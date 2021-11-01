Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. KORE Group Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KORE   US50066V1070

KORE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(KORE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KORE Sets Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call for November 15, 2021

11/01/2021 | 08:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATLANTA (November 1, 2021) - KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KORE, KORE WS) ("KORE" or the "Company"), a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and worldwide IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS), will hold a conference call on Monday, November 15 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

KORE management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date:Monday, November 15, 2021
Time:5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Webcast Event:link
U.S. dial-in:(877) 407-3039
International dial-in:(215) 268-9922
Conference ID:13724528

The conference call and a supplemental slide presentation to accompany management's prepared remarks will be available via the webcast link and for download via the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.korewireless.com.

For the conference call, please dial-in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and an operator will register your name and organization, or you can register here. If you have any difficulty with the conference call, please contact Gateway at (949) 574-3860.

About KORE
KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission-critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com.

Company Contact
Vik Vijayvergiya
Vice President, M&A
vvijayvergiya@korewireless.com

Investor Contact
Matt Glover and Alex Thompson
Gateway Group, Inc.
KORE@gatewayir.com
+1-949-574-3860

Disclaimer

KORE Group Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 12:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KORE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
08:38aKORE Sets Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call for November 15, 2021
PU
08:31aKORE SETS THIRD QUARTER 2021 CONFERE : 00 p.m. ET
PR
10/27Delisting/Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule/Transfer of Listing - Form 8-K
PU
10/27KING LLC MERGER SUB, LLC : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing R..
AQ
10/26KORE Announces Launch of Connected Health Telemetry Solution that Simplifies Remote Dat..
PR
10/26KORE Announces Launch of Connected Health Telemetry Solution That Simplifies Remote Dat..
CI
10/25The New Halo Collar Launches in Collaboration with Kore At Mobile World Congress Los An..
CI
10/19KORE Group Holdings, Inc. Approves the Engagement of BDO USA as Independent Registered ..
CI
10/19KORE WIRELESS : President and CEO to Headline Mobile World Congress Session on IoT Securit..
PR
10/11KORE WIRELESS : Cowen Starts KORE Group at Outperform with $18 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KORE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 235 M - -
Net income 2021 -27,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 268 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -21,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 538 M 538 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,42x
EV / Sales 2022 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 484
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart KORE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
KORE Group Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KORE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,00 $
Average target price 17,50 $
Spread / Average Target 119%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Romil Bahl President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Puneet Pamnani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy M. Donahue Chairman
Cheemin Bo-Linn Independent Director
Robert MacInnis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KORE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-21.65%538
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.50.08%84 155
HP INC.23.34%34 956
GOERTEK INC.16.67%22 717
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC43.29%19 830
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY23.63%19 163