  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Koppers Holdings Inc.
  News
  Summary
    KOP   US50060P1066

KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.

(KOP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-09 pm EDT
31.72 USD   -2.01%
Koppers Management Meeting with Financial Community in Denver

05/10/2023 | 08:01am EDT
PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) today announced that the company will host meetings with the investment community in Denver on May 12, 2023.

Koppers management will be represented by Leroy Ball, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Quynh McGuire, Vice President of Investor Relations.  The presentation materials will be available on www.koppers.com in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

About Koppers
Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds.  Our products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries.  We serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, and Europe.  The stock of Koppers Holdings Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KOP."

For more information, visit: www.koppers.com.  Inquiries from the media should be directed to Ms. Jessica Franklin Black at BlackJF@koppers.com or 412-227-2025.  Inquiries from the investment community should be directed to Ms. Quynh McGuire at McGuireQT@koppers.com or 412-227-2049.




For Information:


Quynh McGuire, Vice President, Investor Relations



412 227 2049



McGuireQT@koppers.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/koppers-management-meeting-with-financial-community-in-denver-301820815.html

SOURCE Koppers


© PRNewswire 2023
