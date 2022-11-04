Advanced search
    KOP   US50060P1066

KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.

(KOP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:08 2022-11-04 am EDT
26.67 USD   +10.51%
Koppers : Q3 2022 Results
PU
Koppers Holdings Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Sales Increase; Trims 2022 Adjusted EPS Outlook
MT
Koppers : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Koppers : Q3 2022 Results

11/04/2022 | 11:02am EDT
Q3 2022 Results

November 4, 2022

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this presentation are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may include, but are not limited to, statements about sales levels, acquisitions, restructuring, profitability and anticipated synergies, expenses and cash outflows. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "may," "will," "should," "continue," "plan," "potential," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "guidance," "forecast," or other similar words or phrases are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement contained herein, in press releases, written statements or documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or in Koppers communications with and discussions with investors and analysts in the normal course of business through meetings, phone calls and conference calls, regarding expectations with respect to sales, earnings, cash flows, future dividends, operating efficiencies, restructurings, the benefits of acquisitions and divestitures or other matters as well as financings and debt reduction, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Many of these risks, uncertainties and contingencies are beyond our control, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. Factors that might affect such forward-looking statements, include, among other things, the impact of changes in commodity prices, such as oil and copper, on product margins; general economic and business conditions; disruption in the U.S. and global financial markets; potential difficulties in protecting our intellectual property; the ratings on our debt and our ability to repay or refinance outstanding indebtedness; our ability to operate within the limitations of our debt covenants; potential impairment of our goodwill and/or long-lived assets; demand for Koppers goods and services; competitive conditions; interest rate and foreign currency rate fluctuations; availability of key raw materials and unfavorable resolution of claims against us, as well as those discussed more fully elsewhere in this presentation and in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Koppers, particularly our latest annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

2

Zero Harm

Upcoming Zero Harm Events in Pittsburgh

Zero Harm Truck Driving Championship!

Date: November 7-8

  • Koppers top 10 professional drivers based on safe driving performance metrics will compete in a skills competition!

Safety, Health &

Environmental

Coordinator Conference

Date: November 9-11

  • 38 Koppers SHE Coordinators will gather for a three-dayconference focused on leadership development and relevant SHE topics/trainings.

4

Zero Harm 2.0

Re-energize Zero Harm engagement

at the frontline and accelerate progress towards Zero

Interviews of 70+ Operations Employees - Determine Key Themes

  • Goal should not change - Continue to Focus on Zero
  • Observations and Hazard Identifications are the most powerful leading activities
  • Focus on training will yield better safety, environmental and productivity results - particularly for on-boarding and job task training
  • Most receptive communication point is during pre-shiftmeeting - small groups
  • Most employees would recommend a family member to work at a Koppers plant, i.e., safe environment
  • Addressing COVID-related issues resulted in only modest penetration of Zero Harm principles in employees that joined during the pandemic as most training was done remotely

22 out of 43 Facilities Accident-Free in Q3 2022

5

Disclaimer

Koppers Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 15:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 004 M - -
Net income 2022 77,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,63x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 504 M 504 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 2 088
Free-Float 81,9%
Managers and Directors
Leroy Mangus Ball President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jimmi Sue Smith Chief Financial Officer
Stephen R. Tritch Non-Executive Chairman
Tushar Lovalekar Vice President-Information Technology
James Arthur Sullivan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.-22.91%504
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-26.21%68 321
AIR LIQUIDE-6.22%66 392
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-19.31%35 051
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-15.63%25 337
GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.-16.99%21 709