    KOP   US50060P1066

KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.

(KOP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-04 pm EDT
31.31 USD   -2.28%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Save The Date: Koppers To Host Investor Day on September 14, 2023

05/05/2023 | 08:01am EDT
PITTSBURGH, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP), an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds, today announced that it will be hosting an Investor Day beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (9 a.m. Central Time), Thursday, September 14, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois.

In addition, on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, the company's management team will be hosting an in-person tour of its facility located nearby in Stickney, Illinois.

The management presentation on September 14 will take place at the InterContinental Chicago and will also be available virtually. Information on registering for in-person or virtual attendance will be provided at a future date.

A live webcast of the management presentation, including video, audio and presentation slides, will be accessible on www.koppers.com during the event. Individuals who attend virtually will also have the opportunity to participate in the question-and-answer session following the meeting.

Interested parties unable to attend in-person or watch the live webcast will be able to view and listen to an archived copy of the webcast, which will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Koppers

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds.  Our products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries.  We serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, and Europe. The stock of Koppers Holdings Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KOP."

For more information, visit: www.koppers.com. Inquiries from the media should be directed to Ms. Jessica Franklin Black at BlackJF@koppers.com or 412-227-2025.  Inquiries from the investment community should be directed to Ms. Quynh McGuire at McGuireQT@koppers.com or 412-227-2049.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/save-the-date-koppers-to-host-investor-day-on-september-14-2023-301817038.html

SOURCE Koppers


© PRNewswire 2023
