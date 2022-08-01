Korado Bulgaria : Publication of the invitation for a GSM

Publication of the invitation for a GSM
01.08.2022 11:16:55 (local time)
Company: Korado Bulgaria AD-Strazhitsa (KBG)
Korado Bulgaria AD presented a copy of the publication of the invitation to the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 14 September 2022 at 11:00 am.
