1H'23 Financial Results
Earnings Release
Aug 8 2023
Disclaimer
The information and opinions contained in this document have been compiled by KORDSA Teknik Tekstil Anonim Şirketi (the "Company") from sources believed to be reliable and in good faith, but no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made as to their accuracy, completeness or correctness. No undue reliance may be placed for any purposes whatsoever on the information contained in this presentation or on its completeness, accuracy or fairness. This document may contain forward-looking statements by using such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan" and other similar terminology that reflect the Company management's current views, expectations, assumptions and forecasts with respect to certain future events. As the actual performance of the companies may be affected by risks and uncertainties, all opinions, information and estimates contained in this document constitute the Company's current judgment and are subject to change, update, amend, supplement or otherwise alter without notice. Although it is believed that the information and analysis are correct and expectations reflected in this document are reasonable, they may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially.
The Company does not undertake any obligation and disclaims any duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events. Neither this document nor the information contained within can construe any investment advice, invitation or an offer to buy or sell the Company and/or Its group companies' shares. The Company cannot guarantee that the securities described in this document constitute a suitable investment for all investors and nothing shall be taken as an inducement to any person to invest in or otherwise deal with any shares of the Company and its group companies. The information contained in this document is published for the assistance of recipients but is not to be relied upon as authoritative or taken in substitution for the exercise of judgment by any recipient. You must not distribute the information in this document to, or cause it to be used by, any person or entity in a place where its distribution or use would be unlawful. Neither the Company, its board of directors, directors, managers, nor any of Its employees shall have any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from any use of this document or its contents.
A G E N D A
01.
02.
03.
1H'23 Highlights
Market Dynamics
Key Financials
04.
What's Next
1H'23 Highlights
TIRE REINFORCEMENT
REVENUE
EBITDA MARGIN
531
* Ongoing decline in global demand
7.9%
* Strong price competition by APAC competitors in
MUSD
EMEA and US markets
All Hard-
* Inventory impact (High-priced inventory)
Currency
42 MUSD
COMPOSITE REINFORCEMENT
* Strong performance with growing Microtex
NET INCOME
INVESTMENT
* Growing demand in aviation sector
3
21
EXTERNALITIES
MUSD
MUSD
- Growing cost pressures with inflation
- FX impact
Ongoing Decline in Global Tire Reinforcement Market
Global Automotive Market (million units)
Global Tire Market (million units)
75
2.0
- 2,7%
77
- 6,5%
18.0
82
3.0
14.0
18.0
3,7%
85
3.0
15.0 4,7%
19.0
89
3.0
16.0
5,6%
21.0
94
3.0
17.0
23.0
1,507
1,690
63
54 12,2% 185
156
366411
1,679
62 -0,7%180 391
1,613
61
-3,9%172352
1,669
65
3,5% 182
358
1,709
66
2,4% 188
366
23.0
24.0
26.0
27.0
27.0
28.0
18.0
19.0
21.0
21.0
22.0
23.0
2020
2021
2022
2023F
2024F
2025F
APAC excl. China
China
EMEA
North America
South America
496
546
550
552
565
502
435
485
496
476
499
587
2020
2021
2022
2023F
2024F
2025F
APAC excl. China
China
EMEA
North America
South America
Tire Reinforcement Market (NY6.6-ktons)
Tire Reinforcement Market (PET-ktons)
327
331
670
666
675
320
323
659
2,4%
312
3,5%
2,5%
12,6%
-0,6%
-4,4%637
3,5%
2,2%
-4,6%
287
11,4%
598
2020
2021
2022
2023F
2024F
2025F
2020
2021
2022
2023F
2024F
2025F
