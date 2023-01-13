Korado Bulgaria : Invitation and materials for a GSM

Invitation and materials for a GSM
13.01.2023 13:52:43 (local time)
Company: Korado Bulgaria AD-Strazhitsa (KBG)
BSE has received additional materials for the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Korado Bulgaria AD-Strazhitsa (KBG) scheduled for 14 February 2023 at 11:00 am in Strazhitsa.
The notice is published on the website of the Exchange.
The entire piece of news is available in English on the financial website X3News.
Disclaimer
Korado Bulgaria AD published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 14:49:03 UTC.