0 (4.0) 1.3 1.1 0.3 Acquisition and exit activity related costs 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 1.6 12.8 Adjusted EBITDA with noncontrolling interests $ 203.7 $ 194.2 $ 197.9 $ 201.1 $ 206.6 $ 203.4 $ 191.5 52 Koppers Holdings Inc. 436 Seventh Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15219-1800 Koppers is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds for the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, we serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. Stock Exchange Listing NYSE: KOP Investor Relations and Media Information Ms. Quynh McGuire Vice President, Investor Relations 412 227 2049 McGuireQT@koppers.com KOPPERS World Headquarters Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA Koppers is a a member of the American Chemistry Council. 53 54 Attachments Original document

