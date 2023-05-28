Advanced search
    KORE   US50066V1070

KORE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(KORE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-26 pm EDT
1.550 USD   -3.73%
12:38pJustine Triet 'very happy' winning the Palme D'or at Cannes
RE
05/27Wes Anderson, Ken Loach among contenders for Cannes Film Festival's top prize
RE
05/17Japan's Kore-eda angles for second Cannes win with 'Monster'
RE
Justine Triet 'very happy' winning the Palme D'or at Cannes

05/28/2023 | 12:38pm EDT
STORY: Triet won the prize over veteran directors like Hirokazu Kore-eda, Ken Loach and Wim Wenders, all of whom have at least one Palme d'Or under their belts.

The Grand Prix, the second-highest prize after the Palme d'Or, went to British director Jonathan Glazer's "The Zone of Interest," about a family living next to Auschwitz.

Starring in both winning films was German actor Sandra Hueller, who in "Anatomy of a Fall" plays a writer who is the main suspect in her husband's death, while in "Zone of Interest" she is the wife of the commandant of the Auschwitz death camp.

This year's festival was one of the biggest in years in terms of pure celebrity power, with Hollywood legends Harrison Ford, Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Isabella Rossellini and Sean Penn all hitting the red carpet.


© Reuters 2023
05/16KORE Announces Retail Offering with Fixed Wireless Access
CI
05/10Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on KORE Group Holdings to $1.50 From $2, Maintains ..
MT
05/09Kore : Non-Deal Roadshow Presentation - May 2023
PU
05/09Transcript : KORE Group Holdings, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023
CI
05/09KORE Group Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
05/09Kore : Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation
PU
05/09Kore : Q1 2023 Earnings Call Presentation Q1 2023
PU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 303 M - -
Net income 2023 -50,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 398 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,62x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 119 M 119 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
EV / Sales 2024 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 595
Free-Float 78,5%
Chart KORE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
KORE Group Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KORE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,55 $
Average target price 5,45 $
Spread / Average Target 252%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Romil Bahl President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Holtz Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Timothy M. Donahue Chairman
Tushar K. Sachdev Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Cheemin Bo-Linn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KORE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.23.02%119
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.20.61%35 406
HP INC.16.49%30 841
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-3.88%19 879
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC18.40%12 899
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED11.39%11 054
