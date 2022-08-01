Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Bulgaria
  Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  Korado-Bulgaria AD
  News
  Summary
    KBG   BG11LUSTAT13

KORADO-BULGARIA AD

(KBG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
7.200 BGN   +1.41%
Summary 
Summary

Korado Bulgaria : Publication of the invitation for a GSM

08/01/2022 | 05:34am EDT
Publication of the invitation for a GSM 01.08.2022 11:16:55 (local time)

Company: Korado Bulgaria AD-Strazhitsa (KBG)
Korado Bulgaria AD presented a copy of the publication of the invitation to the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 14 September 2022 at 11:00 am.
The entire piece of news is available on the financial website X3News.

Disclaimer

Korado Bulgaria AD published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 09:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
05:34aKORADO BULGARIA : Publication of the invitation for a GSM
PU
07/29KORADO BULGARIA : Financial and other reports (Quarterly financial report)
PU
07/21Korado-Bulgaria AD Proposes Distribution for the First Half of the Year 2022
CI
04/27Korado-Bulgaria AD Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
01/31Korado-Bulgaria AD Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021Korado-Bulgaria AD Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 202..
CI
2021KORADO BULGARIA : Black mounting sets for KORALUX and KORATHERM AQUAPANEL
PU
2021Korado-Bulgaria AD Proposes Distribution for the First Half of the Year 2021
CI
2021Korado-Bulgaria Ad Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Korado-Bulgaria Ad Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
Financials
Sales 2021 58,9 M - -
Net income 2021 5,15 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2,71 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 94,8 M 49,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,16x
EV / Sales 2021 1,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 1,27%
Chart KORADO-BULGARIA AD
Duration : Period :
Korado-Bulgaria AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 7,20
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Jiri Reznicek Chairman-Management Board & Executive Director
Tomash Kolert Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dobri Bondzhukov Director-Technology & Development
Frantishek Hamachek Member-Supervisory Board
Yosef Laska Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KORADO-BULGARIA AD-5.26%49
GEBERIT AG-33.05%18 440
ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC.-12.88%10 069
ASTRAL LIMITED-20.59%4 594
ZHEJIANG WEIXING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS CO., LTD.-19.16%4 586
CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.02%3 806