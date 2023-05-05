Advanced search
KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.

Koppers : Q1 2023 Results

05/05/2023 | 01:32pm EDT
Q1 2023 Results

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this presentation are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may include, but are not limited to, statements about sales levels, acquisitions, restructuring, profitability and anticipated synergies, expenses and cash outflows. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward- looking, and words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "may," "will," "should," "continue," "plan," "potential," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "guidance," "forecast," or other similar words or phrases are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement contained herein, in press releases, written statements or documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or in Koppers communications with and discussions with investors and analysts in the normal course of business through meetings, phone calls and conference calls, regarding expectations with respect to sales, earnings, cash flows, future dividends, operating efficiencies, restructurings, the benefits of acquisitions and divestitures or other matters as well as financings and debt reduction, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Many of these risks, uncertainties and contingencies are beyond our control, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. Factors that might affect such forward-looking statements, include, among other things, the impact of changes in commodity prices, such as oil and copper, on product margins; general economic and business conditions; disruption in the U.S. and global financial markets; potential difficulties in protecting our intellectual property; the ratings on our debt and our ability to repay or refinance outstanding indebtedness; our ability to operate within the limitations of our debt covenants; potential impairment of our goodwill and/or long-lived assets; demand for Koppers goods and services; competitive conditions; interest rate and foreign currency rate fluctuations; availability of key raw materials and unfavorable resolution of claims against us, as well as those discussed more fully elsewhere in this presentation and in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Koppers, particularly our latest annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Day 2023 • Save The Date

Facility Tour at Stickney, Illinois

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 12 P.M. Central Time

Meet at InterContinental Chicago for transportation

Management Presentation*

Thursday, September 14, 2023

10 A.M. Eastern (9 A.M. Central Time)

InterContinental Chicago

Additional details will be provided at a future date. Contingent on health and safety guidelines, as deemed appropriate by management.

*A live-streamed webcast, including video, audio and presentation slides, will be accessible on www.koppers.com. An archived copy of webcast will be available following conclusion of the event.

3

Q1 2023 Summary

4

Q1 2023 Summary of Key Metrics

Consolidated Sales of $513M vs. $459M in prior year quarter

  • Record Q1 sales

Adjusted EBITDA of $61.5M vs. $52.6M in prior year quarter

  • Record Q1 profitability

Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 12.0% vs. 11.5% in prior year quarter

Diluted EPS of $1.19 vs. $0.87 in prior year quarter

  • Record Q1 diluted EPS

Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $1.12

  • Exceeded prior year Q1 of $0.91

5

Disclaimer

Koppers Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 17:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
