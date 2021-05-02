Kopy Goldfields : Annual General Meeting 2021

The Annual General Meeting 2021 in Kopy Goldfields will take place on 27 May 2021, only through advance voting.

The Company is mindful of the health and well-being of its shareholders and employees. It´s important for the Company to take a social responsibility and contribute to reduce the risk of transmission of the Covid-19. Due to the extraordinary situation the annual general meeting will be carried out through advance voting (postal voting) pursuant to temporary legislation. Thus, it will not be possible to attend in person or through proxy at the annual general meeting.

For more information, forms and documents, please visit to the Annual General Meeting page or click here.