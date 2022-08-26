Log in
    524280   INE082A01010

KOPRAN LIMITED

(524280)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-25
189.85 INR   -0.26%
08/26KOPRAN : Loss of share certificate
PU
08/10Kopran Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
05/27Kopran Limited Recommends Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-2022
CI
Kopran : Loss of share certificate

08/26/2022 | 07:21pm EDT
26th August, 2022

The Manager,

The Manager,

Bombay Stock Exchange Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Corporate Relationship Department

Exchange Plaza,

P. J. Towers, Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex,Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 001.

Mumbai -400 051

BSE Scrip Code No. 524280

NSE Symbol: KOPRAN

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Loss of Share Certificate.

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, this is to inform you that Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd., the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company has received information regarding loss of share certificate along with request for issuance of duplicate share certificate, details of which are given below:

Name of the shareholder

Folio No.

Certificate No.

No of

Distinctive No.

JH1

shares

From

To

Satyanarayan Daga

KLS5597

908747

100

6461401

6461500

-

This is for your information and record.

Regards,

For Kopran Limited

Sunil Sodhani

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Membership No. FCS 3897

KOPRAN LTD.: Parijat House, 1076, Dr. E. Moses Road, Worli, Mumbai - 400 018. P. B. No. 9917, Tel.: (022) 4366 1111

Fax: (022) 2495 0363 Website: www.kopran.com CIN - L 24230 MH 1958 PLC 011078.

Works:• Village Savroli, Taluka: Khalapur, District: Raigad - 410 202. Tel.: (02192) 274500 / 335 / 337• Fax: (02192) 274025

Disclaimer

Kopran Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
