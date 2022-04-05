Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Koppers Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOP   US50060P1066

KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.

(KOP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Koppers Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – KOP

04/05/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) resulting from allegations that Koppers may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Koppers securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=3854 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On February 23, 2022, Koppers disclosed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) was conducting an investigation “into the Company’s public non-GAAP financial metrics disclosures regarding the Company’s debt reduction target and net leverage ratio for Fiscal Year 2019 and the related management of its accounts payable.” Koppers’ Chief Executive Officer and other current and former officers and employees had received subpoenas for information and testimony pursuant to a formal order of investigation dated February 14, 2021.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.
05:59pROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Koppers Holdings Inc. Investors with Los..
BU
08:01aKoppers Announces Sale of Property and Assets at Facility in Sweetwater, Tennessee
PR
03/27KOP SHAREHOLDER ALERT : ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Koppers Holdings Inc. ..
PR
03/27KOPPERS : 2021 Annual Report
PU
03/25SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Koppe..
PR
03/17KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/16SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Koppe..
PR
03/16INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Koppers Holdings Inc...
BU
03/15ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Koppers Holdings Inc. Investors to Inqui..
PR
03/15INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Koppers Holdings Inc. wi..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 793 M - -
Net income 2022 91,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,40x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 579 M 579 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,32x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 2 088
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Koppers Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 27,19 $
Average target price 42,00 $
Spread / Average Target 54,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leroy Mangus Ball President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jimmi Sue Smith Chief Financial Officer
Stephen R. Tritch Non-Executive Chairman
Tushar Lovalekar Vice President-Information Technology
James Arthur Sullivan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.-13.13%579
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION15.69%105 406
AIR LIQUIDE5.14%84 012
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-14.82%42 451
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.11.16%33 628
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.-10.02%27 438