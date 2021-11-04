Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Koppers Q3 2021 Results

11/04/2021 | 10:55am EDT
Q3 2021 Results

November 4, 2021

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this presentation are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may include, but are not limited to, statements about sales levels, acquisitions, restructuring, profitability and anticipated synergies, expenses and cash outflows. All forward- looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "may," "will," "should," "continue," "plan," "potential," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "guidance," "forecast," or other similar words or phrases are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement contained herein, in press releases, written statements or documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or in Koppers communications with and discussions with investors and analysts in the normal course of business through meetings, phone calls and conference calls, regarding expectations with respect to sales, earnings, cash flows, operating efficiencies, restructurings, the benefits of acquisitions and divestitures or other matters as well as financings and debt reduction, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Many of these risks, uncertainties and contingencies are beyond our control, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. Factors that might affect such forward-looking statements, include, among other things, the impact of changes in commodity prices, such as oil and copper, on product margins; general economic and business conditions; existing and future adverse effects as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; disruption in the U.S. and global financial markets; potential difficulties in protecting our intellectual property; the ratings on our debt and our ability to repay or refinance outstanding indebtedness; our ability to operate within the limitations of our debt covenants; potential impairment of our goodwill and/or long-lived assets; demand for Koppers goods and services; competitive conditions; interest rate and foreign currency rate fluctuations; availability of key raw materials and unfavorable resolution of claims against us, as well as those discussed more fully elsewhere in this presentation and in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Koppers, particularly our latest annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Zero Harm Update

Guidelines & Requirements

CDC & OSHA Guidelines

  • Following CDC guidance for masking and other preventive measures in U.S. locations
  • OSHA recommends employers follow current CDC guidance
  • Most Koppers U.S. locations in areas of "high" or "significant" transmission rates
    • Require masking while indoors
    • Evaluate opportunities to relax some masking requirements as transmission rates begin to decline regionally

Vaccination

Trends

  • Koppers vaccination rates currently tracking at 64% global, 61% N.A. and 81% international locations
  • Denmark lifted COVID restrictions due to population ≥75% fully vaccinated
    • Relaxed COVID protocols at Koppers Nyborg facility
  • Australia achieved vaccination rate of 63% (at least one dose); starting to lift lockdown and some restrictions lifted
    • Maintaining COVID protocols at Koppers Australia facilities

U.S. Vaccination

and Testing

Mandates for

Employers

  • President Biden announced Executive Order on 9/9, which included plans for new rule requiring employers with ≥100 employees to mandate vaccination or weekly testing
  • OSHA to specifically implement mandates through Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS), which is pending
    • Will determine how many of our operating facilities affected
    • Currently preparing for testing requirements
  • Separate Executive Order requiring federal workers and contractors to be vaccinated or test weekly is not applicable to Koppers

Operations & Offices

Operations

$120 per month Vaccine Surcharge to medical premium for non-union

unvaccinated employees

Koppers will consider requests for reasonable accommodation

on case-by-case basis

COVID Life Saving Rule updated to reflect new requirements of

masking of employees in counties of "high" (red) or "significant"

(orange) transmission rates

Facility leaders tracking CDC transmission rate status and will

communicate masking requirements to employees accordingly

Vaccinated employees must wear mask

Unvaccinated employees must wear mask and socially distance

from other employees

Office Re-entry

All Koppers office locations open globally for employee use on

voluntary basis

    • Vaccinated employees must wear mask in common areas
    • Unvaccinated employees encouraged to work remotely; must wear mask while in the office and socially distance from other employees
  • Return to the offices currently planned for January 3, 2022
    • Hybrid work arrangements will be in place, contingent on job function and location

