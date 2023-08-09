Kordsa.com

1H'23 Financial Results

Earnings Release

Aug 8 2023

Disclaimer

The information and opinions contained in this document have been compiled by KORDSA Teknik Tekstil Anonim Şirketi (the "Company") from sources believed to be reliable and in good faith, but no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made as to their accuracy, completeness or correctness. No undue reliance may be placed for any purposes whatsoever on the information contained in this presentation or on its completeness, accuracy or fairness. This document may contain forward-looking statements by using such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan" and other similar terminology that reflect the Company management's current views, expectations, assumptions and forecasts with respect to certain future events. As the actual performance of the companies may be affected by risks and uncertainties, all opinions, information and estimates contained in this document constitute the Company's current judgment and are subject to change, update, amend, supplement or otherwise alter without notice. Although it is believed that the information and analysis are correct and expectations reflected in this document are reasonable, they may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially.

The Company does not undertake any obligation and disclaims any duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events. Neither this document nor the information contained within can construe any investment advice, invitation or an offer to buy or sell the Company and/or Its group companies' shares. The Company cannot guarantee that the securities described in this document constitute a suitable investment for all investors and nothing shall be taken as an inducement to any person to invest in or otherwise deal with any shares of the Company and its group companies. The information contained in this document is published for the assistance of recipients but is not to be relied upon as authoritative or taken in substitution for the exercise of judgment by any recipient. You must not distribute the information in this document to, or cause it to be used by, any person or entity in a place where its distribution or use would be unlawful. Neither the Company, its board of directors, directors, managers, nor any of Its employees shall have any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from any use of this document or its contents.

A G E N D A

01.

02.

03.

1H'23 Highlights

Market Dynamics

Key Financials

04.

What's Next

1H'23 Highlights

TIRE REINFORCEMENT

REVENUE

EBITDA MARGIN

531

* Ongoing decline in global demand

7.9%

* Strong price competition by APAC competitors in

MUSD

EMEA and US markets

All Hard-

* Inventory impact (High-priced inventory)

Currency

42 MUSD

COMPOSITE REINFORCEMENT

* Strong performance with growing Microtex

NET INCOME

INVESTMENT

* Growing demand in aviation sector

3

21

EXTERNALITIES

MUSD

MUSD

  • Growing cost pressures with inflation
  • FX impact

Ongoing Decline in Global Tire Reinforcement Market

Global Automotive Market (million units)

Global Tire Market (million units)

75

2.0

  1. 2,7%

77

  1. 6,5%

18.0

82

3.0

14.0

18.0

3,7%

85

3.0

15.0 4,7%

19.0

89

3.0

16.0

5,6%

21.0

94

3.0

17.0

23.0

1,507

1,690

63

54 12,2% 185

156

366411

1,679

62 -0,7%180 391

1,613

61

-3,9%172352

1,669

65

3,5% 182

358

1,709

66

2,4% 188

366

23.0

24.0

26.0

27.0

27.0

28.0

18.0

19.0

21.0

21.0

22.0

23.0

2020

2021

2022

2023F

2024F

2025F

APAC excl. China

China

EMEA

North America

South America

496

546

550

552

565

502

435

485

496

476

499

587

2020

2021

2022

2023F

2024F

2025F

APAC excl. China

China

EMEA

North America

South America

Tire Reinforcement Market (NY6.6-ktons)

Tire Reinforcement Market (PET-ktons)

327

331

670

666

675

320

323

659

2,4%

312

3,5%

2,5%

12,6%

-0,6%

-4,4%637

3,5%

2,2%

-4,6%

287

11,4%

598

2020

2021

2022

2023F

2024F

2025F

2020

2021

2022

2023F

2024F

2025F

