SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Koppers Holdings Inc. - KOP

03/26/2022 | 12:40am EDT
NEW YORK, March 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Koppers Holdings Inc. ("Koppers" or the "Company") (NYSE: KOP).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Koppers and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On February 23, 2022, Koppers disclosed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was conducting an investigation "into the Company's public non-GAAP financial metrics disclosures regarding the Company's debt reduction target and net leverage ratio for Fiscal Year 2019 and the related management of its accounts payable."  Koppers' Chief Executive Officer and other current and former officers and employees had received subpoenas for information and testimony pursuant to a formal order of investigation dated February 14, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-koppers-holdings-inc---kop-301511181.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
