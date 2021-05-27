Log in
KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.

Koppers : Investor Presentation - May 2021

05/27/2021 | 03:19am EDT
Investor

Presentation

May 2021

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements in this presentation are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may include, but are not limited to, statements about sales levels, acquisitions, restructuring, profitability and anticipated synergies, expenses and cash outflows. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "may," "will," "should," "continue," "plan," "potential," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "guidance," "forecast," or other similar words or phrases are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement contained herein, in press releases, written statements or documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or in Koppers communications with and discussions with investors and analysts in the normal course of business through meetings, phone calls and conference calls, regarding expectations with respect to sales, earnings, cash flows, operating efficiencies, restructurings, the benefits of acquisitions and divestitures or other matters as well as financings and debt reduction, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Many of these risks, uncertainties and contingencies are beyond our control, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. Factors that might affect such forward-looking statements, include, among other things, the impact of changes in commodity prices, such as oil and copper, on product margins; general economic and business conditions; existing and future adverse effects as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; disruption in the U.S. and global financial markets; potential difficulties in protecting our intellectual property; the ratings on our debt and our ability to repay or refinance outstanding indebtedness; our ability to operate within the limitations of our debt covenants; potential impairment of our goodwill and/or long-lived assets; demand for Koppers goods and services; competitive conditions; interest rate and foreign currency rate fluctuations; availability of key raw materials and unfavorable resolution of claims against us, as well as those discussed more fully elsewhere in this presentation and in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Koppers, particularly our latest annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or

circumstances after that date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Save The Date

Please save the date for Koppers (NYSE: KOP) Investor Day 2021, to be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania*, on September 13, 2021, at 9 a.m. Eastern Time.

Also, a live webcast, including video, audio and presentation slides, will be accessible on www.koppers.com. An archived copy of webcast will be available following conclusion of the event.

Additional details will be provided at a future date.

* Contingent on health and safety guidelines associated with the COVID-19 pandemic

Strategic Overview

Why Invest in KOP?

  • Attractivevaluation
  • Unified focus on wood protection technologies; global leader; strong market position;#1 or #2 generally
    • Railroad sector: treatment of wood crossties
    • Utility pole market: treatment of utility poles and piling
    • Pressure treated lumber: residential decking, fencing, outdoor structures, interior fire protection
    • Carbon pitch: serving aluminum industry
    • Refined chemicals: for production of concrete, rubber, plasticizers
  • Serving diversified geographies & end markets
  • Consistently generatestrong cash flows
  • Demonstrated track record oneffective capital deployment

Global Leader in High Value, Vertically Integrated,

Wood-Based Solutions Market

Disclaimer

Koppers Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 07:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.
03:19aKOPPERS  : Investor Presentation - May 2021
05/17KOPPERS  : Publishes Enhanced Digital 2020 Annual Report
05/13INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Prolongs 90-Day Selling Trend at Koppers Holdings
05/11KOPPERS  : Barrington Research Adjusts Koppers Holdings PT to $42 From $40, Main..
05/10KOPPERS  : Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co Adjusts Koppers Holdings' Price Target to..
05/10KOPPERS  : to Host Investor Day on September 13, 2021
05/10KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.  : Reports Record-First Quarter 2021 Results
05/07KOPPERS  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
05/07KOPPERS  : Q1 2021 Results
05/07KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change i..
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 740 M - -
Net income 2021 98,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,46x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 715 M 715 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,41x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 2 061
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Koppers Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 44,00 $
Last Close Price 33,66 $
Spread / Highest target 48,5%
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leroy Mangus Ball President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Zugay Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Stephen R. Tritch Non-Executive Chairman
James Arthur Sullivan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Albert J. Neupaver Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.6.61%715
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION20.51%97 760
AIR LIQUIDE4.51%80 863
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.22.96%54 998
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.21.03%37 093
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.7.22%33 034