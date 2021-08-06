Koppers Says 2Q Sales Grew on FX Conversions -- Currency Comment

By Paulo Trevisani

Koppers Holdings Inc. said Friday its second quarter sales grew thanks to a favorable impact from foreign currency translation.

The Pittsburgh-based supplier of chemicals and railroad products reported consolidated sales of $441 million in the quarter, an increase of $4.4 million, or 1%, from a year earlier.

It said favorable currency translations contributed $11 million, without which sales would have been down 1.5% from a year earlier.

Koppers has facilities located in North America, South America, Asia and Europe.

The WSJ Dollar Index fell 0.7% during the second quarter, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-06-21 1410ET