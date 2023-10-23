Investor Presentation

Sep'23

Goodness for the Whole World

We reinforce life.

Successfully Building the Future of Reinforcement

ANAHEIM, CA

QUAKERTOWN, PA

ITALY

IZMIT

SANTA ANA, CA

LAUREL HILL, NC

ISTANBUL

CHATTANOOGA, TN

SAN MARCOS, CA

THAILAND

INDONESIA

BRAZIL

13

+4,500

CONTINENTS

FACILITIES

EMPLOYEES

Composite

Reinforcement

Tire

Reinforcement

Construction

Reinforcement

R&D

Center's

2 R&D

CENTERS

Reinforcing 1 out of every 3 automobile tires as well as 2 out of every 3 aircraft tires globally

Global Leading Position

01

Trusted Partner

02

Agile production capabilities / demand fullfillment

#1 TCF Producer

Leading player in Ox-Ox Ceramic Matrix Composites

CTCE : Industry & University Partnership

Longstanding Strategic Partner Status with all Global Tire Players Sole supplier of B787 Dreamliner in NA

Partner of Orion Capsule

Resilient to global supply chain crisis

Natural Hedge to FX/Turkey Position

03

Strong Relative Share Performance

04

Domestic

Relative Return vs BIST 100

EUR-

6%

Basis

77%

22%

54%

Covid

Fx-Based

Shipment

USD-

Effect

Weak Financial

Revenue

-Based

18%

Basis

13%

Performance

78%

Revenue

-7%

International

-45%

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023 YTD

94%

Highly successful reinforcer growing into an advanced materials company

Kordsa

"The Reinforcer"

01 Tire Reinforcement

02 Composite Reinforcement

03 Construction Reinforcement

Advanced Materials

(Composites and Sustainable

Chemicals)

Vertical Integration

of Composites

Sustainable Chemicals

Platform Bio

Chemicals

Bio polymers

Chemical

Recycling

4 main pillars have been clearly defined to complete Kordsa's Advance Materials convergence

Drivers

Pillars

Globally proven competitive manufacturing capability

Strong R&D capabilities on polymers & chemicals

Cost competitiveness through global high quality, lean and agile structure

Competent workforce with strong material science and engineering background

Vertical Integration of Composites

Platform Bio

Chemicals

Bio polymers

Chemical

Recycling

Securing supply chain and sustainability targets

Market 3.5Bn USD (2022)

CAGR 12.5%

Sustainable Chemicals

Large commercial value, based for bio products (Polymers, fuels, ingredients...)

Market16.9Bn USD (2022), CAGR 12.5% (2019-25)

Competency on bio, recycled, virgin & high-performance polymers Market 4.5Bn USD (2021) (Polymer Market 650Bn USD) CAGR >15% (2021-25)

Emerging, advanced recycling technology to replace virgin materials Market 55Bn USD 2021 (<3Bn USD Chemical Recycling)

CAGR 18%-20% Chemical Recy. / 6%-7% Mechanical Recy.

Evolving to an advanced materials company, Kordsa invested 300+ M$ since 2014

Composite

Technology Center

of Excellence

Inorganic

Growth

4.0

2.8

2.2

2020

2021

2022

Net Debt / EBITDA

30 M$ investment

Industry & University Partnership

Invested 300+ M$ between 2018-2022

Became a trusted partner in the aerospace industry in the USA

Expanded our competencies to the automotive segment in Europe

Growing globally by Microtex acquisition

Construction (Kratos)

R&D Platforms

Organic

Growth

Reinforcement materials for infrastructure and building

Doubled capacity in 1H'24

Annual +10 M$ revenue generated

Originate business through compounding, thin film,

sustainable chemicals

z

140 dedicated and competent employees

922 patents registration, 509 registered patents

Annual 10-12 M$ allocated to R&D activities

High-tech PET yarn

TCF Capacity Increases in USA

Despite all difficulties, we are moving forward

Kordsa Composite Revenue (M$)

Covid

134

Effect

131

96

87

55

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Overall reduction of airline passengers by 60% compared to 2019

Focus on product & market diversification

Expanding our competencies to automotive industry & Europe through Microtex

Building a new technology center in Munich to reach out to European composite & construction customers

We believe in Sustainability

Science based

Sustainable Products

objectives for

Collaborative and

challenging

Free Licensing

1.5oC scenario

Out of 90,000 companies

Supplier Engagement and

Water Security leaders

Entered Istanbul Stock

Exchange Sustainability

Index for the 6th time

Turkey's best R&D

Center for the 4th time

Our competencies support us in evolving to an advanced material company

Excellence

People

Digital

Global Integrated & Agile Manufacturing

Great Place to Work for 5 plants

Footprint

High-end production capabilities (hybrid,

Recognition Awards

UHT products)

37% Women in White Collars

TPM Excellence Awards (Turkey and

Competent Workforce with Ms/Phd

Indonesia)

degrees in Global Technology

Competitive landscape visibility

Future of Work - People Oriented

Machine and design capability

Approach

c c c

Global ERP Project

Connected Automation

Artificial Intelligence

Cybersecurity

Augmented / Virtual Reality Applications

RPA Applications

