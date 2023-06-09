Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. KORE Group Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KORE   US50066V1070

KORE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(KORE)
  Report
2023-06-09
1.410 USD   -2.76%
10:15aKORE Power to Get $850 Million DOE Loan for Arizona Battery Plant
DJ
06/02Kore Group Holdings, Inc. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/01Kore : Investor Presentation - June 2023
PU
KORE Power to Get $850 Million DOE Loan for Arizona Battery Plant

06/09/2023 | 10:15am EDT
By Colin Kellaher


KORE Power on Friday said it has received a conditional commitment from the U.S. Department of Energy for an $850 million loan to help fund a planned lithium-ion battery plant in Arizona.

Privately held KORE said the 1.33 million-square-foot plant near Phoenix will house multiple production lines to make batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems, with an annual production capacity of 6 gigawatt hours of battery cells when its initial lines are fully operational.

KORE said it expects the plant to begin delivering product by the end of 2024 or early 2025, adding that it has the ability to double production to 12 gigawatt hours based on demand for lithium-ion batteries.

KORE, based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, in November said it closed the initial $75 million tranche of a private placement expected to total $150 million, with a unit of Siemens serving as lead investor and participants including Quanta Services, Nidec Motor and Honeywell Ventures.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-23 1014ET

