  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Kopy Goldfields AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOPY   SE0002245548

KOPY GOLDFIELDS AB (PUBL)

(KOPY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
Summary

Kopy Goldfields : Annual General Meeting 2021

05/02/2021 | 04:57pm EDT
The Annual General Meeting 2021 in Kopy Goldfields will take place on 27 May 2021, only through advance voting.

The Company is mindful of the health and well-being of its shareholders and employees. It´s important for the Company to take a social responsibility and contribute to reduce the risk of transmission of the Covid-19. Due to the extraordinary situation the annual general meeting will be carried out through advance voting (postal voting) pursuant to temporary legislation. Thus, it will not be possible to attend in person or through proxy at the annual general meeting.

For more information, forms and documents, please visit to the Annual General Meeting page or click here.

Disclaimer

Kopy Goldfields AB published this content on 02 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2021 20:56:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mikhail Damrin Chief Executive Officer
Tim Carlsson Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Pavel Korol Finance Director
Kjell Bror Carlsson Chairman
Alexander Sutyagin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOPY GOLDFIELDS AB (PUBL)5.91%226
NEWMONT CORPORATION4.21%50 094
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-9.69%37 807
POLYUS-8.90%24 777
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-3.03%18 628
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED2.87%16 668
