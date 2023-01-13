Korado Bulgaria : Invitation and materials for a GSM

13.01.2023 13:52:43 (local time)

Company: Korado Bulgaria AD-Strazhitsa (KBG)

BSE has received additional materials for the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Korado Bulgaria AD-Strazhitsa (KBG) scheduled for 14 February 2023 at 11:00 am in Strazhitsa.

