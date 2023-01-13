Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Korado-Bulgaria AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KBG   BG11LUSTAT13

KORADO-BULGARIA AD

(KBG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-11
6.150 BGN    0.00%
09:50aKorado Bulgaria : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
2022Korado Bulgaria : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
2022Korado Bulgaria : Publication of the invitation for a GSM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Korado Bulgaria : Invitation and materials for a GSM

01/13/2023 | 09:50am EST
Invitation and materials for a GSM 13.01.2023 13:52:43 (local time)

Company: Korado Bulgaria AD-Strazhitsa (KBG)
BSE has received additional materials for the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Korado Bulgaria AD-Strazhitsa (KBG) scheduled for 14 February 2023 at 11:00 am in Strazhitsa.
The notice is published on the website of the Exchange.
The entire piece of news is available in English on the financial website X3News.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Korado Bulgaria AD published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 14:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 58,4 M 32,3 M 32,3 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 81,0 M 44,8 M 44,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,85x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 1,27%
Chart KORADO-BULGARIA AD
Duration : Period :
Korado-Bulgaria AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,15 BGN
Average target price 7,34 BGN
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Managers and Directors
Jiri Reznicek Chairman-Management Board & Executive Director
Tomash Kolert Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dobri Bondzhukov Director-Technology & Development
Frantishek Hamachek Member-Supervisory Board
Yosef Laska Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KORADO-BULGARIA AD0.82%45
GEBERIT AG15.73%18 719
ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC.6.26%7 217
ZHEJIANG WEIXING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS CO., LTD.9.00%5 432
ASTRAL LIMITED5.08%5 112
CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED10.43%3 576