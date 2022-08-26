Kopran : Loss of share certificate

|
26th August, 2022
The Manager,
The Manager,
Bombay Stock Exchange Limited
The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,
Corporate Relationship Department
Exchange Plaza,
P. J. Towers, Dalal Street,
Bandra Kurla Complex,Bandra (E)
Mumbai - 400 001.
Mumbai -400 051
BSE Scrip Code No. 524280
NSE Symbol: KOPRAN
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Intimation of Loss of Share Certificate.
Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, this is to inform you that Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd., the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company has received information regarding loss of share certificate along with request for issuance of duplicate share certificate, details of which are given below:
Name of the shareholder
Folio No.
Certificate No.
No of
Distinctive No.
JH1
shares
From
To
Satyanarayan Daga
KLS5597
908747
100
6461401
6461500
-
This is for your information and record.
Regards,
For Kopran Limited
Sunil Sodhani
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Membership No. FCS 3897
KOPRAN LTD.: Parijat House, 1076, Dr. E. Moses Road, Worli, Mumbai - 400 018. P. B. No. 9917, Tel.: (022) 4366 1111
Fax: (022) 2495 0363 Website: www.kopran.com CIN - L 24230 MH 1958 PLC 011078.
Works:• Village Savroli, Taluka: Khalapur, District: Raigad - 410 202. Tel.: (02192) 274500 / 335 / 337• Fax: (02192) 274025
