44 KORDSA IN BRIEF

SABANCI GROUP IN BRIEF

WHY INVEST IN KORDSA?

Corporate

Governance

82 INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT ON THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' ANNUAL REPORT

84 ANNUAL REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR THE ACCOUNTING YEAR OF 1 JANUARY 2022 - 31 DECEMBER 2022

104 INDEPENDENCE DECLARATIONS OF INDEPENDENT MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

106 THE AUDITOR'S REPORT ON THE EARLY DETECTION SYSTEM AND COMMITTEE

108 2022 PROFIT DISTRIBUTION PROPOSAL AND DIVIDEND TABLE

CONCLUSION SECTION OF THE AFFILIATION REPORT UNDER ARTICLE 199 OF THE TURKISH COMMERCIAL CODE AGENDA OF 2022 GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Financial

Information

112 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

214 DIRECTORY