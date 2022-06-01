Cerberus Telecom Acquisition : Investor Presentation - June 2022
Disclaimers
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. KORE's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of KORE's management. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor or other person as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of KORE. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic, financial, legal, political and business conditions and changes in domestic and foreign markets; the potential effects of COVID-19; risks related to the rollout of KORE's business and the timing of expected business milestones; changes in the assumptions underlying KORE's expectations regarding its future business; the effects of competition on KORE's future business; and the outcome of judicial proceedings to which KORE is, or may become a party. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that KORE presently does not know or that KORE currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect KORE's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this presentation. KORE anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause these assessments to change. However, while KORE may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, KORE specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing KORE's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.
Industry and Market Data
In this presentation, we rely on and refer to information and statistics regarding market participants in the sectors in which KORE expects to compete and other industry data. We obtained this information and these statistics from a variety of publicly available sources, including reports by market research firms and other public company filings. No representation is made as to the reasonableness of the assumptions made within or the accuracy or completeness of any projections or modeling or any other information contained herein. Any data on past performance or modeling contained herein is not an indication as to future performance.
This presentation also contains certain financial forecasts of KORE. KORE's independent auditors have not studied, reviewed, compiled or performed any procedures with respect to the projections for the purpose of their inclusion in this presentation, and accordingly, neither of them has expressed an opinion or provided any other form of assurance with respect thereto for the purpose of this presentation. These projections are for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. The assumptions and estimates underlying the prospective financial information are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the prospective financial information. Projections are inherently uncertain due to a number of factors outside of KORE's control. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the prospective results are indicative of future performance of KORE or that actual results will not differ materially from those presented in the prospective financial information. Inclusion of the prospective financial information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by any person that the results contained in the prospective financial information will be achieved.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operational performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors in assessing our operating performance.
"EBITDA" is defined as net income (loss) before other non-operating expense or income, income tax expense or benefit, and depreciation and amortization. "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as EBITDA adjusted for unusual and other significant items that management views as distorting the operating results from period to period. Such adjustments may include stock-based compensation, integration and acquisition-related charges, tangible and intangible asset impairment charges, certain contingent liability reversals, transformation, and foreign currency transaction gains and losses. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are intended as supplemental measures of our performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. We believe that the use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing KORE's financial measures with those of comparable companies, which may present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, you should be aware that when evaluating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA we may incur future expenses similar to those excluded when calculating these measures. In addition, our presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Our computation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures computed by other companies, because all companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same fashion.
Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA on a supplemental basis. You should review the reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA below and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.
KORE at a glance
Leading global, independent provider of mission critical IoT solutions
• Market leader in enabling end-to-end IoT solutions for enterprises
Who We Are
•Trusted advisor, enabling our customers to Deploy, Manage and Scale their IoT solutions
• Blue chip customer base including market leading Fortune 500 enterprises and innovative solutions providers across high
growth verticals such as connected health, industrial IoT, asset monitoring, fleet management and comms. services
Market leading IoT knowledge and experience to help navigate the complex IoT ecosystem
Global independentIoT connectivity and solutions enabler with an integrated network of key partners
Key
Attributes
Global Scale (as of 3/31/22)
190+ countries coverage
44 carrier integrations
15.3 mm connections
3,600+ customers
550+ employees
Significant Visibility & Profitability1
2021 Revenue $248mm
2022 Q1 Revenue increase 25% to $68.9mm
Annual recurring revenue is ~85%
122% Net Retention
~95% revenue visibility through 20222
2021 Gross margin 51% and 24% adjusted EBITDA margin
Attractive Story
Significant barriers to entry and sustainable competitive moat
Predominately recurring revenue with high switching costs
Robust free cash flow and strong deleveraging ability
Pro forma Q1'22 1st Lien Net Leverage of 4.6x
Pro forma LTM Q1'22 interest coverage of 2.4x
1 Represents LTM as of Q4'21; 2 Revenue visibility is based on the installed base which includes customers which had a signed contract with KORE by the end of 2021, normalized for non-core customers from the acquisitions of Raco and Wyless
KORE business model: offering high demand IoT services
Product line
Products
Product description
Primary pricing method
IoT
Connectivity
68% of 20211
64% of Q1 20222
IoT Solutions
32% of 20211
36% of Q1 20222
IoT
Connectivity
as a Service
(CaaS)
Connectivity
Enablement
as a Service
(CEaaS)
IoT Device
Management
Services
IoT Security
Location
Based Services
(LBS)
IoT connectivity services offered through market leading IoT platform 'KORE One'
Our IoT connectivity solutions allow devices to seamlessly and securely connect anywhere in the world across any connected network, which we call our multiple devices, multiple locations, multiple carriers CaaS value prop
Connectivity Management Platform as a Service (or individual KORE One engine)
Cellular Core Network as a Service (cloud native HyperCore)
Sourcing of 3rd party devices globally, device design and selection services
KORE's SecurityProTM SaaS platform
KORE's PositionLogicTM SaaS platform and LBS APIs
Per subscriber per month
for lifetime of device
(7-10 years and growing)
Multi-year contracts with
automatic renewals
Upfront fee per device
or per device per month
Per subscriber per month
Per subscriber per month
Product list is being expanded e.g., through industry pre-configured solutions
1 Percentage of revenue from all customers (go-forward and non-core) for the year ending December 31, 2021; 2Percentage of revenue from all customers (go-forward and non-core) for the quarter ending March 31, 2022.
KORE is well positioned in the early innings of an exciting growth opportunity in IoT
TAM ($bn)
Devices (bn)
2020
$382B
$78B $269B
$35B
12%
12%40%
10%
26%
Connected Devices = 22 billion
IoT Devices = 12 billion
2025
2030
$906B
$250B
$608B
~$7 Trillion
$48B
Applications & Platforms
Managed Services
Connectivity
5%
3%
2%
7%
5%
10%
12%
21%
57%
78%
Connected Devices = 37 billion
Connected Devices = 91 billion
IoT Devices = 25 billion
IoT Devices = 75 billion
M2M IoT
Smartphones
PC / Tablets
TVs
Other
Source: GSMA (IoT Revenue: State of the Market 2020); Ericsson (Mobility Report 2020); Cisco Annual Internet Report Highlights Tool 2020; IDC (Worldwide 5G Connections Forecast, 2019-2023) and KORE Forecasts
