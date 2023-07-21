2022 ANNUAL REPORT

  • KORDSA 2022 ANNUAL REPORT

Kordsa at a Glance

OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH AND SAFETY, AND ENVIRONMENT

Financial Capital

Human Capital

TURNOVER

Awarded

"Most Amazing

Place to Work"

in Brazil

TL18.4

Awarded "Best

Employer" in

BILLION

Linkedin Talent

Awards 2022

Awarded "Happy

Place to Work" in Türkiye

58.2

AVERAGE TRAINING HOURS IN 2022

Safety, Health &

Environment

  • Recertification of one plant for"Global Recycling Standard".
  • Recertification of two plants forTSECOVID-19 Safe Production Certificate.
  • "OHS Event" events at all plants.
  • 48,386 person-hour OHS and Environment trainings with the target of Zero Work Accident.
  • Communication ofOHS and Environment 12 awareness at all plants.

Intellectual Capital

Incentive Programs Support

Three EU-Funded Horizon Projects:

PolynSPIRE: Under the Horizon 2020 program, 21 project partners from 11 countries works on the innovative technology development project for efficient and sustainable plastic recycling. Using microwave technology, nylon 66 polymer was successfully converted to its raw materials by hydrolysis method and the laboratory phase of the project was completed.

DiCoMi Project: A system, software and material development project for the production of composite materials with 3D printer technology. The project is carried out with 15 project partners from 11 countries, including Kordsa and Sabancı University, under the Horizon 2020 program. The most valuable aspect of the project is to enable researchers to gain experience through international assignments.

EBITDA

48.386

EMPLOYEE HOURS

OF SAFETY, HEALTH

AND ENVIRONMENT

TRAINING

TL 2.2

Number of White-Collar Employees

372

BILLION

FEMALE

623

4,982

REINFORCERS (TOTAL NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES)

2

509

922

210

R&D

PATENTS

PATENT

MILLION

CENTERS

APPLICATIONS

R&D

EXPENDITURE

Social and Relationship Capital

Open Innovation

CoKoon: Eco-friendlyopen-source adhesive technology developed by Kordsa and Continental available to the industry.

Solar Panel: Under the strategic cooperation agreement

WhiteCycle Project: Carried out under the Horizon Europe program with 16 partners from 5 countries, the WhiteCycle project aims to recycle complex plastic waste with groundbreaking biotechnological methods and to reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 2 million tons.

TÜBİTAK-Supported Projects:

COMACH: In the EUREKA-supported project based on collaborations with international networks, it is aimed to develop robotic systems in order to carry out composite cutting processes without harming human health, to prevent process- related errors, to design a composite milling process and to

MALE

REAL OPERATING

995

PROFIT

TOTAL

Number of Blue-Collar Employees

TL 1.7

357

FEMALE

BILLION

3,190

MALE

3,547

6

TOTAL

KORDSA 2022 ANNUAL REPORT

*sub-employers not included

with Ohio-based Toledo Solar Inc., a manufacturer of new generation thin film solar panels, all-glass,thin-film, recyclable solar modules with low carbon footprint will be offered as an ideal solution for the roofs of houses, workplaces and factories in Europe.

RFID Tag: As part of the cooperation between Kordsa and SES RFID Solutions, the studies for the development of a small- sized, flexible RFID tag to be placed in vehicle tires prior to the vulcanization process, using SES's patented Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, are ongoing. A joint patent application was filed for the newly-developed RFID technology solution.

expand the application of these technologies in the industry.

Technology-Oriented Industrial Action, TEYDEB 1511 Project:

Under the Turkey and European Sustainability Goals, the project was entitled to be supported with the title of "Production of Compounds of Bio-Based Polyamides and Blends of Bio-Based Polyamides with Polyamide 66 for Automotive, Electric & Electronics, White Goods Sectoral Applications".

KORDSA 2022 ANNUAL REPORT

7

