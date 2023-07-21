2022 ANNUAL REPORT
2 0 2 2
ANNUAL REPORT
Contents
About
Kordsa
6 KORDSA AT A GLANCE
- WHY INVEST IN KORDSA?
- STRATEGY HOUSE
- VISION, MISSION, VALUES
- SUSTAINABILITY APPROACH
18 DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
22 RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT
26 QUALITY LEADERSHIP
28 KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE
- SABANCI GROUP IN BRIEF
- CHAIRMAN'S MESSAGE
34 BOARD OF DIRECTORS
36 CEO'S MESSAGE
40 EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT
44 KORDSA IN BRIEF
46 GLOBAL FOOTPRINT
Kordsa in 2022
50 KORDSA IN 2022
56 TIRE REINFORCEMENT TECHNOLOGIES
60 COMPOSITE TECHNOLOGIES
68 CONSTRUCTION REINFORCEMENT TECHNOLOGIES
70 SAFETY, HEALTH & ENVIRONMENT
72 HUMAN RESOURCES
74 INTERNAL AUDIT
76 RISK MANAGEMENT
Corporate
Governance
82 INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT ON THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' ANNUAL REPORT
84 ANNUAL REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR THE ACCOUNTING YEAR OF 1 JANUARY 2022 - 31 DECEMBER 2022
104 INDEPENDENCE DECLARATIONS OF INDEPENDENT MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
106 THE AUDITOR'S REPORT ON THE EARLY DETECTION SYSTEM AND COMMITTEE
108 2022 PROFIT DISTRIBUTION PROPOSAL AND DIVIDEND TABLE
- CONCLUSION SECTION OF THE AFFILIATION REPORT UNDER ARTICLE 199 OF THE TURKISH COMMERCIAL CODE
- AGENDA OF 2022 GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Financial
Information
112 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
214 DIRECTORY
2 0 2 2
ANNUAL REPORT
- KORDSA 2022 ANNUAL REPORT
About Kordsa
WE ARE INSPIRED BY THE
PASSION TO DISCOVER THE FAR
AWAY AT KORDSA,
WE PRODUCE REINFORCEMENT
TECHNOLOGIES WITH OUR
PASSION FOR EXCEEDING
BORDERS.
We are inspired to reinforce life
About Kordsa
Kordsa in 2022
Corporate Governance
Financial Information
About Kordsa
Kordsa in 2022
Corporate Governance
Financial Information
Kordsa at a Glance
OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH AND SAFETY, AND ENVIRONMENT
Financial Capital
Human Capital
TURNOVER
Awarded
"Most Amazing
Place to Work"
in Brazil
TL18.4
Awarded "Best
Employer" in
BILLION
Linkedin Talent
Awards 2022
Awarded "Happy
Place to Work" in Türkiye
58.2
AVERAGE TRAINING HOURS IN 2022
Safety, Health &
Environment
- Recertification of one plant for"Global Recycling Standard".
- Recertification of two plants forTSECOVID-19 Safe Production Certificate.
- "OHS Event" events at all plants.
- 48,386 person-hour OHS and Environment trainings with the target of Zero Work Accident.
- Communication ofOHS and Environment 12 awareness at all plants.
Intellectual Capital
Incentive Programs Support
Three EU-Funded Horizon Projects:
PolynSPIRE: Under the Horizon 2020 program, 21 project partners from 11 countries works on the innovative technology development project for efficient and sustainable plastic recycling. Using microwave technology, nylon 66 polymer was successfully converted to its raw materials by hydrolysis method and the laboratory phase of the project was completed.
DiCoMi Project: A system, software and material development project for the production of composite materials with 3D printer technology. The project is carried out with 15 project partners from 11 countries, including Kordsa and Sabancı University, under the Horizon 2020 program. The most valuable aspect of the project is to enable researchers to gain experience through international assignments.
EBITDA
48.386
EMPLOYEE HOURS
OF SAFETY, HEALTH
AND ENVIRONMENT
TRAINING
TL 2.2
Number of White-Collar Employees
372
BILLION
FEMALE
623
4,982
REINFORCERS (TOTAL NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES)
2
509
922
210
R&D
PATENTS
PATENT
MILLION
CENTERS
APPLICATIONS
R&D
EXPENDITURE
Social and Relationship Capital
Open Innovation
CoKoon: Eco-friendlyopen-source adhesive technology developed by Kordsa and Continental available to the industry.
Solar Panel: Under the strategic cooperation agreement
WhiteCycle Project: Carried out under the Horizon Europe program with 16 partners from 5 countries, the WhiteCycle project aims to recycle complex plastic waste with groundbreaking biotechnological methods and to reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 2 million tons.
TÜBİTAK-Supported Projects:
COMACH: In the EUREKA-supported project based on collaborations with international networks, it is aimed to develop robotic systems in order to carry out composite cutting processes without harming human health, to prevent process- related errors, to design a composite milling process and to
MALE
REAL OPERATING
995
PROFIT
TOTAL
Number of Blue-Collar Employees
TL 1.7
357
FEMALE
BILLION
3,190
MALE
3,547
6
TOTAL
KORDSA 2022 ANNUAL REPORT
*sub-employers not included
with Ohio-based Toledo Solar Inc., a manufacturer of new generation thin film solar panels, all-glass,thin-film, recyclable solar modules with low carbon footprint will be offered as an ideal solution for the roofs of houses, workplaces and factories in Europe.
RFID Tag: As part of the cooperation between Kordsa and SES RFID Solutions, the studies for the development of a small- sized, flexible RFID tag to be placed in vehicle tires prior to the vulcanization process, using SES's patented Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, are ongoing. A joint patent application was filed for the newly-developed RFID technology solution.
expand the application of these technologies in the industry.
Technology-Oriented Industrial Action, TEYDEB 1511 Project:
Under the Turkey and European Sustainability Goals, the project was entitled to be supported with the title of "Production of Compounds of Bio-Based Polyamides and Blends of Bio-Based Polyamides with Polyamide 66 for Automotive, Electric & Electronics, White Goods Sectoral Applications".
KORDSA 2022 ANNUAL REPORT
7
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS published this content on 21 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2023 08:35:07 UTC.