Kordsa Teknik Tekstil : Reinforces its Composite Business in Europe

Kordsa, a global leader in tire reinforcement, invests in composite technologies to reinforce its presence in Europe. Aiming to expand its global footprint in composites, Kordsa acquired majority shares of the Italian company Microtex Composites.

Offering reinforcement technologies around the world with it's a production sites across a wide geographic area from the USA to the Asia Pacific, Kordsa continues its investments in advanced composite technologies. The Company completed the acquisition of majority shares of the Italian company Microtex Composites in line with its strategic growth plans. Kordsa will expand its global footprint in the composite business with its new facilities in Europe.

With its investment in Microtex Composites, which specializes in the weaving of carbon fiber and producing prepregs mainly for super-luxury automotive and motorsports in Europe, Kordsa increases its competencies in composites and aims to provide industry-based and product-based diversity.

Sustainability-oriented growth with new technologies in the composite industry

As the global leader in tire reinforcement, Kordsa is also a member of UN Global Compact and aligns its business strategy with limiting global warming to well below 1.5°C compared to pre-industrial revolution levels in accordance with the Company's commitment to the Science Based Targets. Aiming for a sustainable future for new generations, Kordsa invests in products that contribute to the reduction of fuel consumption by vehicle lightweightning with both tire reinforcement and composite technologies.

"At Sabancı Group, our strategic focus is on sustainability and global leadership in our business lines. Microtex Composites, founded by Massimo Becagli, has proven its success with its technologies and product portfolio. With this investment, Microtex Composites becomes a Kordsa network that will extend to further accomplishments. Kordsa's Composite business together with Microtex Composites will now set its sail to new horizons." said Cevdet Alemdar, the President of the Sabancı Holding Industry Group & The Chairman of the Board of Directors at Kordsa.

"Since entering the composite technologies business in 2012 mobility has been one of the focus areas we have been working on. With our new investment, we are expanding our product lines while aiming to reduce our emissions and strengthen our position as a leading global supplier of advanced materials. Our acquisition of Microtex Composites in Europe represents a milestone in our growth strategy that will reinforce our operational capabilities and our role in the supply chain." said Kordsa CEO İbrahim Yıldırım with respect to the completion of the Microtex Composites acquisition.

"We are pleased to partner with Kordsa, a global leader in technical textiles. In composites, Kordsa's strength in the US is in the aviation industry and in Turkey, in its state-of-the-art R&D center. This partnership will strengthen Microtex Composites to solidify our dynamism internationally." said Massimo Becagli, Managing Director of Microtex Composites.



