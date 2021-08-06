Log in
    KOP   US50060P1066

KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.

(KOP)
Koppers Says 2Q Sales Grew on FX Conversions -- Currency Comment

08/06/2021 | 02:11pm EDT
By Paulo Trevisani

Koppers Holdings Inc. said Friday its second quarter sales grew thanks to a favorable impact from foreign currency translation.

The Pittsburgh-based supplier of chemicals and railroad products reported consolidated sales of $441 million in the quarter, an increase of $4.4 million, or 1%, from a year earlier.

It said favorable currency translations contributed $11 million, without which sales would have been down 1.5% from a year earlier.

Koppers has facilities located in North America, South America, Asia and Europe.

The WSJ Dollar Index fell 0.7% during the second quarter, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-06-21 1410ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 739 M - -
Net income 2021 101 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,62x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 643 M 643 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,37x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 2 061
Free-Float 85,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 30,27 $
Average target price 44,00 $
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leroy Mangus Ball President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Zugay Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Stephen R. Tritch Non-Executive Chairman
James Arthur Sullivan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Albert J. Neupaver Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.-2.86%643
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION23.47%100 157
AIR LIQUIDE9.44%82 101
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.27.14%56 244
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.82.37%39 093
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.8.97%33 204