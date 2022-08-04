Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Koppers Holdings Inc.
  News
  Summary
    KOP   US50060P1066

KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.

(KOP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:23 2022-08-04 am EDT
23.42 USD   -3.06%
09:18aKOPPERS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:48aKOPPERS : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares Reaffirms 2022 Outlook - Form 8-K
PU
08:03aEarnings Flash (KOP) KOPPERS Posts Q2 EPS $0.97
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Koppers : Q2 2022 Results

08/04/2022 | 10:58am EDT
Q2 2022 Results

August 4, 2022

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this presentation are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may include, but are not limited to, statements about sales levels, acquisitions, restructuring, profitability and anticipated synergies, expenses and cash outflows. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "may," "will," "should," "continue," "plan," "potential," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "guidance," "forecast," or other similar words or phrases are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement contained herein, in press releases, written statements or documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or in Koppers communications with and discussions with investors and analysts in the normal course of business through meetings, phone calls and conference calls, regarding expectations with respect to sales, earnings, cash flows, future dividends, operating efficiencies, restructurings, the benefits of acquisitions and divestitures or other matters as well as financings and debt reduction, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Many of these risks, uncertainties and contingencies are beyond our control, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. Factors that might affect such forward-looking statements, include, among other things, the impact of changes in commodity prices, such as oil and copper, on product margins; general economic and business conditions; disruption in the U.S. and global financial markets; potential difficulties in protecting our intellectual property; the ratings on our debt and our ability to repay or refinance outstanding indebtedness; our ability to operate within the limitations of our debt covenants; potential impairment of our goodwill and/or long-lived assets; demand for Koppers goods and services; competitive conditions; interest rate and foreign currency rate fluctuations; availability of key raw materials and unfavorable resolution of claims against us, as well as those discussed more fully elsewhere in this presentation and in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Koppers, particularly our latest annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

2

Zero Harm

Zero Harm: 2022 President's Award

CEO Leroy Ball Presented Team at Muncy Facility with Zero Harm President's Award

  • Muncy, Pennsylvania - Plant Manager: Al Rutz
    • Serves commercial and Class I railroads
    • Produced 900,000+ crossties in 2021
  • Recognized for Best-in-Company Performance: Safety, Environmental Responsibility, and Innovation

Ranked 1st among 45 facilities worldwide in Leading Indicators

  • Received $5,000 in corporate giving funds; employees

chose to donate to Ronald McDonald House of Danville

4

Advancing Our Zero Harm Commitment

Drive Zero Harm Deeper:

Frontline Employees

  • Launched Zero Harm 2.0 to find better, faster ways to reach our goal of Zero
  • Incorporate feedback from frontline employees
  • 12 workstreams being managed in formal project environment

23 out of 43

Facilities

Accident-Free

in Q2 2022

Zero Harm Idea Summit

  • Event held in Pittsburgh using facilitation methods that generate creative ideas
  • Participation from 10 frontline employees from crosstie and pole treating plants in N.A.
  • 10 actionable ideas being evaluated for implementation

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Koppers Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 14:57:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 903 M - -
Net income 2022 88,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,95x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 511 M 511 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 2 088
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Koppers Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 24,16 $
Average target price 40,00 $
Spread / Average Target 65,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leroy Mangus Ball President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jimmi Sue Smith Chief Financial Officer
Stephen R. Tritch Non-Executive Chairman
Tushar Lovalekar Vice President-Information Technology
James Arthur Sullivan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.-22.81%511
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-12.41%81 064
AIR LIQUIDE-4.62%70 125
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-20.00%37 541
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION2.47%28 053
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-7.13%27 940