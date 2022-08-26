Kopran : Loss of share certificate

26th August, 2022 The Manager, The Manager, Bombay Stock Exchange Limited The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Corporate Relationship Department Exchange Plaza, P. J. Towers, Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex,Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 001. Mumbai -400 051 BSE Scrip Code No. 524280 NSE Symbol: KOPRAN Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Loss of Share Certificate.

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, this is to inform you that Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd., the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company has received information regarding loss of share certificate along with request for issuance of duplicate share certificate, details of which are given below:

Name of the shareholder Folio No. Certificate No. No of Distinctive No. JH1 shares From To Satyanarayan Daga KLS5597 908747 100 6461401 6461500 -

This is for your information and record.

Regards,

For Kopran Limited

Sunil Sodhani

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Membership No. FCS 3897

KOPRAN LTD.: Parijat House, 1076, Dr. E. Moses Road, Worli, Mumbai - 400 018. P. B. No. 9917, Tel.: (022) 4366 1111

Fax: (022) 2495 0363 Website: www.kopran.com CIN - L 24230 MH 1958 PLC 011078.

Works:• Village Savroli, Taluka: Khalapur, District: Raigad - 410 202. Tel.: (02192) 274500 / 335 / 337• Fax: (02192) 274025