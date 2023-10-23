Investor Presentation
Sep'23
Kordsa.com
Goodness for the Whole World
We reinforce life.
Successfully Building the Future of Reinforcement
ANAHEIM, CA
QUAKERTOWN, PA
ITALY
IZMIT
SANTA ANA, CA
LAUREL HILL, NC
ISTANBUL
CHATTANOOGA, TN
SAN MARCOS, CA
THAILAND
INDONESIA
BRAZIL
13
+4,500
CONTINENTS
FACILITIES
EMPLOYEES
Composite
Reinforcement
Tire
Reinforcement
Construction
Reinforcement
R&D
Center's
2 R&D
CENTERS
Reinforcing 1 out of every 3 automobile tires as well as 2 out of every 3 aircraft tires globally
Global Leading Position
01
Trusted Partner
02
Agile production capabilities / demand fullfillment
#1 TCF Producer
Leading player in Ox-Ox Ceramic Matrix Composites
CTCE : Industry & University Partnership
Longstanding Strategic Partner Status with all Global Tire Players Sole supplier of B787 Dreamliner in NA
Partner of Orion Capsule
Resilient to global supply chain crisis
Natural Hedge to FX/Turkey Position
03
Strong Relative Share Performance
04
Domestic
Relative Return vs BIST 100
EUR-
6%
Basis
77%
22%
54%
Covid
Fx-Based
Shipment
USD-
Effect
Weak Financial
Revenue
-Based
18%
Basis
13%
Performance
78%
Revenue
-7%
International
-45%
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023 YTD
94%
Highly successful reinforcer growing into an advanced materials company
Kordsa
"The Reinforcer"
01 Tire Reinforcement
02 Composite Reinforcement
03 Construction Reinforcement
Advanced Materials
(Composites and Sustainable
Chemicals)
Vertical Integration
of Composites
Sustainable Chemicals
Platform Bio
Chemicals
Bio polymers
Chemical
Recycling
4 main pillars have been clearly defined to complete Kordsa's Advance Materials convergence
Drivers
Pillars
Globally proven competitive manufacturing capability
Strong R&D capabilities on polymers & chemicals
Cost competitiveness through global high quality, lean and agile structure
Competent workforce with strong material science and engineering background
Vertical Integration of Composites
Platform Bio
Chemicals
Bio polymers
Chemical
Recycling
Securing supply chain and sustainability targets
Market → 3.5Bn USD (2022)
CAGR → 12.5%
Sustainable Chemicals
Large commercial value, based for bio products (Polymers, fuels, ingredients...)
Market→16.9Bn USD (2022), CAGR 12.5% (2019-25)
Competency on bio, recycled, virgin & high-performance polymers Market → 4.5Bn USD (2021) (Polymer Market 650Bn USD) CAGR >15% (2021-25)
Emerging, advanced recycling technology to replace virgin materials Market → 55Bn USD 2021 (<3Bn USD Chemical Recycling)
CAGR 18%-20% Chemical Recy. / 6%-7% Mechanical Recy.
Evolving to an advanced materials company, Kordsa invested 300+ M$ since 2014
Composite
Technology Center
of Excellence
Inorganic
Growth
4.0
2.8
2.2
2020
2021
2022
Net Debt / EBITDA
30 M$ investment
Industry & University Partnership
Invested 300+ M$ between 2018-2022
Became a trusted partner in the aerospace industry in the USA
Expanded our competencies to the automotive segment in Europe
Growing globally by Microtex acquisition
Construction (Kratos)
R&D Platforms
Organic
Growth
Reinforcement materials for infrastructure and building
Doubled capacity in 1H'24
Annual +10 M$ revenue generated
Originate business through compounding, thin film,
sustainable chemicals
z
140 dedicated and competent employees
922 patents registration, 509 registered patents
Annual 10-12 M$ allocated to R&D activities
High-tech PET yarn
TCF Capacity Increases in USA
Despite all difficulties, we are moving forward
Kordsa Composite Revenue (M$)
Covid
134
Effect
131
96
87
55
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Overall reduction of airline passengers by 60% compared to 2019
Focus on product & market diversification
Expanding our competencies to automotive industry & Europe through Microtex
Building a new technology center in Munich to reach out to European composite & construction customers
We believe in Sustainability
Science based
Sustainable Products
objectives for
Collaborative and
challenging
Free Licensing
1.5oC scenario
Out of 90,000 companies
Supplier Engagement and
Water Security leaders
Entered Istanbul Stock
Exchange Sustainability
Index for the 6th time
Turkey's best R&D
Center for the 4th time
Our competencies support us in evolving to an advanced material company
Excellence
People
Digital
Global Integrated & Agile Manufacturing
Great Place to Work for 5 plants
Footprint
High-end production capabilities (hybrid,
Recognition Awards
UHT products)
37% Women in White Collars
TPM Excellence Awards (Turkey and
Competent Workforce with Ms/Phd
Indonesia)
degrees in Global Technology
Competitive landscape visibility
Future of Work - People Oriented
Machine and design capability
Approach
c c c
Global ERP Project
Connected Automation
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Augmented / Virtual Reality Applications
RPA Applications
