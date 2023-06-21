21.06.2023 17:03:31 (local time)

Company: Korado Bulgaria AD-Strazhitsa (KBG)

The General Meeting of Shareholders of Korado Bulgaria AD dated 21 June 2023 passed the following dividend distribution decision for the second half of 2022:

- Gross dividend per share: BGN 0.10

- Dividend payout starting date: 19 July 2023

- Dividend payout: Via Central Depository and CB DSK Bank

The right to a dividend will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register on the 14th day following the GMS date, i.e. by 05 July 2023 (Record Date).

The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, so the shareholders be entitled to receive dividends, will be 03 July 2023 (Ex-Dividend Date: 04 July 2023).

